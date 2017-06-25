Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Bộ đồ chơi búp b...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Thông tin sản ph...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Thương hiệu: WIN...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bộ đồ chơi búp bê winx giá rẻ quyền trượng mythix

16 views

Published on

Bộ đồ chơi búp bê winx giá rẻ quyền trượng mythix

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Bộ đồ chơi búp bê winx giá rẻ quyền trượng mythix

  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Bộ đồ chơi búp bê Winx giá rẻ Quyền Trượng Mythix Bộ đồ chơi búp bê Winx giá rẻ Quyền Trượng Mythix được thiết kế đẹp mắt với phần đầu phép hình trái tim ngộ nghĩnh, đẹp mắt sẽ làm bé thích thú khám phá. Phần tay cầm thon dài, khắc họa tiết hoa văn tinh tế càng làm tôn thêm sự cao quý và vị thế của người cầm trượng. Bé có thể đóng vai làm nữ hoàng của vương quốc đồ chơi để sánh vai cùng những nàng tiên xinh đẹp dạo chơi trong vườn cổ tích, khám phá thế giới sáng tạo muôn màu do chính mình tạo ra. sản phẩm được làm bằng nhựa cao cấp hoàn toàn không ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe của bé
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Thông tin sản phẩm Chất liệu nhựa và vải cao cấp Quyền Trượng Winx chế tạo từ chất liệu nhựa cao cấp, bền đẹp. Chất liệu này không chứa BPA nên an toàn với sức khỏe của bé. Thiết kế quyền trượng đẹp mắt Bộ đồ chơi búp bê winx Quyền Trượng Winx Mythix được thiết kế đẹp mắt với phần đầu phép hình trái tim ngộ nghĩnh, đẹp mắt sẽ làm bé thích thú khám phá. Phần tay cầm thon dài, khắc họa tiết hoa văn tinh tế càng làm tôn thêm sự cao quý và vị thế của người cầm trượng. Quyền trượng kết hợp nhiều màu sắc nổi bật sẽ kích thích thị giác giúp bé yêu học nhận biết màu sắc tốt hơn. Có chế độ phát sáng và nhạc Quyền Trượng Winx Mythix IW03051400 có chế độ phát sáng và nhạc hiện đại mang lại nhiều trải nghiệm thú vị cho bé khám phá. Cùng bé đóng vai nữ hoàng thật vui Bé có thể đóng vai làm nữ hoàng của vương quốc đồ chơi búp bê để sánh vai cùng những nàng tiên xinh đẹp dạo chơi trong vườn cổ tích, khám phá thế giới sáng tạo muôn màu do chính mình tạo ra. Thông qua những thao tác thực hiện phép thuật cùng quyền trượng, bé sẽ vận động tay – mắt thuần thục và khéo léo hơn. Chi tiết sản phẩm
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Thương hiệu: WINX Kích thước: 16x5x38 cm Độ tuổi: 5+ MSP: IW03051400

×