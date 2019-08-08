Drawing beautiful letters by hand may seem intimidating, but it doesn't have to be! Discover how to transform simple words into stunning works of art with this easy introduction to hand lettering for absolute beginners. "Kiley in Kentucky" hand lettering expert Kiley Bennett gets you started right away with twenty traceable alphabets. She guides you through five skill-building projects to let you practice drawing each upper and lower case letter. This interactive workbook also provides 20 pages of quality vellum tracing paper, along with four frameable pullout art prints. Super Simple Hand Lettering is a valuable resource for any artist, whether you're a complete novice or an experienced designer looking to expand your technique. You'll learn to create your own unique lettering for everything from art journals and scrapbooks to greeting cards, gift tags, invitations, and more.

