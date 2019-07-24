Following the smash success of her best-selling book, Pillow Thoughts, Courtney Peppernell now returns with the follow-up sequel Pillow Thoughts II: Healing the Heart.?Peppernell understands that healing is a process, and Pillow Thoughts II?eloquently captures the time and experience that one goes through on their journey to peace through restoration.?A collection of inspirational and comforting poems for anyone who is mending from a broken heart.

