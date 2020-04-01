Webinar: Webconferencing Do's and Don'ts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Do’s & Don’ts Webconferencing 23.03.2019 Dr. Daniel Stoller-Schai 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 1 Schalte das Recor...
22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 2
Webiquette 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 3 • Schalten Sie ihr Mikrofon an, wenn Sie sprechen. Gleiches gilt für die...
Agenda • Icebreaker • The Basics • The Do‘s • The Don‘ts • Do the Don‘ts • Checkliste • Outlook 22.03.20 @ Collaboration D...
Icebreakers 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 5
Stellen Sie sich mit 3 Hashtags vor #1 #2 #3 Schreiben Sie diese in den Chat. 6
Woher kommen Sie? Schreiben Sie Ihre Antwort in die Tagcloud auf Mentimeter. Weitere Fragen: • Wie alt sind Sie? • Mann / ...
22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 8
Blick aus dem Fenster? Stellen Sie ein Foto auf Google Drive https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1umJ7fJk bZkabnGd_Muyk...
3/22/20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 10 BarCamp Digital
3/22/20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 11 BarCamp Hamburg
The Basics 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 12
Die Theorie 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 13
Die Theorie 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 14
Das Thema 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 15 15.11.14 © Dr. Daniel Stoller-Schai 2014 1. Trainingsfilme 2. Selbsttest...
Die Anzahl Personen • 1 – 10‘000* (*da würde ich Kontakt mit dem Provider aufnehmen) • Zu bedenken: • Thema/Methode der Gr...
Die Technologie • Spielt fast keine Rolle, da sie oft vorgegeben ist • Okay, es gibt Lieblingstools • Und es gibt Tools, d...
Der Grad an Formalität 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 18 Anzahl Personen Grad an Formalität Je grösser die Gruppe, d...
Der Grad an Interaktion 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 19 Grad an Interaktion Anzahl Personen Workshop Townhall Je g...
Das Storyboard 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 20
Co-Presenter und Co-Moderatoren 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 21 Moderatorin (Ablauf) Co-Moderator (Chat) Moderator...
Kamera 22.03.20 • Nur der Presenter/Moderator mit Kamera, sonst ist der Schirm gefüllt mit Kameras. Das kann in den Settin...
Time • In einer Zeitzone ist es einfach • 2-3 Session für alle Zeitzonen weltweit • Wechsel Sommer-/Winterzeit auslassen •...
(Einige) Use cases 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 24 Townhall Interne Kommunikation JAM Sessions Interne virtuelle K...
@ Collaboration Design 2019 3/22/20 25
Expectation Management 22.03.20 Erwartungen von Anfang an klären - Was kann ich erwarten? - Um was geht es? - Was gibt es ...
Ueberkommunizieren 22.03.20 Wir können uns nur bedingt sehen. Mimik und Gestik fallen weg. Darum: - Ueberkommunizieren: Wa...
Interagieren 22.03.20 • Vielfältige Formen der Interaktion • Handzeichen • Chat / Chatbattle • Umfragen • Diskussion über ...
3/23/20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 29
Interagieren 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 30 • Abstimmungen • Chat • Fragen stellen • Quiz und Tests • Fallbasiert...
Résumé / Summary 3/22/20 • Was nehmen Sie mit – Chat? • Walkthrough • Umfrage Mentimeter, Surveymonkey etc. • Themen-Canva...
22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 32
Dummy User 3/22/20 • Ein Dummy User Bildschirm zeigt mit als Moderator an, wie der Bildschirm eines “normalen” Teilnehmend...
@ Collaboration Design 2019 3/22/20 34
Keine Monologe 35 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
Immer im gleichen Tool 36 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
Zu spät kommen 37 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
Animieren und dann abklemmen • Schreiben Sie alle ihre Fragen in den Chat! • Besser: Schreiben Sie alle ihre Fragen in den...
„Es klappt dann schon-Haltung“ Stellen Sie sicher, dass ihr Webinar klappt. Es gibt immer Unerwartetes, aber Sie sollten m...
Warteraum – eine Geschmacksfrage. Ich mag sie nicht und lasse sie deshalb meistens weg; sie können aber - vor allem bei fo...
@ Collaboration Design 2019 3/22/20 41
Keine Session länger als eine Stunde! 42 22.03.20 @CollaborationDesign2019 Do the Don‘ts: Machen Sie eine ganzen Tag Onlin...
Gib keine Daten preis! 43 22.03.20 @CollaborationDesign2019 Do the Don‘ts: • Arbeiten Sie mit Public-Chat und offenen Teil...
Erlaube keine Leerzeiten 44 22.03.20 @CollaborationDesign2019 Do the Don‘ts: Mut zur Lücke. Vom Drehbuch abweichen. Sponta...
Wir kommen zum Schluss… 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 45
Checkliste 1. Sind die Teilnehmenden informiert? 2. Sind die Presenter informiert und instruiert? 3. Ist der (physische/vi...
Was nehmen Sie mit? • Schreiben Sie es nach dem Webinar auf einen Zettel. • Machen Sei ein Foto • Posten Sie es bei Linked...
Ressourcen 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 48 Hat es noch Fotos auf dem Google Drive? J
Outlook Welche Themen interessieren Sie? 1 2 3 Schreiben Sie es in die Mentimeter Tagcloud 49
22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 50
Outlook • Corporate Learning Community BarCamp Schweiz, 16. / 17. September 2020, Opfikon (Netzwerkhaus) https://colearn.d...
Vielen Dank • Für Ihre Teilnahme • Für Ihre Mitarbeit • Für Ihre Feedbacks 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 52
Kontakt Daniel Stoller-Schai (Dr. oec. HSG) ist ein versierter Digital Collaboration & Learning Experte und Geschäftsführe...
Webinar: Webconferencing Do's and Don'ts

Webinar Nr 1/3 aus der Reihe "Webconferencing mit ZOOM" (März/April 2020)

Webinar: Webconferencing Do's and Don'ts

  1. 1. Do’s & Don’ts Webconferencing 23.03.2019 Dr. Daniel Stoller-Schai 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 1 Schalte das Recording ein J
  2. 2. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 2
  3. 3. Webiquette 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 3 • Schalten Sie ihr Mikrofon an, wenn Sie sprechen. Gleiches gilt für die Kamera • Melden Sie sich per Handzeichen. • Profitieren Sie, indem Sie sich beteiligen. à Na dann los - Testen wir kurz ein paar Grundfunktionen… • Ja, wir machen ein Recording! • Ja, Sie erhalten im Nachgang die Unterlagen!
  4. 4. Agenda • Icebreaker • The Basics • The Do‘s • The Don‘ts • Do the Don‘ts • Checkliste • Outlook 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 4 • “Reserve“ • Individueller Austausch 10-11 Mit Recording 11-12 Ohne Recording
  5. 5. Icebreakers 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 5
  6. 6. Stellen Sie sich mit 3 Hashtags vor #1 #2 #3 Schreiben Sie diese in den Chat. 6
  7. 7. Woher kommen Sie? Schreiben Sie Ihre Antwort in die Tagcloud auf Mentimeter. Weitere Fragen: • Wie alt sind Sie? • Mann / Frau 7
  8. 8. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 8
  9. 9. Blick aus dem Fenster? Stellen Sie ein Foto auf Google Drive https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1umJ7fJk bZkabnGd_MuykXBfG2eEIjMhR?usp=sharing 9
  10. 10. 3/22/20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 10 BarCamp Digital
  11. 11. 3/22/20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 11 BarCamp Hamburg
  12. 12. The Basics 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 12
  13. 13. Die Theorie 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 13
  14. 14. Die Theorie 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 14
  15. 15. Das Thema 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 15 15.11.14 © Dr. Daniel Stoller-Schai 2014 1. Trainingsfilme 2. Selbsttest 3. Webinar 4. Hands-on Training Es geht eigentlich alles – man muss nur das Setting entsprechend anpassen und Erwartungen managen (was könnt ihr erwarten – was könnt ihr nicht erwarten?)
  16. 16. Die Anzahl Personen • 1 – 10‘000* (*da würde ich Kontakt mit dem Provider aufnehmen) • Zu bedenken: • Thema/Methode der Grösse der Zielgruppe angemessen? • Technik stabil genug (Bandbreite, Anzahl Kameras, Feedback- Loops, Telefonkonferenz)? 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 16
  17. 17. Die Technologie • Spielt fast keine Rolle, da sie oft vorgegeben ist • Okay, es gibt Lieblingstools • Und es gibt Tools, die verlieren diesen Staus (gell, Yvo :-) • Kenne deine Tools, experimentiere damit – in einem Raum mit anderen; verteilt mit anderen • Wenn Sie wählen können: Ease of use. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 17
  18. 18. Der Grad an Formalität 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 18 Anzahl Personen Grad an Formalität Je grösser die Gruppe, desto höher der Grad an Formalität (Kommunikation steuern, kein offener Chat, Teil-Recordings, Abstimmungen statt offenes Mikrofon etc. „Freestyle“ „Orchester“
  19. 19. Der Grad an Interaktion 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 19 Grad an Interaktion Anzahl Personen Workshop Townhall Je grösser die Gruppe, desto kleiner die Aktivität und Interaktion (Vergleich: grosse Telefonkonferenz: einer spricht, die anderen hören zu.) Ein weiterer Faktor: der Maturitätsgrad der Teilnehmenden. Je mehr Erfahrung, desto mehr Interaktion.
  20. 20. Das Storyboard 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 20
  21. 21. Co-Presenter und Co-Moderatoren 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 21 Moderatorin (Ablauf) Co-Moderator (Chat) Moderatorin (Ablauf, Chat) Presenter (Inhalt) Moderatorin / Presenterin Co-Moderator / Presenter
  22. 22. Kamera 22.03.20 • Nur der Presenter/Moderator mit Kamera, sonst ist der Schirm gefüllt mit Kameras. Das kann in den Settings unterbunden werden. • Wenn es mehrere Presenters/Moderators sind: an- und abschalten der Kamera @ Collaboration Design 2019 22
  23. 23. Time • In einer Zeitzone ist es einfach • 2-3 Session für alle Zeitzonen weltweit • Wechsel Sommer-/Winterzeit auslassen • Am Morgen (CET), dann schlafen die Amis noch J und Zoom hat noch mehr • Für Virtuelle Konferenzen: Zeitzonenplaner und versenden von zeitzonen-angepassten Kalendereinträgen 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 23 https://www.timeanddate.de/zeitzonen/weltkarte/
  24. 24. (Einige) Use cases 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 24 Townhall Interne Kommunikation JAM Sessions Interne virtuelle Konferenzen Peer Collaboration Teammeeting Kreativ Session, Deisign Thinking Workshop Entwicklungs-Workshop Trainings und Schulungen Brownbag-Sessions Virtuelle Konferenzen mit Kunden Investor-Meetings Kunden Fokusgruppen Support Trainings und Schulungen Kundenmeetings Premium Support Beratungen intern extern Grosse Gruppe Kleine Gruppe
  25. 25. @ Collaboration Design 2019 3/22/20 25
  26. 26. Expectation Management 22.03.20 Erwartungen von Anfang an klären - Was kann ich erwarten? - Um was geht es? - Was gibt es nicht? - Was wird von mir erwartet? - Wie lange dauert der Event? - Gibt es ein Recording? - Gibt es die Unterlagen? @ Collaboration Design 2019 26
  27. 27. Ueberkommunizieren 22.03.20 Wir können uns nur bedingt sehen. Mimik und Gestik fallen weg. Darum: - Ueberkommunizieren: Was machen wir? Wie geht es? Wer ist an der Reihe? - Anweisungen / Hinweise / Informationen auf Präsentation, Chat oder extra Note-Pad (Adobe Connect) @ Collaboration Design 2019 27
  28. 28. Interagieren 22.03.20 • Vielfältige Formen der Interaktion • Handzeichen • Chat / Chatbattle • Umfragen • Diskussion über Mikrofon • Fotos teilen • Screensharing • Präsentieren lassen • Gruppenarbeit in Breaktout Rooms @ Collaboration Design 2019 28
  29. 29. 3/23/20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 29
  30. 30. Interagieren 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 30 • Abstimmungen • Chat • Fragen stellen • Quiz und Tests • Fallbasiertes Lernen • Spielerische Interakionen • Informeller Erfahrunsaustausch • Kunden präsentieren lassen Aktivitäten für (synchrone) Live Meetings Online activities Grad der Interaktivität tief hoch Gilly Salmon “Aktivitäten” für asynchrones online Lernen
  31. 31. Résumé / Summary 3/22/20 • Was nehmen Sie mit – Chat? • Walkthrough • Umfrage Mentimeter, Surveymonkey etc. • Themen-Canvas während dem Webinar ausfüllen lassen (für sich alleine oder via kollaborativem Tool: Google Docs, Padlet, Wikiseite… @ Collaboration Design 2019 31
  32. 32. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 32
  33. 33. Dummy User 3/22/20 • Ein Dummy User Bildschirm zeigt mit als Moderator an, wie der Bildschirm eines “normalen” Teilnehmenden aussieht • Ein Dummy User mit Admin-Rechten ist ein Notfallszenario, wenn der eigene Rechner ausfällt – man kann dann sofort wechseln (sofern es sich nicht um ein internes Netzwerkproblem handelt) @ Collaboration Design 2019 33
  34. 34. @ Collaboration Design 2019 3/22/20 34
  35. 35. Keine Monologe 35 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
  36. 36. Immer im gleichen Tool 36 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
  37. 37. Zu spät kommen 37 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
  38. 38. Animieren und dann abklemmen • Schreiben Sie alle ihre Fragen in den Chat! • Besser: Schreiben Sie alle ihre Fragen in den Chat! Wir w4rden fünf davon beantworten und die anderen im Nachgang bearbeiten. Sie erhalten ein entsprechendes Feedback dazu. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 38
  39. 39. „Es klappt dann schon-Haltung“ Stellen Sie sicher, dass ihr Webinar klappt. Es gibt immer Unerwartetes, aber Sie sollten mindestens die das Erwartbare im Griff haben.
  40. 40. Warteraum – eine Geschmacksfrage. Ich mag sie nicht und lasse sie deshalb meistens weg; sie können aber - vor allem bei formellen Webinaren – durchaus Sinn machen 40 3/22/20 @CollaborationDesign2019
  41. 41. @ Collaboration Design 2019 3/22/20 41
  42. 42. Keine Session länger als eine Stunde! 42 22.03.20 @CollaborationDesign2019 Do the Don‘ts: Machen Sie eine ganzen Tag Online- Session – in verschiedenen Tools, Gruppengrössen und Methoden.
  43. 43. Gib keine Daten preis! 43 22.03.20 @CollaborationDesign2019 Do the Don‘ts: • Arbeiten Sie mit Public-Chat und offenen Teilnehmer*innen-Listen
  44. 44. Erlaube keine Leerzeiten 44 22.03.20 @CollaborationDesign2019 Do the Don‘ts: Mut zur Lücke. Vom Drehbuch abweichen. Spontan etwas anderes machen. Authentisch bleiben.
  45. 45. Wir kommen zum Schluss… 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 45
  46. 46. Checkliste 1. Sind die Teilnehmenden informiert? 2. Sind die Presenter informiert und instruiert? 3. Ist der (physische/virtuelle) Raum reserviert? 4. Funktionieren Netzwerk, Kopfhörer und ander Technik? 5. Kann ich mich einloggen? Was sind die Passwörter? 6. Wie ist der Support geregelt? 7. Sind die virtuellen Räume vorbereitet, resp. zurückgesetzt? 8. Ist das Drehbuch ausgedruckt und bereit? 9. Haben die Moderatoren gegenseitig Mobilnummern ausgetauscht? 10. Bin ich entspannt und freue mich auf die Webinar-Session? 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 46
  47. 47. Was nehmen Sie mit? • Schreiben Sie es nach dem Webinar auf einen Zettel. • Machen Sei ein Foto • Posten Sie es bei LinkedIn als Kommentar unter der Webinar-Ankündigung 47
  48. 48. Ressourcen 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 48 Hat es noch Fotos auf dem Google Drive? J
  49. 49. Outlook Welche Themen interessieren Sie? 1 2 3 Schreiben Sie es in die Mentimeter Tagcloud 49
  50. 50. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 50
  51. 51. Outlook • Corporate Learning Community BarCamp Schweiz, 16. / 17. September 2020, Opfikon (Netzwerkhaus) https://colearn.de/clc20zuerich/ • Shake up the Workplace Conference, 19. Oktober 2020, Zürich (Kunsthaus) https://shakeuptheworkplace.com • Learning Innovation Conference (Learning Analytics), 21./22. Oktober 2002, Bern (Swisscom) https://www.learning-innovation.ch • CAS Arbeit 4.0, Start 8. Mai / 5. September 2020 https://www.ikf.ch/studium/angebote- nach-abschluss/zertifikatskurse/digitale-transformation/digital-collaboration.html • Digital Collaboration & New Work: HWZ, 27. Mai / 2. Nov. 2020) https://fh- hwz.ch/produkt/seminar-digital-collaboration-new-work/ • CAS Digital Deep Dive (in Planung – 80% Online) • CAS Transformation Toolbox (in Planung – 80% Face-to-face) 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 51
  52. 52. Vielen Dank • Für Ihre Teilnahme • Für Ihre Mitarbeit • Für Ihre Feedbacks 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 52
  53. 53. Kontakt Daniel Stoller-Schai (Dr. oec. HSG) ist ein versierter Digital Collaboration & Learning Experte und Geschäftsführer der Firma Collaboration Design GmbH (www.collaboration-desgin.ch). An der Universität St. Gallen war er am Aufbau des Learning Centers beteiligt und promovierte zum Thema „E-Collaboration“. Als Manager für digitale Lern- und Arbeitstechnologien hat er bei Phonak, UBS, CREALOGIX sowie in zahlreichen weiteren Firmen und Startups Kundenprojekte umgesetzt und Erfahrungen mit dem globalen Einsatz internetgestützter Lern- und Arbeitsprojekten gesammelt. Daniel Stoller-Schai ist zudem Dozent an der Pädagogischen Hochschule Luzern und Programmleiter der LEARNING INNOVATION Conference. 22.03.20 @ Collaboration Design 2019 53 Mail: daniel.stoller-schai@collaboration-design.ch Web: www.collaboration-design.ch LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/stollerschai Twitter: @CollabDesignCH | @stollerschai Tel. +41 79 786 57 01

