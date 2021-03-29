Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Description 'Refugees in America is a timely, important, and deeply moving testament to the profound ways in which refugees have enriched our nation. By letting refugees tell their stories, Rabbi Lee Bycel reminds us of their humanity and our responsibilities to help them.' (Former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright)'Bycelâ€™s powerful depiction of the lives of refugee families and their struggle for safety and freedom - from Iraq to Darfur - prove a testament to the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit.' (Nancy A. Aossey President & CEO, International Medical Corps)'This compelling book is a timely reminder that refugees are an indispensable part of the American nation. Their deeply affecting anecdotes of escape from terror highlight the existential motivations that continue to bring reasonable, desperate people to the United States. Readers will be inspired by the gratitude and hope in these pages.' (Leon Botstein President of Bard College)'Lee Bycel offers us a compelling and astute look into the very difficult lives of refugees. His powerful insights and the historical context he provides make this compilation of deeply moving first-person stories an excellent primer for everyoneâ€"individuals, book groups, religious study groups, academic classesâ€"who wishes to go beyond the myths and headlines into the real world of the refugee experience.â€• Â (Rabbi David Saperstein, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism)'Lee Bycel wrote this book to 'move readers to not only care deeply about the plight of refugeesâ€¦but also deepen their resolve to help.' His touching profile of 11 refugees from around the world achieves that goal. Â This is definitely a book for our xenophobic times.' (Stephen A. Privett, SJ President Emeritus, University of San Francisco, President, Verbum Dei High School)'These tales so effectively make real the multiple reasons peopleÂ leave behind all that is familiar and undertake fraught journeys and face untold risks in pursuit of freedomÂ and hope, Bycelâ€™s gathering is a critical read for all who are grappling with the moral implications ofÂ borders and global human-rights obligations.' (Booklist)'The Best of the University Press: Recommendations for Smarter Reading: In Honor of University Press Week' (Literary Hub)'Author Speaks About The Humanity Of Refugees' interview with Lee T. Bycel on Aspen Public Radio (Aspen Public Radio)'One of the main points of [Bycel]â€™s book is that one does not have to be a humanitarian activist to either be concerned about this issue or engaged in searching for a solution to the global crisis that displaced peoples and refugees will continue to be.'Â (Aspen Daily News) LEE T. BYCEL is a humanitari
