Fully updated, revised, and expanded, the new edition of "Legal and Ethical Issues in Nursing" reflects current and emerging influences of the law, legal issues, and ethical issues on nursing practice. It addresses the expanding autonomous roles of nurses at all levels of education and licensure, and in all settings. It also reflects innovative health care delivery models, as well as new federal and state laws, including the ACA. This edition's new ethical scenarios more realistically integrate ethics with personal legal accountability, and encourage deeper reflection on connections between law and ethics. Popular features from previous editions are retained, including chapter previews, objectives, key terms, application exercises, guidelines, chapter summaries, and "You Be the Judge" features at the end of each chapter.

