Based on the best-selling horror video game series Five Nights at Freddy's, this essential logbook offers night guards new to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza a chance for self-reflection during their first week on the job. Quizzes, lists, and prompts throughout reinforce training, provide room to log in-game events, and allow for introspection on the best qualities of a Freddy's employee--namely, a genuine disregard for instinctive self-preservation. It's all here in this logbook--just be sure to fill out your emergency contact information first!

