Discover Your Passion by Asking the Right Questions.Imagine being able to finally find your passion and have complete clarity about what you were meant to do.There is a short-cut to finding your passion and that is asking the right questions.Einstein once said, "If I had an hour to solve a problem and my life depended on the solution, I would spend the first 55 minutes determining the proper question to ask; for once I know the proper question, I could solve the problem in less than five minutes."You may be asking yourself, 'Why should I focus on a question when what I really want is an answer.' It's simple. Answers come from questions and the quality of any answer is directly determined by the quality of the question. Ask the wrong question, get the wrong answer. Ask the right question, get the right answer.In a serendipitous meeting with Billy Ray Cyrus (country music singer and actor), Michelle Kulp discovered her passion simply because Billy Ray asked her the right question at

