With this practical book, you ll learn how to get you up and running with Terraform, an open source tool that allows you to define infrastructure for a variety of cloud providers including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, and others using a simple, declarative programming language. Author Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman introduces you to Terraform syntax, and shows you how to deploy and manage infrastructure with just a few CLI commands.You ll also learn:Why every company needs to use infrastructure-as-codeWhy Terraform is preferable to Chef, Puppet, Ansible, SaltStack, and CloudFormationHow you can manage Terraform stateHow to create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modulesTerraform tips & tricks: loops, if-statements, and pitfallsHow to use Terraform as a team
