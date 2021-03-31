Concise Guide to APA Style, Seventh Edition is the official APA Style resource for students. Designed specifically for undergraduate writing, this easy-to-use pocket guide is adapted from the seventh edition of the Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association. It provides complete guidance for new writers on effective, clear, and inclusive scholarly communication and the essentials of formatting papers and other course assignments. New to This Edition:full color throughoutcontent relevant to a range of majors and courses, including psychology, social work, criminal justice, communications, composition, education, business, engineering, and morea new chapter focused on student papersa sample student title page, paper, and annotated bibliographystreamlined APA Style headings and in-text citationsa new chapter on writing style and grammarchapters on punctuation, lists, italics, spelling, capitalization, abbreviations, numbers, and statisticsthe latest bias-free language guidelinesnew sample tables and figuresguidance on avoiding plagiarism and self-plagiarismnew reference templates and examples

