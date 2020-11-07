Book PDF EPUB Swing Trading For Dummies, 2nd Edition *Full_PDF*

Increase profit and limit risk with swing trading basicsSwing trading is all about riding the momentum of brief price changes in trending stocks. Although it can be risky, swing trading is popular for a reason, and Swing Trading For Dummies, 2nd Edition, will show you how to manage the risk and navigate the latest markets to succeed at this lucrative trading strategy.In this updated edition, you'll find expert guidance on new accounting rules, the 2018 tax law, trading in international markets, algorithmic trading, and more. Plus, learn about the role social media now plays in moving asset prices, and how you can tap into online trends to ride price swings.Understand money management, journal keeping, and strategy planning Focus on fundamental analysis to increase your chance of success Evaluate companies to screen for under- or overvalued stocks Develop and implement your trading plan and calculate performance Starting from the basic differences between swing trading and other

