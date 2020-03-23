[IA] Week 02. From multichannel to cross-channel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture 1 From Multichannel to Cross-channel Information Architecture / IID 2020 Spring Class hours : Tuesday 2 pm – 5:50 ...
Homework Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 2 Make Blog Upload Personal Statement Upload Portfolio 1.1 1.2 1.3 Make a...
Components of IA Some Keynotes from the Last Class Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 3
Goals & Overview Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 4 The New Spectators
Three Circles of IA (From the polar bear book) Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 5 Figure 2-6. The infamous three ci...
IA Activities • We need to understand the business goals behind the project and the resources available for design and imp...
Definitions 1. The structural design of shared information environments 2. The synthesis of organization, labeling, search...
From Multichannel to Cross-channel Chapter 1 Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 9
From Multichannel to Cross-channel We are living in an age when changes in communications, storytelling, and information t...
Episode #1 • Short Story #1: In 1999 • Saturday It’s 1999. Mr. Jones is reading the day’s newspaper in the quiet of his ap...
Episode #2 - a cross-channel architecture • Short story #2: in 2011 • Thursday It’s 2011. It’s a late September Thursday a...
The Game of the Goose Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 13 FIGURE 1.2.1 A 19th-century game of the goose board. Sour...
The Game of the Goose Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 14 FIGURE 1.2.2 A modern Game of the Goose across space, tim...
The Game of the Goose Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 15 FIGURE 1.3 A totally scientific account of Mr. and Mrs. J...
The Game of the Goose In the face of the technological changes and the incredible increase in available information, arran...
Challenging Complexity Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 17 FIGURE 1.4 The SixthSense wearable interface demonstrati...
Challenging Complexity Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 18 FIGURE 1.5 A paint interface for augmented reality in Br...
Across Channels Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 21 Cross-channel - Cross-media, or transmedia, is a term that owes...
Across Channels Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 22 FIGURE 1.6 Jesse James Garrett’s original diagram documenting h...
Across Channels Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 23 FIGURE 1.7 From single silos to designing across channels.
Homework Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 24 Video notes in a time capsule Your Blog Post #3 - Title “Message to my...
  1. 1. Lecture 1 From Multichannel to Cross-channel Information Architecture / IID 2020 Spring Class hours : Tuesday 2 pm – 5:50 pm Lecture room : International Campus Veritas Hall B [Lecture 203/Studio 309] 24th March
  2. 2. Homework Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 2 Make Blog Upload Personal Statement Upload Portfolio 1.1 1.2 1.3 Make a personal blog - Blogger - Wordpress - Tumblr “about” - Upload your simplest CV - Tools and S/W - Classes you’ve taken and are taking Your Blog Post #1 - Length : 1,000 words or less - Who I am, and What I have been through - Things that I like - What I like to Learn from the course - My dreams Your Blog Post #2 - Upload images of your works - Pick your Favorite - Tell us why the work is your favorite
  3. 3. Components of IA Some Keynotes from the Last Class Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 3
  4. 4. Goals & Overview Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 4 The New Spectators
  5. 5. Three Circles of IA (From the polar bear book) Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 5 Figure 2-6. The infamous three circles of information architecture We use the concept of an “information ecology” composed of users, content, and context to address the complex dependencies that exist in these information environments.
  6. 6. IA Activities • We need to understand the business goals behind the project and the resources available for design and implementation. • We need to be aware of the nature and volume of content that exists today and how that might change a year from now, • and We must learn about the needs and information-seeking behaviors of our major audiences. Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 6
  7. 7. Definitions 1. The structural design of shared information environments 2. The synthesis of organization, labeling, search, and navigation systems within digital, physical, and cross-channel ecosystems 3. The art and science of shaping information products and experiences to support usability, findability, and understanding 4. An emerging discipline and community of practice focused on bringing principles of design and architecture to the digital landscape Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 7
  8. 8. Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 8
  9. 9. From Multichannel to Cross-channel Chapter 1 Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 9
  10. 10. From Multichannel to Cross-channel We are living in an age when changes in communications, storytelling, and information technologies are reshaping almost every aspect of contemporary life—including how we create, consume, learn, and interact with each other. A whole range of new technologies enable consumers to archive, annotate, appropriate, and recirculate media content, and in the process, these technologies have altered the ways that consumers interact with core institutions of government, education, and commerce. (Jenkins 2005). Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 10 FIGURE 1.1 Santa Maria Novella, Florence.
  11. 11. Episode #1 • Short Story #1: In 1999 • Saturday It’s 1999. Mr. Jones is reading the day’s newspaper in the quiet of his apartment in Bridgewater, Somerset, after a light supper. It’s an early summer late afternoon on a Saturday, and his wife is in the garden. He is idly browsing the entertainment pages, undecided whether he wants to do some crosswords or not. Something catches his eye: an ad announcing that a documentary about Florence is about to begin in about half an hour on one of the cable channels. Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 11
  12. 12. Episode #2 - a cross-channel architecture • Short story #2: in 2011 • Thursday It’s 2011. It’s a late September Thursday afternoon in Trenton, New Jersey, and Mrs. Hutchinson is checking her e-mail. She’s in her office and just about ready to leave. She’s deleting the usual amount of semi spam she receives when she reads one “Check our prices for Florence!” message from a travel Web site she uses for some of her bookings. She and her old high school friend Julie have been talking about Tuscany for a while now, so she checks that out. She finds out there seem to be some good last-minute opportunities for flying to Italy on the weekend. Nothing to blow your mind but enough to make the trip a possibility. She carefully checks the offer and sees that it’s either that Friday or never again. She calls Julie on her mobile. Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 12
  13. 13. The Game of the Goose Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 13 FIGURE 1.2.1 A 19th-century game of the goose board. Source: Wikimedia.
  14. 14. The Game of the Goose Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 14 FIGURE 1.2.2 A modern Game of the Goose across space, time, and media
  15. 15. The Game of the Goose Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 15 FIGURE 1.3 A totally scientific account of Mr. and Mrs. Jones’s (top) and Mrs. Hutchinson’s (bottom) user experiences in 1999 and 2011. The various touch points, or interactions with people, objects, or services across the different channels, actually managed to mostly hinder their user experience. For Mr. and Mrs. Jones, at times it felt like they were bouncing off solid walls that had to be climbed. Granted, there is a good deal of difference between the hoops and the loops they had to suffer through and the smoother journey Mrs. Hutchinson and her friend Julie had. The years in between have carved some holes in the walls and have lowered the obstacles. But still, it’s a quantitative difference, not really a qualitative difference.
  16. 16. The Game of the Goose In the face of the technological changes and the incredible increase in available information, arranging a trip like that still feels like we are playing a game of the goose: race from the start to the end and avoid being sent back or missing a turn. It’s just that the board is not really a board, but it’s channels, media, environments, and experiences and they all have to be played differently. We have to learn a thousand different ways to do the same stuff over and over again, and we cannot play on one single board with one single set of rules. It shouldn’t be like this now. Will it be like this in 10 years? Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 16
  17. 17. Challenging Complexity Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 17 FIGURE 1.4 The SixthSense wearable interface demonstrating augmented reality phone calls. Source: Pranav Mistry.
  18. 18. Challenging Complexity Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 18 FIGURE 1.5 A paint interface for augmented reality in Bruce Branit’s World Builder video. Source: YouTube.
  19. 19. Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 19
  20. 20. Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 20
  21. 21. Across Channels Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 21 Cross-channel - Cross-media, or transmedia, is a term that owes a great deal to the pioneering work on convergence of Henry Jenkins at MIT. It generally refers to linking across different media of branded entertainment and content, such as movies, TV shows, advertising, and games. Cross-media content is distributed and broadcast in such a way that any one single medium offers only fragments of the global experience and actively depends on the others for advancing the narrative. However, the term cross-channel has been more widely adopted by the marketing and service design communities for those experiences that span media and environments but are not necessarily connected or limited to the content offered by the entertainment industry.
  22. 22. Across Channels Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 22 FIGURE 1.6 Jesse James Garrett’s original diagram documenting how the Web as a software interface and the Web as hypertext are joined together in a single workflow in user experience. Source: J. J. Garrett, The Elements of User Experience, New Riders Publishing 2002.
  23. 23. Across Channels Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 23 FIGURE 1.7 From single silos to designing across channels.
  24. 24. Homework Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 24 Video notes in a time capsule Your Blog Post #3 - Title “Message to myself in the Future(about 10 years later?)” - Edit it in the length of 30 seconds. - Share the vimeo(or youtube) link on your blog Submission Due : 11: 59 pm Sun. 29th March 2.0
  25. 25. Contacts • Email • digital.sd.lab@gmail.com • Class Blog • https://iaiid.wordpress.com/ • Class Slack • https://designio.slack.com/ Lecture #1 IID_Information Architecture 25

