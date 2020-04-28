Portafolio docente dr. victor caiza 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 2 UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” PLUS-ULTRA VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMIC...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 3 ÍNDICE Pág. CARATULA ...........................................................
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 4 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS Foto actualizada DOCENTE DR. VICTOR HUGO CAIZA ROBALINO...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 5 2. VISIÓN-MISIÓN-IDEARIO INSTITUCIONAL VISIÓN En el año 2021 la UNIDAD EDUCAT...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 6 Los valores institucionales que fundamentan el accionar de los miembros de nu...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 7 4. CRONOGRAMA ESCOLAR INSTITUCIONAL DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA (No llena...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 8 TESORERO PRIMER VOCAL SEGUNDA VOCAL TERCER VOCAL 12. PLAN DE TUTOR (solo llen...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 9 Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofer...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 10 2 SEMANA DEL 23 AL 27 DE MARZO DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 11 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zesGUmvdFuM Subida de tareas a la plataforma...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 12 Atención a estudiantes con dificultades académicas de 8 E Documentos adicion...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 13 actividades adicionales o apoyos visuales para las/os estudiantes de la ofer...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 14 4 SEMANA DEL 6 AL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las ...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 15 Documentos adicionales 5 SEMANA DEL 13 AL 17 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVID...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 16 Documentos adicionales Participación en reuniones virtuales con la Autoridad...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 17 6 SEMANA DEL 20 AL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo delas ...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 18 Ficha de seguimiento a estudiantes no contactados
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 19 Conformación de grupos con docentes y estudiantes Registro de video reunione...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 20 Sesiones virtuales con directivos y equipo de gestión Reuniónde Directivospa...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 21 Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofe...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 22 Participación enreuniones virtualescon la Autoridad y el equipo de las/os do...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 23 ANEXOS FICHAS DE GUIAPARA LLENAR LA INFORMACIONDE LAS ACTIVIDADES SEMANALES ...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 24 PARA DIRECTIVOS He procedido con la construcción colaborativa de compromisos...
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 25 He promovido la integración de las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicac...
  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 2 UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” PLUS-ULTRA VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO AREA DE MATEMÁTICA PORTAFOLIO DEL DOCENTE FECHA DE ELABORACIÓN: 31 DE MAYO DE 2020 CARATULA matematica8uepvmdrvictorcaiza.blogspot.com
  2. 2. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 3 ÍNDICE Pág. CARATULA ............................................................................................................................... 2 ÍNDICE..................................................................................................................................... 3 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS ..................................................................................................... 4 2. VISIÓN-MISIÓN-IDEARIO INSTITUCIONAL............................................................................ 5 3. HORARIO DE TELETRABAJO(Nollenar hasta tener la disposición) ........................................ 6 4. CRONOGRAMA ESCOLARINSTITUCIONALDURANTELA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA (Nollenar hasta tener la disposición) ........................................................................................................ 7 5. REGISTRO DE CALIFICACIONESY/OASISTENCIA DELOSESTUDIANTES A SU CARGO (Nollenar hasta tener la disposición) ........................................................................................................ 7 6. PLAN DE REFUERZO ACADÉMICO....................................................................................... 7 7. ACTASDE COMPROMISOFIRMADASPORLOS PADRES,MADRES DE FAMILIA O REPRESENTANTES LEGALES....................................................................................................... 7 8. PLANIFICACIONES CON ADAPTACIONES CURRICULARES...................................................... 7 9. REGISTRÓ DE ESTUDIANTES CON N.E.E. (Solollenan Tutores).............................................. 7 10. DIRECTIVA DE PADRES DE FAMILIA (solo llena tutores).................................................... 7 11. DIRECTIVA DE ESTUDIANTES DEL AULA (solo llena tutores).............................................. 7 12. PLAN DE TUTOR (solo llena tutores) ............................................................................... 8 13. PLANIFICACIÓN ANUAL.................................................................................................. 8 14. ACTIVIDAES SEMANALES DE TELETRABAJO DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA............ 8 FIRMA.....................................................................................................................................22 ANEXOS..................................................................................................................................23
  3. 3. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 4 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS Foto actualizada DOCENTE DR. VICTOR HUGO CAIZA ROBALINO CARGO DIRECTIVO Vicerrector NUMERO DE CEDULA 0602321333 NUMERO CELULAR PERSONAL 0984913703 NUMERO TELÉFONO CONVENCIONAL 2393338 CORREO INSTITUCIONAL victorcaiza@colegiomaldonado.edu.ec ASIGNATURAS Matemáticas CURSOS QUE IMPARTE LA ASIGNATURA 8vos paralelos D y E TUTOR DE CURSO 8 E PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: OCTUBRE 2019 - JUNIO 2020 ZONA: 03 DISTRITO: 06D01 CIRCUITO: 06D01C3_04 AMIE: 06H00159 PROVINCIA: CHIMBORAZO CANTON RIOBAMBA PARROQUIA VELASCO INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: “Pedro Vicente Maldonado”
  4. 4. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 5 2. VISIÓN-MISIÓN-IDEARIO INSTITUCIONAL VISIÓN En el año 2021 la UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” será una Institución Emblemática Líder a Nivel Nacional e Internacional; aplicando el Modelo Educativo SOCIO CRÍTICO, según las necesidades del contexto socio económico, cultural y ambiental; generando personas críticas, creativas y éticas que respondan a la globalización y desarrollo del país. MISIÓN Somos una Unidad Educativa Emblemática, comprometida con el bienestar social y líder en procesos didácticos que fortalecen el desarrollo integral de la niñez y juventud para la práctica de valores y principios de responsabilidad social, aportando a la patria con seres humanos de pensamiento crítico, creativo, investigativo y que contribuya al cuidado de la naturaleza para la transformación y desarrollo local, nacional e internacional. EL IDEARIO La Unidad Educativa “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO”, elabora la Proyecto Educativo Institucional vinculando a toda la comunidad educativa con sus diferentes actores sociales, a fin de consolidar las relaciones de cooperación e integración para un buen liderazgo institucional y fortalecer los nuevos enfoques del Sistema Educativo Nacional, formando población estudiantil en base a los nuevos estándares de calidad que requiere la provincia, la región y el país. Para lo que las actividades educativas se fundamentarán en los siguientes principios, valores y políticas: PRINCIPIOS INSTITUCIONALES La niñez y juventud es el centro de nuestras actividades de enseñanza-aprendizaje, todas las acciones se orientarán a fortalecer la calidad del servicio educativo que brindamos a través de la comunicación y el diálogo. a) Alcanzar los Objetivos Institucionales, en estrecha relación Familia – Unidad Educativa, de manera que se fortalezca el trabajo en conjunto, Autoridades, Profesores, Padres de Familia y Estudiantes. b) Desarrollo Integral del Niño, Niña y Adolescente, con la responsabilidad compartida del respeto, protección, cuidado y exigibilidad de sus derechos y deberes c) Atención prioritaria y adecuada de niñas, niños y adolescentes necesidades educativas especiales o que padezcan enfermedades catastróficas de alta complejidad. d) Fortalecer la cultura de paz y no violencia para la prevención tratamiento y resolución pacífica de conflictos, en todos espacios de la vida personal, escolar, familiar y social. e) Ejecutar la labor docente con herramientas aplicables en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje, de acuerdo con los estándares Educativos de calidad. VALORES
  5. 5. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 6 Los valores institucionales que fundamentan el accionar de los miembros de nuestra comunidad educativa “Pedro Vicente Maldonado”, funcionan en forma sistemática, relacionados entre sí. a) Respeto. Demostración de un alto nivel de consideración y estima entre todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa, aceptando y apreciando todas las diferencias individuales. b) Solidaridad: Compromiso desinteresado y sincero en beneficio de los demás. c) Honestidad: Integridad y transparencia en el ejercicio profesional, estudiantil y personal. d) Responsabilidad: Fortalecer la ejecución oportuna y pertinente de todas las actividades educativas planificadas, que permitan la excelencia, así como también asumir las consecuencias de sus actos. e) Orden y Disciplina: Organización en el desarrollo de las actividades personales y académicas que conlleve a desarrollar una personalidad proactiva. f) Puntualidad: Fortaleza interior de los actores institucionales que permitan optimizar tiempo y recursos educativos. POLITICA GENERAL Las políticas, son grandes directrices y orientaciones que facilitan la consecución de los fines, objetivos y metas, condicionan el uso de recursos y el desarrollo de las actividades. En la política general, se hace mención a las líneas de acción permanente que la educación de la Unidad Educativa “Pedro Vicente Maldonado” de la ciudad de Riobamba, debe seguir a mediano, corto y largo plazo. Las autoridades, docentes, administrativos, estudiantes, padres y madres de familia y/o representante legal, respetarán y aplicarán los principios y valores institucionales en todas las actividades que se realice dentro y fuera de la Unidad Educativa "Pedro Vicente Maldonado”. 3. HORARIO DE TELETRABAJO (No llenar hasta tener la disposición) HORARIO DE ACTIVIDADES 2019-2020 N° HORAS LUNE MART MIER JUEV VIER 1 07H00-07H40 2 07H40-08H20 3 08H20-09H00 4 09H00H09H40 09H40H10H10 RECESO 5 10H10-10H50 6 10H50-11H30 7 11H30-12H10 8 12H10-12H50
  6. 6. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 7 4. CRONOGRAMA ESCOLAR INSTITUCIONAL DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA (No llenar hasta tener la disposición) 5. REGISTRO DE CALIFICACIONES Y/O ASISTENCIA DE LOS ESTUDIANTES A SU CARGO (No llenar hasta tener la disposición) 6. PLAN DE REFUERZO ACADÉMICO (Incluir el plan cuando se lo indique) 7. ACTAS DE COMPROMISO FIRMADAS POR LOS PADRES, MADRES DE FAMILIA O REPRESENTANTES LEGALES (Incluir si es necesario) 8. PLANIFICACIONES CON ADAPTACIONES CURRICULARES (Incluir una sola para evidencia en caso de tener estudiantes con NNE) 9. REGISTRÓ DE ESTUDIANTES CON N.E.E. (Solo llenan Tutores) Curso y paralelo Iniciales de apellidos y nombres Necesidad Educativa 8vo EGB “E” LMJF Necesidad Educativa: Intelectual Grado de Adaptaciones: 2 Nivel Curricular: 10. DIRECTIVA DE PADRES DE FAMILIA (solo llena tutores) DESIGNACIÓN APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES Numero celular PRESIDENTE VICEPRESIDENTE TESORERA SECRETARIA PRIMER VOCAL SEGUNDO VOCAL 11. DIRECTIVA DE ESTUDIANTES DEL AULA (solo llena tutores) DESIGNACIÓN APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES PRESIDENTE VICEPRESIDENTE
  7. 7. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 8 TESORERO PRIMER VOCAL SEGUNDA VOCAL TERCER VOCAL 12. PLAN DE TUTOR (solo llena tutores) 13. PLANIFICACIÓN ANUAL 14. ACTIVIDADES SEMANALES DE TELETRABAJO DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA 1 SEMANA DEL 16 AL 20 DE MARZO DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Generación de recursos didácticos adicionales y enviado a mis estudiantes y/o padres y madres de familia o cuidadores. Video tutorial de 10 minutos para enseñar el Factor Común https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMvNnOWPs_E
  8. 8. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 9 Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. Certificado o la hoja de inscripción Documentos adicionales
  9. 9. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 10 2 SEMANA DEL 23 AL 27 DE MARZO DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Diseño de recursos didácticos con materiales de reciclajepara el uso de las/os estudiantes. Elaboración de material concreto (figuras geométricas)
  10. 10. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 11 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zesGUmvdFuM Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. Certificado o la hoja de inscripción Seguimiento académico a mis estudiantes mediante llamadas, WhatsApp o Facebook. (Incluir imagen de atención mediante chats o WhatsApp)
  11. 11. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 12 Atención a estudiantes con dificultades académicas de 8 E Documentos adicionales 3 SEMANA DEL 30 MARZO AL 03 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Desarrollo Video tutorial de 10 minutos para enseñar Factoreo
  12. 12. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 13 actividades adicionales o apoyos visuales para las/os estudiantes de la oferta educativa ordinaria. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLwzAFMvvOw Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. o la hoja de inscripción Documentos adicionales
  13. 13. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 14 4 SEMANA DEL 6 AL 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. o la hoja de inscripción Creacion de grupos de chat o whatsApp
  14. 14. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 15 Documentos adicionales 5 SEMANA DEL 13 AL 17 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo delas planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. o la hoja de inscripción He resuelto dudas o consultas a los padres y madres de familias o cuidadores. (Incluirimagende atenciónmediante chats o WhatsApp)
  15. 15. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 16 Documentos adicionales Participación en reuniones virtuales con la Autoridad y el equipo de las/os docentes de mi Institución Educativa. Reunión de Junta académica para informar la planificación de tareas
  16. 16. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 17 6 SEMANA DEL 20 AL 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo delas planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. o la hoja de inscripción Convocatorias a padres,madres de familiao representantes legales (Incluir imagen de convocatoria a tele- reunión) Documentos adicionales
  17. 17. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 18 Ficha de seguimiento a estudiantes no contactados
  18. 18. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 19 Conformación de grupos con docentes y estudiantes Registro de video reuniones con padres,madres o representantes legales (Incluirimagende tele- reunión) Reunión de Padres de Familia de 8 E para monitorear el desarrollo de tareas de los estudiantes
  19. 19. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 20 Sesiones virtuales con directivos y equipo de gestión Reuniónde Directivosparacoordinarloslineamientos del ministerio de educación ante la emergencia sanitaria COVID-19 Elaboración de informes 7 SEMANA DEL 27 ABRIL AL 01 DE MAYO DE 2020 ACTIVIDAD EVIDENCIA Desarrollo de las planificaciones semanales en basea las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos
  20. 20. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 21 Subida de tareas a la plataforma Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones.
  21. 21. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 22 Participación enreuniones virtualescon la Autoridad y el equipo de las/os docentesde mi Institución Educativa. Socialización de las evidencias para el portafolio digital Documentos digitales adicionales enviados y/o recibidos Instrumentos de evaluación Riobamba 01 de Julio de 2020 FIRMA ______________________________________ Dr. Victor Hugo Caiza R. DOCENTE DE LA U. E. MALDONADO
  22. 22. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 23 ANEXOS FICHAS DE GUIAPARA LLENAR LA INFORMACIONDE LAS ACTIVIDADES SEMANALES Tome en cuenta las Actividades o productos para docentes según su labor semanal, no es necesario cumplir con todos, sino basta lo necesario y/o esencial. PARA DOCENTES Revisado y/o ajustado de las planificaciones semanales emitidas por el Ministerio de Educación. Generaciónde recursosdidácticosadicionales y enviado a mis estudiantes y/o padres y madres de familia o cuidadores. Diseño de recursos didácticos con materiales de reciclaje para el uso de las/os estudiantes. Desarrollo de actividades adicionales o apoyos visuales para las/os estudiantes de la oferta educativa ordinaria. Desarrollode lasplanificacionessemanales en base a las Fichas de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en la página de recursos educativos Resuelto de dudas o consultas a los padres y madres de familias o cuidadores. Seguimiento académico a mis estudiantes mediante llamadas, WhatsApp o Facebook Seguimiento académico a mis estudiantes mediante correo electrónico. SeguimientoacadémicoamisestudiantesmediantevideoconferenciasenMicrosoftTeams,Zoom u otra plataforma. Seguimiento pedagógico a las familias de niños/as del nivel inicial y preparatoria, mediante llamadas,WhatsAppoFacebook,correoelectrónico,videoconferencias en Microsoft Teams, Zoom u otra plataforma Elaboración de actividades vivenciales o funcionales para fortalecer el conocimiento de mis estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales asociadas a la discapacidad que puedan desarrollar junto a los representantes. Ejerciciode mi rol de tutor enla plataformaeducativaava-bachillerato.educacion.gob.ec destinada para las/os estudiantes de tercero de bachillerato. Participación en encuentros virtuales de las Redes de Aprendizaje para Educación Inicial y Preparatoria. Participación en encuentros virtuales entre las/os docentes de la institución educativa, para desarrollar propuestas pedagógicas para el nivel Inicial y Preparatoria. Participación en reuniones virtuales con la Autoridad y el equipo de las/os docentes de mi Institución Educativa. Participación en reuniones virtuales con el equipo de docentes para la retroalimentación de planificaciones generadas. Participación enreunionesvirtualesconel personal responsabledel servicioNAP, de los diferentes niveles desconcentrados del Mineduc o con aliados estratégicos. Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por el Ministerio de Educación en convenio con Instituciones de Educación Superior. He participadoencursosde capacitaciónofertadosporel Ministerio de Educación en convenio con organismos nacionales o internacionales. Participación en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. Participación en investigación en la internet sobre recursos educativos. Investigación y/o participación en cursos en línea de temas relacionados a contención emocional. Ejecución en espacios de autoformación en un tema correspondiente a rol docente.
  23. 23. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 24 PARA DIRECTIVOS He procedido con la construcción colaborativa de compromisos y medidas de solución de conflictos que mejoran la convivencia entre los actores de la comunidad de aprendizaje. Por la emergencia COVID 19 He promovido la implementación de planes integrales y la activación de rutas y protocolos de actuación y prevención frente a situaciones de violencia en la comunidad educativa por la emergencia del COVID 19. He emitido lineamientos sobre los principios que orientan la práctica de interculturalidad en la gestión institucional. En el caso de laborar en una institución intercultural Bilingüe he procedido con la aplicación de los principios de la Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural que permiten el diálogo de saberes en el proceso educativo. He realizado seguimiento académico a los docentes mediante videoconferencias en Microsoft Teams, Zoom u otra plataforma, de llamadas telefónicas, mensajes texto, mensajes de whats app o correos electrónicos. He participado en los encuentros virtuales de las Redes de Aprendizaje para Educación Inicial y Preparatoria, con los docentes de mi Institución Educativa. He participado en cursos de capacitación ofertados por el Ministerio de Educación en convenio con Instituciones de Educación Superior. He participado en cursos de capacitación ofertados por el Ministerio de Educación en convenio con organismos nacionales o internacionales. He participado en cursos de capacitación ofertados por otras instituciones. He desarrollado investigación en la internet sobre recursos educativos, con la finalidad de dar un mejor soporte a los docentes de mi Institución Educativa. He elaborado un Plan de Seguridad Institucional de acuerdo con la Normativa Legal Vigente, por la emergencia del COVID 19. He gestionado vínculos estratégicos con actores externos competentes en materia de gestión de riesgos que respondan a las necesidades institucionales. He generado y fortalecido mecanismos de respuesta inmediata ante situaciones de riesgo de alumnos y docentes por el COVID 19. He revisado y he dado seguimiento al distributivo de carga horaria de los docentes con la finalidad de que se cumpla según la normativa legal vigente. He revisado las planificaciones semanales de trabajo de las docentes emitidas por el Ministerio de Educación. He resuelto dudas o consultas de los padres, madres de familias, representantes legales o responsables del cuidado de los estudiantes He dado seguimiento académico a mis estudiantes mediante llamadas, WhatsApp o Facebook. He dado seguimiento emocional a mis estudiantes mediante llamadas, WhatsApp o Facebook u otro medio de comunicación. He planificado actividades de autoformación en un tema correspondiente a rol de Autoridad con los docentes de mi Institución Educativa. He orientado a la construcción colectiva de la Planificación Curricular Institucional (PCI) conforme el currículo nacional y los lineamientos emitidos por la Autoridad Educativa Nacional. He retroalimentado la implementación de la Planificación Curricular Institucional (PCI) en función del avance del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje.
  24. 24. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “PEDRO VICENTE MALDONADO” 25 He promovido la integración de las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación en la planificación de las diferentes áreas del conocimiento. He fomentado la investigación e innovación educativa en los diferentes niveles de educación. He retroalimentado el proceso de refuerzo académico ejecutado por los docentes, respondiendo a las diversidades del contexto escolar.

