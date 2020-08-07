Canine Cancer - Hemangiosarcomas of the Spleen and Liver

Todd Prince, DVM, serves as a board-certified veterinarian working in and around Elmhurst, Illinois. Particularly interested in veterinary oncology, Dr. Todd L. Prince draws on an in-depth knowledge of cancers often seen in dogs.



Hemangiosarcoma, also known as angiosarcoma or malignant hemangioendothelioma, is one of the most commonly diagnosed canine cancers. It develops from the endothelial cells that line the inside of blood vessels and spread quickly through the vascular system. It often travels between the liver and spleen and may metastasize to the brain and heart as well.



Many owners do not know that their dogs have hemangiosarcomas until the disease has reached the advanced stage, largely because the condition does not produce any outward symptoms in its earlier stages.



Once the hemangiosarcoma forms, the affected vessels channel blood directly into the tumor. This causes the tumor to be at a high risk of rupture, which can cause a severe hemorrhage or hypotension. If such an event takes place, unexpected collapse or even sudden death can occur.



Some dogs do experience symptoms before such a severe event happens. These often include general signs of malaise such as lethargy, loss of appetite, and increased respiration. A dog may also experience a bloating or swelling of the abdomen, depending on the location of the tumor.



Because a hemangiosarcoma is an aggressive form of cancer, it tends to have a poor prognosis. Surgical intervention or chemotherapy, however, may offer a slightly extended survival period.