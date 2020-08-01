All you need to know about soft tissue sarcoma treatment

The word sarcoma means malignant tumour. Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of cancer that begins in soft tissues like fat, muscle, nerves, fibrous tissues, blood vessels, or deep skin tissues. Most sarcomas start in arms or legs but they can also be found in trunk, head and neck area, internal organs, and the area in back of the abdominal (belly) cavity (known as the retroperitoneum). Sarcomas are not common tumours.