Causes and Effects of Nasal Polyps

Board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Stefan Kieserman has treated nose, ear, and throat conditions for more than three decades. At his private practice in New York City, Stefan Kieserman, MD, delivers cosmetic and non-elective surgeries, including rhinoplasty and nasal polypectomy.



Nasal polyps are common, benign growths that develop in the nasal passage. These growths appear in mucous membranes affected by asthma, allergies, or chronic infections.



These conditions inflame the nasal passages. This causes sections of the membrane to fill up with fluid and become enlarged and irritated. The resulting polyp may be small, or large enough to block the nasal passages. Nasal polyps usually appear on both sides of the nose.



While polyps are not cancerous, they can cause or exacerbate certain health problems. People with polyps may experience headaches, post-nasal drip, or constant congestion. When polyps restrict the airways, it can trigger asthma attacks. In some people, polyps can interfere with breathing at night. This can cause snoring or sleep apnea.

