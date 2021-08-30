This presentation features the core essentials of the interview process for medical specialists applying for the role of a telemedicine physician for the VIOS Global Health platform.
You are invited to have a review of the essential topics that are to be covered for an upcoming virtual meeting, if your application is qualified for further review by the Medical Director of ViOS, Inc
For more details, visit www.viosapp.com
Or email - connect@viosapp.com
Be the first to like this
This presentation features the core essentials of the interview process for medical specialists applying for the role of a telemedicine physician for the VIOS Global Health platform. You are invited to have a review of the essential topics that are to be covered for an upcoming virtual meeting, if your application is qualified for further review by the Medical Director of ViOS, Inc For more details, visit www.viosapp.com Or email - connect@viosapp.com
Total views
1
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Be the first to comment