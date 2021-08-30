Successfully reported this slideshow.
ViOS, Inc. TELEMEDICINE PROVIDER ORIENTATION
Dr. Ismail Sayeed (visit my bio page) MBBS (UAE), MMed Paediatrics (Australia), MSc Global Health (UK) Paediatrician | Hea...
APPLICANT REVIEW ● Specialist field ● Years of experience ● Private Practice ● Telemedicine ● Private insurance status ● C...
❏ Cross-Border Specialized Telemedicine ❏ Cash-based Virtual Private Practice ❏ Priority Prepaid Scheduling ❏ Web-based Pl...
DEMOGRAPHIC ● Upper Middle Class Urban Families ● Recent diagnosis of a life-changing disease requiring future treatments/...
USER PORTFOLIO Non-insured private patients (out-of-pocket) Seeking specialist review of pre-diagnosed illnesses Discuss s...
GLOBAL COVERAGE ● Canada ● N. America* ● Mexico ● Latin America ● UK ● Middle East ● South Asia *Due to inter-state regula...
❏ CONSULTATIONS ❏ COUNSELLING ❏ SECOND OPINIONS SPECIFIC TELEMEDICINE SERVICES
No Primary Diagnosis No Online Prescriptions No EMR/Billing What we don’t do….
DATA Patient is responsible for health data management Data sharing only DURING Zoom meeting (links/screen share - not ema...
BEAZLEY GROUP (USA) Medical Malpractice Coverage Claim Package GENERAL LIABILITY COVERAGE PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY COVERAGE ...
STRIPE ● Fast International Payment processing ● Fast Payouts ● Robust anti-fraud system More info about stripe can be fou...
PROVIDER AGREEMENT + PRIVACY POLICY Or click here to view
REQUIREMENTS ❏ Clinical license + docs for verification ❏ Bank account in Stripe-affiliated countries ❏ Recommended Medica...
BENEFITS OF JOINING THE VIOS PLATFORM ● Freedom to choose & edit appointment availability ● Global malpractice insurance c...
$1000*for 30 min Zoom Sessions (out of pocket) 80% Direct deposit (- 2.9% + 30c) Prepaid fees processing prior to meeting ...
PRICING STRATEGY ● Value-based pricing to differentiate against low quality options ● Patients will not have to spend mone...
ONBOARDING PROCESS 1. Join VIOS Linkedin Group 2. Complete Data Form 3. Signed Provider Agreement 4. Registration Fee 5. B...
PATIENT SELECTION ● Digital Marketing (blog/seo/content) ● Email Marketing ● Google/FB ads ● B2B NGO/MNC
PATIENT USER JOURNEY 1. Select Speciality 2. Choose Specialist 3. Book appointment 4. Pay online 5. Both patient & doctor ...
viosapp.com GOOGLE: viosapp CLICK HERE
ViOS, Inc. Company Portfolio & Application Process for Telemedicine Providers

This presentation features the core essentials of the interview process for medical specialists applying for the role of a telemedicine physician for the VIOS Global Health platform.

You are invited to have a review of the essential topics that are to be covered for an upcoming virtual meeting, if your application is qualified for further review by the Medical Director of ViOS, Inc

For more details, visit www.viosapp.com

Or email - connect@viosapp.com

ViOS, Inc. Company Portfolio & Application Process for Telemedicine Providers

  1. 1. ViOS, Inc. TELEMEDICINE PROVIDER ORIENTATION
  2. 2. Dr. Ismail Sayeed (visit my bio page) MBBS (UAE), MMed Paediatrics (Australia), MSc Global Health (UK) Paediatrician | Healthcare Business Consultant | Physician Entrepreneur | Author Founder & Medical Director ViOS, Inc Delaware-based C-Corp June 29, 2020 651 N. Broad St. Middletown DE, 19709 USA
  3. 3. APPLICANT REVIEW ● Specialist field ● Years of experience ● Private Practice ● Telemedicine ● Private insurance status ● Career goals
  4. 4. ❏ Cross-Border Specialized Telemedicine ❏ Cash-based Virtual Private Practice ❏ Priority Prepaid Scheduling ❏ Web-based Platform - visit our about page ❏ Secure Zoom for Healthcare sessions
  5. 5. DEMOGRAPHIC ● Upper Middle Class Urban Families ● Recent diagnosis of a life-changing disease requiring future treatments/procedures ● Long- term Chronic disease ● Access to VISA/Mastercards ● Overseas users/Expatriate/Diaspora communities
  6. 6. USER PORTFOLIO Non-insured private patients (out-of-pocket) Seeking specialist review of pre-diagnosed illnesses Discuss second opinions, treatment options, lifestyle guidance Main language - English (multilingual providers may be of value)
  7. 7. GLOBAL COVERAGE ● Canada ● N. America* ● Mexico ● Latin America ● UK ● Middle East ● South Asia *Due to inter-state regulatory issues, US-based Users will be redirected to non-US Resident Physicians
  8. 8. ❏ CONSULTATIONS ❏ COUNSELLING ❏ SECOND OPINIONS SPECIFIC TELEMEDICINE SERVICES
  9. 9. No Primary Diagnosis No Online Prescriptions No EMR/Billing What we don’t do….
  10. 10. DATA Patient is responsible for health data management Data sharing only DURING Zoom meeting (links/screen share - not email) Provider may store shared files for 7 days Provider may take handwritten notes (ensure safe-keeping and disposal) PRIVACY POLICY link will be shared for viewing
  11. 11. BEAZLEY GROUP (USA) Medical Malpractice Coverage Claim Package GENERAL LIABILITY COVERAGE PROFESSIONAL LIABILITY COVERAGE ERRORS & OMISSIONS COVERAGE CYBERSECURITY Certificate of insurance coverage $1,000,000/$3,000,000 /claim (aggregate) Blanket additional insured coverage extending to independent contracted physicians (physicians who are separately indemnified will receive more comprehensive umbrella coverage)
  12. 12. STRIPE ● Fast International Payment processing ● Fast Payouts ● Robust anti-fraud system More info about stripe can be found here Banking processes are sole responsibility of Stripe, LLC Step-by-step guide to creating your free Stripe account is available during the onboarding process
  13. 13. PROVIDER AGREEMENT + PRIVACY POLICY Or click here to view
  14. 14. REQUIREMENTS ❏ Clinical license + docs for verification ❏ Bank account in Stripe-affiliated countries ❏ Recommended Medical Malpractice Insurance* ❏ $250 One-time Processing Fee *S-Corp/LLC entity is optional ** W9 from US Physicians/Entities OR W8BEN/W8BEN-E Non-US
  15. 15. BENEFITS OF JOINING THE VIOS PLATFORM ● Freedom to choose & edit appointment availability ● Global malpractice insurance coverage - Low risk processes ● No ‘new’ app to download (You just need your email + Zoom) ● Supplemental independent contractor income with tax deductible opportunities ● Location independent - Perfect for Solo-practitioners ● No paperwork no billing ● Extended consult duration (30min) - more value per patient
  16. 16. $1000*for 30 min Zoom Sessions (out of pocket) 80% Direct deposit (- 2.9% + 30c) Prepaid fees processing prior to meeting Disbursement will occur within 7-14 days *Fees may be altered BOOKING FEE FOR USERS
  17. 17. PRICING STRATEGY ● Value-based pricing to differentiate against low quality options ● Patients will not have to spend money towards certain providers who are not impartial to their decisions, air travel, hotel bills, covid passports, immigration visas and difficulties of physically moving a sick person ● Provider incentive towards continuous quality development in the platform ● Qualifying leads towards outcome-based decisions instead of ‘casual’ diagnostic/prescription-related telemedicine ● Business operations sustainability
  18. 18. ONBOARDING PROCESS 1. Join VIOS Linkedin Group 2. Complete Data Form 3. Signed Provider Agreement 4. Registration Fee 5. Background checks 6. IRS Tax Forms 7. Stripe account 8. VIOS-Provider Payroll integration 9. VIOS Calendly integration
  19. 19. PATIENT SELECTION ● Digital Marketing (blog/seo/content) ● Email Marketing ● Google/FB ads ● B2B NGO/MNC
  20. 20. PATIENT USER JOURNEY 1. Select Speciality 2. Choose Specialist 3. Book appointment 4. Pay online 5. Both patient & doctor will receive email booking confirmation 6. Email reminder 12 hrs before meeting 7. Email reminder 10min prior to meeting with Zoom link 8. Enter Zoom meeting 9. Zoom meeting ends 10. Email reminder for future follow up 11. Any requests/queries managed by company email - connect@viosapp.com
  21. 21. viosapp.com GOOGLE: viosapp CLICK HERE

This presentation features the core essentials of the interview process for medical specialists applying for the role of a telemedicine physician for the VIOS Global Health platform. You are invited to have a review of the essential topics that are to be covered for an upcoming virtual meeting, if your application is qualified for further review by the Medical Director of ViOS, Inc For more details, visit www.viosapp.com Or email - connect@viosapp.com

