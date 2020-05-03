Bcg vaccine n covid 19 relationship

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHAT IS THE CORELATION BETWEEN CORONA INFECTION AND BCG VACCINE, EXPLORING DETAILS ABOUT IT

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. IS BCG GOING TO PROTECT INDIANS FROM CORONA VIRUS? DR.SHIKHA PANWAR, INTENSIVIST ASSOSIATE DIRECTOR SHRC,FARIDABAD MD ANESTHESIA EDIC
  2. 2. WHAT IS BCG VACCINE? Baccilus Calmette Geurin,live attenuated vaccine for TB Introduced in 1921and mass immunization in India in 1948 Efficacy in various studies:0-80% BCG is used in many countries with a high prevalence of TB to prevent childhood tuberculous meningitis and miliary disease. The BCG vaccine is part of India's universal immunisation programme and administered to millions of children at birth or soon after it. It is the live weakened form of mycobacterium bovis -- the causative agent of tuberculosis in cattle -- related to mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria which causes tuberculosis in humans.
  3. 3. Benefits of BCG vaccine on mortality rates and ARI Does BCG vaccination protect against acute respiratory infections and COVID-19? A rapid review of current evidence. Rein Soliman, Jon Brassey, Annette Plüddemann, Carl Heneghan
  4. 4. Benefits of BCG vaccine on mortality rates and ARI Does BCG vaccination protect against acute respiratory infections and COVID-19? A rapid review of current evidence. Rein Soliman, Jon Brassey, Annette Plüddemann, Carl Heneghan
  5. 5. Non Peer Reviewed work about BCG and COVID 19 Does BCG vaccination protect against acute respiratory infections and COVID-19? A rapid review of current evidence. Rein Soliman, Jon Brassey, Annette Plüddemann, Carl Heneghan
  6. 6. Non Peer Reviewed work about BCG and COVID 19 Does BCG vaccination protect against acute respiratory infections and COVID-19? A rapid review of current evidence. Rein Soliman, Jon Brassey, Annette Plüddemann, Carl Heneghan
  7. 7. Non Peer Reviewed work about BCG and COVID 19 Does BCG vaccination protect against acute respiratory infections and COVID-19? A rapid review of current evidence. Rein Soliman, Jon Brassey, Annette Plüddemann, Carl Heneghan
  8. 8. HO scientific report published on 12th April 2020, which stated that there is no current evidence that BCG vaccine protects against COVID-19
  9. 9. The two studies are both measuring the levels of absenteeism over six months to determine whether there is a significant difference in the level of incidence of Covid-19 between the experimental and placebo cohorts. BRACE TRIAL BCG CORONA TRIAL Australian Dutch Placebo controlled Placebo controlled HCW s and effect of BCG vaccine HCWs seeing covid positive patients. N=4000 N=1500
  10. 10. Conclusion ● There is systematic review evidence with low to moderate risk of bias that BCG vaccination prevents respiratory infections (pneumonia and influenza) in children and the elderly. ● BCG vaccine modulates humoral responses to pneumococcus and influenza vaccines. ● Further research is needed to study the magnitude and duration of the non-specific effects of BCG vaccine on all-cause mortality before considering implications for practice and policy. ● There is currently no evidence that BCG vaccine protects against COVID-19, and caution should be considered when studying and interpreting the correlation between them. ● Being still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is too early to jump to immature conclusions, where COVID-19 cases/deaths may still increase over time in some BCG-using countries. ● Good evidence should be obtained from prospective randomized trials before reflecting on practice and policy. ● REFERENCE:Does BCG vaccination protect against acute respiratory infections and COVID-19? A rapid review of current evidence. Rein Soliman, Jon Brassey, Annette Plüddemann, Carl Heneghan

