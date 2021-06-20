Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Physiotherapist and Mr. Entrepreneur
What is Entrepreneurship? An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoy...
3 BPT Hospital Home Care Private Clinic Online Physiotherapy MPT Hospital Teaching Home Care Private Clinic Conducting Wor...
Not all entrepreneurs are successful, these definitive characters makes them successful 4 01 02 03 04 05 06 Ability to tak...
Risk vs Comfort 5
No RISK no GAIN 6
Taking RISK is worthy? 7 RISK Capital Fear Power to Sustain Reviewing the Policy Growth
Innovation 8
Visionary and Leadership quality 9
Open-Minded 10
Flexibility & Adaptability 11
Knowledge of Product 12
The right combination 13 Degree specific knowledge & Skills Mindset and skillset focusing on creative design and product d...
EXAMPLE 50 Rs 14 150 Rs (skill/core product) (skill/core product + innovation + Entrepreneur skill)
EXAMPLE A physiotherapist can offer his/her skills to Clinics Hospitals Home care centers Institutes Rehab centre etc. 15 ...
What are other possible options for a Physiotherapist Entrepreneurship? 16 Sports & Fitness centers Growing demand of spor...
Your Date Here Your Footer Here 17
Parvez Shaikh 18 Bachelors inPhysiotherapy FacultyNational Academy of Sports Medicine, USA Masters inBusiness Administrati...
Soumen Mondal 19 • Mastersin Physiotherapy • Location:Kotolpur,WestBengal https://www.damodarhealthcare.in.net Business Mo...
Online services started in 2020 It is providing online Physiotherapy services to 100+ cities across India. Co-founders- Sh...
Prof. Satyen Bhattacharyya MPT, COMT, CMT, CDNP Associate Professor : BIMLS, Bardhaman Chief Physio : Fit O Fine Physiothe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
50 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Entrepreneurship for Physiotherapists

Entrepreneurship for Physiotherapists is very common now a days. It is common for USA, Canada, Europe and India also

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Entrepreneurship for Physiotherapists

  1. 1. Dr. Physiotherapist and Mr. Entrepreneur
  2. 2. What is Entrepreneurship? An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoying most of the rewards. The process of setting up a business is known as entrepreneurship. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services, and business/or procedures. 2
  3. 3. 3 BPT Hospital Home Care Private Clinic Online Physiotherapy MPT Hospital Teaching Home Care Private Clinic Conducting Workshop Online Teaching Online Physiotherapy PhD Hospital Teaching to become guide Home Care Private Clinic Conducting Workshop Journal Publication Online Teaching Online Physiotherapy When can Physios get into Entrepreneurship?
  4. 4. Not all entrepreneurs are successful, these definitive characters makes them successful 4 01 02 03 04 05 06 Ability to take a risk Innovation Visionary and Leadership quality Open-Minded Flexibility & Adaptability Knowledge of Product
  5. 5. Risk vs Comfort 5
  6. 6. No RISK no GAIN 6
  7. 7. Taking RISK is worthy? 7 RISK Capital Fear Power to Sustain Reviewing the Policy Growth
  8. 8. Innovation 8
  9. 9. Visionary and Leadership quality 9
  10. 10. Open-Minded 10
  11. 11. Flexibility & Adaptability 11
  12. 12. Knowledge of Product 12
  13. 13. The right combination 13 Degree specific knowledge & Skills Mindset and skillset focusing on creative design and product development to solve important problems Mindset and skillset focusing on market opportunity and customer needs Innovation in physiotherapy with an entrepreneurial focus Innovative, entrepreneurial physiotherapists will be flexible, resilient, creative, empathetic and have the ability to recognize and seize opportunities.
  14. 14. EXAMPLE 50 Rs 14 150 Rs (skill/core product) (skill/core product + innovation + Entrepreneur skill)
  15. 15. EXAMPLE A physiotherapist can offer his/her skills to Clinics Hospitals Home care centers Institutes Rehab centre etc. 15 A physiotherapist with entrepreneurship can start his or her own Clinics Hospitals Home care centers Institutes Rehab centre etc.
  16. 16. What are other possible options for a Physiotherapist Entrepreneurship? 16 Sports & Fitness centers Growing demand of sports & fitness training + rehabilitation creates possibility for PTs to venture in the industry Outsourcing agency Agency with the pool of qualified supplying services to other institutes. Manufacturing Producing equipment, accessories, supplies required for physiotherapy practice. Physiotherapy Media Industry specific journals, magazine, web portal, Social media platform, CMEs Specialised clinics Posture studio, Gait Analysis laboratory, EMS center, Biomechanics laboratory
  17. 17. Your Date Here Your Footer Here 17
  18. 18. Parvez Shaikh 18 Bachelors inPhysiotherapy FacultyNational Academy of Sports Medicine, USA Masters inBusiness Administration Co-Founder, FIVEDIMENSIONSLLC Brand Name-5D Location: Oman, UAE,Saudi Arabia, Portugal www.the5dgroup.com, www.5dfitness.net Business Modules: • Sports and Fitness Centres. • Management of Sport clubs • Sports trainingand Rehabilitation Service provider for Sport teams. • Official intermediaryfor FIFAPlayers andtraining staff. • Conduct camps for players, trainingstaff and rehab team in Europeand Middle east. • Tradingof Sports, Fitness and Rehabilitation equipment and accessories.
  19. 19. Soumen Mondal 19 • Mastersin Physiotherapy • Location:Kotolpur,WestBengal https://www.damodarhealthcare.in.net Business Module • Hospital with ICU,NICU
  20. 20. Online services started in 2020 It is providing online Physiotherapy services to 100+ cities across India. Co-founders- Sheetal Mundhada and Ashutosh Mundhada The objective of YourPhysio is to provide a 10x better experience to our patients. Our average patient satisfaction rate is over 3.84/4. We have done more than 10,000 sessions. 20 www.yourphysio.in
  21. 21. Prof. Satyen Bhattacharyya MPT, COMT, CMT, CDNP Associate Professor : BIMLS, Bardhaman Chief Physio : Fit O Fine Physiotherapy Solutions Ex – Physiotherapist : Sports Authority Of India, Bardhaman  McKenzie Level A, B, C & D  (McKenzie Institute, New Zealand)  Certified Dry Needling Practitioner  (Dry Needling Institute, South Africa)  NDT Short Course (Neuro-Development Treatment Association, USA)  Certified Manual Therapist  (Maitland Concept)  Certificate in Orthopaedic Manual Therapy  (Mulligan Concept)  DOMTP (Pursuing)  PhD Scholar www.fitofine.in Photo Courtesy: • Dr. Argha Sadhu • Souvik Samanta

×