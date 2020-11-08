Successfully reported this slideshow.
Post-transplant Diabetes Mellitus: Questions and Answers By Dr. Salwa Mahmoud Elwasif, MD Fellow of internal medicine and ...
IN MEMORIAL OF Prof. sheashaa
discussion of one of his videos

  1. 1. Post-transplant Diabetes Mellitus: Questions and Answers By Dr. Salwa Mahmoud Elwasif, MD Fellow of internal medicine and nephrology
  2. 2. Most common cause of ESKD in USA a) Unknown b) Hypertension c) Diabetic nephropathy d) Glomerulonephritis e) Cystic kidney diseases
  3. 3. In spite of being most common cause of ESKD, diabetic patients have least prevalence of renal transplantation a) DM is relative contraindication for renal transplantation b) Diabetic nephropathy recurs immediately after transplantation c) Other comorbidities associated with DM d) Diabetic patient must have cadaveric transplantation for both kidney and pancreas in type 1 DM
  4. 4. Patient survival of diabetic patient is better than non diabetic after renal transplantation a) True b) False c) Both are equal
  5. 5. Patient survival of diabetic patient is better with renal transplantation than dialysis a) True b) False c) Both are equal
  6. 6. Graft survival in diabetic patient is better than non diabetic after renal transplantation a) True b) False c) Both are equal
  7. 7. Criteria for diagnosis of diabetes a) fasting blood sugar level that is equal to or greater than 126 mg/dL. b) 2-hour oral glucose tolerance test(OGTT) result that is equal to or greater than 200 mg/dL. c) Have a hemoglobin A1c that is 6.5% or higher. d) symptoms of diabetes and a random blood sugar level equal to or greater than 200 mg/dL. e) All of the above
  8. 8. Criteria defining prediabetes a) fasting blood sugar level is 100- 125 mg/dL. b) 2-hour oral glucose tolerance test(OGTT) is 140- 199 mg/dL. c) Have a hemoglobin A1c that is 5.7- 6.4% d) All of the above
  9. 9. The preferred test for diagnosis of DM after organ transplantation is: a) Fasting plasma glucose b) HA1c c) OGTT d) Frequent plasma glucose measurement e) Continuous glycemic monitoring
  10. 10. The established diagnosis of PTDM by appearance of hyperglycemia a) Immediately after organ transplantation in non diabetic patient. b) After 1 week c) After 6 weeks Transient hyperglycemia
  11. 11. Risk factors for PTDM 1) The lowest diabetogenic immunosuppressive drug is: a) CNI b) MMF c) mTORi d) corticosteroids
  12. 12. Risk factors for PTDM 2) preexisting factors include: a) Age above 55years b) BMI above 30 c) Positive family history
  13. 13. Risk factors for PTDM include all the following except a) CMV b) HCV c) Hypermagnesemia d) HLA mismatch e) Hypovitaminosis D
  14. 14. ADPCKD is a risk factor for PTDM a) Common presence of pancreatic cystes b) Presence of insulin resistance c) ADPCK needs more diabetogenic immunosuppressive drugs
  15. 15. In experimental model: Tac induced hyperglycemia is best treated by: a) Metformin b) Sulfonylureas c) SGLT2 I d) DPP4i
  16. 16. Management of diabetes include all of the following except: a) Life style modification b) Mediterranean diet c) DASH diet d) Oral hypoglycemic drugs e) Asprin
  17. 17. In experimental model, Recent thymic emigrant cells a) Protect against diabetes b) Diabetogenic c) No relation with diabetes
  18. 18. Treatment of hyperglycemia immediately posttransplantation a) Regular insulin b) Premix insulin c) Oral hypoglycemic d) Long acting insulin
  19. 19. Cyclosporine increase hypoglycemic effect of: a) Metformin b) Glibenclamide c) Vildagliptin d) All of the above
  20. 20. Which one of the following drugs increases the trough level of CNI? a) Metformin b) Pioglitazone c) Vildagliptin d) All of the above

×