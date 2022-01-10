Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 10, 2022
Nowadays, everyone wants to bring home a pet as they provide you with company and are also great in relieving stress. However, looking after pets is not at all an easy task as you are responsible for all their needs. Like humans pets also suffer from various diseases that require immediate attention. Due to this pet parents require proper pet education which will help them look after their pets. Have a look at the slide to know about the top-rated vet clinic for educating your pet.

Simi Valley’s Top Rated Vet Clinic for Educating your Pet

  1. 1. Vet Clinic for Educating Your Pet Simi Valley’s Top-Rated
  2. 2. If you’ve recently become the new owner of a puppy or kitten, you may wonder where to begin with your newest family addition.
  3. 3. With expertise in emergency pet care, preventive visits, Dr. Ron’s Animal Hospital & Emergency is a source of pet education.
  4. 4. With information available online, in our office, and provided by our staff, we will set you up for success with your new pet.
  5. 5. Let’s take a look at what you should know about bringing your new family member home.
  6. 6. Preventive care
  7. 7. Laying the foundation for a healthy lifestyle is key to a long and healthy life with your new companion.
  8. 8. It all starts with preventive care, which checks your animal for any health conditions through an initial examination.
  9. 9. Your veterinarian will recommend how often you bring your pet in, prescribe preventive medication, like flea & tick meds.
  10. 10. At these appointments, your pet will also get up-to-date on any necessary immunizations or boosters.
  11. 11. This is especially important for puppies and kittens, who are susceptible to illness.
  12. 12. Spaying and Neutering
  13. 13. These process is recommend for any new animal companion you bring into your family.
  14. 14. Not only will it stop unnecessary breeding, but it will keep your animal from conceiving & reproducing as a family pet.
  15. 15. This is a relatively easy process that veterans perform all the time & your vet should provide education & information.
  16. 16. Dental care
  17. 17. Many pet owners forget that their animals need dental care, too.
  18. 18. If your pet breaks or chips a tooth, it can be just as painful as if it were you.
  19. 19. Preventive dental care is also important to prevent plaque buildup and decay over time.
  20. 20. Microchipping
  21. 21. Although this may be addressed at your pet’s first visit or preventive care visits, you can get your pet microchipped at any time.
  22. 22. In microchipping a chip is placed in between the pet’s shoulder blades, so if they ever get out they can be traced back to their owner.
  23. 23. The veterinarian enters the owner’s information into a database that can be accessed by veterinarians across the country.
  24. 24. Nutritional counseling
  25. 25. We understand how important it is for you to have your pet around long-term.
  26. 26. So we can work with clients to provide nutritional counseling for pets that may be overweight.
  27. 27. Extra fat can lead to additional health problems for your pet, so following a proper diet is key to avoiding additional health issues.
  28. 28. It can be helpful for senior dogs, who have their own special needs.
  29. 29. Visit Dr. Ron’s Animal Hospital & Emergency for more pet education
  30. 30. When you have questions about your pet, reach out to our professionals at Dr. Ron’s Animal Hospital & Emergency.
  31. 31. Our veterinary practice is based on providing comprehensive care for our four-legged friends.
  32. 32. Give us a call at (805) 306-0633 for any further queries regarding your pet.
  33. 33. Thank you! HTTPS://WWW.DRRONSANIMALHOSPITALSIMIVALLEY.COM/

