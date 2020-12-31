Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LEES!! Call Me by Your Name Author : Andr� Aciman Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Picador Language : eng ISBN-10 : 125016944...
Books Excerpt Call Me by Your Name is the story of a sudden and powerful romance that blossoms between an adolescent boy a...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Andr� Aciman Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Picador Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250169445 ...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
LEES!! Call Me by Your Name
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LEES!! Call Me by Your Name

27 views

Published on

Call Me by Your Name is the story of a sudden and powerful romance that blossoms between an adolescent boy and a summer guest at his parents' cliffside mansion on the Italian Riviera. Each is unprepared for the consequences of their attraction when, during the restless summer weeks, unrelenting currents of obsession, fascination, and desire intensify their passion and test the charged ground between them. Recklessly, the two verge toward the one thing both fear they may never truly find again: total intimacy. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LEES!! Call Me by Your Name

  1. 1. LEES!! Call Me by Your Name Author : Andr� Aciman Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Picador Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250169445 ISBN-13 : 9781250169440
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Call Me by Your Name is the story of a sudden and powerful romance that blossoms between an adolescent boy and a summer guest at his parents' cliffside mansion on the Italian Riviera. Each is unprepared for the consequences of their attraction when, during the restless summer weeks, unrelenting currents of obsession, fascination, and desire intensify their passion and test the charged ground between them. Recklessly, the two verge toward the one thing both fear they may never truly find again: total intimacy. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Andr� Aciman Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Picador Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250169445 ISBN-13 : 9781250169440 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  6. 6. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  7. 7. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  8. 8. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  9. 9. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  10. 10. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  11. 11. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  12. 12. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  13. 13. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  14. 14. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  15. 15. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  16. 16. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  17. 17. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  18. 18. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  19. 19. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  20. 20. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  21. 21. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  22. 22. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  23. 23. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  24. 24. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  25. 25. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  26. 26. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  27. 27. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �
  28. 28. Keyword Call Me by Your Name . �

×