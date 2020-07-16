Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOCIAL MEDIA POST AGAINST DR. MAHTANI Press Release Statement Against Misdirected
Dr. Rajan Lekhraj Mahtani is a name majority of businesses in Zambia are aware of
He is a known businessman and charity worker in Zambia.
Dr. Rajan Mahtani has stayed in good personal and professional relationships with several businessmen, industrialists in Z...
One of them is late ex-President of Zambia, Levy Mwanawasa.
Dr. Rajan Mahtani has maintained a long and professional relationship with the ex-president.
This relationship goes back even before he rose to prominence and became the President of Zambia.
However, Dr. Rajan Mahtani recently received a damning news
Daughter of the ex-President of Zambia, Miriam Mwanawasa, shared a social media post
This social media post quested the reputation of Dr. Rajan Mahtani.
In her Facebook post, Miriam Mwanawasa claimed that Dr. Rajan Mahtaniwanted to take over the farm at Masaiti District
This farm belonged to the Mwanawasa family.
The Facebook post started making rounds across the social media platforms.
When Dr. Rajan Mahtani came to know about this, he decided to register a press release in response.
In this press statement, Dr. Mahtani said that he maintained a long-term professional relationship with Levy Mwanawasa
This professional relationship stretched even after his sad demise
As such, this claim made by the daughter of the late ex-President was not only shocking but also saddening.
Dr. Rajan Mahtani clarified the rumour by saying that he never had any intentions of purchasing the said land
Dr,. Rajan Mahtani never made any attempt, verbal or written, in this manner.
At the same time, the Facebook post shared by Miriam Mwanawasa did not have any evidentiary support indicating that her po...
As a result, her Facebook statement must be taken seriously or in any face value.
Dr. Mahtani also said that he will take strict actions against this act.
Press Release Statement Against Misdirected Social Media Post Against Dr. Mahtani
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Press Release Statement Against Misdirected Social Media Post Against Dr. Mahtani

12 views

Published on

Daughter of the ex-President of Zambia, Miriam Mwanawasa, shared a social media post. In her Facebook post, Miriam Mwanawasa claimed that Dr Rajan Mahtani wanted to take over the farm at Masaiti District. In this press statement, Dr. Mahtani said that he maintained a long-term professional relationship with Levy Mwanawasa .

Follow Us On
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/drrajanmahtani/
https://www.facebook.com/zambiaportlandcement/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/People_Zambia

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Press Release Statement Against Misdirected Social Media Post Against Dr. Mahtani

  1. 1. SOCIAL MEDIA POST AGAINST DR. MAHTANI Press Release Statement Against Misdirected
  2. 2. Dr. Rajan Lekhraj Mahtani is a name majority of businesses in Zambia are aware of
  3. 3. He is a known businessman and charity worker in Zambia.
  4. 4. Dr. Rajan Mahtani has stayed in good personal and professional relationships with several businessmen, industrialists in Zambia.
  5. 5. One of them is late ex-President of Zambia, Levy Mwanawasa.
  6. 6. Dr. Rajan Mahtani has maintained a long and professional relationship with the ex-president.
  7. 7. This relationship goes back even before he rose to prominence and became the President of Zambia.
  8. 8. However, Dr. Rajan Mahtani recently received a damning news
  9. 9. Daughter of the ex-President of Zambia, Miriam Mwanawasa, shared a social media post
  10. 10. This social media post quested the reputation of Dr. Rajan Mahtani.
  11. 11. In her Facebook post, Miriam Mwanawasa claimed that Dr. Rajan Mahtaniwanted to take over the farm at Masaiti District
  12. 12. This farm belonged to the Mwanawasa family.
  13. 13. The Facebook post started making rounds across the social media platforms.
  14. 14. When Dr. Rajan Mahtani came to know about this, he decided to register a press release in response.
  15. 15. In this press statement, Dr. Mahtani said that he maintained a long-term professional relationship with Levy Mwanawasa
  16. 16. This professional relationship stretched even after his sad demise
  17. 17. As such, this claim made by the daughter of the late ex-President was not only shocking but also saddening.
  18. 18. Dr. Rajan Mahtani clarified the rumour by saying that he never had any intentions of purchasing the said land
  19. 19. Dr,. Rajan Mahtani never made any attempt, verbal or written, in this manner.
  20. 20. At the same time, the Facebook post shared by Miriam Mwanawasa did not have any evidentiary support indicating that her post was authentic.
  21. 21. As a result, her Facebook statement must be taken seriously or in any face value.
  22. 22. Dr. Mahtani also said that he will take strict actions against this act.

×