Thyroid Myths & Facts Dr.Pradip B.Joshi MD (Medicine)
Thyroid Gland • Butterfly-shaped gland that sits low on front of neck. • Lies below your Adam’s apple, along the • front o...
The Thyroid: Driving Metabolism • The thyroid gland produces, stores and secretes thyroid hormones which affect : • Brain,...
Thyroid Hormones • The thyroid secretes several hormones (T3, T4 and Calcitonin) • The main hormone is Thyroxine, also cal...
Thyroid Disease Hypothyroidism
The spectrum of disease Euthyroid Free T4/ T4: normal TSH : normal Subclinical hypothyroidism Free T4/ T4 : normal TSH : e...
Hypothyroid Face Apathetic face, Bilateral ptosis Absent eyebrows
Hypothyroidism - 5 to 10% (Global) - 95 % is subclinical (SCH) - Females > 5-10 x males - QoL decreases
Figures from India • Inland cities (Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad) had higher prevalence of hypothyroidi...
Lab Reference Values (Adults) • TSH - 0.4 – 4.0 mU/L • T4 - 0.7 – 1.8 ng/dL (9–23 pmol/L) • T3 - 0.2 – 0.5 ng/dL (3.5–7.7 ...
What are the preferred thyroid hormone measurements in addition to TSH in the assessment of patient with hypothyroidism? •...
Vague Multiple symptoms Dimentia Carpal Tunnel Syndrome symptoms Think Thyroid Mild anemia Postpartum period Mild hyperuri...
Hypothyroidism - Signs and Symptoms Symptoms % Symptoms %  Weakness 99 Thick tongue 82  Dry skin 97 Facial edema 79  Co...
Case :1 • an obese female aged 55 • presented with joint pain involving shouldres elbows wrist PIP and ankles • bilateral ...
• Investigations: • RA factor : 100 • ESR 90 mm/hr
TSH • > 100
But What About Asymptomatic Patient
Indian Recommendations: API • Screening is recommended for the following high risk groups:  All newborn infants (mandator...
Case:2 • A lady 30 years old • Numbness tingling at late nights • parasthesia in hands • cant do routine house hold work n...
Case: 3 • young male 25 • pre employment health checkup • TC:370 • LDL:250 • TG:700
Cholesterol Levels Rise with Increasing TSH Levels Canaris GJ, et al. Arch Intern Med 2000;160:526–534
Hypothyroidism and Cardiology• Hemodynamic changes • Increase in vascular resistance • Decreased vasodilator action of T3 ...
Case:4 • G1P0A0 • 1 MA • TSH:4 • what should be the approach?
What should be considered the upper limit of the normal range of TSH values?  Range changes with age  Upper limit of nor...
Case:5 • a male aged 50 • Kn diabetic HT IHD • Compromised LV (EF 20%) • TSH:9,T3 T4 Normal • what should be approach?
Treatment of Subclinical Hypothyroidism (European Thyroid Association)
Treatment of Subclinical Hypothyroidism (API - India)
subclinical Hypothyrodism • TSH more than normal but <10 • Anti Tpo ab • Judge risk/benefit
When should anti-thyroid antibodies be measured? • Anti-thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb)  Subclinical Hypothyroidism ...
Case 6 • Female 28 postpartum • Detected hypothyroid TSH:45 • Was on Thyroxine 50 microgram • stopped Rx • Homeopathy star...
Postpartum thyroiditis • Usually 2-6 months after delivery • Transient thyrotoxicosis followed by hypothyroidism /hypothyr...
Postpartum thyroiditis Clinical course
Case:7 • A 35 year old female • Primary Infertility • investigated • Prolactin: 30 (19-20) • ?prolactinoma
When Prolactin is high but not sky high • ORDER TSH...............
Case: 8 • lady aged 28 • H/O PPH • fatigue weakness • edema • bodyache • no menstruation • no lactation
Case:9 • Diagnosed Hypothyroid • TSH>100 • On Thyroxine 100 microgram • TSH:50 after a month • Thyroxine 150 microgram • T...
High dose requirement of thyroxine • Malabsorption (celiac disease, small bowel surgery) • Compliance • Medications - Estr...
In patients with hypothyroidism being treated with L-thyroxine, what should the target TSH range be? • 0.45 – 4.12 mIU/ L ...
ATA & ETA: When should TSH levels be measured in patients being treated for hypothyroidism? • After initiating treatment/ ...
Case:10 • female 20 • fever throat pain palpitation • TC elevated ESR high • T3 T4 High TSH low
Hashimoto’s thyroiditis Chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis • Most common cause of hypothyroidism • Can be goitrous or non goi...
Case 11 • Known Hyperthyroid patient • controlled with treatment • undergoes contrast CT scan • Enters Hyperthyroid crisis
JOD BASEDOW PHENOMENA • slight to moderate iodine excess with autonomy in substarte deprived gland with auto regulation fa...
Wolff-Chaikoff Effect • large iodine excess with enzymatic block • organification failure • less thyroid hormone synthesis
Case:12 • Pregnancy with Hyperthyrodism • On carbimazole 30 mg /day • should we continue • or PTU?
Case:13 • Female aged 22 • Hyperthyroid • Goiter present • want to concive • med Rx/ Radio Iodine/ Surgery
Case 14 • thyroid nodule • thyroid scan • HOT: Not malignant • COLD: Can be malignant (5-8%) • WARM: Benign
• With the increased use of thyroid ultrasound, some studies suggest that thyroid nodules occur in >50% of the population....
Ultrasound Characteristics That Suggest a Benign Nodule • Sharp edges are seen all around the nodule • Nodule filled with ...
Differance • Thyrotoxicosis (from Thyroid) • Grave's (stimulating Ab) • Hyperthyrodism (not from thyroid)
How To Treat Hypothyrodism
Starting therapy • Adults 50 to 100 mcg/day of thyroxine • Elderly / Cardiac disease 25 mcg/day of thyroxine • 80% bioavai...
Titrating therapy • Call back after 6 -12 weeks with TSH • Titrate 25-50 mcg/ day increments • Repeat testing only by 3 mo...
Changes with treatment • Begin to feel better within 2 weeks • Full symptom relief may take 3-6 months after TSH levels ar...
Hypothyroid symptoms and normal TFT (functional hypothyroidism) • Many patients, especially in internet era • Wilson's syn...
http://www.wilsonssyndrome.com/Assets/ebooks/WTSchecklistScore.pdf
Functional somatic syndromes. • More than 20% of adults report significant fatigue • 30% have current musculoskeletal symp...
Deja vu • A lady with weight gain • A lady with lowish resting heart rates • Lady with tiredness • Lady with memory loss •...
Messages • Suspect hypothyroidism • Thyroxine is the treatment for primary hypothyroidism • Dose changes in thyroxine acco...
  1. 1. Thyroid Myths & Facts Dr.Pradip B.Joshi MD (Medicine)
  2. 2. Thyroid Gland • Butterfly-shaped gland that sits low on front of neck. • Lies below your Adam’s apple, along the • front of trachea. • Two side lobes, connected by a bridge. Wiersinga Wm. Adult Hypothyroidism. http://www.thyroidmanager.org/chapter/adult-hypothyroidism/#toc-9-2-2-epidemiology- of-hypothyroidism (accessed 21.06.2014).
  3. 3. The Thyroid: Driving Metabolism • The thyroid gland produces, stores and secretes thyroid hormones which affect : • Brain, nervous system, psyche • Growth and development • Energy metabolism and oxygen consumption • Protein and carbohydrate metabolism • Lipid metabolism • Cardiovascular system • Bone metabolism • Muscle function • Fertility and pregnancy
  4. 4. Thyroid Hormones • The thyroid secretes several hormones (T3, T4 and Calcitonin) • The main hormone is Thyroxine, also called T4. Wiersinga Wm. Adult Hypothyroidism. http://www.thyroidmanager.org/chapter/adult-hypothyroidism/#toc-9-2-2-epidemiology- of-hypothyroidism (accessed 21.06.2014).
  5. 5. Thyroid Disease Hypothyroidism
  6. 6. The spectrum of disease Euthyroid Free T4/ T4: normal TSH : normal Subclinical hypothyroidism Free T4/ T4 : normal TSH : elevated Overt Hypothyroidism Free T4/ T4 : low TSH : elevated
  7. 7. Hypothyroid Face Apathetic face, Bilateral ptosis Absent eyebrows
  8. 8. Hypothyroidism - 5 to 10% (Global) - 95 % is subclinical (SCH) - Females > 5-10 x males - QoL decreases
  9. 9. Figures from India • Inland cities (Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad) had higher prevalence of hypothyroidism (11.73 per cent) • Coastal cities (Chennai, Goa, Mumbai) (9.45 per cent). • Kolkata recorded the highest prevalence of hypothyroidism (21.67 per cent). http://pharma.financialexpress.com/latest-updates/2762-abbott-india-presents-new-data-on-hypothyroidism
  10. 10. Lab Reference Values (Adults) • TSH - 0.4 – 4.0 mU/L • T4 - 0.7 – 1.8 ng/dL (9–23 pmol/L) • T3 - 0.2 – 0.5 ng/dL (3.5–7.7 pmol/L) t h e m o s t s e n s i t i v e i n d i c a
  11. 11. What are the preferred thyroid hormone measurements in addition to TSH in the assessment of patient with hypothyroidism? • Free T4 & Total T4 ✓ • FT3 or Total T3 × ATA/AACE Guidelines for Hypothyroidism in Adults, Endocr Pract.
  12. 12. Vague Multiple symptoms Dimentia Carpal Tunnel Syndrome symptoms Think Thyroid Mild anemia Postpartum period Mild hyperuricemia Altered lipid profile Elevated CPK
  13. 13. Hypothyroidism - Signs and Symptoms Symptoms % Symptoms %  Weakness 99 Thick tongue 82  Dry skin 97 Facial edema 79  Coarse skin 97 Coarse hair 76  Lethargy 91 Skin pallor 67  Slow speech 91 Memory loss 66  Eyelid edema 90 Constipation 61  Feeling cold 89 Weight gain 59 Modiified from Means, 1948
  14. 14. Case :1 • an obese female aged 55 • presented with joint pain involving shouldres elbows wrist PIP and ankles • bilateral symetrical • morning stifness + • H/O 5 kg weight gain recently • generalised edema • fatigue
  15. 15. • Investigations: • RA factor : 100 • ESR 90 mm/hr
  16. 16. TSH • > 100
  17. 17. But What About Asymptomatic Patient
  18. 18. Indian Recommendations: API • Screening is recommended for the following high risk groups:  All newborn infants (mandatory in many states)  Downs syndrome  Pregnant women*  Have a strong family history of thyroid disease  A personal history of thyroid dysfunction  Have an autoimmune disease, such as Type 1 Diabetes  Are taking lithium  Have Depression  Have elevated lipid levels  Are found to have a thyroid nodule SUPPLEMENT TO JAPI • JANUARY 2011 • VOL. 59 “National Guidelines for Screening of Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy” December 2014 *Indian Thyroid Society (ITS) and latest guidelines by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India recommends screening of TSH levels in all Pregnant Women at the time of their first visit, ideally during pre-pregnancy evaluation or as soon as pregnancy is confirmed
  19. 19. Case:2 • A lady 30 years old • Numbness tingling at late nights • parasthesia in hands • cant do routine house hold work needing hand movements • Routine Ix PPBS, B12 - WNL • NCV- Bilateral CTS • TSH: >100
  20. 20. Case: 3 • young male 25 • pre employment health checkup • TC:370 • LDL:250 • TG:700
  21. 21. Cholesterol Levels Rise with Increasing TSH Levels Canaris GJ, et al. Arch Intern Med 2000;160:526–534
  22. 22. Hypothyroidism and Cardiology• Hemodynamic changes • Increase in vascular resistance • Decreased vasodilator action of T3 and NO • Impaired ventricular performance, • Decreased contractility • Increased cardiovascular risk • Increased risk for myopathy & functional cardiovascular abnormalities • Increased risk for atherosclerosis Klein I.L. The Thyroid, 9 ed. Philadelphia, PA: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins; 2005:774−780 Biondi B, et alI. Endocrine 2004;24:1–13
  23. 23. Case:4 • G1P0A0 • 1 MA • TSH:4 • what should be the approach?
  24. 24. What should be considered the upper limit of the normal range of TSH values?  Range changes with age  Upper limit of normal for an adult in an iodine sufficient area - 4.12 mIU/ L  In pregnancy*, range is – • Ist trimester - 0.1-2.5mIU/l • IInd trimester - 0.2-3mIU/l • IIIrd trimester - 0.3-3mIU/l (upto 3.5 mIU/L as per ATA) “National Guidelines for Screening of Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy” December 2014 ATA/AACE Guidelines for Hypothyroidism in Adults, Endocr Pract. 2012;18(No. 6)
  25. 25. Case:5 • a male aged 50 • Kn diabetic HT IHD • Compromised LV (EF 20%) • TSH:9,T3 T4 Normal • what should be approach?
  26. 26. Treatment of Subclinical Hypothyroidism (European Thyroid Association)
  27. 27. Treatment of Subclinical Hypothyroidism (API - India)
  28. 28. subclinical Hypothyrodism • TSH more than normal but <10 • Anti Tpo ab • Judge risk/benefit
  29. 29. When should anti-thyroid antibodies be measured? • Anti-thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb)  Subclinical Hypothyroidism  Patients with recurrent miscarriage, with or without infertility ATA/AACE Guidelines for Hypothyroidism in Adults, Endocr Pract. 2012;18(No. 6)
  30. 30. Case 6 • Female 28 postpartum • Detected hypothyroid TSH:45 • Was on Thyroxine 50 microgram • stopped Rx • Homeopathy started • after 3 months TSH: 4
  31. 31. Postpartum thyroiditis • Usually 2-6 months after delivery • Transient thyrotoxicosis followed by hypothyroidism /hypothyroidism • Silent thyroiditis in postpartum period • 23 % progress to permanent hypothyroidism • More common with severe hypothyroidism higher Anti TPO antibody titre
  32. 32. Postpartum thyroiditis Clinical course
  33. 33. Case:7 • A 35 year old female • Primary Infertility • investigated • Prolactin: 30 (19-20) • ?prolactinoma
  34. 34. When Prolactin is high but not sky high • ORDER TSH...............
  35. 35. Case: 8 • lady aged 28 • H/O PPH • fatigue weakness • edema • bodyache • no menstruation • no lactation
  36. 36. Case:9 • Diagnosed Hypothyroid • TSH>100 • On Thyroxine 100 microgram • TSH:50 after a month • Thyroxine 150 microgram • TSH:30 • Thyroxine 200 microgram • TSH:15
  37. 37. High dose requirement of thyroxine • Malabsorption (celiac disease, small bowel surgery) • Compliance • Medications - Estrogen - Cholestyramine - Ferrous sulfate - Calcium - Lovastatin - Colsevelam - Lanthanum carbonate - PPI ( ?) - Aluminium hydroxide - Rifampicin - Amiodarone -Carbamazepine - Phenytoin -Magnesium containing laxatives -Bulk laxatives with fiber
  38. 38. In patients with hypothyroidism being treated with L-thyroxine, what should the target TSH range be? • 0.45 – 4.12 mIU/ L ATA/AACE Guidelines for Hypothyroidism in Adults, Endocr Pract.
  39. 39. ATA & ETA: When should TSH levels be measured in patients being treated for hypothyroidism? • After initiating treatment/ change in dose – • @ 4-8 weeks (ATA/ AACE 2012, API 2011) • @ 2-3 months (ETA 2013) After adequate dose determination – every 6 months/ 1 year
  40. 40. Case:10 • female 20 • fever throat pain palpitation • TC elevated ESR high • T3 T4 High TSH low
  41. 41. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis Chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis • Most common cause of hypothyroidism • Can be goitrous or non goitrous • Anti TPO antibody positive • Euthyroid Hashimoto’s : no treatment/ LT4 to reduce goiter size andantibody levels • Very rarely associated with thyroid lymphoma • Can have co-existent papillary carcinoma
  42. 42. Case 11 • Known Hyperthyroid patient • controlled with treatment • undergoes contrast CT scan • Enters Hyperthyroid crisis
  43. 43. JOD BASEDOW PHENOMENA • slight to moderate iodine excess with autonomy in substarte deprived gland with auto regulation failure leading to more thyroid hormone synthesis
  44. 44. Wolff-Chaikoff Effect • large iodine excess with enzymatic block • organification failure • less thyroid hormone synthesis
  45. 45. Case:12 • Pregnancy with Hyperthyrodism • On carbimazole 30 mg /day • should we continue • or PTU?
  46. 46. Case:13 • Female aged 22 • Hyperthyroid • Goiter present • want to concive • med Rx/ Radio Iodine/ Surgery
  47. 47. Case 14 • thyroid nodule • thyroid scan • HOT: Not malignant • COLD: Can be malignant (5-8%) • WARM: Benign
  48. 48. • With the increased use of thyroid ultrasound, some studies suggest that thyroid nodules occur in >50% of the population. Studies report on possibility of thyroid cancer in about 5% of thyroid nodules. Fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB) is the best way to find out whether a thyroid nodule is cancerous or benign.
  49. 49. Ultrasound Characteristics That Suggest a Benign Nodule • Sharp edges are seen all around the nodule • Nodule filled with fluid and not live tissue (a cyst) • Lots of nodules throughout the thyroid (almost always a benign multi-nodular goiter) • No blood flowing through it (not live tissue, likely a cyst)
  50. 50. Differance • Thyrotoxicosis (from Thyroid) • Grave's (stimulating Ab) • Hyperthyrodism (not from thyroid)
  51. 51. How To Treat Hypothyrodism
  52. 52. Starting therapy • Adults 50 to 100 mcg/day of thyroxine • Elderly / Cardiac disease 25 mcg/day of thyroxine • 80% bioavailability • t1/2 1 week. Need 6 weeks for equilibration
  53. 53. Titrating therapy • Call back after 6 -12 weeks with TSH • Titrate 25-50 mcg/ day increments • Repeat testing only by 3 months • Only TSH is usually required for monitoring • Target TSH - lower half of the normal range (~2.5- 3mU/L) • Once TSH stable, repeat TFT annually. Ensure compliance
  54. 54. Changes with treatment • Begin to feel better within 2 weeks • Full symptom relief may take 3-6 months after TSH levels are normal • Risk of over treatment - atrial fibrillation - osteoporosis
  55. 55. Hypothyroid symptoms and normal TFT (functional hypothyroidism) • Many patients, especially in internet era • Wilson's syndrome ( not Wilson’s disease) refers to the presence of common and nonspecific symptoms, relatively low body temperature, and normal levels of thyroid hormones in blood. ATA : no scientific basis for Wilson Syndrome American Thyroid Association Statement on "Wilson's Syndrome" , Updated May 24, 2005
  56. 56. http://www.wilsonssyndrome.com/Assets/ebooks/WTSchecklistScore.pdf
  57. 57. Functional somatic syndromes. • More than 20% of adults report significant fatigue • 30% have current musculoskeletal symptoms • Typical adult has one of the symptoms every 4 to 6 days • More than 80% of the general population has one of these symptoms during any 2 to 4 week period. Barsky AJ, Borus JF. Functional somatic syndromes Ann Intern Med 1999;130:910-21
  58. 58. Deja vu • A lady with weight gain • A lady with lowish resting heart rates • Lady with tiredness • Lady with memory loss • Lady with “ low” pressure • A lazy boy with poor school performance Have you ever started thyroxine for these people ?
  59. 59. Messages • Suspect hypothyroidism • Thyroxine is the treatment for primary hypothyroidism • Dose changes in thyroxine according to TSH • Some causes of primary hypothyroidism are reversible • Treat patients only with abnormal thyroid functions
