Hardcover. Pub Date: 2008 Pages: 380 Publisher: WW Norton & Co.. Of A neuroscientifically based account of of how our AINS age and Change over time. Ain Development has traditionally focused on Early Childhood Recently we ve learned that the ain continues to develop through adulthood. This book explains the social ain over time. emphasizing neural plasticity and growth. and offering readers skills and strategies for maintaining and enhancing a healthy ain throughout their lives.



Author : Louis Cozolino

Language : English

