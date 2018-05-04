Natural Progesterone Cream – Natural Way to Treat Hormonal Imbalance

Natural progesterone cream is gradually replacing the plant-based hormones. These are found to be more superior to the previous formulations. The term natural is used to refer to the source of the substance. Laboratory scientists produce them from the ovaries of humans and from animals. Progesterone cream is highly effective in balancing the hormones of women who suffer from hormonal imbalance such as in the case of menopause or endocrine malfunction. Because it is very affordable, women can enjoy the advancements in technology without the need for expensive and invasive treatment procedures.