Natural Progesterone Cream – Natural Way to Treat Hormonal Imbalance

Natural progesterone cream is gradually replacing the plant-based hormones. These are found to be more superior to the previous formulations. The term natural is used to refer to the source of the substance. Laboratory scientists produce them from the ovaries of humans and from animals. Progesterone cream is highly effective in balancing the hormones of women who suffer from hormonal imbalance such as in the case of menopause or endocrine malfunction. Because it is very affordable, women can enjoy the advancements in technology without the need for expensive and invasive treatment procedures.

Natural Progesterone Cream – Natural Way to Treat Hormonal Imbalance

  1. 1. Natural Progesterone Cream – Natural Way to Treat Hormonal Imbalance Natural progesterone cream is gradually replacing the plant-based hormones. These are found to be more superior to the previous formulations. The term natural is used to refer to the source of the substance. Laboratory scientists produce them from the ovaries of humans and from animals. Progesterone cream is highly effective in balancing the hormones of women who suffer from hormonal imbalance such as in the case of menopause or endocrine malfunction. Because it is very affordable, women can enjoy the advancements in technology without the need for expensive and invasive treatment procedures. What is Progesterone? Progesterone is one of the two hormones produced by the ovaries. The adrenal glands also produce this in small amounts. This is a female hormone that helps regulate the monthly menstrual cycle. It works closely with estrogen to ensure the normal functions of the reproductive tract and the rest of the body. Progesterone work in maintaining the lining of the uterus protects the body against stress, metabolizes fats, aids the thyroid functions, normalizes blood clotting, protects women against breast and endometrial cancer, stimulates bone building and propagates the growth of the embryo. Because of the generalized functions, it can be extremely dangerous to take this hormone for granted. However, as women ages, progesterone secretion is reduced which leads to various health risks. To avoid this, you must find ways to balance the hormone. You can take it from external sources like the natural progesterone creams.
  2. 2. What is the History of Natural Progesterone Creams? The history of hormone therapy is long. The discovery of progesterone came in the 1930’s when scientists harvested the substance from the ovaries of pigs. Later, they used human placenta to isolate the substance. The two procedures were successful but they were only able to harvest a small amount of progesterone. The methods were also expensive and so, only a very few women were able to enjoy the natural progesterone cream. In later years, biochemist Russell Marker produced progesterone using a Mexican Wild Yam. From then, more plant-based progesterone came in. Soya beans and other plants were used to make progesterone. This paved the way to more progesterone and cheaper products. However, the effectiveness was not commendable. The synthetic hormones were not as effective as the naturally produced progesterone. Why Go for the Natural Progesterone Cream? Previously, progesterone is taken orally. Although the oral formulation is still available up to these days, research has shown that the cream is better absorbed and utilized by the body. Oral progesterone has to endure the action of the liver and thus, the amount reaching the blood is at its lowest. With the natural progesterone creams, they reach the bloodstream after being absorbed in the skin. It is also considered by most clients as very convenient to use. It is helpful especially for women who hate the idea of taking pills on a regular basis. With the cream, you just have to apply it in different parts of the body like the arms, neck, legs and you get the hormones working. The hormone is fat soluble and thus, absorption is guaranteed. Other than the creams, skin patches are also available especially for those who do not like the greasy feel in the skin. When do You Need Natural Progesterone Creams? Natural progesterone cream is highly recommended among women in their menopausal years. Menopause is the period where the ovaries begin to shrink and ovulation stops. As a result, the amount of progesterone produced may no longer be enough to support the activities inside. This is also taken by women who are taking estrogen therapy. Natural progesterone creams balance the action of estrogen and reduce the risk of breast and endometrial cancers and osteoporosis. Aside from menopausal women, younger women also benefit from the treatment. It helps reduce the symptoms of hormonal imbalance like infertility, migraine, irregular menstrual periods and depression. Doctors prescribe the progesterone when there see irregularities in their monthly cycle.
  3. 3. Why is there a Need to Counteract the Action of Estrogen? Normally, estrogen and progesterone balance the action of each other. But when menopause strikes, the level of progesterone goes down giving away for estrogen dominance. The estrogen comes in excess and the hormone creates an unhealthy environment. Estrogen is a potentially dangerous hormone causing the menopausal symptoms like weight gain, mood swings, irritability, breast tenderness, fatigue, depression, and cancer. Thus, it is important that natural progesterone creams should be used to balance the estrogen action. What is the Recommended Dosage of Progesterone? The required dose of natural progesterone creams depends on the status of hormone in your body. It is important that you work with your doctor to determine the correct amount you need per day. You may need to have blood tests to make an accurate prescription. Generally, pre-menopausal women need 15 to 24 mg per day used for 14 days until the menstruation occurs. Where Do You Get the Creams? The natural progesterone creams are available in different sites. You can get them from your doctor’s clinic, health shops, and drug stores. There are some that require a prescription while others are available as over-the-counter products. Some sites on the internet also offer the non-prescription types. But before you go to any of these, be sure that you go for highly reputable manufacturers to ensure that you use the high-quality natural progesterone creams. Is the product safe? Natural progesterone creams are safe to use. Because they are natural, you will not experience adverse reactions. However, it is still important that you use the cream as directed. Do not use more than what is required for the day. This is not only a waste of money but risky for your health as well. Although allergic reaction is rare, it may still occur especially if you have too sensitive skin. If you develop rashes or irritation, discontinue its use and consult your doctor about other natural progesterone creams.

