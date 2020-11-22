biztonsag es technika a mesterseges intelligencia koraban

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KUTATÓK ÉJSZAKÁJA 2020 2020. november 27. Óbudai Egyetem Bánki Donát Gépész és Biztonságtechnikai Mérnöki Kar Budapest Dr....
BEMUTATKOZÁS
információbiztonság humán aspektusa biztonságtudatosság fejlesztése ember-robot interakció emberi oldala intelligens város...
Gondolatok a mesterséges intelligenciáról
Három meghatározó forradalom (Humán) géntechnológia forradalma Robotika forradalma (erős mesterséges intelligencia) Nanote...
Adatok Rengeteg adat áll rendelkezésre, ezek mennyisége folyamatosan növekszik Számítási kapacitás Olyan számítások is elv...
Az MI fontosabb tudományterületi kapcsolatai Számítás- tudomány Kommunikáció- és nyelvtudomány Biztonság- tudomány Biológi...
A MI kapcsolódó fogalmai
• Testen viselhető okoseszközök (óra, cipő, póló, külső „csontváz”) • Testben levő okoseszközök (implantátumok, egészségüg...
1. az emberek és aktivitásaik észlelése 2. a verbális kifejezések generálása (beszéd), illetve a beszéd megértése 3. nonve...
1. Nem nyújt semmilyen segítségét, mindent az ember csinál. 2. Teljes körű cselekvési alternatívákat kínál. 3. Leszűkíti a...
Különbség a program és a MI között* program MI • Programozó írta • Determinisztikus: ugyan arra a kérdésre ugyan azt a vál...
Mesterséges intelligencia Humán intelligencia • Képes az emberi viselkedés és a kognitív folyamatok szimulációjára • Megra...
A mesterséges intelligencia technológiai háttere
MIFelhő alapú számítástechnika Robotizáció, drónok 0110101 1101010 1101010 BDA Mobil Biztonság(i kamerák) Közösségi média ...
Folyamat Adatforrások és adatok meghatározása Logfájlok Szervezet kommunikációja Szervezet viselkedése CERT jelentések Biz...
A mesterséges intelligencia környezetei MI Tanulókörnyezet Erőforrások: • Idő • Tudás • Adat • Információ • Korábbi tapasz...
Az MI rendszerábrája
A mesterséges intelligencia felhasználása a biztonságtechnikában
• Valószínűségi modellek • Kockázatfelismerés • Kockázatelemzés • Kockázatértékelés és válasz • Kockázatfigyelés • Kockáza...
Szövegfelismerés és -elemzés • Nyomtatott, kontúros háttérrel rendelkező szöveg beolvasása – OCR (pl.: Recognita 1.0, 1987...
• Mintázatfelismerés (pl.: ujjlenyomat) • Egyszerűbb alakfelismerés (háromszög, kör, négyzet) • Bonyolultabb alakfelismeré...
• Zajos környezet hangtisztítása • Egyszerűbb hangfelismerés és megkülönböztetés (ember hangját a környezettől) • Hang non...
• Felderítés • Mintázatok felismerése • Kép, hang, szövegfelismerés • Kapcsolati háló feltérképezése • Nyomkövetés, haladá...
• Támadásdetektálás • Riasztáskezelés • Incidenskezelés • Hálózati behatolásérzékelés és megelőzés • Csalások felderítése ...
• Biztonsági rendszerek • Kényelmesebb élet • Élhetőbb város • Rend a káoszban (tömegközlekedés) • Energiaellátás • Hullad...
• Egész országra kiterjedőm megfigyelő rendszer • Viselkedésalapú értékelés • Semmilyen cselekedet sem marad ismeretlen • ...
Kitekintés a jövőbe
• Az MI mindenhol megjelenik, köszönhetően a mobileszközökbe integrált MI platformoknak • A műszaki-informatikai fejleszté...
• A veszélyes munkaterületeken az MI-ra épülő megoldások helyettesítik az embert • Egyre nagyon hangsúlyt kap az MI-vel ka...
• Társadalmi kredit rendszere adat- és információbiztonsági kihívásainak kutatása • Aláírásazonosítás és –hamisításdetektá...
Köszönöm megtisztelő figyelmüket! Dr. Kollár Csaba PhD Kibernetikus, egyetemi docens Óbudai Egyetem Bánki Donát Gépész és ...
• https://cultura.hu/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/banki-donat-cigar-head.jpg • https://greatminds.consulting/wp-content/uplo...
  1. 1. KUTATÓK ÉJSZAKÁJA 2020 2020. november 27. Óbudai Egyetem Bánki Donát Gépész és Biztonságtechnikai Mérnöki Kar Budapest Dr. Kollár Csaba PhD BIZTONSÁG ÉS TECHNIKA A MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA KORÁBAN
  2. 2. BEMUTATKOZÁS
  3. 3. információbiztonság humán aspektusa biztonságtudatosság fejlesztése ember-robot interakció emberi oldala intelligens városok és épületek mesterséges intelligencia • Hogyan jutottunk el a mesterséges intelligencia korába? • Milyen területeken lehet találkozni a mesterséges intelligenciával? • Milyen hatása van a mesterséges intelligenciának a technikára és a biztonságra? • Milyen jövő képzelhető el a mesterséges intelligenciával? A mesterséges intelligencia társadalmi vetületei gazdasági hatásai
  4. 4. Gondolatok a mesterséges intelligenciáról
  5. 5. Három meghatározó forradalom (Humán) géntechnológia forradalma Robotika forradalma (erős mesterséges intelligencia) Nanotechnológia forradalma Robotizált génsebészet Neuroprotézis Embergép Biochip Génmódosítás Génsebészet Nanoanyagok kapcsolódása a génekhez, sejtekhez Nanorobotok, aeroszol robotok, gyógyító robotok Ember-gép (?)
  6. 6. Adatok Rengeteg adat áll rendelkezésre, ezek mennyisége folyamatosan növekszik Számítási kapacitás Olyan számítások is elvégezhetők belátható időn belül, amire tíz évvel ezelőtt még a szuperszámítógépek sem voltak képesek Algoritmusok A mesterséges intelligenciát támogató algoritmusok, statisztika és valószínűségszámítás, regressziós modellek, klasszifikáció, klaszterizáció, lágyszámítási módszerek megjelenése a gyakorlati, összetett, komplex, bonyolult problémák megoldásában Szinergia Technológiák fejlődése és összekapcsolása Mesterséges intelligencia – miért most?
  7. 7. Az MI fontosabb tudományterületi kapcsolatai Számítás- tudomány Kommunikáció- és nyelvtudomány Biztonság- tudomány Biológia és orvostudomány Idegtudomány Pszichológia és pedagógia Szociológia Filozófia és jogMatematika Műszaki tudományok
  8. 8. A MI kapcsolódó fogalmai
  9. 9. • Testen viselhető okoseszközök (óra, cipő, póló, külső „csontváz”) • Testben levő okoseszközök (implantátumok, egészségügyi monitoring) • Hordozható okoseszközök (telefon, tablet) • Intelligens (önvezető) autók, járművek • Intelligens épületek/létesítmények (domotika) • Intelligens szervezetek/vállalatok • Intelligens település/város • Intelligens ország/társadalom (kínai TKR) • Intelligens Föld A mesterséges intelligencia léptékei
  10. 10. 1. az emberek és aktivitásaik észlelése 2. a verbális kifejezések generálása (beszéd), illetve a beszéd megértése 3. nonverbális kifejezések generálása, illetve a nonverbális jelzések megértése 4. az érzelmi állapotok modellezése, kifejezése és megértése 5. a szándékos cselekvések felismerése és közvetítése 6. együttműködés az emberekkel 7. navigálás (fizikai helyzetfelismerés) az emberek környékén és környezetében 8. társadalmi kontextusban tanulni az emberektől Mesterséges intelligencia mérföldkövei
  11. 11. 1. Nem nyújt semmilyen segítségét, mindent az ember csinál. 2. Teljes körű cselekvési alternatívákat kínál. 3. Leszűkíti a cselekvést néhány választási lehetőségre. 4. Egyetlen tevékenységet/műveletet végez. 5. Végrehajtja a műveletet, ha az ember jóváhagyja azt. 6. Mielőtt a műveletet végrehajtaná, lehetőséget ad az embernek, hogy azt megvétózza. 7. Automatikusan hajtja végre a műveletet, de erről feltétlenül tájékoztatja az embert. 8. A művelet automatikus végrehajtás után csak akkor tájékoztatja az embert, ha az kéri. 9. A művelet automatikus végrehajtása után csak akkor tájékoztatja az embert, ha ilyen döntést hoz. 10.Maga dönt el mindent, automatikusan működik, figyelmen kívül hagyva az embert. A GÉP AUTONÓMIÁJA – a számítógép…
  12. 12. Különbség a program és a MI között* program MI • Programozó írta • Determinisztikus: ugyan arra a kérdésre ugyan azt a választ adja • Igen-nem, 0-1 jellegű eredményt ad • Az ember mondja meg, hogy mi a helyes eredmény • Szabályokat futtat, nincs helye a szabályok felülírásának • Programozó írta • Valószínűséggel dolgozik: bizonyos eséllyel ugyan az a válasz az adott kérdésre • Kevésbé-jobban, 85%-15% jellegű eredményt ad • A programozó a célt adja meg, a gép kísérletezi ki a helyes eredményeket • Mintákat vizsgál • Helye van a meglepetéseknek és a hangsúlyok eltolásának *Biczó (2017) alapján
  13. 13. Mesterséges intelligencia Humán intelligencia • Képes az emberi viselkedés és a kognitív folyamatok szimulációjára • Megragadja és megőrzi az emberi szakértelmet és kommunikált tapasztalatot • Nagy mennyiségű adatot képes gyorsan megérteni, gyorsan ad választ • Nincs józan ész • Nem tud egyszerre vegyes tudással foglalkozni • Sokba kerül a fejlesztése • Jogi és etikai kérdéseket és problémákat vet fel • Intuíció, józan ész, ítélet, kreativitás, hit • Az intelligencia bemutatásának képessége hatékony kommunikáció révén • Érvelés és kritikus gondolkodás • Az ember hibázik • Korlátozott tudásbázis • A számítógéphez képest az adatfeldolgozás lassan történik az agyban • Az ember nem képes nagy mennyiségű adat tárolására a memóriájában
  14. 14. A mesterséges intelligencia technológiai háttere
  15. 15. MIFelhő alapú számítástechnika Robotizáció, drónok 0110101 1101010 1101010 BDA Mobil Biztonság(i kamerák) Közösségi média AR, VR, MR (I)IoT és szenzor Vezetékes és vezeték- nélküli hálózatok Kapcsolódó technológiák és alkalmazások GIS, GPS
  16. 16. Folyamat Adatforrások és adatok meghatározása Logfájlok Szervezet kommunikációja Szervezet viselkedése CERT jelentések Biztonsági szoftverek jelentései Alkalmazások jelentései Adatok tisztítása Adatbázisok Információ- bázisok Tudás- bázisok Algoritmus- bázisok Elő- feldolg. Adat- elemzés Tanuló- algoritmusok, gépi tanítás MODELL Kimeneti adatok, információk Szakember elemzi Eredmény Következmény • Beavatkozás • Oktatási és képzési programok BDA MI Adatvizualizáció
  17. 17. A mesterséges intelligencia környezetei MI Tanulókörnyezet Erőforrások: • Idő • Tudás • Adat • Információ • Korábbi tapasztalat • Szakember • Hardver • Szoftver • Energia • Stb… Működési környezet Szabadságfokok száma Döntéshozatal sebessége • Tárgy sebessége a környezetéhez képest • Adatok mennyisége • Feldolgozási sebesség és mélység • Reakcióidő Döntés következménye
  18. 18. Az MI rendszerábrája
  19. 19. A mesterséges intelligencia felhasználása a biztonságtechnikában
  20. 20. • Valószínűségi modellek • Kockázatfelismerés • Kockázatelemzés • Kockázatértékelés és válasz • Kockázatfigyelés • Kockázattervezés • Különböző kockázati tényezők/faktorok közötti összefüggések (korreláció) valószínűségi vizsgálata • Kockázat előrejelzés/predikció • Optimalizálás, vezérlés/szabályozás a kockázatok bekövetkezési valószínűségének a csökkentése Kockázatkezelés
  21. 21. Szövegfelismerés és -elemzés • Nyomtatott, kontúros háttérrel rendelkező szöveg beolvasása – OCR (pl.: Recognita 1.0, 1987) • Szép betűkkel megformált kézírás beolvasása • Kézírás beolvasása • Szennyezett (piszkos) papíron levő kézírás beolvasása • Beolvasott szöveg értelmezése • Beolvasott és értelmezett szöveg hibáinak kijavítása (pl.: elírás, hiányzó, vagy nem olvasható betűk, szavak) • Beolvasott szöveg fordítása • Beolvasott és értelmezett szöveg fordítása • Szövegalkotás stílus alapján
  22. 22. • Mintázatfelismerés (pl.: ujjlenyomat) • Egyszerűbb alakfelismerés (háromszög, kör, négyzet) • Bonyolultabb alakfelismerés • Bonyolultabb alakfelismerés és megkülönböztetés más tárgyaktól • Részletkutatás (kép egyes részei alapján tartalmak összekapcsolása) • Arcfelismerés • Arcfelismerés, beazonosítás, megkülönböztetés másoktól • Mozgásfelismerés • Követés (pl.: videón) • Felismerés rossz körülmények mellett (sötét, rossz felbontás, hiányos képi tartalom) • Szándékfelismerés (predikció) Képfelismerés és -elemzés
  23. 23. • Zajos környezet hangtisztítása • Egyszerűbb hangfelismerés és megkülönböztetés (ember hangját a környezettől) • Hang nonverbális elemeinek (hangszín, hangerő, stb.) felismerése • Nonverbális elemek elemzése révén szándék-predikció • Szavak felismerése • Mondatok felismerése és értelmezése • Adott személy beszédének felismerése és kiszűrése a környezetéből • Kontextuális beszédtartalom elemzés • Beszédgenerálás adott stílus szerint Beszédfelismerés és -elemzés
  24. 24. • Felderítés • Mintázatok felismerése • Kép, hang, szövegfelismerés • Kapcsolati háló feltérképezése • Nyomkövetés, haladási útvonal predikciója • Elkövetői csoport megrajzolása • Elkövetői profil megrajzolása Forenzikus területek
  25. 25. • Támadásdetektálás • Riasztáskezelés • Incidenskezelés • Hálózati behatolásérzékelés és megelőzés • Csalások felderítése • Botnet-vadászat • Biztonságos felhasználói azonosítás • Spamszűrés • Támadói mintázat/viselkedés meghatározása • Prediktív előrejelzések • Logfájlok mélyelemzése • Különböző, mesterséges intelligenciára épülő védelmi megoldások együttműködése • Eseményvizualizáció Kiberbiztonság
  26. 26. • Biztonsági rendszerek • Kényelmesebb élet • Élhetőbb város • Rend a káoszban (tömegközlekedés) • Energiaellátás • Hulladékgazdálkodás • Víz- és szennyvízgazdálkodás • Környezetvédelem • Megfigyelőrendszerek Épületek, városok
  27. 27. • Egész országra kiterjedőm megfigyelő rendszer • Viselkedésalapú értékelés • Semmilyen cselekedet sem marad ismeretlen • Pontrendszer a tettek alapján • Jógyerek vs. Rosszgyerek • Hosszú távú következmények az egyénre és családjára • Hozzáférés a szűk erőforrásokhoz • Bűnözői hajlandóság feltárása • Bűnözés visszaszorítása • Biztonságosabb környezet, ország Társadalmi értékelő rendszerek
  28. 28. Kitekintés a jövőbe
  29. 29. • Az MI mindenhol megjelenik, köszönhetően a mobileszközökbe integrált MI platformoknak • A műszaki-informatikai fejlesztések mellett egyre nagyobb hangsúlyt kap az MI etikai és humán oldala • Az MI lényegesen hatékonyabbá fogja tenni a munkafolyamatokat • Az MI segítségünkre lesz, hogy a dolgokat jobban csináljuk • Az MI révén az életünk kényelmesebbé válik • Szakmák eltűnése, új szakmák születése • Együtt fogunk dolgozni az MI-ra épülő megoldásokkal Az MI jövője I.
  30. 30. • A veszélyes munkaterületeken az MI-ra épülő megoldások helyettesítik az embert • Egyre nagyon hangsúlyt kap az MI-vel kapcsolatos informatikai rendszerek védelme • Új hibajavító algoritmusok fejlesztése • Megbízható emberek kiválasztása és alkalmazása a hibás mesterséges intelligencia döntéseinek vizsgálatára, elemzésére, módosítására, felülírására • Új társadalmi gondolkodás megjelenése • Új törvények elfogadása Az MI jövője II.
  31. 31. • Társadalmi kredit rendszere adat- és információbiztonsági kihívásainak kutatása • Aláírásazonosítás és –hamisításdetektálás mesterséges intelligencia segítségével • Mesterséges Intelligencia Műhely • Mesterséges intelligencia a biztonságtechnikában című tantárgy • Releváns szak- és diplomadolgozati, illetve TDK témák • Konferenciaelőadások és szakmai tanulmányok Kapcsolódó aktivitásunk a Bánki Karon
  32. 32. Köszönöm megtisztelő figyelmüket! Dr. Kollár Csaba PhD Kibernetikus, egyetemi docens Óbudai Egyetem Bánki Donát Gépész és Biztonságtechnikai Mérnöki Kar https://www.linkedin.com/in/drkollarcsaba | http://www.slideshare.net/drkollarcsaba
