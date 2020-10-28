Garbhini vyapad new

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Garbhini Vyapad Dr Jasmine Gujarathi
• Garbhini Vyapad • Garbhini Vikar • Garbha Upadrava
• • • •
Garbhini Chhardi • Emesis gravidarum – Morning Sickness, Simple vomiting – as a symptom of pregnancy • Hyperemesis gravida...
Emesis gravidarum • Limited to first trimester of pregnancy • Nausea, vomiting, giddiness in morning, can occur at other t...
Hyperemesis gravidarum • Incidence – 1 in 1000, fall in incidence because of family planning methods and availability of p...
Hyperemesis gravidarum • Theories • Hormonal 1. Progesterone 2. HCG • Psychogenic – Surroundings, unplanned, primigravida ...
Carbohydrate starvation KetoacidosisVomiting
Clinical features • Mild – 45% , Morning, provoked by travelling, emotional stress, overnight accumulation of gastric secr...
Symptoms • Early – patient looks well, no pathology in blood or urine • Late – increased vomiting in amount and frequency ...
Signs • Emaciation, loss of weight • Anxious look • Eyes sunken • Skin lusterless • Tongue dry, thickly coated • Breath – ...
Complications Neurogenic – • Wernicke’s encephalopathy • Korsakoff’s psychosis • Thiamine deficiency • Peripheral neuritis...
Complications Maternal •Neurologic •Ulcer •Hepatic failure •Convulsions •Renal failure Fetal •Low birth weight •IUGR •Pret...
Investigations • Confirmation of pregnancy • Urine – quantity less, colour – dark concentrated, acetone present • Presence...
Management • Maintenance of hydration • Control vomiting • Correct electrolytes and fluids • Correct metabolic disturbance...
• Hospitalization • Fluids – IV – total 3 litres (1.5 Dextrose 5% and 1.5 RL) + equal amount of vomitus and urine • No ora...
Garbhini Chhardi • Vata nimittaja – due to pathology • Dauhrida avamanan janya – 4th month • Garbha nimittaja – morning si...
General principles of Treatment
General principles of Treatment
Utmost care of Garbhini
Garbhini Chhardi • Bhunimba kala with sugar • Yavasaktu with sunthi and bilva • Dhanyaka with tandulodaka • Bilva majja wi...
Doshanusara (Ka.Khi.10/121-122) • Vatika chhardi • Matulunga swarasa, laja, kola majja, anjana, dadimasara, sugar and hone...
Practical Treatment • Frequent small meals • More carbohydrates – less fat • Bland diet • Dadima, Nimbu, Dhanyaka, Sharkar...
Researches
Further reading…
• Vomiteb Syrup contains Anethum Sowa, Carum Copticum, Caryophyllus Aromaticus, Cinnamomum Cassia, Citrus Limonum, Elettar...
Garbhini Pandu Anaemia in Pregnancy • 40% maternal mortality during pregnancy • 50-80% of pregnant women in India are anae...
Cause for increased prevalence • Faulty dietary habits • Faulty absorption mechanism • Iron loss – Repeated pregnancies, s...
Classification according to Severity Mild anaemia -------- 9 -10.9 gm /dl Moderate anaemia--- 7-8.9 gm /dl Sever anaemia--...
Classification • Physiological Haemodilution Maternal Plasma volume increase – 40-50% RBC volume increase – 20% Negative i...
HAEMOTOLOGY CHANGES 1.Blood volume – 30 – 40% 2.Plasma volume – 40 – 50% 3.RBC – 20-30% 4.Hb – 18-20% Fall in haemoglobin ...
Classification • Pathological 1. Deficiency anaemia Iron – microcytic hypochromic Folic acid – macrocytic normochromic Vit...
Classification 2. Haemorrhagic Anaemia Hook worm infestation Bleeding piles Ante partum haemorrhage 3. Haemolytic Anaemia ...
Clinical features of Anaemia Symptoms Signs Weakness Pallor Lassitude, tiredness, fatigue Glossitis Indigestion Stomatitis...
Complications of Severe anaemia • Pre eclampsia • Infection • Heart failure • Pre term labour During Pregnancy • Uterine i...
Management • Prophylactic – iron supplementation 200 mg of ferrous sulphate (60 mg elemental iron with 1 gm of folic acid)...
Management • Moderate anaemia • > 32 weeks pregnancy - IM • Iron Sorbitol • Iron Dextran • Iron Sucrose • Severe Anaemia –...
Food supplements • Dates • Grapes • Spinach • Green leafy vegetables • Jaggery • Lentils • Pomegranate, Banana
Classical preparations Punarnava Mandur Dhatri loha Tapyadi Loha Navayas Loha Dadimadi Ghrita Mandur Vataka Darvyadi leha
Patent preparations • Limiron Granules • Limiron tablets • Raktda syrup • Ranger syrup
Research
Research
Pregnancy and skin • Hormonal changes during pregnancy: • Reason for glow on face: High level of Progesterone and Oestroge...
Chloasma / Melasma • The symptoms of melasma are dark, irregular well demarcated hyper pigmented macules to patches common...
Linea nigra • Linea nigra (Latin for "black line") is a dark vertical line that appears on the abdomen in about three quar...
Linea Nigra Linea nigra is due to increased melanocyte stimulating hormone made by the placenta, which also causes melasma...
Striae Striae Gravidarum Striae Albicuns
Stria Gravidarum • Occurs in 90% of women due to skin stretching and effect of adrenocortical steroid, Oestrogen and relax...
Striae gravidarum • Stretch marks are caused by tearing of the dermis. This is often from the rapid stretching of the skin...
• Collagen and elastic fibers in the reticular region provider Strength, Extensibility and Elasticity to the skin ↓ • When...
Kikkisa • •
• • • •
Treatment • Paste of chandana and Mrinala • Churna of Sirisha, Dhataki, Sarshapa and madhuka • Kalka of Kutaja, Musta, har...
PATHYA-APATHYA • Aharaj : Diet should be sweet and capable of suppressing vata (Ch. Sha. 8/32, A.S. Sha. 3/10) With little...
PATHYA-APATHYA •Viharaj: •One should not scratch (inspite of urge for itching) to avoid disfigurement or skin stretching.
Hypertensive disorders of Pregnancy Pregnancy induced hypertension (PIH) • Gestational Hypertension – Rise in BP returns n...
Pre eclampsia • Multisystemic disorder • Rise in BP >140/90 mm Hg after 20 weeks • Systolic > 30 mmHg • Diastolic > 15 mmH...
Risk factors • Elderly primigravida • Family history • Placental abnormalities • Obesity BMI > 35 • Existing vascular dise...
Pathophysiology • Generalized Vasospasm • Imbalance in Prostacyclin and Thromboxane • Thromboxane – increases (released fr...
pathophysiology
convulsion
Organs affected • Uterus – Decreased utero placental blood flow – IUGR • Kidneys – Decreased GFR – damage – anoxia – bilat...
Mild pre eclampsia Severe Pre eclampsia DBP > 90 but < 110 SBP > 160 mmHg DBP > 20 mmHg above normal reading DBP > 110 on ...
Clinical features Symptoms • > 20 weeks • Slight swelling on ankles, tightening of ring • Oedema extended to face, abdomin...
Clinical Features • Signs • Abnormal weight gain >2 kg / month or > 1 kg/week • Rise in blood pressure • Oedema - visible ...
Maternal Complications During pregnancy During labour Puerperium Eclampsia Eclampsia Eclampsia (48 hrs) Accidental haemorr...
• Remote complication • Residual hypertension • Recurrent pre eclampsia • Chronic nephritis
Fetal Complications IUGR Chronic placental insufficiency IUD Accidental haemorrhage / infarction Asphyxia Preterm labour o...
Prevention • Identifying risk factors • Regular antenatal check up • Diet rich in protein • Salt restriction • Rest in lef...
Management • Rest – improves circulation – improves renal function – improves placental function – reduces blood pressure ...
Termination of pregnancy • > 37 weeks – Induction or CS without delay • < 37 weeks- Fetal wellbeing No Fetal compromise Co...
Ayurveda – Adjuvant management • Gokshur Churna Kshirpaka • Punarnava • Bramhi Vati • Sarpagandha ghan vati • Sutshekhar r...
Classical references • Sopha on face and vulva – Asadhya Lakshana according to Vagbhat • Arishta lakshana – Kashyap – Shot...
Eclampsia Flash of lightening Pre eclampsia complicated with Convulsions or Coma (Epileptic) Convulsions can occur antepar...
• Onset of convulsions 1. Antepartum – 50% 2. Intrapartum – 30% 3. Postpartum – 20% (48 to 72 hours)
Clinical features 1. Premonitory stage – Unconscious, twitching of face muscles, tongue and limbs. Eyeballs rolls to one s...
• After convulsion Rise in temperature Tachycardia Rise in respiration rate Hypertension Urine output diminished Uric acid...
Complications • Injuries • Aspiration pneumonia • Exhaustion • Acute left ventricular failure • Cerebral hemorrhage • DIC ...
Prognosis • Depends on duration between onset of treatment and convulsions • > 10 convulsions • Coma in between convulsion...
Mortality Maternal Fetal Cardiac failure Prematurity Pulmonary oedema Asphyxia Aspiration pneumonia Iatrogenic Anuria Trau...
Management • Aim – stabilize patient and deliver baby 1. To relieve generalized vasospasm – permit better blood flow to ut...
• Principles 1. Resuscitation 2. Oxygen administration 3. Arrest convulsion 4. Ventilatory support 5. IV fluid replacement...
• Hospitalization • Examination – FHS • Investigation – proteinuria, output • Fluid balance – not more than 2 litres in 2 ...
Management • Magnesium sulphate Decreases neuromuscular irritability Cerebral vasodilation Dilates uterine arteries Increa...
• Hyrdralazine 5 mg ----- 20 min ----- 10 mg----- 20 min------ 20 mg • Labetalol 20 mg IV ------ 10-15 min------ 40 mg----...
Ayurveda • Asadhya Lakshana
Care Through Ayurveda • Planned Pregnancy • Observance of Garbhini Paricharya • Role of Surroundings and Family • Health a...
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Garbhini vyapad new
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Garbhini vyapad new

28 views

Published on

Garbhini Vyapad - Chhardi, Pandu, Kikkis
Emesis, anaemia, eclampsia, pre eclampsia

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Garbhini vyapad new

  1. 1. Garbhini Vyapad Dr Jasmine Gujarathi
  2. 2. • Garbhini Vyapad • Garbhini Vikar • Garbha Upadrava
  3. 3. • • • •
  4. 4. Garbhini Chhardi • Emesis gravidarum – Morning Sickness, Simple vomiting – as a symptom of pregnancy • Hyperemesis gravidarum - severe type of vomiting during pregnancy which has deleterious effect on health of mother and hamper her day to day activities
  5. 5. Emesis gravidarum • Limited to first trimester of pregnancy • Nausea, vomiting, giddiness in morning, can occur at other time also • Vomitus is small- clear or bile stained • Does not produce any other impairment • Disappears without treatment also • Causes – High levels of HCG, Progesterone, neurogenic factor • Management – Assurance, dry toast or biscuit in morning, avoiding spicy food, • Supplementation of Vitamin B1 • Doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine
  6. 6. Hyperemesis gravidarum • Incidence – 1 in 1000, fall in incidence because of family planning methods and availability of potent drugs • Etiology 1. First trimester but can be seen throughout pregnancy 2. Primigravida – can repeat in subsequent pregnancies 3. Unplanned pregnancy 4. Younger age 5. Multiple pregnancy / hydatiform mole 6. Family history – mother, sister 7. History of motion sickness
  7. 7. Hyperemesis gravidarum • Theories • Hormonal 1. Progesterone 2. HCG • Psychogenic – Surroundings, unplanned, primigravida • Dietetic deficiency – Carbohydrate reserve, low body mass, overnight fasting, vitamin B6, B1 deficiency • Allergic – histamine • Immunologic
  8. 8. Carbohydrate starvation KetoacidosisVomiting
  9. 9. Clinical features • Mild – 45% , Morning, provoked by travelling, emotional stress, overnight accumulation of gastric secretions • Moderate – 5% - At any time of day, dehydrated, acidosis in urine • Severe – 2 in 1000 – increased dehydration and ketoacidosis
  10. 10. Symptoms • Early – patient looks well, no pathology in blood or urine • Late – increased vomiting in amount and frequency • Nausea persists • Coffee ground colour or even blood • Urine quantity decreased – oliguria • Epigastric pain • Confined to bed • Retinal detachment / haemorrhage – blindness • Restlessness, sleeplessness, loss of memory of recent events
  11. 11. Signs • Emaciation, loss of weight • Anxious look • Eyes sunken • Skin lusterless • Tongue dry, thickly coated • Breath – acetone smell • Pulse – rapid • BP – hypotension • Temp – 100 or more
  12. 12. Complications Neurogenic – • Wernicke’s encephalopathy • Korsakoff’s psychosis • Thiamine deficiency • Peripheral neuritis Stress ulcer Jaundice Convulsions and coma Renal failure
  13. 13. Complications Maternal •Neurologic •Ulcer •Hepatic failure •Convulsions •Renal failure Fetal •Low birth weight •IUGR •Preterm •Unaffected
  14. 14. Investigations • Confirmation of pregnancy • Urine – quantity less, colour – dark concentrated, acetone present • Presence of bile pigments rarely and protein • Increased blood urea and uric acid • Decreased serum electrolytes • Ophthalmoscopic examination – retinal hemorrhage, detachment
  15. 15. Management • Maintenance of hydration • Control vomiting • Correct electrolytes and fluids • Correct metabolic disturbances • Prevent serious complications • Care of pregnancy
  16. 16. • Hospitalization • Fluids – IV – total 3 litres (1.5 Dextrose 5% and 1.5 RL) + equal amount of vomitus and urine • No oral for 24 hours • Drugs – Antiemetic – Promethazine (Phenargan) 25mg • Stemetil 5 mg • Doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine – anti histaminic
  17. 17. Garbhini Chhardi • Vata nimittaja – due to pathology • Dauhrida avamanan janya – 4th month • Garbha nimittaja – morning sickness Management Principles Relieve vata Madhura sheeta dravya Desirable Hridya anna
  18. 18. General principles of Treatment
  19. 19. General principles of Treatment
  20. 20. Utmost care of Garbhini
  21. 21. Garbhini Chhardi • Bhunimba kala with sugar • Yavasaktu with sunthi and bilva • Dhanyaka with tandulodaka • Bilva majja with laja • Matulunga swarasa with kola majja • Dadima sharkara with madhu
  22. 22. Doshanusara (Ka.Khi.10/121-122) • Vatika chhardi • Matulunga swarasa, laja, kola majja, anjana, dadimasara, sugar and honey • Pittaja Chhardi • Laja churna with sugar and honey+chaturjataka • Laja peya with sugar and honey • Sleshmaja Chhardi • Amra, jambu leaves kashaya with sugar and honey • Mudga yusha with dadima and salt
  23. 23. Practical Treatment • Frequent small meals • More carbohydrates – less fat • Bland diet • Dadima, Nimbu, Dhanyaka, Sharkara • Chhardiripu vati – Shati – controls vomiting, increases appetite • Vomiteb syrup • Madiphala rasayana • Assurance, Psychological counselling • Hydration
  24. 24. Researches
  25. 25. Further reading…
  26. 26. • Vomiteb Syrup contains Anethum Sowa, Carum Copticum, Caryophyllus Aromaticus, Cinnamomum Cassia, Citrus Limonum, Elettaria Cardamomum, Embelia Ribes, Emblica Officinalis, Hedychium Spicatum, Myristica Fragrans, Piper Longum and Zingiber Officinale • Madiphala rasayana • Mathulunga (Citrus medica) Shunti (Zingiber officinale) Maricha (Piper nigrum) Pippali (Piper longum) Chitraka (Plumbago zeylanica) Saindhava lavana (Rock salt) Sharkara (Sugar)
  27. 27. Garbhini Pandu Anaemia in Pregnancy • 40% maternal mortality during pregnancy • 50-80% of pregnant women in India are anaemic • Total iron loss during pregnancy – 1230 mg • Conserved iron due to amenorrhoea – 410 mg • Criteria for diagnosis of anaemia : Hb < 11gm % (10 gm% in India) PCV < 33% (30% in India )
  28. 28. Cause for increased prevalence • Faulty dietary habits • Faulty absorption mechanism • Iron loss – Repeated pregnancies, sweating, excessive menstruation, hook worm, piles, chronic malaria • Pre pregnant health status • Diminished intake of iron
  29. 29. Classification according to Severity Mild anaemia -------- 9 -10.9 gm /dl Moderate anaemia--- 7-8.9 gm /dl Sever anaemia-------- < 6.5gm /dl Very sever anaemia-- < 4gm/dl
  30. 30. Classification • Physiological Haemodilution Maternal Plasma volume increase – 40-50% RBC volume increase – 20% Negative iron balance Fall in Haematocrit and Haemoglobin concentration
  31. 31. HAEMOTOLOGY CHANGES 1.Blood volume – 30 – 40% 2.Plasma volume – 40 – 50% 3.RBC – 20-30% 4.Hb – 18-20% Fall in haemoglobin concentration Haemodilution Advantages – Decreased blood viscosity – optimum gaseous exchange Protection against blood loss
  32. 32. Classification • Pathological 1. Deficiency anaemia Iron – microcytic hypochromic Folic acid – macrocytic normochromic Vitamin B12 – do- Protein
  33. 33. Classification 2. Haemorrhagic Anaemia Hook worm infestation Bleeding piles Ante partum haemorrhage 3. Haemolytic Anaemia Malaria Sickle cell Thalassemias
  34. 34. Clinical features of Anaemia Symptoms Signs Weakness Pallor Lassitude, tiredness, fatigue Glossitis Indigestion Stomatitis Loss of appetite Oedema Palpitation Hypoprotenemia Breathlessness Soft systolic murmur in mitral area Giddiness / dizziness Pale nails Swelling on feet / eye lids
  35. 35. Complications of Severe anaemia • Pre eclampsia • Infection • Heart failure • Pre term labour During Pregnancy • Uterine inertia • PPH • Cardiac failure • Shock During Labour • Sepsis • Subinvolution • Failing lactation • Thrombosis Puerperium
  36. 36. Management • Prophylactic – iron supplementation 200 mg of ferrous sulphate (60 mg elemental iron with 1 gm of folic acid) Prevention – 3 years of gap between successive pregnancies Proper nourishment / Planned pregnancy Management depends upon 1. Severity of anaemia 2. Gestation age 3. Associated complications
  37. 37. Management • Moderate anaemia • > 32 weeks pregnancy - IM • Iron Sorbitol • Iron Dextran • Iron Sucrose • Severe Anaemia – Near term • Blood transfusion
  38. 38. Food supplements • Dates • Grapes • Spinach • Green leafy vegetables • Jaggery • Lentils • Pomegranate, Banana
  39. 39. Classical preparations Punarnava Mandur Dhatri loha Tapyadi Loha Navayas Loha Dadimadi Ghrita Mandur Vataka Darvyadi leha
  40. 40. Patent preparations • Limiron Granules • Limiron tablets • Raktda syrup • Ranger syrup
  41. 41. Research
  42. 42. Research
  43. 43. Pregnancy and skin • Hormonal changes during pregnancy: • Reason for glow on face: High level of Progesterone and Oestrogen • Melasma (also known as chloasma faciei, or the mask of pregnancy when present in pregnant women) is a tan or dark skin discoloration. Although it can affect anyone, melasma is particularly common in women, especially pregnant women and those who are taking oral or patch contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medications.
  44. 44. Chloasma / Melasma • The symptoms of melasma are dark, irregular well demarcated hyper pigmented macules to patches commonly found on the upper cheek, nose, lips, upper lip, and forehead. These patches often develop gradually over time. Melasma does not cause any other symptoms beyond the cosmetic discoloration. • Melasma is also common in pre-menopausal women
  45. 45. Linea nigra • Linea nigra (Latin for "black line") is a dark vertical line that appears on the abdomen in about three quarters of all pregnancies. • The brownish streak is usually about a centimeter in width. The line runs vertically along the midline of the abdomen from the pubis to the umbilicus, but can also run from the pubis to the top of the abdomen.
  46. 46. Linea Nigra Linea nigra is due to increased melanocyte stimulating hormone made by the placenta, which also causes melasma and darkened nipples.
  47. 47. Striae Striae Gravidarum Striae Albicuns
  48. 48. Stria Gravidarum • Occurs in 90% of women due to skin stretching and effect of adrenocortical steroid, Oestrogen and relaxin on skin elastic fibres • Striae, or "stretch marks", begin as reddish or purple lesions, which can appear anywhere on the body, but are most likely to appear in places where larger amounts of fat are stored; the most common places are the abdomen (especially near the naval), breasts, upper arms, thighs (both inner and outer), hips and buttocks. Over time, they tend to atrophy and lose pigmentation. The affected areas appear empty, and are soft to the touch
  49. 49. Striae gravidarum • Stretch marks are caused by tearing of the dermis. This is often from the rapid stretching of the skin associated with rapid growth or rapid weight changes. • Stretch marks may also be influenced by hormonal changes associated with puberty, bodybuilding, or hormone replacement therapy.
  50. 50. • Collagen and elastic fibers in the reticular region provider Strength, Extensibility and Elasticity to the skin ↓ • When the skin is stretched beyond it’s capacity. ↓ The underlying tissue tears ↓ The body responds by forming scar tissue ↓ The fresh striae look pink, red brown or purple ↓ Overtime the colour fades ↓ The striae becomes a shimmering silver line ↓ The scar is permanent
  51. 51. Kikkisa • •
  52. 52. • • • •
  53. 53. Treatment • Paste of chandana and Mrinala • Churna of Sirisha, Dhataki, Sarshapa and madhuka • Kalka of Kutaja, Musta, haridra • Kalka of nimba, Kola, surasa and manjistha • Gentle massage with oil boiled with karavira patra • Pariseka with kwath of malati and madhuka • Thesis – kutaja, tulsi, haridra, Chandana. Ushira, nimba – ointment with badar kwath
  54. 54. PATHYA-APATHYA • Aharaj : Diet should be sweet and capable of suppressing vata (Ch. Sha. 8/32, A.S. Sha. 3/10) With little quantity of fat and salt (Ch. Sha. 8/32, A.S. Sha. 3/10). Light and sweet (A.H. Sha. 1/50) Diet should be taken repeatedly in small amount (A.S. Sha. 3/10). Use of little quantity of water as anupana. (Cha. Sha. 8/32, A.S. Sha. 3/10)
  55. 55. PATHYA-APATHYA •Viharaj: •One should not scratch (inspite of urge for itching) to avoid disfigurement or skin stretching.
  56. 56. Hypertensive disorders of Pregnancy Pregnancy induced hypertension (PIH) • Gestational Hypertension – Rise in BP returns normal 12 weeks post partum • Pre – eclampsia – HTN + Proteinuria +oedema • Eclampsia – Seizure in pregnancy without any neurological pathology • Chronic hypertension – HTN diagnosed before 20 weeks and persists after 12 weeks post partum
  57. 57. Pre eclampsia • Multisystemic disorder • Rise in BP >140/90 mm Hg after 20 weeks • Systolic > 30 mmHg • Diastolic > 15 mmHg • Proteinuria or oedema or both • Proteinuria > 300mg / 24 hours
  58. 58. Risk factors • Elderly primigravida • Family history • Placental abnormalities • Obesity BMI > 35 • Existing vascular disease • Multiple pregnancy • Metabolic disorers • Family history • Maternal age > 35 • Weight gain > 500 gm / week or 2.5 kg / month
  59. 59. Pathophysiology • Generalized Vasospasm • Imbalance in Prostacyclin and Thromboxane • Thromboxane – increases (released from platelets ) – vasoconstrictor • Prostacyclin – decreases (vascular endothelium) – vasodilator • Nitric oxide – decreases Thromboxane A2 > Prostacyclin, NO Oedema – Endothelial cell breakdown – exudation of plasma proteins into extra vascular spaces Proteinuria – Decreased GFR due to hypovolaemia, increased capillary permeability – increased leakage of proteins
  60. 60. pathophysiology
  61. 61. convulsion
  62. 62. Organs affected • Uterus – Decreased utero placental blood flow – IUGR • Kidneys – Decreased GFR – damage – anoxia – bilateral renal cortical necrosis • Liver – Thrombosis of arterioles – necrosis of liver – HELLP syndrome • Brain – Cerebral oedema – capillary thrombosis – disturbed EEG
  63. 63. Mild pre eclampsia Severe Pre eclampsia DBP > 90 but < 110 SBP > 160 mmHg DBP > 20 mmHg above normal reading DBP > 110 on two occasions Proteinuria may be absent / > 300 mg in 24 hour Proteinuria 5gm / 24 hour , oliguria Oedema in non dependent parts Cerebral / visual disturbances Headache and epigastric pain Elevated liver enzymes
  64. 64. Clinical features Symptoms • > 20 weeks • Slight swelling on ankles, tightening of ring • Oedema extended to face, abdominal wall and vulva • Headache • Disturbed sleep • Diminished urinary output < 500 ml / 24 hrs • Epigastric pain (coffee ground vomiting ) • Blurring and dimness of vision
  65. 65. Clinical Features • Signs • Abnormal weight gain >2 kg / month or > 1 kg/week • Rise in blood pressure • Oedema - visible oedema on ankles after rest • Scanty liquor • Growth retardation • Rapid weight gain – Visible Oedema / Hypertension – Proteinuria
  66. 66. Maternal Complications During pregnancy During labour Puerperium Eclampsia Eclampsia Eclampsia (48 hrs) Accidental haemorrhage PPH Shock Oliguria and Anuria Sepsis Vision disturbances Preterm labour HELLP
  67. 67. • Remote complication • Residual hypertension • Recurrent pre eclampsia • Chronic nephritis
  68. 68. Fetal Complications IUGR Chronic placental insufficiency IUD Accidental haemorrhage / infarction Asphyxia Preterm labour or preterm induction Prematurity Preterm labour or preterm induction
  69. 69. Prevention • Identifying risk factors • Regular antenatal check up • Diet rich in protein • Salt restriction • Rest in left lateral position
  70. 70. Management • Rest – improves circulation – improves renal function – improves placental function – reduces blood pressure • Diet – Protein rich (100 gm/day) Extra salt in diet to be restricted • Sedative – to relieve anxiety • Diuretics – in acute condition – to decrease fluid retention – may harm fetus by decreasing placental perfusion and electrolyte imbalance • Antihypertensive – Sedative and rest may be sufficient. Persistent may require – Labetelol • Low dose aspirin – improve circulation
  71. 71. Termination of pregnancy • > 37 weeks – Induction or CS without delay • < 37 weeks- Fetal wellbeing No Fetal compromise Continue till 37 weeks Fetal Distress Fetal lung maturity Termination
  72. 72. Ayurveda – Adjuvant management • Gokshur Churna Kshirpaka • Punarnava • Bramhi Vati • Sarpagandha ghan vati • Sutshekhar rasa • Chandraprabha vati (without guggulu) • Shilajit vati • Lasuna Kshirpaka ? • Planned pregnancy • Follow Do’s and Don’ts
  73. 73. Classical references • Sopha on face and vulva – Asadhya Lakshana according to Vagbhat • Arishta lakshana – Kashyap – Shotha • External application – Yogratnakar Chandana, Madhuka, Ushira, Ajashringi, Manjistha Tila , Punarnava • Kwath of punarnava mula with devadaru and murva or bhadradaru kwath with honey • Virechana strictly contraindicated
  74. 74. Eclampsia Flash of lightening Pre eclampsia complicated with Convulsions or Coma (Epileptic) Convulsions can occur antepartum, intrapartum and postpartum (within 48 hours of delivery) Cause of convulsions – Anoxia, cerebral oedema
  75. 75. • Onset of convulsions 1. Antepartum – 50% 2. Intrapartum – 30% 3. Postpartum – 20% (48 to 72 hours)
  76. 76. Clinical features 1. Premonitory stage – Unconscious, twitching of face muscles, tongue and limbs. Eyeballs rolls to one side and fixed. Lasts for 30 seconds 2. Tonic stage – Tonic spasm. Limbs flexed and hands clenched. Respiration ceases. Tongue protrudes between teeth. Cyanosis appears. Lasts for 30 seconds 3. Clonic stage – Voluntary muscles undergo alternate contraction and relaxation. Whole body involved in convulsion. Biting of tongue. Frothy discharge from mouth. Cyanosis disappears. 1 to 4 minute 4. Stage of coma – does not remember the happenings. Status eclampticus
  77. 77. • After convulsion Rise in temperature Tachycardia Rise in respiration rate Hypertension Urine output diminished Uric acid levels increases
  78. 78. Complications • Injuries • Aspiration pneumonia • Exhaustion • Acute left ventricular failure • Cerebral hemorrhage • DIC • Sepsis • Psychosis • Eye complications
  79. 79. Prognosis • Depends on duration between onset of treatment and convulsions • > 10 convulsions • Coma in between convulsions • Temperature rise > 102 F, pulse > 120 bpm, • Systolic > 200 mmHg • Oliguria < 400 ml / 24 hour , platelet <1,00,000 • Hepatic complications • Non responsive to treatment
  80. 80. Mortality Maternal Fetal Cardiac failure Prematurity Pulmonary oedema Asphyxia Aspiration pneumonia Iatrogenic Anuria Trauma during delivery Postpartum shock Puerperial sepsis
  81. 81. Management • Aim – stabilize patient and deliver baby 1. To relieve generalized vasospasm – permit better blood flow to uterus, brain, kidneys and liver 2. Decrease sensitivity to brain to external stimuli 3. Reduce hypertension 4. Elimination of retained water 5. To deliver baby within 6 to 8 hours after adequate oxygenation
  82. 82. • Principles 1. Resuscitation 2. Oxygen administration 3. Arrest convulsion 4. Ventilatory support 5. IV fluid replacement to prevent hypovolemia 6. Prevent injury
  83. 83. • Hospitalization • Examination – FHS • Investigation – proteinuria, output • Fluid balance – not more than 2 litres in 2 hours • Antibiotic – Taxim 1 gm IV 12 hourly • Ampicillin – 500 mg IM or IV 6 hourly
  84. 84. Management • Magnesium sulphate Decreases neuromuscular irritability Cerebral vasodilation Dilates uterine arteries Increases production of prostacyclin Dose 4 gm (20%) IV loading dose through infusion pump over 5 to 10 min 5 gm IM (50%) in each buttock
  85. 85. • Hyrdralazine 5 mg ----- 20 min ----- 10 mg----- 20 min------ 20 mg • Labetalol 20 mg IV ------ 10-15 min------ 40 mg----- 10-15 min---- 80 mg ------10-15 min-
  86. 86. Ayurveda • Asadhya Lakshana
  87. 87. Care Through Ayurveda • Planned Pregnancy • Observance of Garbhini Paricharya • Role of Surroundings and Family • Health attitude • Herbal cure • Pathya Apathya

×