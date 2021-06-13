Unit5: Driving Safe, Sane, and Sober

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Driving Safe, Sane & Sober UNIT 5
Other than getting from one place to another, the goal is to do it while staying alive, right? Driving...
Athletes prepare for competitions Leaders prepare for speeches Teachers prepare their lessons Pilots prepare to fly Why do...
Preparing to Drive
EMOTIONS The mood you are in when you get into your car can affect the way you drive!
Angry at your boy/girlfriend? You’re likely to drive more aggressively. Nervous about a test? You’re likely to be distract...
YOUR HEALTH A head cold, the flu, watery eyes? An injury, toothache? How you FEEL can affect the way you drive! Adjust you...
This should be obvious, but since driving requires nearly 100% of your attention and skill, any substance, prescribed or n...
“The effects of specific drugs differ depending on how they act in the brain. For example, marijuana can slow reaction tim...
Drugs and Alcohol Affect Vision
Marijuana and Driving Some users argue that smoking “pot” does not affect driving but research has shown that it increases...
ALCOHOL AND DRIVING ● 29 people in America die every day in a drunk driving vehicle crash; one every 50 minutes! ● 10,000 ...
LEGAL LIMITS .02% alcohol in the system of a driver under the age of 21 is considered too drunk to drive. .02 allows for t...
.08% alcohol in the system of a driver over the age of 21 is considered too drunk to drive.
Eliminating Alcohol 10% of alcohol leaves the body through breath, urine, and sweat. 90% of alcohol leaves the body throug...
*B.A.C. in One Hour *Blood Alcohol Content
What Those Charts Mean The majority of teenagers are quickly over the legal limit with only ONE alcoholic drink; one beer,...
Alcohol affects everyone differently, but it will likely affect your: Attention, memory, emotions, aggression, vision, dec...
Even though each of these alcoholic drinks are different sizes they all have the same amount of alcohol in them. “A drink ...
If you plan to go to a party and drink, never assume you’ll know if you are sober enough to drive. Arrange for a “designat...
Because many people who drink believe they can handle their alcohol - or that “buzzed” driving is okay - there is a push t...
MEDICATIONS Prescription medication use is on the rise among all age groups and many of these drugs have side effects that...
● An estimated 1 in 25 adults drivers report having fallen asleep while driving in the past 30 days. ● 72,000 crashes are ...
Aggressive driving includes failure to yield right of way, speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, running stop signs or ...
Road rage is when anger or violence occurs between drivers. Behaviors include yelling, gestures, physical threats, or dang...
Another way to drive safely is to control your anxiety by: ● leaving early so you’re not always running late. ● not drivin...
*Shaking my head
Though texting and driving is a hot topic today, distracted driving is not a new thing! ● When cars were invented, people ...
Most drivers think they can handle distractions. Young drivers are often confident they can handle anything.
Many things can be done with divided attention. You do it every day, all the time! At school, you sort of pay attention to...
In America more than 40,000 people are killed in car crashes each year and over 3,000,000 (3 million) are injured. Distrac...
Those in their 20s are most likely to use their cell phones while driving.
Those between the ages of 30-49 are mostly likely to eat while driving.
Those over the age of 50 are most likely to be distracted by things outside of their car.
Your job as a good driver is to avoid distraction when you can, and limit them when you can’t. ● Limit the number of frien...
IDAHO MOBILE DEVICE LAW: Idaho's hands-free device law requires electronic devices to be in hands-free mode while driving,...
