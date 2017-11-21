Idaho Traffic Laws.ppt

Rules of the Road: Idaho Traffic Laws Do You Know What’s Legal and Illegal?
All Idaho traffic laws can be found online under “Title 49: Motor Vehicles”
The laws you need to know to pass the DMV written exam to get your driver’s license are all in chapter 2 of the Idaho Driv...
This short presentation is to help you better understand the laws you need to know to pass the DMV written exam.
You must stop: » Before a stop line or crosswalk. » If there are no lines, stop before entering the intersection. » For an...
Stop Signs Click to learn more about stop signs
Speed Limits » The Basic Rule: No matter what the posted speed, you must judge the situation and conditions and adjust you...
Right of way covers the laws that clarify who legally goes first. Right of way is GIVEN, not TAKEN; this means that just b...
One sign that helps drivers know who has the right of way is the YIELD sign. You must yield: • When there is a yield sign....
Yielding Click to learn more about yielding!
Idaho law requires you to move over a lane or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped ahead of you...
PEDESTRIANS
Blind Pedestrians
Drivers Crossing a Sidewalk
1. Whoever gets there first, goes first. 2. If two vehicles get to the intersection at the same time and are next to each ...
4-Way Stops Click to learn how to handle 4-way stops!
You cannot pass: » On a hill or curve when you cannot see ahead. » Within 100’ of an intersection, railroad, bridge, or tu...
SPEEDING TO PASS? A new Idaho law allows you to exceed the speed limit by up to 15 mph if you need to pass a vehicle that ...
A vehicle slowing down three or more cars on a rural road or highway must pull over and let traffic pass. Vehicles designe...
You must park closer than 18” to a curb with your vehicle facing the same direction that traffic flows. When parking on a ...
YOU CANNOT PARK: » in a bike lane or on a sidewalk » in front of a driveway or on a freeway » within 15’ of a fire hydrant...
Always use your turn signals when: » changing lanes or passing another vehicle » turning at an intersection or entrance » ...
Turn Signals Click to learn how important turn signals are!
You may turn right after stopping at a red light unless posted otherwise. You may also turn left after stopping at a red l...
Turning Right On Red Click to see the right way to turn right at a red light!
Open Range Law Where posted, the animals have the RIGHT OF WAY!
Idaho Open Container Law It is illegal to drink alcohol while driving or to transport an unsealed container of alcohol in ...
Other Laws You Need to Know! » Headlights must be lighted from sunset to sunrise or when visibility is poor. » You must di...
When to Call Cops >$1,500 (and/or injury or death) After a crash
TEXTING AND DRIVING » Since July 1, 2012, it is illegal to text while driving in Idaho. » “Texting” means, “engaging in th...
CONTROVERSIAL LAWS » Unbelted passengers are allowed in the bed of trucks. » Helmets are only required for those under 21....
On the road, sometimes you don’t get a do-over! » Knowing the Rules of the Road will keep you safe and away from legal tro...
