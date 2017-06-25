Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders Marc Imhotep Cray, MD
2Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia A normal sodium concentration [Na+] is from 135 to 145 mEq/L  A [N...
3Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia & Hypernatremia (2)  [Na+] is based not only on gain or loss of sodium  but also on ...
4Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia  Hyponatremia can be caused by following: 1. Net Na+ loss in excess of net free water...
5Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (2) Free water shift--traditionally referred to as pseudohyponatremia--is observed in...
6Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (3)  Hyponatremia assoc. w hyperglycemia can be corrected by control of hyperglycemia...
7Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (4) Hyponatremia can be further classified into hypovolemic, euvolemic, or hypervolemi...
8Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (5)  Examples of hypovolemic hyponatremia include o hypotonic fluid loss (diarrhea, s...
9Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (6) Euvolemic hyponatremia: Usually caused by excess free water reabsorption= SIADH ...
10Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (7)  Hyponatremia caused by SIADH is considered euvolemic--even though body is reabs...
11Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (8)  Other causes of euvolemic hyponatremia include  excessive ingestion of free wa...
12Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (9)  Euvolemic hyponatremia cont’d… difference betw. SIADH and others causes  with ...
13Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (10)  Hypervolemic hyponatremia: hypervolemia is caused by volume overload from…  H...
14Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (11) Acute hyponatremia results in ↓ osmoles in intravascular space leading to wate...
15Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (12)  Tx of hyponatremia can involve following: 1. Restrict water and allow kidneys ...
16Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (13) N.B. Care must be taken not to correct hyponatremia too quickly  This is b/c w ...
17Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia Hypernatremia can occur from following: 1. Gain of sodium 2. Loss of free water (mo...
18Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (2)  Another way to lose water is to have diabetes insipidus (DI) causes polyuria ...
19Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (3) In central DI problem is centrally located in posterior pituitary gland  If P...
20Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (4)  Nephrogenic DI occurs when there is a problem w receptors at kidney level:  t...
21Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (5) Differentiation of two types of DI can be done by admin. of desmopressin  In c...
22Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (6) Tx of nephrogenic DI is a thiazide diuretic (counterintuitive) but as salt and...
23Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (7) If primary polydipsia thought to be in DDx of dilute polyuria (although this ca...
24Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia  Changes in potassium levels alter resting membrane potential leadi...
25Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia  Hyperkalemia is defined as K+ level higher than 5.0 mEq/L  Causes: Hyperkalemia ca...
26Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (2)  Causes of ↓ renal excretion include  renal failure (inability to excrete K+) ...
27Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (3) Cell lysis such as rhabdomyolysis (skeletal muscle breakdown) or high cell turno...
28Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (4)  Transcellular movement of K+, as noted, can occur w acidosis, as excess H+ in b...
29Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (5) Clinical Findings:  Electrocardiographic (ECG) findings include peaked T waves (...
30Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (6) Treatment: Tx is threefold: 1.Reduce myocardial irritability to prevent arrhythmi...
31Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (7) Reduction of myocardial irritability is via calcium administration, which helps ...
32Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (8) Finally, potassium must eventually be removed from body, usually via  potassium...
33Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia Hypokalemia is defined as K+ level less than 3.5 mEq/L Causes: in general, are opposit...
34Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (2) Increased renal excretion is seen w  hyperaldosteronism from any cause  hyperco...
35Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (3) Gastrointestinal loss  GI fluids are generally K+-rich (stomach acid and stool)...
36Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (4) Clinical Findings:  Electrocardiographic (ECG) findings include  presence of a U...
37Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (5) Treatment:  K+ repletion and correction of underlying cause  Avoid alkalinizatio...
38Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Volume Disorders Overview: The two forms of volume disorders, volume depletion and volume excess, ...
39Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Volume Depletion Clinical presentation  In mild volume depletion: Orthostatic dizziness and tachy...
40Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Volume Depletion (2) Causes of volume depletion GI causes of volume depletion: Bleeding, vomiting...
41Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Causes of Volume Excess Primary renal sodium retention (assoc. w ↑ effective circulating volume):...
42Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Laboratory studies to help determine cause of volume disorder 1. Urine osmolality  Increased in: ...
43Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Further Study Kamel KS, Halperin ML. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Physiology: A Problem-Based...
  1. 1. Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders Marc Imhotep Cray, MD
  2. 2. 2Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia A normal sodium concentration [Na+] is from 135 to 145 mEq/L  A [Na+] under 135 mEq/L is hyponatremia  A [Na+] over 145 mEq/L is hypernatremia  Important to consider overall volume status of patient, as well as, whether or not this is an acute or chronic process
  3. 3. 3Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia & Hypernatremia (2)  [Na+] is based not only on gain or loss of sodium  but also on gain or loss of free water disturbances in either can lead to [Na] abnormalities  changes in total body water are more common  Important regulatory hormones implicated include ADH and aldosterone
  4. 4. 4Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia  Hyponatremia can be caused by following: 1. Net Na+ loss in excess of net free water loss 2. Net free water gain in excess of net Na+ gain (e.g., SIADH) 3. Free water shift (pseudohyponatremia) N.B. Severe, symptomatic hyponatremia ([Na+] <120 mEq/L) is almost always caused by SIADH
  5. 5. 5Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (2) Free water shift--traditionally referred to as pseudohyponatremia--is observed in a hyperosmotic hyperglycemic state  intracellular free water shifts extracellularly to maintain osmotic balance  extracellular free water shift induces a dilutional state for Na+  hence, hyponatremia o total body sodium, however, is not reduced hence, term pseudohyponatremia
  6. 6. 6Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (3)  Hyponatremia assoc. w hyperglycemia can be corrected by control of hyperglycemia alone  Hyponatremia assoc. w hyperglycemia may be corrected as follows:  For each 100 mg/dL of Glu over normal (e.g., nml is ≈ 100 mg/dL), add 2.4 mEq/L of Na+ as a correction
  7. 7. 7Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (4) Hyponatremia can be further classified into hypovolemic, euvolemic, or hypervolemic  Hypovolemic hyponatremia:  Caused by hypotonic to hypertonic fluid loss plus concomitant pure free water or relatively hypotonic fluid replacement  Stated another way hypovolemic hyponatremia occurs when pt. has lost volume and sodium, but has lost more sodium
  8. 8. 8Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (5)  Examples of hypovolemic hyponatremia include o hypotonic fluid loss (diarrhea, sweating, and respiration) in which urine sodium would be low (kidney trying to actively reabsorb sodium and water) o hypertonic fluid loss (diuretics, aldosterone insufficiency), in which urine sodium would be high (kidney cannot reabsorb sodium or water)
  9. 9. 9Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (6) Euvolemic hyponatremia: Usually caused by excess free water reabsorption= SIADH Causes of SIADH are many, including  Malignancy  Pulmonary or CNS lesions  Antipsychotic, antidepressant antiepileptic drugs  Pain medications  Acute nausea and vomiting, and  Pain  A classic example is a smoker w small cell carcinoma of lung) which can secrete ADH (among other hormones)
  10. 10. 10Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (7)  Hyponatremia caused by SIADH is considered euvolemic--even though body is reabsorbing large amounts of water-- b/c accumulation of volume can stimulate intravascular pressure- sensing receptors (baroreceptors) to induce a natriuretic effect to enhance sodium and water excretion
  11. 11. 11Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (8)  Other causes of euvolemic hyponatremia include  excessive ingestion of free water o overwhelms maximal ability of kidneys to excrete water  poor oral intake o caused by need of kidneys to pull out solutes w free water excretion o Limited solute intake (poor oral intake as in alcoholics [“beer potomania”] or “tea and toast diet”) limits ability of kidneys to excrete free water
  12. 12. 12Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (9)  Euvolemic hyponatremia cont’d… difference betw. SIADH and others causes  with SIADH, urine will be concentrated (reabsorbed all water), but  urine will be dilute in other conditions  Additional causes of euvolemic hyponatremia  Hypothyroidism  hypocortisolism  nephrogenic syndrome of inappropriate diuresis
  13. 13. 13Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (10)  Hypervolemic hyponatremia: hypervolemia is caused by volume overload from…  Heart failure  Liver failure (cirrhosis)  Kidney failure or  Hypoalbuminemia (nephrotic syndrome) …leading to interstitial fluid overload
  14. 14. 14Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (11) Acute hyponatremia results in ↓ osmoles in intravascular space leading to water rushing into cells (osmotic gradient)  This precipitates cellular swelling and cerebral edema leading to altered mental status, headache, vomiting, and seizures
  15. 15. 15Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (12)  Tx of hyponatremia can involve following: 1. Restrict water and allow kidneys to fix problem by urinating out excess water, 2. Give salt-containing fluids IV or sodium tablets to correct sodium, or 3. Give medications (e.g., ADH receptor antagonists, vaptans, demeclocycline [ADH antagonist]) to increase free water excretion
  16. 16. 16Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyponatremia (13) N.B. Care must be taken not to correct hyponatremia too quickly  This is b/c w chronic hyponatremia (w ↓ intravascular osmoles) body has made intracellular adjustments to fewer osmoles  increasing osmoles in bloodstream rapidly by introducing a large sodium load from IV fluids will pull water out of cells b/c of osmotic gradient  This pull of water out of cells is particularly destructive to myelin potentially causing a syndrome called osmotic demyelinating syndrome (ODS) [previously called central pontine myelinolysis (CPM) ] may cause permanent neurologic damage or death
  17. 17. 17Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia Hypernatremia can occur from following: 1. Gain of sodium 2. Loss of free water (more common), or less commonly 3. Intracellular free water shift  It’s not intuitive loss of water could cause hypernatremia “Wouldn’t people just drink water?”  That’s true and is why hypernatremia is often seen in those w altered mental status (e.g., nursing home pts.) or intubated patients  people who cannot get access to free water
  18. 18. 18Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (2)  Another way to lose water is to have diabetes insipidus (DI) causes polyuria of very dilute urine  Sx of hypernatremia include altered mental status and coma  DDx of central DI vs nephrogenic DI follows
  19. 19. 19Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (3) In central DI problem is centrally located in posterior pituitary gland  If PP fails to secrete ADH hypernatremia will result by stopping water reabsorption in distal nephron  results in large loss of free water o Cause sometimes seen after head trauma o Tx responds to desmopressin (DDAVP/ synthetic ADH) administration
  20. 20. 20Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (4)  Nephrogenic DI occurs when there is a problem w receptors at kidney level:  there is ADH but kidney can’t use it  can be caused by chronic lithium use, hypokalemia, or hypercalcemia, or mutations of ADH receptors  Does not respond to desmopressin admin.
  21. 21. 21Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (5) Differentiation of two types of DI can be done by admin. of desmopressin  In central DI, body will respond to desmopressin b/c problem is a lack of ADH and not with receptor pathway o Urine osmolarity should ↑ by 50%  If osmolarity does not ↑ by 50% indicates problem w kidney’s ability to use ADH and therefore, suggests nephrogenic DI
  22. 22. 22Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (6) Tx of nephrogenic DI is a thiazide diuretic (counterintuitive) but as salt and water is lost (instead of just water) w diuretic use ↑ RAA axis activation will cause ↑ sodium (and water) reabsorption in earlier parts of nephron (e.g., upregulation of Na+/H+ exchanger in proximal tubule by angiotensin II) leading to a net ↓ in water loss
  23. 23. 23Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypernatremia (7) If primary polydipsia thought to be in DDx of dilute polyuria (although this causes hyponatremia, it would also lead to dilute urine), then fluid restriction can lead to a diagnosis  If patient does not take in fluids w primary polydipsia urine will concentrate normally (not the case w DI)
  24. 24. 24Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia  Changes in potassium levels alter resting membrane potential leading to abnormal cellular activity  K+ homeostasis is controlled by kidneys, w aldosterone being key regulatory hormone leading to excretion of K+ in urine  Cells also have a H+/K+ exchanger leading to changes in K+ levels w changes in pH  acidosis causing cells to take in H+ in exchange for putting K+ into the bloodstream  alkalosis causing cells to give H+ to bloodstream in exchange for taking in K+
  25. 25. 25Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia  Hyperkalemia is defined as K+ level higher than 5.0 mEq/L  Causes: Hyperkalemia can be caused by many factors main causes involving: 1. Decreased renal excretion 2. Cell lysis, and 3. Transcellular movement
  26. 26. 26Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (2)  Causes of ↓ renal excretion include  renal failure (inability to excrete K+)  hypoaldosteronism (b/c aldosterone causes K+ loss in urine), and  potassium-sparing diuretic use (prevents elimination of K+)
  27. 27. 27Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (3) Cell lysis such as rhabdomyolysis (skeletal muscle breakdown) or high cell turnover, such as in some leukemias and lymphomas can cause hyperkalemia b/c it is spilling intracellular K+ into bloodstream Lysis of cells during blood draws (hemolysis) can lead to elevated K+ of bld sample (so it is important to keep in mind)
  28. 28. 28Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (4)  Transcellular movement of K+, as noted, can occur w acidosis, as excess H+ in blood moves into cells in exchange for K+ b/c insulin and sympathetic drive both activate Na+/K+ ATPases in cells (promoting K+ uptake in cells)  loss of either of these can cause hyperkalemia
  29. 29. 29Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (5) Clinical Findings:  Electrocardiographic (ECG) findings include peaked T waves (from vigorous accelerated repolarization), PR interval prolongation, QRS widening, and eventually a sinusoidal tracing  Ventricular arrhythmias can also occur from abnormal excitability of the heart  Muscle weakness can occur b/c of higher resting membrane potential leading to sodium channels not being able to reset fully (repolarization not complete)
  30. 30. 30Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (6) Treatment: Tx is threefold: 1.Reduce myocardial irritability to prevent arrhythmia and death; 2.Move potassium intracellularly to temporarily reduce potassium, and 3.Promote potassium loss through the urine and stool  Rationale for each follows…
  31. 31. 31Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (7) Reduction of myocardial irritability is via calcium administration, which helps stabilize cell membranes Potassium can be moved intracellularly by increasing Na+/K+ ATPase activity via insulin (and glucose, to prevent hypoglycemia) and sympathetic stimulation (usually albuterol) or  by causing an alkalosis and promoting H+/K+ exchange across cell via bicarbonate admin.
  32. 32. 32Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hyperkalemia (8) Finally, potassium must eventually be removed from body, usually via  potassium wasting diuretics (e.g., furosemide)  potassium-binding resins that bind K+ in intestines (sodium polystyrene sulfonate [Kayexalate]) or  dialysis
  33. 33. 33Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia Hypokalemia is defined as K+ level less than 3.5 mEq/L Causes: in general, are opposite of causes of hyperkalemia, and involve: 1. Increased renal excretion 2. Transcellular movement 3. Gastrointestinal loss Discussion of each follows…
  34. 34. 34Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (2) Increased renal excretion is seen w  hyperaldosteronism from any cause  hypercortisolism b/c high levels of cortisol can act on aldosterone receptor, and  potassium-wasting diuretic use  Hypokalemia can also be seen in states of ↑ diuresis, such as in DM from glucosuria leading to polyuria Transcellular movement  Hypokalemia can be seen w alkalosis b/c cells give up some H+ to help replenish lost serum H+ & exchange it by taking in K+
  35. 35. 35Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (3) Gastrointestinal loss  GI fluids are generally K+-rich (stomach acid and stool) so vomiting and diarrhea can lead to K+ loss further exacerbated by volume loss, leading to RAA axis stimulation and ↑ K+ loss via aldosterone action
  36. 36. 36Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (4) Clinical Findings:  Electrocardiographic (ECG) findings include  presence of a U wave (a small hump after T wave), and altered membrane potentials  can also lead to arrhythmias w hypokalemia  muscle weakness caused by a more negative membrane resting potential o Note: hypokalemia or hyperkalemia causes muscle weakness
  37. 37. 37Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Hypokalemia (5) Treatment:  K+ repletion and correction of underlying cause  Avoid alkalinization and use of glucose or insulin in patients with severe hypokalemia b/c both of these can increase intracellular K+ uptake and exacerbate existing hypokalemia
  38. 38. 38Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Volume Disorders Overview: The two forms of volume disorders, volume depletion and volume excess, will be discussed below, and followed by details regarding laboratory distinction of the two disorders
  39. 39. 39Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Volume Depletion Clinical presentation  In mild volume depletion: Orthostatic dizziness and tachycardia  In severe volume depletion: Hypotension, mental obtundation, cool extremities, severe oliguria N.B. Oliguria is earliest and most sensitive clinical indication of hypovolemia
  40. 40. 40Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Volume Depletion (2) Causes of volume depletion GI causes of volume depletion: Bleeding, vomiting, diarrhea Renal causes of volume depletion o Due to loss of salt and water: Diuretics, acute tubular necrosis o Due to loss of water: Diabetes insipidus Skin and respiratory causes of volume depletion: Sweat, burns
  41. 41. 41Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Causes of Volume Excess Primary renal sodium retention (assoc. w ↑ effective circulating volume):  Acute renal failure  Cushing syndrome  Hyperaldosteronism Secondary renal sodium retention:  Heart failure  Liver disease  Nephrotic syndrome  In these edematous states, excess volume is sequestered outside arterial system causes a persistent low-volume stimulus to which kidney responds by retaining water, leading to hyponatremia
  42. 42. 42Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Laboratory studies to help determine cause of volume disorder 1. Urine osmolality  Increased in: Addison disease, congestive heart failure, shock, hypovolemia,  Decreased in: Hyperaldosteronism, diabetes insipidus, excess fluid intake, renal tubular necrosis 2. Serum osmolality  Increased in: Dehydration, diabetes insipidus, increased glucose, hypernatremia, methanol intoxication, ethylene glycol intoxication, and uremia.  Decreased in: Excess fluid intake, hyponatremia, SIADH
  43. 43. 43Marc Imhotep Cray, MD Further Study Kamel KS, Halperin ML. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Physiology: A Problem-Based Approach, 5th Ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier, 2017.

