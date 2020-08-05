Drugs Used in Neoplastic Disorders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marc Imhotep Cray MD
2 Safety precautions: chemotherapy drugs are hazardous For health professionals:  Many chemotherapy drugs are considered ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD How to Learn Chemotherapeutic Agent 3 Begin by learning drug classes (antimetabolites, alkylating age...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD How to learn Chemotherapeutic Agent (2) 4  Learning clinical uses of chemotherapeutic agents should ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Important Terms to know 5  Cell cycle-nonspecific (CCNS) drug An anticancer agent that acts on tumor...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Useful Abbreviations 6 ADC Antibody-drug conjugate Ara-C Cytarabine DHFR Dihydrofolate reductase FDA ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD CHEMOTHERAPY I: OVERVIEW 7 1. The importance of tumor cell heterogeneity and the development of malig...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy 8
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Major Approaches to Treatment of Cancers 9 Tumor cells are shown in red and nontumor cells in green. ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Chemotherapy’s Main Clinical Usefulness Chemotherapy is useful for disseminated cancers that cannot ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Chemotherapy’s Objective 11 Objective of ChemoTx in any given individual patient may be:  Curative, ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Therapeutic Overview 12 Cancers in Which Complete Remission to Chemotherapy Is Common and Cures Are A...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Therapeutic Overview (2) 13 Cancers in Which Objective Responses Are Achieved, but Chemotherapy Often...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Therapeutic Overview (3) 14 Cancers in Which Only Occasional Objective Responses to Chemotherapy Are ...
15 Basic Mechanisms by Which Antineoplastic Drugs Selectively Kill Tumor Cells  E represents enzymes, some of which are i...
16 Cell Cycle Kinetics  Cancer cell population kinetics and cancer cell cycle are important determinants of actions and c...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cell Cycle Specific Anticancer Drugs 17  They are only effective against replicating cells, particul...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cell Cycle Nonspecific Anticancer Drugs 18 Other drugs are cell cycle phase nonspecific  They are e...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD The four phases of the cell cycle. G1 – the initial growth phase. S – the phase in which DNA is synth...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cancer therapy—cell cycle 20 First AID for the USMLE Step 1 2020, Pg. 438.
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cancer therapy—targets 21 First AID for the USMLE Step 1 2020, Pg. 438.
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 22  Proportion of cancer cells that are actively proliferating will predict response to ChemoTx  Ce...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD The Log-Kill Hypothesis 23 Cytotoxic drugs act with first-order kinetics in a murine model of leukemi...
24 Cancer Log-kill hypothesis Relationship, based on the log-kill hypothesis, of tumor cell number to 3 approaches to drug...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Standard toxicities anticancer drugs 25 1. Myelosuppression is common because bone marrow is a rapidl...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Standard toxicities anticancer drugs (2) 26 2. Other rapidly proliferating cells that are affected in...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Standard toxicities anticancer drugs (3) 27 3. Nausea and vomiting are common side effects that can b...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Standard toxicities anticancer drugs (4) 28 4. Tissue necrosis may occur at site of injection 5. Some...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Minimizing ChemoTx Toxicities 29 6. Adverse side effects can be minimized by a variety of techniques ...
30 Common Cancer Chemotherapy Toxicities Drug Side Effect / Toxicity Mechanism Cyclophosphamide Hemorrhagic cystitis acrol...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Mesna (Mesnex) 31 Chemotherapy adjuvant  Mesna is used therapeutically to reduce incidence of hemorr...
32 Key Chemotoxicities “CHEMO MAN” First AID for the USMLE Step 1 2020, Pg. 444.
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Other Problems with Chemotherapy 33 1. Immunocompromised patients usually have poorer responses to an...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Other Problems with ChemoTx (2) 34 4. Resistance can develop a. Some cancers are inherently resistant...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD The Multidrug Resistance (MDR) Gene: Drug Specificity and Tissue Distribution 35 Drugs Affected by MD...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Combination Chemotherapy 36 Combination Therapy is common and is often more effective against a wider...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Examples of Common Combination Drug Regimens 37 Terminology Cancer Drugs MOPP Hodgkin lymphoma Mechlo...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Targeted therapies & Immunopharmacology 38 Targeted therapies are becoming increasingly important in...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Targeted therapies & Immunopharmacology (2) 39 Notably important immuno-oncology targets are program...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 40 Chemotherapeutic Agents A Case-based Discussion Companion Notes: Cancer Chemotherapy Notes.pdf Can...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 41 Lange Pharmacology Flashcards, Fourth Edition, M-H 2018. Pg.264.
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Classification of Anti-Neoplastic Agents by Site of Action 42
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Classification of Anti-Neoplastic Agents by Site of Action 43 (See Reproductive)
Marc Imhotep Cray MD CHEMOTHERAPY II: ALKYLATING AGENTS 44 1. The characteristic indications for the alkylating agents and...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#1 45 A 72-year-old woman presents to the emergency room complaining of the onset of pain and ble...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cyclophosphamide 46 Similar Drugs Ifosfamide Mechanism of Action  Cyclophosphamide is metabolized to...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cyclophosphamide (2) 47 Side Effects/AEs Hemorrhagic cystitis (caused by accumulation of the metaboli...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case #2 48 A 51-year-old man presents to your oncology clinic for evaluation of his CML. He will be u...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Busulfan 49 Mechanism of Action Busulfan acts as an alkylating agent that acts to damage DNA via cros...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#3 50 A 42-year-old man presents to your neurology clinic complaining of severe headaches that ha...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Nitrosoureas 51 Similar Drugs Nitrosoureas include carmustine, lomustine, semustine, and streptozocin...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Nitrosoureas (2) 52 Black Box Warnings: BONE MARROW SUPPRESSION - notably thrombocytopenia & leukopen...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#4 53 A 76-year-old man presents to your clinic complaining of a ringing in both of his ears that...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cisplatin (cis–diamminedichloroplatinum) 54 Similar Drugs Carboplatin Mechanism of Action Cisplatin a...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cisplatin(2) 55 Black Box Warnings: NEPHROTOXICITY, MYLEOSUPPRESSION & OTOTOXICITY 1.NEPHROTOXICITY i...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cisplatin(3) 56 Important Notes: Cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity is dose-dependent and can be mitiga...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD CHEMOTHERAPY III: ANTI-METABOLITES 57 1. The characteristic indications for the use on antimetabolite...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#5 58 A 42-year-old woman presents to your rheumatology clinic for follow-up of her rheumatoid ar...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Methotrexate 59 Mechanism of Action  MTX inhibits dihydrofolate reductase, enzyme that transforms fo...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD MTX (2) 60 Important Notes:  Leucovorin (folinic acid) is often given in conjunction w MTX in order ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 61 Black Box Warnings (abbreviated version): 1.Because of the possibility of serious toxic (and poten...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#6 62 A 10-year-old girl presents to your oncology clinic for follow-up of her acute lymphoblasti...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 6-Mercaptopurine 63 Similar Drugs Azathioprine Mechanism of Action 6-MP is converted into thio-IMP (6...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 6-MP 64 Improtant Notes: DDI: 6-MP is metabolized by xanthine oxidase, an enzyme involved in purine d...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case #7 65 A 58-year-old man presents to your office for a follow-up visit. He was recently diagnosed...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD 5-Fluorouracil 66 Mechanism of Action 5-FU is converted into 5-FdUMP, which then acts to inhibit thym...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#8 67 A 36-year-old woman presents to your oncology clinic for follow-up of her acute myelogenous...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cytarabine (cytosine arabinoside) 68 Mechanism of Action In the cell, cytarabine is converted to araC...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Cladrabine 69 Cladrabine acts by interfering with DNA synthesis as well; After becoming activated thr...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD CHEMOTHERAPY V: NATURAL PRODUCTS: PLANT ALKALOIDS 70 Vinca alkaloids: Vincristine, Vinblastine and Vi...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#9 71 A 67-year-old man presents to your clinic complaining of a 20-pound weight loss, night swea...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Irinotecan 72 Similar Drugs Topotecan Mechanism of Action Irinotecan acts by inhibiting topoisomerase...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Irinotecan(2) 73 Black Box Warnings: SEVERE DIARRHEA Both early & late (after >24 hrs) forms of DIARR...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#10 74 A 21-year-old man presents to the emergency room complaining of unsteady gait, which he be...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Vincristine and Vinblastine 75 Mechanism of Action Vincristine (VC) and Vinblastine (VB) bind to tubu...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#11 76 A 43-year-old woman with metastatic breast cancer returns to your oncology clinic. She has...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Paclitaxel 77 Similar Drugs Docetaxel Mechanism of Action Paclitaxel binds to tubulin, a microtubular...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Paclitaxel (2) 78 Black Box Warnings: ANAPHYLAXIS & MYLEOSUPPRESSION 1.ANAPHYLAXIS & severe hypersens...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD CHEMOTHERAPY IV: ANTI-TUMOR ANTIBIOTIC AGENTS 79 1. The characteristic indications, mechanism of acti...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#13 80 A 14-year-old boy presents to your office for initiation of chemotherapy to treat his acut...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Anthracycline Antibiotics 81 Class of anthracyclines includes doxorubicin, daunorubicin, and idarubic...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Anthracyclines(2) 82 Side Effects/AEs Cardiac toxicity; bone marrow suppression; GI distress; alopeci...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Anthracyclines (3) doxorubicin, daunorubicin 83 Black Box Warnings: SEVERE MYELOSUPPRESSION & MYOCARD...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#14 84 A 2-year-old boy is brought to your oncology clinic after having been recently diagnosed w...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Dactinomycin 85 Similar Drugs Plicamycin Mechanism of Action Dactinomycin intercalates betw. cytosine...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#15 86 A 69-year-old man presents to your clinic complaining of shortness of breath that has beco...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Bleomycin 87 Mechanism of Action Bleomycin binds to DNA and triggers the formation of oxygen free rad...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Bleomycin (2) 88 Black Box Warnings: PULMONARY FIBROSIS is associated with bleomycin treatment. The m...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD CHEMOTHERAPY V: TARGETED THERAPIES OF CANCER MISCELLANEOUS AGENTS 89 1. The concept of “targeted canc...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#16 90 A 56-year-old gentleman with a past medical history significant for hypertension and tobac...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Bevacizumab 91 Mechanism of Action Bevacizumab is a monoclonal antibody specific for vascular endothe...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Bevacizumab (2) 92 Side Effects/AEs Arterial thromboembolism; hypertension; hemorrhage. Related Notes...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#17 93 A 50-year-old woman returns to your oncology clinic for a follow-up visit. She is currentl...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Trastuzumab 94 Mechanism of Action Trastuzumab acts as a monoclonal antibody against the HER-2/neu (e...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#18 95 A 49-year-old man presents to your oncology office for follow-up of his chronic myelogenou...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Hydroxyurea 96 Mechanism of Action Hydroxyurea inhibits ribonucleotide reductase, the enzyme responsi...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Case#19 97 A 64-year-old man with chronic myelogenous leukemia is being seen in your oncology clinic....
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Imatinib 98 Mechanism of Action Imatinib acts as a competitive inhibitor of tyrosine kinase enzymes i...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Types of Chemotherapeutic Agents: A Classification Summary 99
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Alkylating Agents 100 Alkylating agents are most active in the resting phase of cell. These types of ...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Plant Alkaloids 101 Plant alkaloids are ChemoTx agents derived made from certain types of plants. Vin...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Anti-tumor Antibiotics 102 Antitumor antibiotics are ChemoTx agents made from natural products produc...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Antimetabolites 103 Antimetabolites are types of ChemoTx that are very similar to normal substances w...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Topoisomerase Inhibitors 104 Toposiomerase inhibitors are types of ChemTx drugs that interfere with a...
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Miscellaneous Antineoplastics 105 Several useful types of chemotherapy drugs are unique:  Ribonucleo...
106 THE END See next slide for links to tools and resources for further study.
Marc Imhotep Cray MD Further Study 107 Cloud Folder: CA ChemoTx Ppts, Notes, SDL Tutorials and Video
