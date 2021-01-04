Indian Sportsman Bajrang Punia

Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia recently brought laurels to India by registering a terrific 6-2 win to grab the gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championship. Bajrang Punia is among the lead runners of the next generation of Indian wrestling. He has also qualified for 2018 Commonwealth games. He recently said, “My goal is to win medals in Commonwealth and Asian Games. We’re all fighting for that. We have to be on our toes or risk falling behind the pecking order.