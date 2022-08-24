Successfully reported this slideshow.
impression material

Aug. 24, 2022
Elastomeric impression material
Elastomeric impression material
impression material

Aug. 24, 2022
Health & Medicine

impression material

  1. 1. Introduction Terminology Desirable qualities classification Impression compound Impression plaster Zinc oxide eugenol Elastic impression material elastomeric impression material Review of literature CONTENT 2
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Impression material are used to register or reproduce the form and the relationship of the teeth and the oral tissue, the area involved may vary from a single tooth to the whole dentition, or an impression may be made of an edentulous mouth. Hydrocolloids and synthetic elastomeric polymer are among the materials most commonly used to make impressions of various areas of the dental arch. 3
  3. 3. Each of these classes of material has certain advantages and disadvantages . An understanding of physical characterstics and the limitation of each material is necessary for their successful use in clinical dentistry 4
  4. 4. TERMINOLOGY 5
  5. 5. 6
  6. 6. DESIRABLE QUALITIES  A pleasant odor, taste, and acceptable color  Absence of toxic or irritant constituents  Adequate shelf life for recquirement of storage and distribution  Economically commensurate with the result obtained  Easy to use with the minimum of equipment 7
  7. 7.  Setting characteristics that meet clinical requirements  Satisfactory consistency and texture  Readily wets oral tissue  Elastic properties with freedom from permanent deformation after strain  Adequate strength so it will not break or tear on removal from the mouth 8
  8. 8.  Dementiosal stability over temperature and humidity ranges normally found in clinical and laboratory procedures for a period long enough to permit the production of a cast or die  Compatibiliyu with cast and die material  Accuracu in clinical use 9
  9. 9.  Readily disinfected without loss of accuracy  No release of gas or other byproducts during the setting of the impression or cast and the die material 10
  10. 10. 11 CLASSIFICATION Impression materials High viscosity Impression compound Putty elastomers Medium viscosity Regular elastomers Low viscosity Impression plaster Impression paste hydrocolloid Light body elastomers Irreversible hydrocolloid Reversible hydrocolloid
  11. 11. Impression compound • One of the oldest dental impression matrial • Rigid, reversible impression material which can sets by physical change SYNONYMS modeling compound and modeling plastic 12
  12. 12. classification o Type 1 – impression compound o Type2 – tray compound SUPPLIED AS sheets, sticks, cakes and cones 13
  13. 13. Application • Preliminary impression in an edentulous mouth • Impression of full crown preparartion where gingival tisues must be displaced • Peripheral tracing or border molding • To check undercuts in inlay preparation • To make a special tray 14
  14. 14. Composition 15
  15. 15. Manipulation STICKS Small amount of compound can be softened over a flame. When adirect flame is used, the compound should not be allowed to boil or ignite, otherwise the plasticizers are volatilized 16
  16. 16. CAKES Larger amount of compound are softneded in warm water in a thermostatically controlled water bath usally in the range of 65 to 75degree. After the compound is removed from the watr bath, it is usally kneaded with fingers in order to obtain uniform plasticity throughout the mass. 17
  17. 17. ZINC OXIDE EUGENOL MPRESSION PASTE • Cementing and insulating medium • Temporary filling material • Root canal filling material • Surgical pack in periodontal surgical procedure • Bite registration paste 18
  18. 18. • Temporary relining material for denture • Impression for edentulous patients 19
  19. 19. Classification ADA specification no. 16 20 Type 1 or hard Type 2 or soft
  20. 20. Available as In paste form in two tube • Base paste • Accelerator or reactor or catalyst paste 21
  21. 21. Composition 22
  22. 22. Setting reaction Is a typical acid-base reaction to form a chelate. This reaction is also known as chelation and the product is called zinc eugenolate. • ZnO+H2O Zn(OH)2 • Zn(OH)2+2HE ZnE2+2H2O (base) (acid eugenol) (zinc eugenolate) 23
  23. 23. Setting time Initial setting time Is the period from the beginning of the mixing until the material ceases topull away or string outwhen its surface is touched with a metal rod. The material should be seated in the mouth before the initial set. The final set When a needle of specified dimension fails to penetrate the surface of the specimen more than 0.2mm under a load of 50gm. 24
  24. 24. Setting time Initial setting time=3-6min Final setting time=10min Type 1 Initial setting time=3-6min Final setting time=15min Type 2 25
  25. 25. 26 Factors controlling setting time o Particle size ; if small and acid coated, the setting time is less o By varying the length of two pastes o By adding zinc acetate or drop of water or acetic acid (acetic acid is more effective than water. It increses speed of formation of zinc hydroxide)
  26. 26. 27 o Longer the mixing time, shorter is the setting time o High atmospheric temperature and humidity accelerate setting o Setting can be delayed by cooling the mixing slab. Spatula or adding small amount of retarder or oils or waxes
  27. 27. Properties • Consistency and flow ADA specification No. 16, the spread is Type 1 pastes – 30 to 50mm Type 2 pastes – 20 to 45mm • Detail reproduction It register surface details quite accurately due to good flow 28
  28. 28. • Rigidity and strength The compressive strength of hardened ZOE is approximately 7mpa two hours after mixing • Dimensional stability A negligible shrinkage less than 0.1% • Biological consideration Burning sensation 29
  29. 29. • Enough working time to complete border molding • Register accurate detail • Dimensionally stable • Does not require separating media since it does not stick to the cast material • Minor defect can be corrected locally without discarding a good impression • Special tray fabrication • Sticky in nature adhere to tissue • Burning sensation • Not used for making impression of teeth and undercuts as it is inelastic In nature 30
  30. 30. ELASTIC IMPRESSON MATERIAL DEFINATION; An elastic impression material is one that can transform from a semisolid, nonelastic state to a highly elastic solid state 31
  31. 31. Hydrocolloid COLLOID Is a substance that is microscopically dispersed uniformly throughout another substances. • Dispersed phase/dispersed particle(the suspended particle) • Dispersion phase/dispersion medium(the substance in which it is suspended) If a dispersion phase of a colloidal system is water, called as hydrocolloid. 32
  32. 32. REVERSIBLE HYDROCOLLOID-AGAR First successful elastic impression material to be used in dentistry ๏ It is an organic hydrophilic colloid (polysaccharide) extracted from a type of seaweed (Gelidium, Gracilaria, etc. China and South America are major sources of farmed seaweed. 33
  33. 33. ๏ Agar is a sulfuric ester of a linear polymer of galactose. Although it is an excellent impression material and yields accurate impressions, presently it has been largely replaced by alginate hydrocolloid and rubber impression materials. 34
  34. 34. Classification ๏ Type I – High consistency (for use as tray material) ๏ Type II – Medium consistency (for use as tray or syringe material) ๏ Type III – Low consistency (for syringe use only) 35
  35. 35. Usess ๏ Widely used at present for cast duplication (e.g., during the fabrication of cast metal removable partial dentures, etc.). ๏ For full mouth impressions without deep undercuts. ๏ It was used extensively for FPD impressions prior to elastomers. ๏ As a tissue conditioner. 36
  36. 36. Supplied as ๏ Gel in collapsible tubes (for impressions). ๏ As cartridges or gel sticks. ๏ In bulk containers -for duplication. ๏ Commercial names Syringe materials include— Herculloid, Cartriloids (Van R), etc. Duplicating materials include Wirogel (Bego), Dubliform (Dentaurum). 37
  37. 37. Composition 38
  38. 38. Functions of the ingredients ๏ Agar Basic constituent 13-17% for tray material 6-8% for syringe material. ๏ Borates Improves the strength of the gel, (it also retards the setting of plaster or stone cast when poured into the finished impression - a disadvantage). ๏ Potassium sulphate It counters retarding effect of borates, thereby ensures proper setting of the cast or die. 39
  39. 39. ๏ Hard Wax It acts as a filler. Fillers affect the strength, viscosity and rigidity of the gel. Other fillers are zinc oxide, diatomaceous earth, silica, rubber, etc. ๏ Thixotropic materials It acts as plasticizer. Examples are: Glycerine, and Thymol. Thymol acts as bactericide also. ๏ Alkylbenzoates It acts as preservative. ๏ Coloring and flavoring For patient comfort and acceptance. ๏ Water It acts as the dispersion medium. 40
  40. 40. Gelation or setting of Agar ๏ Agar changes from the sol to the gel state (and vice versa) by a physical process. ๏ As the agar sol cools the dispersed phase groups to form fibrils called micelles. ๏ The fibrils branch and intermesh together to form a brush-heap structure. ๏ The fibrils form weak covalent bonds with each other which break easily at higher temperatures resulting in gel turning to sol. 41
  41. 41. ๏ The process of converting gel to sol is known as liquefaction which occurs at a temperature between 70 and 100° C. On cooling agar reverses to the gel state and the process is called gelation. ๏ Gelation occurs at or near mouth temperature which is necessary to avoid injury to oral tissues. 42
  42. 42. Manipulation ๏ Hydrocolloid conditioner ๏ Water cooled rim lock trays ๏ Impression syringes ๏ Connecting water ๏ Agar tray material in tubes ๏ Agar syringe material 43
  43. 43. The hydrocolloid conditioner ๏ Boiling section or Liquefaction section- Ten minutes in boiling water (100°C). The sol should be homogeneous and free of lumps. After every use the agar brush heap structure gets more difficult to break. ๏ Storage section - 65-68°C temperature is ideal. It can be stored in the sol condition. 44
  44. 44. ๏ Tempering section - 46°C for about two minutes with the material loaded in the tray. This reduces the temperature so that it is tolerated by the sensitive oral tissues. It also makes the material viscous. 45
  45. 45. Impression tray ๏ Rim lock trays with water circulating devices are used. The rim lock is a beading on the inside edge of the tray which helps to retain the material (as agar does not adhere to the tray). It also has an inlet and outlet for connecting the water tubes. The tray should allow a space of 3 mm occlusally and laterally and extend distally to cover all teeth. 46
  46. 46. Setting time and working time ๏ The working time ranges between 7-15 minutes and the setting time is about 5 minutes. Both can be controlled by regulating the flow of water through the cooling tubes. Since the cooling tubes are on the periphery, the material sets from the periphery towards the teeth surfaces. 47
  47. 47. Properties GELATION, LIQUEFACTION AND HYSTERESIS ๏ Gelation (solidification) occurs at 37°C approximately, whereas liquefaction (melting) occurs at a higher temperature, i.e., 60 to 70°C higher than the gelation temperature. This temperature lag between liquefaction and gelation is known as hysteresis. 48
  48. 48. SYNERESIS AND IMBIBITION (DIMENSIONAL STABILITY) ๏ If left in a dry atmosphere, water is lost by syneresis and evaporation, and if it is immersed in water, it absorbs water by a process known as imbibition. ๏ The exuding of fluid from the gel is known as syneresis Importance- Syneresis and imbibition can result in dimensional changes and therefore inaccurate casts. To avoid this hydrocolloid impressions should be poured immediately. 49
  49. 49. Laminate technique(AGAR- ALGINATE COMBINATION TECHNIQUE) ๏ After injecting the syringe agar on to the area to be recorded, an impression tray containing a mix of chilled alginate that will bond with the agar is positioned over it. The alginate gels by a chemical reaction, whereas the agar gels through contact with the cool alginate rather than the water circulating through the tray. 50
  50. 50. Advantages of laminate technique ๏ The syringe agar gives better details than alginate. ๏ Less air bubbles. ๏ Water cooled trays are not required and therefore more convenient. ๏ It sets faster than the regular agar technique. 51
  51. 51. Advantages ๏ Accurate dies can be prepared, if the material is properly handled. ๏ Good elastic properties help reproduce most undercut areas. ๏ It has good recovery from distortion. ๏ Hydrophilic, moist mouth not a problem. It also gives a good model surface. ๏ It is palatable and well tolerated by the patient. 52
  52. 52. ๏ It can be reused when used as a duplicating material (reuse is not recommended when used as impression material). ๏ Low cost because it can be reused. ๏ It is economical when compared to synthetic elastic materials. 53
  53. 53. Disadvantages ๏ Does not flow well when compared to newly available materials. ๏ It cannot be electroplated. ๏ During insertion or gelation the patient may experience thermal discomfort. ๏ Tears relatively easily. Greater gingival retraction is required for providing adequate thickness of the material. 54
  54. 54. ๏ Only one model can be poured. ๏ Has to be poured immediately. Cannot be stored for too long. ๏ Requires special and expensive equipment. ๏ A soft surface of the gypsum cast results unless a plaster hardener is used. 55
  55. 55. Alginate ๏ The word alginate comes from ‘alginic acid’ (anhydro-β-d-mannuronic acid) which is a mucous extract yielded by species of brown seaweed (Phaeophyceae). Alginic acid is a naturally occurring hydrophilic colloidal polysaccharide. ๏ Alginate was developed as a substitute for agar when it became scarce due to World War II (Japan was a prime source of agar). Currently alginate is more popular than agar for dental impressions, because it is simpler to use. Alginate is perhaps the most widely used impression material in the world. 56
  56. 56. Types ๏ Type I — Fast setting. ๏ Type II — Normal setting. 57
  57. 57. Supplied as ๏ Commonly in bulk packing (tins, bins or sachets) ๏ In preweighed packets for individual impression ๏ A plastic scoop is supplied for dispensing the bulk powder and a plastic cylinder is supplied for measuring the water. 58
  58. 58. ๏ It is used for impression making —When there are undercuts. —In mouths with excessive flow of saliva. —For partial dentures with clasps. ๏ For making preliminary impressions for complete dentures. ๏ For impressions to make study models and working casts. ๏ For duplicating models. 59
  59. 59. Setting reaction ๏ Initially the sodium phosphate reacts with the calcium sulphate to provide adequate working time. Next after the sodium phosphate is used up, the remaining calcium sulphate reacts with sodium alginate to form insoluble calcium alginate which forms a gel with water. 60
  60. 60. Properties of alginate ๏ It is about 14% at a stress of 1000 gm/cm2. However, some of the hard set materials have lower values (5 to 8%). Lower W/P ratio (thick mixes) results in lower flexibility (ADA Sp. No. 18/ISO 1563:1990 for alginate hydrocolloids). ๏ Alginate hydrocolloids are highly elastic (but less when compared to agar) and about 98.2% elastic recovery occurs. Permanent deformation is less if the set impression is removed from the mouth quickly. 61
  61. 61. 62 Thank you

