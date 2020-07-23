Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Believe one person can make a difference!
Believe one person can make a difference! Make a difference where you are!
I am only one person, yet I will make a difference for God in the world around me.
One and Only One
One and Only One
One and Only One
One and Only One
One and Only One
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

One and Only One

32 views

Published on

What can one Christian do in this world? A look at the life of Esther and Mordecai.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

One and Only One

  1. 1. Believe one person can make a difference!
  2. 2. Believe one person can make a difference! Make a difference where you are!
  3. 3. I am only one person, yet I will make a difference for God in the world around me.

×