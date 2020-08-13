Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Discerning Truth
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Discerning Truth

96 views

Published on

Pilate asked what is Truth? This is a look at what Truth is. It is what John would learn from his time with Jesus.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×