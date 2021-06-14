Mri thoai hoa nao.p2. benh ly chat trang.dr duong

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỆNH THẦN KINH DO THOÁI HÓA CHẤT TRẮNG VÀ CHẤT XÁM P2: MRI BỆNH LÝ CHẤT TRẮNG (WHITE MATTER DISEASES ON MRI) Dr. Trần Quý ...
Mục lục • Các nhóm bệnh lý chất trắng não • Nhóm bệnh Loạn dưỡng chất trắng não (Leukodystrophye): 9-41 • Xơ cứng rải rác ...
Đại cương • Bệnh lý chất trắng đa dạng, liên quan nhiều với thay đổi chất myelin của sợi trục thần kinh. MRI nhạy hơn CT t...
Bệnh lý chất trắng não: Các thuật ngữ • Bệnh lý chất trắng (Leukoencephalopathy): là bệnh lý gây tổn thương chỉ chất trắng...
Nhóm Bệnh rối loạn myelin hoá tổn thương chất trắng sâu – Bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng (Leukodystrophy ) 1.1.Loạn dưỡng chất...
Nhóm Hủy ( Mất) Myelin: Là nhóm bệnh liên quan tổn thương huỷ myelin của sợi trục thần kinh. Bao gồm: bệnh xơ não rải rác ...
Bệnh lý chất trắng Đối xứng • Thiếu máu/ Thiếu oxy não (HIE): trẻ em. • Bệnh lý mạch máu: Hội chứng rối loạn tuần hoàn não...
Sai sót chuyển hóa bẩm sinh • Vùng trán: Bệnh Alexander • Vùng chẩm: Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận (Adrenoleukodystrop...
Phần 1: Bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng não (Leukodystrophy) • Đây là nhóm bệnh lý thường gặp ở trẻ em. Đôi khi có thể gặp ở ng...
Nhóm Bệnh rối loạn myelin hoá tổn thương chất trắng sâu – Bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng (Leukodystrophy) 1.1.Loạn dưỡng chất ...
Các mô hình chẩn đoán phân biệt bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng ở người lớn ( Adult Leukodytrophies) White matter involvement p...
1.1.Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc: Metachromatic leucodystrophy (MLD) • Đây là bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng di truyền nhiễm s...
MLD: Tổn thương chất trắng sâu quanh não thất, không liên quan đến sợi cung dưới vỏ. Tổn thương chất trắng phía trước bị n...
MLD: Tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất đối xứng 2 bên, ưu thế vùng trán. Giãn nhẹ hệ thống não thất.
T2W: tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất bên 2 bên đối xứng liên kết với nhau qua thể trai, không có tổn thương các sợi c...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic leukodystrophy): Trên T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng trung tâm bán bầu dục và ...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (MLD) liên quan đến bó vỏ-gai (Metachromaticleukodystrophywith involvement of the corticospin...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic Leukodystrophy): bé gái 3 tuổi liệt cứng dần dần, giảm thị lực và mất vận động...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc:Metachromatic leucodystrophy (MLD). Ở thiếu niên và người lớn tổn thương chất trắng trán> phí...
• Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (MLD) ở BN nam, 51 tuổi. • T2W: Tổn thương chất trắng ưu thế thùy trán 2 bên. • FLAIR: Thấy...
1.2. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng tế bào hình cầu (GloboidCell Leukodystrophy) Còn gọi là Bệnh Krabbe: KrabbeDisease • Đây là bện...
Bệnh Krabbe ( Loạn dưỡng chất trắng tế bào hình cầu): tăng tín hiệu chất trắng quanh não thất trên T2W, bảo tồn các sợi ch...
• Bệnh Krabbe ở bé trai 2 tuổi. Ảnh T2W thấy có tăng tín hiệu chất trắng sâu 2 bên đối xứng (deep white matter).Bao trong ...
Bệnh Krabbe ở BN nam 48 tuổi, trên FLAIR và T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng vùng chẩm-đỉnh 2 bên kéo dài đến lồi thể chai (...
1.3. Bệnh thoái hóa chất trắng thượng thận- Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận (Adrenoleukodystrophy) • Thiếu men tổng hợp ...
ALD ở trẻ trai 05 tuổi. T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng sâu quanh não thất bên phía sau lan qua lồi thể chai (symmetric con...
• ALD lan qua lồi thể chai (ALD involving the corpus callosum splenium) Trên T2W: thấy có tổn thương tăng tín hiệu lan tỏa...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận lan vào bó tháp dưới: Hình ảnh mất Myelin ở bao trong và bó tháp dưới ( mũi tên dài tron...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận không điển hình (Atypical ALD): vùng phù chất trắng thùy trán 2 bên và gối bao trong và ...
Mặc dù đa số loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận là gặp ở trẻ em (80%), rất ít gặp ở người lớn. Nhưng trong vài trường hợp t...
Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận ở người lớn (X-ALD): BN nam, 54 tuổi, thấy tổn thương chất trắng thùy trán 2 bên đối xứn...
1.4.Bệnh Alexander (Alexander disease ): • Bệnh Alexanderlà một loại rối loạn hệ thần kinh hiếm gặp. Đây là một trong nhữn...
• Alexander disease in a 5-year- old boy with macrocephaly. symmetric demyelination in the frontal lobewhite matter. The i...
• BN1: Hành tủy teo nhỏ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W. Sau tiêm thấy có vùng teo tủy cổ ngấm thuốcnhẹ tại đường nối tủy cổ (atrop...
Bệnh Canavan • Thiếu hụt men N-acetylaspartylase. • Gây thoái hóa não lỗ rỗ. • Đầu to và giảm trương lực cơ. Khỏi bệnh lúc...
Bệnh canavan ở bé trai 06 tháng tuổi bị tật đầu to (Canavan disease in a 6- month-old boy with macrocephaly). T2W: Tổn thư...
Phần 2: Nhóm bệnh hủy Myelin chất trắng
2. Hủy ( Mất) Myelin: Là nhóm bệnh liên quan tổn thương huỷ myelin của sợi trục thần kinh. Bao gồm: bệnh xơ não rải rác (m...
Bệnh chất trắng vô căn/ tự miễn/ viêm: Xơ cứng rải rác ( MS: Multiple Sclerosis) • Xơ cứng rải rác (MS) là 1 bệnh viêm tự ...
Triệu chứng lâm sàng của MS: • Bệnh xơ cứng rải rác có biểu hiện lâm sàng đa dạng, không có triệu chứng cố định, triệu chứ...
Vị trí tổn thương MS 1. Tổn thương vùng trên lều + Những ổ tổn thương dạng mảng, hình tròn hoặc bầu dục,..nằm ở vùng chất ...
Nghĩ tới MS khi nào? • Nghĩ đến MS khi thấy nhiều ổ tổn thương chất trắng cả trên và dưới lều tiểu não ( Rải rác trong khô...
Tiêu chuẩn chẩn đoán MS theo MC Donald’S 2005 như sau: A. Dấu hiệu MRI của rải rác trong không gian là khi thấy 3 trong 4 ...
Bệnh xơ cứng rải rác (Multiple Sclerosis): hay gặp, chẩn đoán theo tiêu chuẩn. + CT: nhiều ổ tổn thương giảm hoặc đồng tỷ ...
Phân tích hình ảnh ổ tổn thương MS sau tiêm Gado rất quan trọng giúp đánh giá tình trạng nặng của MS và phát hiện các ổ ho...
Chẩn đoán phân biệt MS với ADEM MS • Nhiều đợt • Tổn thương thể chai • Tổn thương quanh não thất • Nữ> 12 tuổi • Viêm thần...
Bệnh lý chất trắng do nhiễm virus 1. Bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển ( PML: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy...
Virus gây suy giảm miễn dịch ở người và Hội chứng suy giảm miễn dịch mắc phải (HIV/AIDS) • Virus gây suy giảm miễn dịch ở ...
Bệnh lý chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển hay viêm não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy...
Đặc điểm hình ảnh bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) • Tổn thương chất trắng dạng mảng, nhiều ổ, tăng tín hiệu trên...
PML • Gặp ở những bệnh nhân bị rối loạn miễn dịch, đặc biệt là suy giảm phản ứng miễn dịch qua trung gian tế bào. Chủ yếu ...
Bệnh lý chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (PML) • Chẩn đoán phân biệt chính là bệnh não HIV, nó có thể phân biệt được với PML...
Đặc điểm hình ảnh của bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) • MRI là thăm khám hình ảnh được ưu tiên và có giá trị hơn...
• Tổn thương dưới vỏ não thùy trán trái đơn độc. • Nhiều ổ tổn thương bề mặt vỏ não và dưới vỏ não thùy trán phải- lớn hơn...
Viêm não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) ở bệnh nhân mắc bệnh sarcoidosis khi dùng hydroxychloroquine với xét nghiệm dịch...
• Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) • BN nữ, 30 tuổi, xét nghiệm HIV dương tính, bị yếu nửa người bên phải ...
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Bệnh hay gặp ở BN suy giảm miễn dịch do nhiễm virus mắc phải (HIV/AIDS) hoặc sa...
• Bệnh chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (PML). • Nữ 34 tuổi HIV dương tính xuất hiện yếu tay phải. (A) Ảnh CT không tiêm thu...
PML và hội chứng viêm do phục hồi miễn dịch • Phục hồi miễn dịch xảy ra sau khi bắt đầu của điều trị kháng retrovirus (HAA...
Bệnh não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE: Subacute Sclerosing panencephalitis) • Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE)...
Bệnh não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE: Subacute Sclerosing panencephalitis) • Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp (SSPE) là một bệ...
Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp ở BN nữ 15 tuổi, với các cơn co giật co cứng toàn thân. Khai thác tiền sử trẻ không được tiêm chủ...
Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp (SSPE) là bệnh viêm não mãn tính xảy ra sau khi nhiễm vi rút sởi. Một cậu bé 8 tuổi có biểu hiện ...
Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển giai đoạn tối cấp: Một cô gái 15 tuổi có tiền sử suy giảm nhận thức chậm tiến triển kéo...
• Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis: an update): ảnh T2W và FLAIR: Hình ảnh tăng tín...
Bệnh lý chất trắng sau nhiễm virus: Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM: Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis) • Bệnh ADEM...
Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) • Biểu hiện lâm sàng xuất hiện 1-2 tuần sau khi nhiễm virus hoặc sau khi tiêm chủng. ...
Đặc điểm hình ảnh của ADEM: • CLVT: trong giai đoạn cấp tính có thể bỏ sót 40% trường hợp. • MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W, FLAIR...
Hình ảnh bệnh ADEM và Tiêu chuẩn chẩn đoán Hình ảnh MRI sọ não- tủy sống: • Có biểu hiện tổn thương mới rải rác nhiều ổ ch...
Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) • Trên ảnh cộng hưởng từ, nhiều ổ tổn thươngtăng cường độ T2 điển hình nằm ở chất trắ...
• Viêm não tủy cấprải rác (ADEM). Nam 43 tuổi biểu hiện thay đổi trạng thái tinh thần cấp tính. (A) Ảnh T1W tiêm gadoliniu...
Imaging of Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis
Bn nữ, 35 tuổi, vào viện biểu hiện: sốt, đau đầu và lú lẫn. Trong tuần tiếp theo bệnh nhân tiếp tục xấu đi về mặt thần kin...
Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM): BN nữ 35 tuổi, có biểu hiện sốt, nhức đầu và lú lẫn.sau 1 tuần nằm viện triệu chứng ...
Bn nữ, 44 tuổi, có biểu hiện bệnh khởi phát cấp tính với lú lẫn, mất điều hòa (cơ), tê bì và yếu tứ chi. Hình ảnh MRI trên...
• Bn nữ 27 tuổi khởi phát bệnh cấp tính với liệt tứ chi tiến triển nhanh chóng và lú lẫn kèm theo sốt và đau đầu. • BN có ...
• Bn nữ 27 tuổi khởi phát bệnh cấp tính với liệt tứ chi tiến triển nhanh chóng và lú lẫn kèm theo sốt và đau đầu. • BN có ...
Viêm não tủy lan tỏa cấp tính (ADEM). Chụp MRI cho một cậu bé 5 tuổi trước đó khỏe mạnh, có biểu hiện bệnh Viêm não tủy rả...
Sự tiến triển hình ảnh ADEM theo thời gian trên MRI (ảnh PD và FLAIR)-đánh giá hiệu quả điều trị: Lần chụp 1 ( 2ngày sau n...
• Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) sau 03 tuần và sau 06 tuần nhập viện: sau 3 tuần nhập viện chụp MRI không thấy có t...
• ADEM: sau nhập viện 4 ngày chụp thấy có vài ổ tổn thương thiếu máu cục bộ chất trắng khu trú vị trí ở thùy trán phải và ...
Ca lâm sàng: ADEM • BN nam 18 tuổi nhập viện với triệu chứng đau đầu, tiếp xúc chậm, phản xạ ánh sáng kém. Cách đó 5 ngày ...
Chẩn đoán phân biệt: Nhiều bệnh thần kinh có thể có biểu hiện triệu chứng giống ADEM: bệnh MS, viêm não do virus, ngộ độc,...
DIFFERENTIALDIAGNOSIS LIST ADEM: • Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) • Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis • Ep...
Bệnh não HIV (HIV encephalopathy) • Bệnh não HIV là bệnh thoái hóa thần kinh tiến triển do nhiễm virus trực tiếp của các t...
Hình ảnh Bệnh não HIV: • Những đặc điểm hình ảnh của bệnh não HIV gồm có teo não lan tỏa và tăng cường độ T2 đối xứng ở ch...
Bệnh não HIV. Nam 43 tuổi HIV dương tính biểu hiện sa sút trí tuệ. (A) Ảnh T2W mặt cắt ngang cho thấy giảm thể tích toàn b...
• Hình ảnh viêm não do HIV (HIV Encephalitis) trước và sau điều trị thuốc kháng virus 18 tháng (c) và 26 tháng (D): • FLAI...
• Bệnh não do HIV (HIV leukoencephalopathy). • Hình ảnh FLAIR cho thấy nhiều ổ tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất đối xứ...
Viêm não CMV • CMV (cytomegalovirus) là vi rút herpes phổ biến, nó không gây bệnh ở những người có hệ miễn dịch bình thườn...
Hình ảnh • CMV liên quan đến chất xám và màng não thất với mức độ nhiều hơn chất trắng, do đó có thể phân biệt với các viê...
• Viêm não thất CMV. Nữ HIV dương tính 28 tuổi. (A)Ảnh FLAIR mặt phẳng đứng ngang cho thấy một viền mỏng tăng cường độ T2 ...
Các hình thái tổn thương đặc trưng trong bệnh lý chuyển hóa và nhiễm độc ( Biểu hiện bệnh lý phụ thuộc vào cường độ và thờ...
Bệnh chuyển hóa và nhiễm độc chất trắng ( hủy Myelin nhiễm độc) • Do tác động các chất độc đối với tổ chức thần kinh. Các ...
THOÁI HÓA NÃO TRONG BỆNH LÝ NGHIỆN RƯỢU CÓ THỂ BIỂU HIỆN DƯỚI 3 DẠNG SAU: • HỘI CHỨNG KORSAKOFF ( BỆNH NÃO WERNICKE): NGUY...
HỘI CHỨNG KORSAKOFF ( BỆNH NÃO WERNICKE-KORSAKOFF) • Bệnh não Wernicke do thiếuVitamin B1 ở bệnh nhân nghiện rượu. • Bệnh ...
BỆNH NÃO WERNICK DO RƯỢU • Đây là bệnh não bán cấp gặp ở người nghiện rượu cũng do thiếu hụt vitamin B1, có các tính chất ...
Hình ảnh điển hình của bệnh não Wernicke: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên FLAIR vị trí quanh cống não, thể vú, quanh não thấ...
Hình ảnh điển hình của Bệnh não Wernicke: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên FLAIR quanh cống não, ở thể vú, quanh não thất III...
Bệnh não Wernicke:BN nam rối loạn tri giác sau nuôi dưỡng đường tĩnh mạch kéo dài. Trên FLAIR: Thấy có tổn thươngphần tron...
Tăng tín hiệu mặt trong đồi thị và quanh não thất III đối xứng hai bên
THOÁI HÓA ( HỦY) MYELIN TRUNG TÂM CẦU NÃO DO THẨM THẤU (Central pontine myelinolysis:CPM) • Mất Myelin do giảm quá nhanh v...
Hạ Natri máu (Hyponatremia) • "Hạ natri máu, được định nghĩa là nồng độ natri huyết thanh dưới 135 mmol/L, là rối loạn phổ...
Thoái hóa Myelin trung tâm cầu não do thẩm thấu: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu ở cầu não có hình cây đinh ba ở phụ nữ 60 tuổi n...
Thoái hóa Myelin trung tâm cầu não do thẩm thấu Nam 48 tuổi,nghiện rượu, giảmtri giácdo huỷ myelinthẩm thấu từ điều chỉnh ...
Hội chứng mất Myelin thẩm thấu:Biểu hiện tăng nhẹ tín hiệu cầu não trên T2W, FLAIR với nốt tăng tín hiệu mạnh ở vùng trung...
Bệnh não Marchiafava -bignami • Bệnh chỉ gặp ở người nghiện rượu nặng và thiếu chất, tuổi thường gặp: 50-70. • Đặc trưng b...
Hội chứng Marchiafava – Bignami (do rượu) • Đây là hội chứng ít gặp trên lâm sàng, là hậu quả của việc lạm dụng rượu kéo d...
Hình ảnh MBD Hình ảnh CLVT: + Vùng giảm tỷ trọng thể chai, thường ở gối hoặc lồi thể chai. + Khi có chảy máu bên trong tổn...
Giải phẫu thể Chai
Bn 54 tuổi nghiện rượu mạn tính vào viện vì hôn mệ: CLVT giảm tỷ trọng chất trắng quanh não thất bên đối xứng 2 bên. MRI: ...
Chẩn đoán phân biệt các tổn thương thể chai: • Lymphoma nguyên phát (primary CNS lymphoma) • U thần kinh đệm hình cánh bướ...
Tổn thương chất trắng do xạ trị và hoá trị ( Lesion white matter after radiotherapy and chemotherapy:Radiation and Chemoth...
Chemotherapy-induced leukoencephalopathy. Confluent subcortical and periventricular T2/Flair hyperintensities in both hemi...
Chemotherapy-inducedleukoencephalopathy( Bệnh lý chất trắng não do hóa trị liệu gây nên
MR Imaging of Post-Treatment Changes in the Brain in Immunocompromised Patients (https://slidetodoc.com/mr-imaging-of-post...
Case1: Methotrexate-Induced Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES) Sagittal T 1 -weighted postcontrast image ...
Case 2: Post-Chemoradiation Diffuse White Matter Injury Sagittal T 1 -weighted image demonstrates T 1 hyperintensity of th...
Case 3: Immune ReconstitutionInflammatory Syndrome (IRIS) in TuberculousMeningitis Axial T 1 -weighted post-contrastimages...
Case 4: Post-Radiation Necrosis with Korsakoff Syndrome § Coronal FLAIR images before (left) and after (right) radiotherap...
Case 5: Progressive MultifocalLeukoencephalopathy(PML) after Natalizumab § Natalizumab is a monoclonal antibody against α ...
Case 6: Radiation-Induced Moyamoya § Moyamoya disease refers to idiopathic stenoses of the distal ICAs and/or circle of Wi...
Tổn thương chất trắng do chấn thương ( Tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa: DAI- Diffuse Axonal Injury) • Tổn thươngchất trắng khu...
Nam, 14 tuổi sau chấn thươngsọ não CT thấy có ổ xuất huyết nhỏ dạng chấm ở thuỳ trán phải của tổn thương sợi trục lan toả...
DAI: (A, B) Axial noncontrast computed tomography images show diffuse axonal injury (DAI) involving the gray–white matter ...
Diffuse axonal injury (DAI): + Tổn thương nhỏ (< 15mm) và sâu (dưới vỏ, chất trắng, thể chai, đồi thị, thân não). + Phân đ...
• Tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa: Diffuse axonal injury (DAI). • Hình ảnh FLAIR và T2* thấy có nhiều nốt tổn thương tăng tín ...
(A–D) Nhiều ổ tổn thương nhỏ hạn chế khuếch tán trên DWI tại lồi thể chai, vùng ranh giới chất trắng- chất xám thùy trán 2...
Dải vỏ gai ( Corticospinal)
Đường dẫn truyền cảm giác ( lên và xuống). Đường dẫn trường vận động ( bó vỏ gai) Đường vỏ gai (Corticospinal)
Pyramidal Tract ( bó tháp)
Diffuse axonal injury after traumatic cerebral microbleeds: Imageof thebrainof a malepatient (42years old)takenwitha 3T (S...
Image of the brainof a male patient(23 yearsold) takenwitha 3T (Philips,Hoffman-LaRoche, Mijdrecht,the Netherlands) magnet...
Image of the brain of a female patient (38 years old) on a 3T (Simens) magnetic resonance system 2 months after traumatic ...
• Axial T2-weighted (top row) and axial susceptibility-weightedimaging (SWI: lower row) magnetic resonance images of a 15-...
Chẩn đoán phân biệt tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa với: Các ổ vi chảy máu trong thoái hóa mạch máu não dạng bột, u mạch hang,...
  4. 4. Bệnh lý chất trắng não: Các thuật ngữ • Bệnh lý chất trắng (Leukoencephalopathy): là bệnh lý gây tổn thương chỉ chất trắng hoặc ưu thế chất trắng. • Giảm Myelin (Hypomyelination): Không có Myelin hóa gần hoàn toàn. • Không Myelin hóa (Amyelination): Không Myelin hóa hoàn toàn. • Rối loạn Myelin hóa (Dysmyelination): Rối loạn chức năng Myelin hóa, có hay không có kèm theo hủy Myelin. • Hủy Myelin (Demyelination): Bất kỳ 1 tổn thương nào gây mất Myelin.
  5. 5. Nhóm Bệnh rối loạn myelin hoá tổn thương chất trắng sâu – Bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng (Leukodystrophy ) 1.1.Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic leucodystrophy):Thiếu men dị hoá: arylsulfatase A. 80% xảy ra ở 1-2 tuổi. Tổn thương myelin đối xứng, thường ở chất trắng sâu quanh não thất, không liên quan sợi cung dưới vỏ. Chất trắng phía trước bị nhiều hơn phía sau. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W các vùng chất trắng tổn thương. Đồi thị có thể giảm tín hiệu T1W. 1.2.Bệnh Krabbe: Thiếu men beta-galactosidase. Có thể xảy ra tuổi nhỏ hay lớn. Tổn thương nhiều ở chất trắng trung tâm bán bầu dục, quanh não thất, ít liên quan với sợi cung dưới vỏ, thuỳ chẩm-đỉnh thường bị ảnh hưởng nhiều. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W đối xứng của chất trắng quanh não thất. Chất trắng não phía sau bị ảnh hưởng nhiều. 1.3.Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận (Adrenoleukodystrophy):Thiếu men tổng hợp Aryl CoA. Gặp trẻ em 3- 10 tuổi. Tổn thương quanh ngã 3 não thất và bụng thể chai. Sau đó, lan ra trước và ngoài toàn bộ chất trắng não. Giai đoạn sớm chất trắng dưới vỏ ít ảnh hưởng. MRI: Có thể thấy hình ảnh 3 vùng tổn thương: vùng hoại tử, vùng huỷ myelin hoạt tính (bắt Gd), vùng phù quanh tổn thương. 1.4.Bệnh Alexander: Bệnh nguyên không rõ. Hay gặp ở trẻ em. Tổn thương giai đoạn sớm hay gặp chất trắng thuỳ trán. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W ở chất trắng thuỳ trán. 1.5. Bệnh Canavan: Thiếu men N-acetylaspartylase. Tổn thương liên quan sợi cung dưới vỏ. Giai đoạn nặng, tổn thương toàn bộ chất trắng, ít bị vùng bao trong. Thuỳ chẩm bị ảnh hưởng nhiều hơn thuỳ trán và đỉnh. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W toàn bộ chất trắng, các sợi dưới vỏ bị nhiều, vùng bao trong ít ảnh hưởng.
  6. 6. Nhóm Hủy ( Mất) Myelin: Là nhóm bệnh liên quan tổn thương huỷ myelin của sợi trục thần kinh. Bao gồm: bệnh xơ não rải rác (multiple sclerosis), các bệnh liên quan huỷ myelin do chất trung gian tự miễn, nhiễm độc thần kinh, chấn thương, mạch máu.. 1. Bệnh xơ não rãi rác (Multiplesclerosis / MS) 2.Bệnh chất trắng do nhiễm virus hoặchậu nhiễmvirus +.Bệnh lý chất trắng nhiều ổ tiến triển (PML) + Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp (SSPE) + Viêm não tuỷ rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) + Bệnh não HIV (HIV Encephalopathy) 3. Huỷ myelin nhiễm độc + Huỷ myelin cầu não do thẩmthấu (osmotic) + Nghiện rượu mạn: Bệnh Marchiafava- Bignami, Bệnh não Wernicke 4.Tổn thương chất trắng não do xạ và hoá trị 5. Tổn thương do chấn thương:DAI 6. Bệnh lý mạch máu + Bệnh lý não thiếu oxy-nhồi máu: Biểu hiện tuỳ tuổi. Tổn thương có thể gặp ở quanh não thất, vùng hồi lưu mạch máu, hoặc các nhân xám. + Xơ vữa mạch máu: Biểu hiện nhiều ổ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W. + Viêm mạch: Do nhiều nguyên nhân. Cũng biểu hiện với nhiều ổ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W.
  7. 7. Bệnh lý chất trắng Đối xứng • Thiếu máu/ Thiếu oxy não (HIE): trẻ em. • Bệnh lý mạch máu: Hội chứng rối loạn tuần hoàn não sau hồi phục được (PRES), Bệnh não xơ hóa tiểu động mạch dưới vỏ (Binswanger), Cadasil. • Dinh dưỡng: Hủy Myelin trung tâm cầu não do thẩm thấu. • Nhiễm độc: thuốc, độc chất ( rượu, cocain, heroin, methadone). • Sai sót chuyển hóa bẩm sinh: Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc, Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận. Không đối xứng • Hủy Myelin: Viêm não tủy cấp tính rải rác (ADEM), MS ( xơ cứng mảng). • Nhiễm trùng: Bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) , viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp. • Chấn thương: DAI • Nhiễm độc: ngộ độc cấp Methotrexate.
  8. 8. Sai sót chuyển hóa bẩm sinh • Vùng trán: Bệnh Alexander • Vùng chẩm: Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận (Adrenoleukodystrophy). • Trung tâm: Bệnh Krabbe ( đồi thị đậm độ cao trên CTLVT) • Lan tỏa: Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic Leukodystrophy), Bệnh Canavan,…. • Phần sau thân não: Bệnh xi rô niệu (Maple Sirup urine Disease).
  9. 9. Phần 1: Bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng não (Leukodystrophy) • Đây là nhóm bệnh lý thường gặp ở trẻ em. Đôi khi có thể gặp ở người lớn. • Tổn thương thường liên quan đến nhóm bệnh rối loạn chuyển hóa acid amin, acid hữu cơ ở trẻ sơ sinh. • Bệnh thường biểu hiện tổn thương chất trắng lan tỏa hoặc khu trú ở thùy trán hoặc thùy đỉnh. Có thể tổn thương thể chai và thân não. • Đặc điểm hình ảnh rất đa dạng, đôi khi gặp các vôi hóa chất trắng quanh não thất. • Nguồn tra cứu: 1.Leukodystrophy in Children: A Pictorial Review of MR Imaging Features (https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/full/10.1148/radiographics.22.3.g02ma01461) 2.Adult Leukodystrophies: A Step-by-Step Diagnostic Approach (https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/full/10.1148/rg.2019180081)
  10. 10. Nhóm Bệnh rối loạn myelin hoá tổn thương chất trắng sâu – Bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng (Leukodystrophy) 1.1.Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic leucodystrophy):Thiếu men dị hoá: arylsulfatase A. 80% xảy ra ở 1-2 tuổi. Tổn thương myelin đối xứng, thường ở chất trắng sâu quanh não thất, không liên quan sợi cung dưới vỏ. Chất trắng phía trước bị nhiều hơn phía sau. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W các vùng chất trắng tổn thương. Đồi thị có thể giảm tín hiệu T1W. 1.2.Bệnh Krabbe: Thiếu men beta-galactosidase. Có thể xảy ra tuổi nhỏ hay lớn. Tổn thương nhiều ở chất trắng trung tâm bán bầu dục, quanh não thất, ít liên quan với sợi cung dưới vỏ, thuỳ chẩm-đỉnh thường bị ảnh hưởng nhiều. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W đối xứng của chất trắng quanh não thất. Chất trắng não phía sau bị ảnh hưởng nhiều. 1.3.Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận (Adrenoleukodystrophy):Thiếu men tổng hợp Aryl CoA. Gặp trẻ em 3- 10 tuổi. Tổn thương quanh ngã 3 não thất và bụng thể chai. Sau đó, lan ra trước và ngoài toàn bộ chất trắng não. Giai đoạn sớm chất trắng dưới vỏ ít ảnh hưởng. MRI: Có thể thấy hình ảnh 3 vùng tổn thương: vùng hoại tử, vùng huỷ myelin hoạt tính (bắt Gd), vùng phù quanh tổn thương. 1.4.Bệnh Alexander: Bệnh nguyên không rõ. Hay gặp ở trẻ em. Tổn thương giai đoạn sớm hay gặp chất trắng thuỳ trán. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W ở chất trắng thuỳ trán. 1.5. Bệnh Canavan: Thiếu men N-acetylaspartylase. Tổn thương liên quan sợi cung dưới vỏ. Giai đoạn nặng, tổn thương toàn bộ chất trắng, ít bị vùng bao trong. Thuỳ chẩm bị ảnh hưởng nhiều hơn thuỳ trán và đỉnh. MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W toàn bộ chất trắng, các sợi dưới vỏ bị nhiều, vùng bao trong ít ảnh hưởng.
  11. 11. Các mô hình chẩn đoán phân biệt bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng ở người lớn ( Adult Leukodytrophies) White matter involvement patterns and examples of differential diagnosis. FXTAS = fragile X–associated tremor or ataxia syndrome.
  12. 12. 1.1.Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc: Metachromatic leucodystrophy (MLD) • Đây là bệnh loạn dưỡng chất trắng di truyền nhiễm sắc thể lặn hay gặp nhất. Do Thiếu men dị hoá trong ty thể: arylsulfataseA. • Chẩn đoán bằng đo nồng độ Arylsulfatase trong máu ngoại vi và trong nước tiểu. • 80% xảy ra ở trẻ nhỏ 1-2 tuổi. Đôi khi có thể gặp ở người lớn. 80% các trường hợp tử vong < 5 tuổi. • Tổn thương myelin đối xứng, thường ở chất trắng sâu quanh não thất, không liên quan sợi cung dưới vỏ. Chất trắng phía trước bị nhiều hơn phía sau. Ngoài ra, bệnh có điểm đặc trưng khác với các tổn thương chất trắng khác đó là: có Tổn thương chất trắng tiểu não. • MRI: Tăng tín hiệu trên T2W các vùng chất trắng tổn thương quanh não thất. Đồi thị có thể giảm tín hiệu T1W.
  13. 13. MLD: Tổn thương chất trắng sâu quanh não thất, không liên quan đến sợi cung dưới vỏ. Tổn thương chất trắng phía trước bị nhiều hơn phía sau. Giãn não thất III.
  14. 14. MLD: Tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất đối xứng 2 bên, ưu thế vùng trán. Giãn nhẹ hệ thống não thất.
  15. 15. T2W: tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất bên 2 bên đối xứng liên kết với nhau qua thể trai, không có tổn thương các sợi chữ U dưới vỏ (Đầu mũi tên). T1W Sau tiêm không có vùng ngấm thuốc bất thường.
  16. 16. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic leukodystrophy): Trên T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng trung tâm bán bầu dục và chất trắng quanh não thất bên đối xứng 2 bên có hình da hổ và da báo, sau tiêm có các chấm ngấm thuốc bên trong vùng tổn thương.
  17. 17. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (MLD) liên quan đến bó vỏ-gai (Metachromaticleukodystrophywith involvement of the corticospinaltract):Tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất bên 2 bên đối xứng lan qua thể chai, ưu thế chất trắng phía sau.Ngoài ra, có tổn thương chất trắng sâu tiểu não 2 bên và dải tháp của hành tủy (descending pyramidal tracts of the medulla: mũi tên).
  18. 18. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (Metachromatic Leukodystrophy): bé gái 3 tuổi liệt cứng dần dần, giảm thị lực và mất vận động. Tổn thương chất trắng 2 bên đối xứng vùng chẩm đỉnh sau, hợp lưu qua lồi thể chai. Chuỗi xung FLAIR.
  19. 19. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc:Metachromatic leucodystrophy (MLD). Ở thiếu niên và người lớn tổn thương chất trắng trán> phía sau. Đầu tiên ở chất trắng quanh não thất, sau đó tới các sợi chữ u dưới vỏ-> tổn thương thể chai. The subcortical U fibers ( Sợi chữ u dưới vỏ)
  20. 20. • Loạn dưỡng chất trắng dị sắc (MLD) ở BN nam, 51 tuổi. • T2W: Tổn thương chất trắng ưu thế thùy trán 2 bên. • FLAIR: Thấy tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất bên cả vùng trán và chẩm 2 bên kèm teo não thùy trán 2 bên. • T1 Sagittal sau tiêm thấy có teo não ưu thế thùy trán, tổn thương chất trắng lan cả vào gối thể trai nhưng không ngấm thuốcsau tiêm.
  21. 21. 1.2. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng tế bào hình cầu (GloboidCell Leukodystrophy) Còn gọi là Bệnh Krabbe: KrabbeDisease • Đây là bệnh được đặt tên bởi tác giả người đan mạch Krabbe. • Đây là bệnh lý gây hủy Myelin (demyelination). • Bệnh gây nên doThiếu men beta-galactosidase. Có thể xảy ra tuổi nhỏ hay lớn. Tổn thương nhiều ở chất trắng trung tâm bán bầu dục, quanh não thất, ít liên quan với sợi cung dưới vỏ, thuỳ chẩm-đỉnh thường bị ảnh hưởng nhiều. • Lâm sàng: tăng trương lực cơ, rung giật nhãn cầu, sốt, chậm phát triển trí tuệ ở trẻ 3-5 tuổi. • MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W đối xứng của chất trắng quanh não thất. Chất trắng não phía sau bị ảnh hưởng nhiều. • Trên CT ở trẻ nhỏ không tiêm thuốc cản quang ta có thể thấy hình ảnh điển hình là tăng tỷ trọng tự nhiên nhẹ đồi thị 2 bên đối xứng.
  22. 22. Bệnh Krabbe ( Loạn dưỡng chất trắng tế bào hình cầu): tăng tín hiệu chất trắng quanh não thất trên T2W, bảo tồn các sợi chữ U dưới vỏ.
  23. 23. • Bệnh Krabbe ở bé trai 2 tuổi. Ảnh T2W thấy có tăng tín hiệu chất trắng sâu 2 bên đối xứng (deep white matter).Bao trong và bao ngoài 2 bên cũng tổn thương ( đầu mũi tên). Tín hiệu bất thường của đồi thi 2 bên ( mũi tên).
  24. 24. Bệnh Krabbe ở BN nam 48 tuổi, trên FLAIR và T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng vùng chẩm-đỉnh 2 bên kéo dài đến lồi thể chai (bilateral parieto-occipital white matter involvement, extending to the splenium of the corpus callosum). Trên Coronal T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng phía sau kéo dài tới dải vỏ tủy sau 2 bên (posterior white matter involvement pattern extending to the corticospinal tracts bilaterally )
  25. 25. 1.3. Bệnh thoái hóa chất trắng thượng thận- Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận (Adrenoleukodystrophy) • Thiếu men tổng hợp Aryl CoA gây tích tụ acid béo chuỗi dài trong chất trắng và vỏ thượng thận. • Gặp trẻ em 3-10 tuổi. Có thể gặp cả ở người lớn. • Lâm sàng: Biểu hiện bệnh của não và suy thượngthận. • Đa số các trường hợp (80%) tổn thươngbắt đầu ở chất trắng vùng chẩm, sau đó lan ra phía trước vào vùng trán và qua thể trai sang bên đối diện.Giai đoạn muộn: teo não lan tỏa. • Tổn thươngquanh ngã 3 não thất và bụng thể chai. Sau đó, lan ra trước và ngoài toàn bộ chất trắng não. Giai đoạn sớm chất trắng dưới vỏ ít ảnh hưởng. • MRI: Có thể thấy hình ảnh 3 vùng tổn thương: vùng hoại tử, vùng huỷ myelin hoạt tính (bắt Gd), vùng phù quanh tổn thương. Tổn thươngưu thế thùy chẩm.
  26. 26. ALD ở trẻ trai 05 tuổi. T2W thấy tổn thương chất trắng sâu quanh não thất bên phía sau lan qua lồi thể chai (symmetric confluentdemyelination in the peritrigonal white matter and the corpus callosum). Giảm tín hiệu trên T1W, ngấm thuốcđối quang từ ở rìa tổn thương sau tiêm., tương ứng với tổn thương hủy myelin hoạt động và viêm (active demyelination and inflammation).
  27. 27. • ALD lan qua lồi thể chai (ALD involving the corpus callosum splenium) Trên T2W: thấy có tổn thương tăng tín hiệu lan tỏa lồi thể trai. • Không thấy bất thường tín hiệu chất trắng quanh não thất.
  28. 28. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận lan vào bó tháp dưới: Hình ảnh mất Myelin ở bao trong và bó tháp dưới ( mũi tên dài trong a và b) và chất trắng sâu tiêu não ( mũi tên ngắn: cerebellar deep white matter). Tổn thương chất trắng quanh vùng tam giác ( Trigonal) ít, sau tiêm thấy ngấm thuốc bó tháp 2 bên.
  29. 29. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận không điển hình (Atypical ALD): vùng phù chất trắng thùy trán 2 bên và gối bao trong và cánh tay trước bao trong 2 bên, sau tiêm chỉ có cánh tay trước bao trong và chất trắng sâu thùy trán ngấm thuốc.
  30. 30. Mặc dù đa số loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận là gặp ở trẻ em (80%), rất ít gặp ở người lớn. Nhưng trong vài trường hợp ta có thể tổn thương não ở người lớn với nhiều biểu hiện hình ảnh khác nhau . X-ALD (X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy ) ở BN nam 36 tuổi thấy tăng tín hiệu chất trắng vùng chẩm-đỉnh đối xứng 2 bên.sau tiêm có vài ổ ngấm thuốc mạnh. Lát cắt thấp hơn trên T2W thấy có tổn thương dải tủy vỏ (corticospinal tract ) kèm theo.Nếu quan sát kỹ sagittlal có thể bộc lộ thêm hình ảnh teo nhẹ thể trai, biến đổi hình thái thể trai.
  31. 31. Loạn dưỡng chất trắng thượng thận ở người lớn (X-ALD): BN nam, 54 tuổi, thấy tổn thương chất trắng thùy trán 2 bên đối xứng, sau tiêm ngấm thuốc phía ngoại vi
  32. 32. 1.4.Bệnh Alexander (Alexander disease ): • Bệnh Alexanderlà một loại rối loạn hệ thần kinh hiếm gặp. Đây là một trong những nhómrối loạn, được gọi là loạn dưỡng não chất trắng. • Bệnh Alexanderđược chia thành ba dạng dựa trên độ tuổi khởi phát và có 03 dạng triệu chứng: trẻ sơ sinh, thanh thiếu niên và người lớn. Tất cả các dạng đều rất hiếm và người lớn là nhóm hiếm mắc bệnh Alexander nhất. Mặc dù ba dạng của bệnh thườngđược cho là do có cùng cơ chế di truyền nhưngcác triệu chứng xảy ra khác nhau giữa ba nhóm. Ngoài tổn thươngchất trắng não, bệnh còn gây tổn thương thân não. • Đây Là bệnh di truyền trội nhiễm sắc thể thường. • Bệnh Alexanderlà kết quả của một đột biến trội trên NST thường trong gen protein có tính axit của sợi thần kinh đệm ( GFAP ) • Tổn thươnggiai đoạn sớm hay gặp chất trắng thuỳ trán. • MRI: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên T2W/ FLAIR ưu thế chất trắng vùng trán dưới vỏ và quanh não thất . • Tra cứu: Leukoencephalopathywith Brainstemand Spinal Cord Involvement ( Bệnh chất trắng não có liên quan đến thân não và tủy sống).
  33. 33. • Alexander disease in a 5-year- old boy with macrocephaly. symmetric demyelination in the frontal lobewhite matter. The internal and external capsules and parietal white matter are also involved. • Bệnh Alexanderở bé trai 05 tuổi bị tật đầu to. • T2W: hủy myelin chất trắng thùy trán đối xứng 2 bên (symmetric demyelination in the frontal lobewhite matter). bao trong cùng bao ngoài và chất trắng thùy đỉnh cũng bị tổn thương.
  34. 34. • BN1: Hành tủy teo nhỏ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W. Sau tiêm thấy có vùng teo tủy cổ ngấm thuốcnhẹ tại đường nối tủy cổ (atrophy of the cervicomedullary junction). • BN 2: thấy có sự liên quan của cuốngtiểu não giữa 2 bên (middle cerebellar peduncle), sau tiêm có vài ổ ngấm thuốc. • Ảnh FLAIR của cùng BN 2 thấy có vùng thay đổi tín hiệu não giữa hay trung não ( Mesencephalon).
  35. 35. Bệnh Canavan • Thiếu hụt men N-acetylaspartylase. • Gây thoái hóa não lỗ rỗ. • Đầu to và giảm trương lực cơ. Khỏi bệnh lúc 1 tuổi. • Tổn thương sợi chữ U dưới vỏ sớm và nhân cầu nhạt+/- đồi thị. • Tổn thương liên quan sợi cung dưới vỏ. Giai đoạn nặng, tổn thương toàn bộ chất trắng, ít bị vùng bao trong. Thuỳ chẩm bị ảnh hưởng nhiều hơn thuỳ trán và đỉnh. • MRI: Đặc trưng bởi tổi thương chất trắng dưới vỏ và nhân cầu nhạt. Tăng tín hiệu T2W toàn bộ chất trắng, các sợi dưới vỏ bị nhiều, vùng bao trong ít ảnh hưởng.
  36. 36. Bệnh canavan ở bé trai 06 tháng tuổi bị tật đầu to (Canavan disease in a 6- month-old boy with macrocephaly). T2W: Tổn thương chất trắng lan tỏa kèm tổn thương các sợi chữ U dưới vỏ, có giãn các rãnh cuộn não. Trên T1W chất trắng mất myelin giảm tín hiệu.
  37. 37. Phần 2: Nhóm bệnh hủy Myelin chất trắng
  38. 38. 2. Hủy ( Mất) Myelin: Là nhóm bệnh liên quan tổn thương huỷ myelin của sợi trục thần kinh. Bao gồm: bệnh xơ não rải rác (multiple sclerosis), các bệnh liên quan huỷ myelin do chất trung gian tự miễn, nhiễm độc thần kinh, chấn thương, mạch máu.. 1. Bệnh xơ não rãi rác (Multiplesclerosis / MS) 2.Bệnh chất trắng do nhiễm virus hoặchậu nhiễmvirus +.Bệnh lý chất trắng nhiều ổ tiến triển (PML) + Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp (SSPE) + Viêm não tuỷ rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) + Bệnh não HIV (HIV Encephalopathy) 3. Huỷ myelin nhiễm độc + Huỷ myelin cầu não do thẩmthấu (osmotic) + Nghiện rượu mạn: Bệnh Marchiafava- Bignami, Bệnh não Wernicke 4.Tổn thương chất trắng não do xạ và hoá trị 5. Tổn thương do chấn thương:DAI 6. Bệnh lý mạch máu + Bệnh lý não thiếu oxy-nhồi máu: Biểu hiện tuỳ tuổi. Tổn thương có thể gặp ở quanh não thất, vùng hồi lưu mạch máu, hoặc các nhân xám. + Xơ vữa mạch máu: Biểu hiện nhiều ổ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W. + Viêm mạch: Do nhiều nguyên nhân. Cũng biểu hiện với nhiều ổ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W.
  39. 39. Bệnh chất trắng vô căn/ tự miễn/ viêm: Xơ cứng rải rác ( MS: Multiple Sclerosis) • Xơ cứng rải rác (MS) là 1 bệnh viêm tự miễn có hủy Myelin (inflammatory demyelinating disease) phổ biến nhất của hệ thần kinh trung ương, với đặc trưng là các mảng mất Myelin khu trú xảy ra ở những vị trí khác nhau ở não bộ và tủy sống. Trong bệnh MS hệ miễn dịch sản sinh ra kháng thể chống lại lớp vỏ myelin bao bọc các sợi thần kinh trong não và tuỷ sống. Kết quả là gây viêm và tổn thương lớp vỏ này cũng như dây thần kinh mà nó bao quanh. • Nguyên nhân bệnh sinh chưa rõ. • Bệnh đặc trưng bởi tổn thương chất trắng đa ổ, cạnh não thất và thể chai. Gặp ở người trẻ, tuổi thường gặp 20-40 tuổi. Bệnh tái phát nhiều đợt. Tổn thương trong giai đoạn cấp ngấm thuốc dạng hình khuyết mở. • Bệnh biến đổi theo từng đợt, sau mỗi đợt bệnh có thay đổi thuyên giảm đi hay làm rõ ràng hơn một số triệu chứng. • Vị trí điển hình hay gặp ở dây thần kinh thị giác, thể trai, chất trắng quanh não thất, thân não và tủy sống ( đặc biệt là tủy cổ và tủy ngực). • Đây là bệnh rất khó chữa, di chứng nặng nề.
  40. 40. Triệu chứng lâm sàng của MS: • Bệnh xơ cứng rải rác có biểu hiện lâm sàng đa dạng, không có triệu chứng cố định, triệu chứng bệnh diễn ra tùy thuộcvào vị trí tổn thƣơng trong hệ thốngTKTW và phát triển theo từng đợt, có nhữngđợt cấp tính, có những đợt thoái lui. • Trường hợp điển hình có thể gặp các triệu chứng sau: + Tê hoặc yếu một hoặc nhiều chi, xảy ra ở một bên hoặc ở nửa dưới cơ thể. + Viêm dây thần kinh thị: Mất thị lực bán cấp 01 bên kèm đau khi cử động mắt ( Xuất hiện sớm) + Liệt vận nhãn liên nhân: Nhìn đôi hoặc nhìn mờ, mất khả năng nhìn vào trong của mắt + Hội chứng tủy bán cấp ( khi có tổn thương tại tủy sống): dị cảm (Cảm giác kiến bò hoặc đau ở nhiều nơi trên cơ thể). Cảm giác như bị điện giật chạy dọc xuống cột sống xảy ra khi gập cổ + Run, mất phối hợp động tác, đi lại khó khăn hoặc dáng đi lảo đảo ( khi có tổn thương tiểu não) + Hoa mắt chóng mặt, buồn nôn, mệt mỏi ( tổn thương tiền đình) + Trong một số trường hợp có thể gặp co cứng hoặc co thắt cơ, nói líu nhíu, liệt, rối loạn chức năng đại tiểu tiện hoặc sinh dục, thay đổi tâm thần, như hay quên hoặc khó tập trung.  Nói chung các triệu chứng xuất hiện tùy thuộcvào vị trí tổn thươngtrên não và tủy sống.
  41. 41. Vị trí tổn thương MS 1. Tổn thương vùng trên lều + Những ổ tổn thương dạng mảng, hình tròn hoặc bầu dục,..nằm ở vùng chất trắng quanh não thất, có trục lớn vuông góc với bề mặt não thất bên, hình dạng đặc trưng như hình ngón tay ( dấu ngón tay Dowson) vuông góc với thành não thất, đặc trưng liên quan đến thể trai. Thường có ít nhất 03 ổ tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất- phù hợp với tiêu chuẩn MC-donal. Kích thước các ổ tổn thương từ vài mm đến > 1 cm, đôi khi tạo dạng khối giống u não. + Tổn thương thể trai + Những ổ tổn thương cạnh vỏ não là đặc biệt với MS: Tổn thương tiếp giáp với vỏ não và chạm vào vỏ não ( không nên dùng từ dưới vỏ não để mô tả tổn thương này vì tổn thương dưới vỏ có ý nghĩa rộng lớn hơn- có thể lan tới não thất, các tổn thương mạch máu nhỏ không chạm vào vỏ não). Lưu ý: tổn thương chất trắng sâu (TT bán bầu dục), tổn thương liên quan đến thùy thái dương là không đặc hiệu cho MS. 2. Những ổ tổn thương phổ biến ở vùng dưới lều: + Thân não (vùng ngoại vi cầu não) + Cuống tiểu não và chất trắng cạnh não thất IV ( Trong bệnh lý mạch máu nhỏ tổn thương thân não thường đối xứng và trung tâm, trong khi tổn thương MS liên quan đến ngoại biên). 3. Viêm dây thần kinh thị 01 bên: Dây TK thị tăng tín hiệu trên Stir, ngấm thuốc mạnh trên T1C+. 4. Ở tủy sống: những ổ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W, tổn thương tủy sống thường kết hợp với 80% tổn thương ở não( MS plaque). KT những mảng tổn thương thường nhỏ, tối đa < chiều cao 2 thân đốt sống.
  42. 42. Nghĩ tới MS khi nào? • Nghĩ đến MS khi thấy nhiều ổ tổn thương chất trắng cả trên và dưới lều tiểu não ( Rải rác trong không gian), Những lần chụp sau ( sau 3-6 tháng) có thể thấy xuất hiện các tổn thƣơng mới trên MRI ( Rải rác trong thời gian). • Protocol: T1W, T2W, Flair, PD, DWI, T1C+. Trong đó T2W và FLAIR , DWI, T1C+ là quan trọng nhất ( Gần đây chuỗi xung PD, STIR có nhiều giá trị và giúp bộc lộ MS rõ hơn). • Ý nghĩa: - Tất cả các ổ tổn thương chất trắng sẽ được phát hiện trên Flair: Tăng Tín hiệu - Chuỗi xung khuếch tán (DWI): + Những ổ tổn thương hoạt động: Tăng trên DWI, Giảm trên ADC. + Những ổ tổn thương cũ ( ổ tổn thương mạn không hoạt động): Giảm trên DWI, Tăng ADC. - Sau tiêm Gado ( T1C+): Tổn thương MS có thể bắt thuốc hoặc không bắt thuốc + Bắt Gado đồng nhất phản ánh tổn thương mới. + Bắt Gado dạng viền phản ánh tổn thương cũ tái hoạt động. + Không bắt thuốc: tổn thương mạn tính của quá trình hủy Myelin. - Trên PD, Stir Coronal nhằm phát hiện viêm dây thần kinh thị /Dây TK viêm sẽ tăng tín hiệu trên PD, Stir). - Trên T1W: ở giai đoạn cấp thì đồng hoặc giảm nhẹ tín hiệu; giai đoạn mạn thì giảm tín hiệu trung tâm và tăng tín hiệu viền + Tín hiệu giảm của tổn thương mạn tính trong hình ảnh T1 (T1 holes) có thể phản ánh một số mức độ tổn thương sợi trục hoặc tổn thương mô mạn tính kết quả tăng sinh tế bào thần kinh đệm. Trên lâm sàng có tương quan những tổn thương với tín hiệu cao trên T2W với tương ứng hình ảnh T1W để đánh giá mạn tính. + Mặc dù một tổn thương xuất hiện cũ (Thấp trên T1), nó có thể bắt thuốc Gd dạng viền với vùng giảm tín hiệu trung tâm nghi ngờ một tổn thương cũ có một phần hoạt động viêm, đặc biệt phát triển này ở vùng bờ của tổn thương.
  43. 43. Tiêu chuẩn chẩn đoán MS theo MC Donald’S 2005 như sau: A. Dấu hiệu MRI của rải rác trong không gian là khi thấy 3 trong 4 tiêu chuẩn sau: ( Tiêu chuẩn Barkhof) + Một tổn thương bắt thuốc Gd trên T1W gado hoặc 9 tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên T2W (không bắt Gd). + 1 hoặc nhiều tổn thương dưới lều (Hoặc tủy sống) tức ít nhất có 1 tổn thương vùng dưới lều. + 1 hoặc nhiều tổn thương cạnh vỏ não thùy trán ( Tức có ít nhất 1 tổn thương vùng dưới vỏ não). + Ít nhất có từ 03 tổn thương quanh não thất trở lên ( 03 hoặc nhiều tổn thương quanh não thất). B. Dấu hiệu MRI của rải rác theo thời gian MRI như sau: Xuất hiện 1 tổn thương bắt Gado trong ít nhất 03 tháng hoặc xuất hiện ổ tổn thương mới trên T2W
  44. 44. Bệnh xơ cứng rải rác (Multiple Sclerosis): hay gặp, chẩn đoán theo tiêu chuẩn. + CT: nhiều ổ tổn thương giảm hoặc đồng tỷ trọng với nhu mô não, sau tiêm: ngấm thuốc ít ( khó chẩn đoán trên CT). + MRI: hình ảnh nhiều ổ tổn thương giảm tín hiệu trên T1W, tăng tín hiệu trên T2W và Flair,kích thước đa dạng từ 5-30 mm. Sau tiêm: ngấm thuốc dạng viền, dạng nốt hoặc ngấm thuốc đồng nhất. + Vị trí: hay gặp cạnh não thất bên và dưới màng não thất.
  45. 45. https://case.edu/med/neurology/NR/MSAdvancedCourse4.htm
  46. 46. Phân tích hình ảnh ổ tổn thương MS sau tiêm Gado rất quan trọng giúp đánh giá tình trạng nặng của MS và phát hiện các ổ hoạt động cấp tính hoặc ổ tái hoạt động
  47. 47. Chẩn đoán phân biệt MS với ADEM MS • Nhiều đợt • Tổn thương thể chai • Tổn thương quanh não thất • Nữ> 12 tuổi • Viêm thần kinh thị 1 bên. ADEM • Bệnh não • Tiền triệu virus • Tổn thương chất xám sâu • Viêm thần kinh thị 2 bên
  48. 48. Bệnh lý chất trắng do nhiễm virus 1. Bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển ( PML: Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy) 2. Bệnh não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE: Subacute Sclerosing panencephalitis)
  49. 49. Virus gây suy giảm miễn dịch ở người và Hội chứng suy giảm miễn dịch mắc phải (HIV/AIDS) • Virus gây suy giảm miễn dịch ở người (human immunodeficiency virus= HIV) gây suy giảm miễn dịch và khả năng chống lại các tác nhân gây bệnh ở người. AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) là hội chứng suy giảm miễn dịch mắc phải do HIV gây ra. • Biểu hiện lâm sàng của tổn thương thần kinh trung ương do nhiễm HIV có thể chỉ là những rối loạn nhận thức, phức bộ sa sút trí tuệ (AIDS dementia complex) hoặc những tổn thương khu trú hệ thần kinh như: viêm màng não do nhiễm HIV cấp tính, bệnh não do Toxoplasma (cerebral toxoplasmosis), viêm màng não do Cryptococcus neoformans, bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy = PML), bệnh não do Cỵtomegalo virus (CMV), hoặc những tổn thương thần kinh trung ương cũng như ngoại vi khác…
  50. 50. Bệnh lý chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển hay viêm não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, PML) • Là một bệnh lý tiến triển của hệ thần kinh trung ương do Papova virus gây nên, làm phá hủy hệ thống miễn dịch của cơ thể. Tổn thương chủ yếu là mất bao myelin ờ các tế bào thần kinh đệm ít gai (oligodendrocyte). Mặc dù PML có thể gặp trong nhiều bệnh suy giảm miễn dịch, nhưng nguy cơ lớn nhất ở những bệnh nhân nhiễm HIV có số CD4 từ 50 đến 100 tế bào/mL. • Bệnh hay gặp ở BN suy giảm miễn dịch mắc phải ( HIV/AIDS) . • Tổn thương huỷ myelin và sợi trục. Tổn thương hai bên, không đối xứng; ở chất trắng nông và sâu; nhiều ở vùng sau trung tâm bán bầu dục. • MRI: Nhiều ổ hình tròn, bầu dục, ở chất trắng dưới vỏ, vùng chẩm-đỉnh sau- tổn thương không đối xứng, biểu hiện tăng tín hiệu T2W, giảm tín hiệu rõ rệt trên T1W, Tổn thương thường không ngấm thuốc hoặc không có hiệu ứng khối. Giai đoạn sau, tổn thương hợp lưu và hoại tử. Ít gặp hơn, tổn thương chất trắng một bên và ở hạch nền, đồi thị.
  51. 51. Đặc điểm hình ảnh bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) • Tổn thương chất trắng dạng mảng, nhiều ổ, tăng tín hiệu trên T2W, FLAIR – không đối xứng. Giảm tín hiệu trên T1W. • Liên quan đến các sợi chữ U dưới vỏ. • Vị trí: Thường gặp vùng đỉnh- chẩm, thể chai và tiểu não. • Có thể có 1 ổ hoặc nhiều ổ. Có thể ở bất kỳ nơi nào, hạch nền, đồi thị và vỏ não. • Tổn thương không đối xứng, lan đến chất trắng dưới vỏ. • Thường không bắt thuốc đối quang từ, không gây hiệu ứng khối và ít khi xuất huyết. Tuy nhiên, trong giai đoạn cấp tính khi có phá vỡ hàng rào máu não có thể có bắt thuốc nhẹ.
  52. 52. PML • Gặp ở những bệnh nhân bị rối loạn miễn dịch, đặc biệt là suy giảm phản ứng miễn dịch qua trung gian tế bào. Chủ yếu xảy ra ở bệnh nhân AIDS (chiếm~5%). Do nhiễm virus JC - chi Polyomavirus - họ Papovaviridae. Trước đại dịch AIDS, PML rất hiếm và có liên quan đến các tình trạng suy giảm miễn dịch khác (Other immune compromised )như bệnh bạch cầu (leukemia), ung thư hạch (Lymphoma), cấy ghép nội tạng (organ transplantation) và suy giảm miễn dịch kết hợp nghiêm trọng (severe combined immunodeficiency : SCID).
  53. 53. Bệnh lý chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (PML) • Chẩn đoán phân biệt chính là bệnh não HIV, nó có thể phân biệt được với PML bởi tổn thương chất trắng đối xứng hơn, mức độ tăng tín hiệu trênT2W kém hơn, không có sự liên quan của các sợi hình chữ U dưới vỏ não, và hầu như khó thấy tổn thương trên các ảnh T1W. • Điểm đặc chẩn đoán hình ảnh chủ chốt: Bệnh lý chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (PML) - Tăng tín hiệu trên T2W chất trắng quanh não thất và chất trắng dưới vỏ vùng chẩm đỉnh sau không đối xứng - Các sợi chữ U dưới vỏ bị tổn thương - Giảm cường độ tín hiệu trên ảnh T1W - Điển hình không có hiệu ứng khối, không ngấm thuốc đối quang từ
  54. 54. Đặc điểm hình ảnh của bệnh não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) • MRI là thăm khám hình ảnh được ưu tiên và có giá trị hơn CLVT. • Tổn thươngchất trắng 2 bên và không đối xứng (bilateral and asymmetrical ), tổn thương 1 bên là không phổ biến. • Tổn thươngloang lổ và đa ổ (Patchy and multifocal). Chủ yếu liên quan đến chất trắng vùng trán đỉnh trước (fronto parietal white matter). • Có thể liên quan đến chất trắng quanh não thất bên 2 bên hoặc chất trắng dưới vỏ hoăc cả 2 (periventricular white matte or sub cortical white matter or both). • Có thể có tín hiệu cao trên chuỗixung khuếch tán do hiệu ứng T2 kéo dài (May show high signal on diffusion due to prolonged T2 effect.). • Sau tiêm không ngấm thuốc.
  55. 55. • Tổn thương dưới vỏ não thùy trán trái đơn độc. • Nhiều ổ tổn thương bề mặt vỏ não và dưới vỏ não thùy trán phải- lớn hơn tổn thương thùy trán trái. • Tổn thương thùy chẩm đối xứng 2 bên. • Sau tiêm không ngấm thuốc. • MRI scan of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). All are T2-weighted fluid-attenuated inversion recovery images except D, which is a T1 postgadolinium image. A, Single superficial subcortical left frontal PML lesion. B, Multifocal right-greater- than-left subcortical frontal PML lesions. C, D, Symmetric bioccipital
  56. 56. Viêm não chất trắng đa ổ tiến triển (PML) ở bệnh nhân mắc bệnh sarcoidosis khi dùng hydroxychloroquine với xét nghiệm dịch não tủy âm tính với virus John Cunningham. Lưu ý: thuốc Hydroxychloroquine gây ức chế miễn dịch nhẹ. FLAIR: tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất bên và dưới vỏ não 2 bên có xu hướng hợp lưu (onfluent periventricular and subcortical white matter lesions seen bilaterally). Xen kẽ vài nốt tổn thương tại cánh tay sau bao trong trái kéo dài tới cầu não- hành não.
  57. 57. • Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML) • BN nữ, 30 tuổi, xét nghiệm HIV dương tính, bị yếu nửa người bên phải (A 30 yo male, known HIV Positive, present with right side weakness). • MRI: Nhiều ổ tổn thương chất trắng não loang lổ ở vùng trán-đỉnh , hạch nền, thể đen cũng như thể vàng. Tổn thương không đối xứng 2 bên, không ngấm thuốc sau tiêm. Tín hiệu sáng yếu trên DWI được cho là hiệu ứng T2 kéo dài. Teo vỏ não lan tỏa nhẹ • Multiple patchy T2 white matter hyperintensities in cerebral white matter in fronto parietal region, basal ganglia, thalami as well as corpus callosum, Bilateral asymmetrical involvement, Non enhancing on post contrast T1. Faint bright signal on diffusion attributed to prolonged T2 effect. No mass effect. Mild diffuse cerebral cortical atrophy.
  58. 58. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Bệnh hay gặp ở BN suy giảm miễn dịch do nhiễm virus mắc phải (HIV/AIDS) hoặc sau dùng liệu pháp ức chế miễn dịch Corticoid kéo dài gây suy giảm miễn dịch
  59. 59. • Bệnh chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (PML). • Nữ 34 tuổi HIV dương tính xuất hiện yếu tay phải. (A) Ảnh CT không tiêm thuốc cản quang, mặt cắt ngang bộc lộ giảm tỷ trọng khu trú bên trong chất trắng dưới vỏ hồi trán trên trái (mũi tên). (B) Ảnh FLAIR mặt cắt đứng ngang chứng minh tăng cường độ T2 tương ứng (mũi tên). Lưu ý không có hiệu ứng khối, nhưng tổn thương có liên quan đến các sợi hình chữ U (tổn thương tiến sát vỏ não). (C) Ảnh T1W tiêm thuốc đối quang từ cho thấy tổn thương không ngấm thuốc (mũi tên). Lưu ý giảm cường độ T1 của tổn thương này trái với tín hiệu đồng cường độ T1 nhìn thấy ở trường hợp trước của bệnh não HIV (xem Hình B). (D) Ảnh T2W theo dõi 3 tháng sau của chính bệnh nhân này chứng minh tiến triển nhanh chóng (các mũi tên).
  60. 60. PML và hội chứng viêm do phục hồi miễn dịch • Phục hồi miễn dịch xảy ra sau khi bắt đầu của điều trị kháng retrovirus (HAAR) phối hợp có thể dẫn tới hoạt hóa đáp ứng viêm với JC virus tiềm ẩn hoặc phát hiện được. Phục hồi một phần hệ miễn dịch có thể tạo ra một nghịch lý là tình trạng bệnh nhân xấu đi đối với những nhiễm trùng có từ trước như PML, CMV, hoặc Cryptococcus. Hiện tượng này được gọi là hội chứng viêm do phục hồi miễn dịch (Immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome, IRIS). Nó thường xảy ra trong những tháng đầu tiên sau khi bắt đầu điều trị kháng retrovirus (HAART), theo một nghiên cứu là từ 1 tuần cho đến 26 tháng • Hình 22. Hội chứng phục hồi miễn dịch (IRIS) trong bệnh chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (PML). Nam 39 tuổi HIV dương tính có biểu hiện xấu đi cấp tính sau khi bắt đầu điều trị HAART. Ảnh T1W tiêm gadolinium mặt cắt ngang cho thấy ngấm thuốc dạng nốt và dải lan rộng ở bệnh nhân PML này. Tổn thương ngấm thuốc đối quang từ là biểu hiện không điển hình đối với PML và do đó khả năng xảy ra u limphô bào hoặc hội chứng phục hồi miễn dịch tăng lên.
  61. 61. Bệnh não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE: Subacute Sclerosing panencephalitis) • Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE) là một bệnh viêm não mãn tính xảy ra sau khi nhiễm vi rút sởi (measles virus). Đây là một dạng bệnh hủy myelin có căn nguyên do sự tái hoạt của virus sởi, sau 1 thời gian dài ẩn náu trong các hạt vùi nội bào tương và trong nhân, kể từ khi mắc mới. Tỷ lệ lưu hành của bệnh thay đổi tùy thuộc vào việc tiêm vắc xin sởi (measles vaccination), với vi rút ảnh hưởng không tương xứng đến các vùng có tỷ lệ tiêm chủng thấp. Virus sởi có thể lây nhiễm sang các tế bào thần kinh và tồn tại ở dạng tiềm ẩn trong nhiều năm. Các biểu hiện lâm sàng xảy ra, trung bình là 6 năm sau khi nhiễm vi rút sởi. • Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp tiến triển( SSPE ) - còn được gọi là bệnh Dawson - là một dạng viêm não tiến triển mãn tính hiếm gặp do nhiễm chậm một số chủng vi rút sởi khiếm khuyết . Tình trạng này chủ yếu ảnh hưởng đến trẻ em, thanh thiếu niên và thanh niên. Người ta ước tính rằng khoảng 1 trong số 10.000 người mắc bệnh sởi cuối cùng sẽ phát triển SSPE.Không có cách chữa SSPE và tình trạng này hầu như luôn gây tử vong (bệnh có biểu hiện tiến triển không ngừng; chỉ 5% số người mắc SSPE thuyên giảm tự phát, 95% còn lại tử vong trong vòng 5 năm sau khi được chẩn đoán). • Chẩn đoán dựa vào kết hợp lâm sàng, kháng thể kháng virus sởi trong dịch não tủy, điện não đồ và MRI. • Không nên nhầm lẫn SSPE với viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM), cũng có thể do virus sởi gây nên nhưng có thời gian và diễn biến rất khác nhau. SSPE là do virus kiểu dại gây nên không phải do chủng vacxin. • MRI: Hình ảnh không đặc hiệu. Có thể biểu hiện là vùng tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất, nhưng khác với các bệnh nhiễm trùng chất trắng khác, SSPE có xu hướng gây phù nề xung quanh và tạo hiệu ứng khối choán chỗ. Hoặc chỉ biểu hiện là vùng tổn thương chất trắng dưới vỏ và vỏ não thường ở phía sau.
  62. 62. Bệnh não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (SSPE: Subacute Sclerosing panencephalitis) • Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp (SSPE) là một bệnh viêm não tiến triển gây tử vong do sự tồn tại bất thường của vi rút sởi trong hệ thần kinh trung ương. [1] SSPE thường xảy ra ở trẻ nhỏ và thanh thiếu niên; tuy nhiên, nó cũng được biết là ảnh hưởng đến người lớn và phụ nữ mang thai. Hình ảnh lâm sàng được đặc trưng bởi các bất thường về hành vi, suy giảm nhận thức, động kinh myoclonic và co giật. [2] Chẩn đoán SSPE phụ thuộc vào sự kết hợp của các đặc điểm lâm sàng, các bất thường đặc trưng trên điện não đồ và hiệu giá kháng thể kháng tăng cao trong huyết thanh và dịch não tủy. [3] Các phát hiện MRI trong SSPE đã được mô tả trong các nghiên cứu trước đây. [3] , [4] , [5] ,[6] , [7] Chúng tôi báo cáo một bệnh nhân của SSPE tối cấp cho thấy các phát hiện MRI không điển hình trên các chuỗi có trọng số khuếch tán nối tiếp. • Các biến chứng thần kinh khác nhau của nhiễm trùng sởi (Various neurologicalcomplicationsofmeasles infection) bao gồm viêm não sau sởi, viêm não toàn thân do sởi, SSPE và viêm tủy cắt ngang (post measles encephalitis, measles inclusion body encephalitis, SSPE and transverse myelitis). • SSPE là một bệnh thoái hóa thần kinh hiếm gặp, đặc trưng bởi viêm não tiến triển dai dẳng mãn tính. • Các bệnh nhân thường có tiền sử nhiễm bệnh sởi trước 2 tuổi, sau đó là thời gian tiềm ẩn khoảng 6-8 năm trước khi SSPE bắt đầu. • SSPE có tiền sử tự nhiên khác nhau, từ một bệnh cấp tính khởi phát hoàn toàn dẫn đến tử vong trong vòng vài tuần đến 6 tháng, khởi phát âm ỉ hơn, rối loạn tiến triển chậm với nhiều đợt thuyên giảm và tái phát.
  63. 63. Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp ở BN nữ 15 tuổi, với các cơn co giật co cứng toàn thân. Khai thác tiền sử trẻ không được tiêm chủng Vacxin sởi. Hình ảnh MRI: Tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất bên vùng trán đỉnh 2 bên đối xứng lan rộng tới chất trắng dưới vỏ, sau tiêm không ngấm thuốc (T2/FLAIR hyper intensities in periventricular white matter and subcortical U fibers in bilateral cerebral hemispheres which shows no enhancement on post contrast).
  64. 64. Viêm não xơ cứng bán cấp (SSPE) là bệnh viêm não mãn tính xảy ra sau khi nhiễm vi rút sởi. Một cậu bé 8 tuổi có biểu hiện thay đổi hành vi ngày càng tăng, suy giảm nhận thức và co cứng cơ, chuyển sang trạng thái nằm liệt giường trong hơn 2 tháng. Hình ảnh chụp cộng hưởng từ (MRI) não cho thấy tăng tín hiệu trên T2W/FLAIR ở các vùng dưới vỏ của thùy chẩm trái và củ dưới 2 bên (brachium of inferior colliculus bilaterally : mũi tên trong b và e); vị trí tổn thương này là không điển hình của SSPE, tổn thương có hạn chế khuếch tán nhẹ trên DWI (f). Tuy nhiên, Điện não đồ cho thấy phóng điện định kỳ song phương, đồng bộ. Hiệu giá IgG của bệnh sởi trong huyết thanh / dịch não tủy là dương tính đáng kể. Các tính năng tổng thể gợi ý về SSPE.
  65. 65. Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển giai đoạn tối cấp: Một cô gái 15 tuổi có tiền sử suy giảm nhận thức chậm tiến triển kéo dài 5 tháng, đặc trưng bởi những thay đổi hành vi, hoạt động hàng ngày chậm lại và chữ viết tay kém đi. Cô cũng bị giật liên tục, không tự chủ ở đầu chi trên hai bên trong 4 tháng. Tần số xuất hiện các cơn co giật ngày càng tăng, dù được điều trị nhưng triệu chứng ngày càng nặng nề. MRI lần 1( 5 tháng sau khi bắt đầu có triệu chứng lâm sàng): Tổn thương vỏ não và chất trắng dưới vỏ thùy trán phải và đồi thị 2 bên, có hạn chế khuếch tán trên DWI, tổn thương liên quan đến cả chất trắng và chất xám. Sau 1 tuần chụp kiểm tra lại thấy tổn thương nặng nề hơn và lan tỏa sang vị trí khác. Về mặt lâm sàng, bệnh nhân tiếp tục xấu đi và cuối cùng là tử vong.
  66. 66. • Viêm não xơ hóa bán cấp tiến triển (Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis: an update): ảnh T2W và FLAIR: Hình ảnh tăng tín hiệu chất trắng quanh não thất bên 2 bên trong giai đoạn đầu của bệnh. Trên FLAIR, một số tổn thương chất trắng sâu cũng được phát hiện thấy trên một số BN SSPE. • A: T2W, B-D: FLAIR.
  67. 67. Bệnh lý chất trắng sau nhiễm virus: Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM: Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis) • Bệnh ADEM (Acute Disseminated EncephaloMyelitis) là bệnh của hệ thần kinh trung ương với biểu hiện viêm cấp tính, mất myelin rải rác ở não và tủy sống. • Bệnh đặc trưng bởi các thiếu sót thần kinh và bằng chứng tổn thương mất myelin nhiều ổ trên phim chụp cộng hưởng từ sọ não và tủy sống. • Tổn thương bệnh học ADEM có biểu hiện viêm các tế bào quanh mạch máu nhỏ, chủ yếu viêm các tế bào thần kinh đệm cùng với sự mất myelin. • Bệnh ADEM thường xảy ra sau đợt nhiễm trùng 1-3 tuần hoặc sau tiêm chủng, do sự mất điều hòa miễn dịch hay sự đáp ứng miễn dịch quá mức của cơ thể. • Sự tái phát của bệnh đôi khi rất khó phân biệt với bệnh xơ cứng rải rác (multiple sclerosis – MS) hoặc một số bệnh rối loạn chuyển hóa thần kinh. Di chứng nặng nếu không được chẩn doán và điều trị sớm. • Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính là rối loạn hủy Myelin 1 pha, chủ yếu thấy ở trẻ em và thường xảy ra sau khi bị nhiễm virus hoặc tiêm chủng 1-2 TUẦN. • Các bệnh nhân có triệu chứng không đặc trưng, gồm có đau đầu, nôn, sốt, và ngủ lịm. Trẻ em mắc bệnh nhiều hơn người lớn. • Đa số các BN sẽ hồi phục hoàn toàn, nhưng 1 số ít sẽ để lại di chứng thần kinh vĩnh viễn. • Bệnh do trung gian tự miễn gặp sau nhiễm siêu vi hay chủng ngừa. Gặp nhiều ở trẻ em và tuổi trẻ. Tổn thương mất myelin, thâm nhiễm quanh mạch. Khởi phát bệnh đột ngột và diễn tiến bệnh theo dạng đơn pha.
  68. 68. Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) • Biểu hiện lâm sàng xuất hiện 1-2 tuần sau khi nhiễm virus hoặc sau khi tiêm chủng. Các đặc điểm đặc trưng nhất là sự phát triển của các triệu chứng thần kinh đa ổ (mất điều hòa, run, viêm dây thần kinh thị giác, co giật ...) với một giai đoạn tiền triệu thay đổi bao gồm nhức đầu, sốt và buồn nôn kèm theo nôn. Tuổi thường gặp: Trẻ em. • Chẩn đoán viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) dựa trên các đặc điểm lâm sàng và CT-MRI vì không có dấu hiệu sinh học đặc hiệu hoặc xét nghiệm khẳng định. • Điều trị bằng methylprednisolone và immunoglobulin hoặc cyclophosphamide. Hầu hết các bệnh nhân đều có kết quả tốt mà không bị suy giảm chức năng thần kinh. Chỉ một số ít bệnh nhân có di chứng thần kinh (neurological sequelae) như thiểu năng vận động, giảm thị lực hoặc động kinh (motor disability, visual loss or epilepsy).
  69. 69. Đặc điểm hình ảnh của ADEM: • CLVT: trong giai đoạn cấp tính có thể bỏ sót 40% trường hợp. • MRI: Tăng tín hiệu T2W, FLAIR dạng nhiều ổ dưới vỏ, chất trắng sâu, thân não, tiểu não. Tổn thương hai bên, lan toả thường không đối xứng. Thường ít chảy máu. Có thể bắt Gd. • MRI với chuỗi xung FLAIR và T2 WI giúp phát hiện các vùng tăng tín hiệu loang lổ liên quan đến chất trắng và chất xám, đặc biệt là hạch nền, đồi thị và thân não (white and gray matter, particularly basal ganglia, thalami and brainstem). Tổn thương có xu hướng nhiều ổ, hai bên và không gây hiệu ứng khối (Lesions tend to be multiple, bilateral and with no mass effect. ). So với MS, tổn thương ADEM có xu hướng tròn hơn và lớn hơn với rìa kém xác định. Sự tham gia của thể chai (Corpus callosum) là đặc trưng hơn của MS; trong khi đó, sự tham gia của đồi thị (Thalamic) là điển hình của ADEM. Tổn thương tủy sống thường gặp và ảnh hưởng đến nhiều đoạn (Spinal cord lesions are common and affect multiple segments.).
  70. 70. Hình ảnh bệnh ADEM và Tiêu chuẩn chẩn đoán Hình ảnh MRI sọ não- tủy sống: • Có biểu hiện tổn thương mới rải rác nhiều ổ chất trắng dưới vỏ trên lều hoặc dưới lều, không đối xứng, có thể tổn thương nhân xám trung ương và đồi thị (tăng tín hiệu trên T2W và Flair). Số ít trường hợp chỉ có 1 ổ tổn thương lớn, kích thước trên 1-2cm. • Có thể phối hợp tổn thương tủy nhiều vị trí: tăng tín hiệu trên T2W và Flair. • Nếu được điều trị các tổn thương này cải thiện dần dần trong vài tháng (ít nhất là 6 tuần) và có thể biến mất hoàn toàn. Chẩn đoán xác định bệnh ADEM theo tiêu chuẩn IPMSSG (InternationalPediatric MultipleSclerosisStudy Group)năm 2011: • Triệu chứng thần kinh đa dạng ở não hoặc/ và tủy sống, xuất hiện cấp tính hoặc bán cấp, có thể tự phát hoặc sau tiêm chủng hoặc nhiễm trùng toàn thân 1-3 tuần. • MRI sọ não hoặc/và tủy sống: tổn thương mới đa ổ tăng tín hiệu trên T2W và Flair • Xét nghiệm máu và dịch não tủy không có biểu hiện của một đợt viêm cấp và không biểu hiện rối loạn chuyển hóa.
  71. 71. Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) • Trên ảnh cộng hưởng từ, nhiều ổ tổn thươngtăng cường độ T2 điển hình nằm ở chất trắng dưới vỏ não, đồi thị, nhân nền, nhưng các tổn thương có thể là khối và giả các khối u hoặc tổn thương nhiễm khuẩn ngấm thuốchình vòng khác. • Do đó, điều chủ yếu đối với bác sỹ Xquang là cân nhắc phân biệt hủy myelin có hình khối với tất cả các tổn thương ngấm thuốchình vòng do việc quản lý và xử trí rất khác nhau giữa chúng. Một cách cụ thể, ADEM được điều trị bằng steroid liều cao đường tĩnh mạch và nên tránh phẫu thuật. Những bệnh nhân không đáp ứng cũng có thể điều trị bằng đổi huyết tương hoặc các globumin miễn dịch. • Những đặc điểm hình ảnh gợi ý nhất các tổn thương hủy myelin có hình khối bao gồm thươnglớn không có hoặc có rất ít hiệu ứng khối, phù tối thiểu, ngấm thuốchình vòng không hoàn toàn ở bờ dẫn (leading edge) của tổn thương hủy myelin (bên mặt chất trắng của tổn thương), các tĩnh mạch trung tâm tổn thương giãn, và tưới máu giảm (rCBV). • Điểm đặc chẩn đoán hình ảnh chủ chốt: Viêm não tủy cấp rải rác (ADEM) - Hiệu ứng khối tối thiểu - Ngấm thuốc“bờ dẫn” không hoàn toàn
  72. 72. • Viêm não tủy cấprải rác (ADEM). Nam 43 tuổi biểu hiện thay đổi trạng thái tinh thần cấp tính. (A) Ảnh T1W tiêm gadolinium mặt cắt ngang cho thấy nhiều tổn thương ngấm thuốc hình vòng kèm theo các nốt ngấm thuốc nhỏ hơn. (B) Ảnh FLAIR mặt cắt ngang hiển thị tăng cường độ T2 bên trong những tổn thương đó; tuy nhiên, có rất ít hoặc không có phù mạch (vasogenic edema) hoặc hiệu ứng khối quanh tổn thương. Đây là điểm mấu chốt cho biết tổn thương là quá trình hủy myelin chứ không phải là u hoặc nhiễm khuẩn. (C) Ảnh FLAIR chứng minh không có hiện tượng khuếch tán giảm nên cũng không ủng hộ chẩn đoán nhiễm khuẩn sinh mủ. (D) Ảnh T1W tiêm gadolinium mặt cắt ngang chụp 1 tuần sau điều trị steroid cho thấy có sự cải thiện biểu hiện bằng sự tiêu gần hết của nhiều tổn thương.
  73. 73. Imaging of Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis
  74. 74. Bn nữ, 35 tuổi, vào viện biểu hiện: sốt, đau đầu và lú lẫn. Trong tuần tiếp theo bệnh nhân tiếp tục xấu đi về mặt thần kinh, cuối cùng là hôn mê kéo dài. Ngày 1: Chỉ thấy có vài nốt tổn thương chất trắng nhỏ (~ 3-4 nốt), hai bên. Nhưng 1 tuần sau chụp lại nhiều tổn thương chất trắng được tìm thấy trên cả 2 bán cầu.
  75. 75. Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM): BN nữ 35 tuổi, có biểu hiện sốt, nhức đầu và lú lẫn.sau 1 tuần nằm viện triệu chứng nặng nề hơn và hôn mê. Hình ảnh MRI ngày thứ 8 sau nhập viện thấy có rất nhiều tổn thương chất trắng bán cầu đại não và tiểu não 2 bên không có tính chất đối xứng. ADEM là một hội chứng khử men một pha xảy ra như một hiện tượng tự miễn dịch thường xảy ra sau khi nhiễm virus hoặc chủng ngừa. Nó được đặc trưng trên lâm sàng bởi sự phát triển nhanh chóng của rối loạn chức năng thần kinh khu trú hoặc đa ổ. Các đặc điểm lâm sàng bao gồm nhức đầu, ý thức giảm, sau đó là hôn mê nhanh sau 1 tuần, co giật và các dấu hiệu khu trú hoặc đa ổ phản ánh sự tham gia của đại não (liệt nửa người), thân não (liệt dây thần kinh sọ) và tủy sống (liệt nửa người). ADEM biểu hiện sâu sắc, với các đặc điểm tương tự như viêm não (sốt, nhức đầu, co giật và hôn mê). Trong một số trường hợp, có thể không phân biệt được ADEM với đợt đầu của bệnh đa xơ cứng (MS). Tỷ lệ tử vong thay đổi từ 10% đến 30%, với khả năng hồi phục hoàn toàn là 50%.
  76. 76. Bn nữ, 44 tuổi, có biểu hiện bệnh khởi phát cấp tính với lú lẫn, mất điều hòa (cơ), tê bì và yếu tứ chi. Hình ảnh MRI trên FLAIR thấy có nhiều ổ tổn thương hủy myelin chất trắng dưới vỏ khắp các thùy não 2 bên (numerous demyelinating lesions scattered throughout the white matter in all lobes of the brain bilaterally)
  77. 77. • Bn nữ 27 tuổi khởi phát bệnh cấp tính với liệt tứ chi tiến triển nhanh chóng và lú lẫn kèm theo sốt và đau đầu. • BN có tiền sử đã tiêm phòng quai bị, rubella và sởi mười ngày trước đó. • Hình ảnh FLAIR: thấy có tổn thương hủy myelin chất trắng vùng cầu não- quanh não thất IV và rải rác trong chất trắng vùng chẩm 2 bên không đối xứng. • Note the demyelinating lesions in the pons (left image) and scattered throughout the white matter of the occipital lobes bilaterally (right image): https://case.edu/med/neurology/NR/A DEM2a.htm (https://case.edu/med/neurology/NR/N RHome.htm)
  78. 78. • Bn nữ 27 tuổi khởi phát bệnh cấp tính với liệt tứ chi tiến triển nhanh chóng và lú lẫn kèm theo sốt và đau đầu. • BN có tiền sử đã tiêm phòng quai bị, rubella và sởi mười ngày trước đó • Hình ảnh MRI cột sống cổ- ngực cao và ngực thấp khu trú của cùng bệnh nhân thấy có phù gần như toàn bộ tủy cổ- ngực phù hợp với hủy Myelin.
  79. 79. Viêm não tủy lan tỏa cấp tính (ADEM). Chụp MRI cho một cậu bé 5 tuổi trước đó khỏe mạnh, có biểu hiện bệnh Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) ở Bn nam, 05 tuổi trước đó khỏe mạnh, có biểu hiện bệnh não/ thay đổi trạng thái tâm thần, tiểu không tự chủ, đi lại không vững 2 tuần sau khi bị nhiễm trùng đường hô hấp trên. MRI não có thấy trên FLAIR có vài ổ tổn thương chất trắng sâu kèm tổn thương cầu não và vùng quanh não thất IV. MRI cột sống cổ có phù tủy cổ trên đoạn dài từ C3-C7.
  80. 80. Sự tiến triển hình ảnh ADEM theo thời gian trên MRI (ảnh PD và FLAIR)-đánh giá hiệu quả điều trị: Lần chụp 1 ( 2ngày sau nhập viện) chưa thấy có tổn thương não. Lần chụp 2 ( 1 tuần sau nhập viện khi lâm sàng có hôn mê) xuất hiện 2 nốt tổn thương hạch nền 2 bên. Lần 3 ( 3 tuần sau) thấy nhiều tổn thương hơn. Sau 1 tháng mặt dù lâm sàng đã cải thiện nhưng vẫn thấy xuất hiện thêm 1 số nốt tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất vùng trán đỉnh mới, sau 2 tháng gần như các tổn thương đã biến mất.
  81. 81. • Viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính (ADEM) sau 03 tuần và sau 06 tuần nhập viện: sau 3 tuần nhập viện chụp MRI không thấy có tổn thương não. Sau 06 tuần chụp kiểm tra lại thấy có vài ổ tổn thương chất trắng sâu quanh não thất ( mũi tên: deep periventricular white matter ) kèm nhồi máu dưới vỏ não thùy trán trái ( đầu mũi tên: subcortical infarct ). Ngoài ra, tiểu não phải cũng có tổn thương.
  82. 82. • ADEM: sau nhập viện 4 ngày chụp thấy có vài ổ tổn thương thiếu máu cục bộ chất trắng khu trú vị trí ở thùy trán phải và thùy chẩm trái (few focal ischemic white matter lesions located in the right frontal and left occipital lobes). Lần chụp sau 2 tháng thấy xuất hiện vài tổn thương chất trắng sâu quanh não thất (everal new lesions located in the deep periventricular white matter). Các tổn thương này không có sự thay đổi về kích thước trong các lần chụp sau đó 04 tháng và 08 tháng.
  83. 83. Ca lâm sàng: ADEM • BN nam 18 tuổi nhập viện với triệu chứng đau đầu, tiếp xúc chậm, phản xạ ánh sáng kém. Cách đó 5 ngày có ho, khạc đờm nhưng không sốt. Các xét nghiệm dịch não tủy và máu đều bình thường. • Chụp CLVT ngay sau đó thấy có giảm tỷ trọng không đặc hiệu tại não giữa, nhân nền và bao trong (midbrain, basal ganglia and internal capsules). • Chụp MRI được thực hiện ngay sau đó thấy có nhiều ổ tổn thương có tính hợp lưu tại chất xám-chất trắng sâu ưu thế tại não giữa, nhân đuôi và nhân bèo. Sau tiêm thuốc cản quang có vài ổ ngấm thuốc dạng viền không liên tục ( “incomplete ring”). • Sau điều trị theo hướng viêm não tủy rải rác cấp tính, chụp MRI kiểm tra lại thấy các tổn thương cải thiện rõ rệt. • Với hình ảnh MRI ban đầu cần đưa ra các chẩn đoán phân biệt: 1.Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) 2. Epstein-barr virus encephalitis: Viêm não virus Epstein-barr 3. Multiple sclerosis: xơ cứng rải rác 4. Autoimmune paraneoplastic encephalitis 5. Bihemisferic diffuse glioma
  84. 84. Chẩn đoán phân biệt: Nhiều bệnh thần kinh có thể có biểu hiện triệu chứng giống ADEM: bệnh MS, viêm não do virus, ngộ độc, bệnh tự miễn hoặc rối loạn chuyển hóa. Trong đó chẩn đoán phân biệt khó nhất là với bệnh MS. Chẩn đoán phân biệt dựa vào tiến triển lâm sàng của các đợt bệnh, dựa vào tính rải rác theo không gian và thời gian trên cộng hưởng từ não và tủy sống. • Bệnh MS với biểu hiện: – Thường xuất hiện sau 20 tuổi – Bệnh tiến triển chậm: bán cấp hoặc mạn tính – Bệnh nhân thường không có rối loạn ý thức ở đợt bệnh đầu tiên – Tiền sử nhiễm trùng và tiêm chủng không phải là yếu tố khởi phát bệnh – Thường biểu hiện đơn triệu chứng, có thể chỉ viêm thị thần kinh 1 bên – Tiến triển: bệnh tiển triển nhiều đợt và nặng dần – MRI có các ổ tổn thương mới và cũ (các “lỗ đen”), chủ yếu quanh não thất và đối xứng 2 bên.
  85. 85. DIFFERENTIALDIAGNOSIS LIST ADEM: • Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) • Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis • Epstein-barr virus encephalitis • Multiple sclerosis • Autoimmune paraneoplastic encephalitis • Bihemisferic diffuse glioma
  86. 86. Bệnh não HIV (HIV encephalopathy) • Bệnh não HIV là bệnh thoái hóa thần kinh tiến triển do nhiễm virus trực tiếp của các tế bào đơn nhân và các tế bào vi thần kinh đệm của hệ thần kinh trung ương • Các bệnh nhân biểu hiện sa sút trí tuệ dưới vỏ, thiếu hụt nhận thức và hành vi bao gồm mất tập trung, lãnh đạm và chậm tâm thần vận động (AIDS Dementia Complex). • Gặp 60% bệnh nhân AIDS. Có hình ảnh teo não, các đốm tăng tín hiệu T2W ở chất trắng sâu, hai bên, không đối xứng, không bắt Gd. Hay gặp thuỳ trán. Chất xám ít bị tổn thương.
  87. 87. Hình ảnh Bệnh não HIV: • Những đặc điểm hình ảnh của bệnh não HIV gồm có teo não lan tỏa và tăng cường độ T2 đối xứng ở chất trắng sâu và quanh não thất. Không có hiệu ứng khối hoặc ngấm thuốc đối quang từ. Sự liên quan của bệnh này với chất trắng là đối xứng giúp phân biệt với bệnh lý chất trắng não đa ổ tiến triển (progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, PML) có xu hướng không đối xứng và liên quan đến các sợi chữ U dưới vỏ não • Điểm đặc chẩn đoán hình ảnh chủ chốt: Bệnh não HIV - Teo não lan tỏa - Tăng cường độ T2 chất trắng quanh não thất, cân xứng. Bất thường này hầu như không thấy trên ảnh T1.
  88. 88. Bệnh não HIV. Nam 43 tuổi HIV dương tính biểu hiện sa sút trí tuệ. (A) Ảnh T2W mặt cắt ngang cho thấy giảm thể tích toàn bộ não và tăng cường độ T2 chất trắng quanh não thất. Tiền sử HIV và sự đối xứng bất thương chất trắng là những manh mối để chẩn đoán chính xác chứng sa sút trí tuệ của bệnh nhân AIDS. (B) Ảnh T1W tiêm gadolinium mặt cắt ngang chứng minh tổn thương không ngấm thuốc. Lưu ý rằng những vùng tăng cường độ T2 hầu như không nhìn thấy trong ảnh T1W, tức là những tổn thương đó đồng cường độ T1.
  89. 89. • Hình ảnh viêm não do HIV (HIV Encephalitis) trước và sau điều trị thuốc kháng virus 18 tháng (c) và 26 tháng (D): • FLAIR: Tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất và chất trắng trung tâm bán bầu dục đối xứng 2 bên lan vào thể chai (periventricular white matter and white matter of the centrum semiovale). Giãn rộng rãnh cuộn não và não thất bên 2 bên Kết hợp teo não lan tỏa (widening of the sulci and ventricle is present). • Thuộc mẫu hình ảnh Sa sút trí tuệ dưới vỏ (subcortical dementia)
  90. 90. • Bệnh não do HIV (HIV leukoencephalopathy). • Hình ảnh FLAIR cho thấy nhiều ổ tổn thương chất trắng quanh não thất đối xứng 2 bên kết hợp hình ảnh giãn các rãnh cuộn não và giãn nhẹ não thất phù hợp với teo não. Sau tiêm không có ổ ngấm thuốc bất thường ( không hiển thị). • Nguồn: Neuroimaging in the Brain in HIV-1- Infected Patients (https://www.researchgate.net/figure/HIV- leukoencephalopathy-A-C-Fluid-attenuated- inversion-recovery-FLAIR-repetition_fig1_5533406)
  91. 91. Viêm não CMV • CMV (cytomegalovirus) là vi rút herpes phổ biến, nó không gây bệnh ở những người có hệ miễn dịch bình thường, nhưng có thể hoạt động trong bệnh cảnh ức chế miễn dịch. Nhiễm CMV thường xảy ra ở những bệnh nhân HIV có số lượng CD4 giảm dưới 50 tế bào/mL • Mặc dù gây bệnh ở hệ thần kinh trung ương điển hình dưới dạng viêm não-màng não hoặc viêm não thất, nó cũng có thể gây viêm tủy sống, viêm đa rễ thần kinh, và viêm võng mạc. Do đó viêm võng mạc ở bệnh nhân AIDS cung cấp đầu mối để chẩn đoán CMV, nó xảy ra ở 25%. Các bệnh nhân biểu hiện viêm não cấp tính và chẩn đoán có thể xác định bằng kháng nguyên CMVpp65 dương tính. Hiện nay nệnh nhân được điều trị bằng gangcyclovir và foscarnet.
  92. 92. Hình ảnh • CMV liên quan đến chất xám và màng não thất với mức độ nhiều hơn chất trắng, do đó có thể phân biệt với các viêm não khác ở bệnh nhân AIDS, như là bệnh não HIV hoặc PML [13]. Cho dù hình ảnh chẩn đoán CMV có độ nhạy và độ đặc hiệu thấp, thì MRI vẫn là phương pháp được lựa chọn. Dấu hiệu hình ảnh đặc trưng nhất là dưới màng não tủy có cường độ cao trên ảnh FLAIR và ngấm thuốc đối quang từ. Nhiễm khuẫn CMV cũng có thể phát tán ly tâm từ hệ thống não thất tạo những tổn thương tằng cường độ tín hiệu T2, khu trú hoặc lan tỏa ở chất trắng hoặc chấm xám. • Điểm đặc chẩn đoán hình ảnh chủ chốt: Viêm não CMV - Tăng cường độ T2 mảnh như nét bút chì bao quanh các não thất trên ảnh FLAIR và ngấm thuốc đối quang từ.
  93. 93. • Viêm não thất CMV. Nữ HIV dương tính 28 tuổi. (A)Ảnh FLAIR mặt phẳng đứng ngang cho thấy một viền mỏng tăng cường độ T2 bao quanh các sừng trán và não thất ba (các mũi tên). (B) Ảnh T1W tiêm gadolinium mặt phẳng đứng dọc cạnh đường giữa cho thấy ngấm thuốc bất thường dưới màng nhện (mũi tên).
  94. 94. Các hình thái tổn thương đặc trưng trong bệnh lý chuyển hóa và nhiễm độc ( Biểu hiện bệnh lý phụ thuộc vào cường độ và thời gian phơi nhiễm với tác nhân gây bệnh) 06 dạng tổn thương chính: 1. Tổn thương nhân xám trung ương: hạch nền ( Nhân bèo, nhân đuôi), đồi thị. 2. Tổn thương Nhân răng tiểu não 3. Tổn thươngVỏ não lan tỏa 4. Tổn thương thể chai 5. Tổn thương chất trắng thùy đỉnh-chẩm 6. Tổn thương cầu não.
  95. 95. Bệnh chuyển hóa và nhiễm độc chất trắng ( hủy Myelin nhiễm độc) • Do tác động các chất độc đối với tổ chức thần kinh. Các chất độc này có thể do nội sinh hay ngoại sinh. Tác động của các chất độc này trên hệ thần kinh theo nhiều cơ chế khác nhau. Tổn thương trên hệ thần kinh có thể tạm thời hay vĩnh viển. A. Hủy Myelin cầu não do thẩm thấu (Osmotic):Xảy ra ở người nghiện rượu, suy dưỡng, yếu kéo dài. 75% trường hợp kết hợp với nghiện rượu hay hồi phụcquá nhanh tình trạng hạ Na máu. + Tổn thương huỷ myelin hay gặp ở trung tâm cầu não. Ngoài ra còn thấy ở cầu nhạt, nhân đuôi, não giữa, đồi thị, chất trắng dưới vỏ não. + MRI: Tổn thương giảm tín hiệu trên T1W, cao trên T2W. Bắt Gd rất thay đổi. B. Nghiện rượu mạn 1. Bệnh Marchiafava-bignami: Tổn thương huỷ myelin và hoại tử ở thể chai. Có thể gặp tổn thươngở các sợi liên hợp bán cầu hay chất trắng đại não. 2. Bệnh não Wernicke: Do thiếu hụt B12 hay kết hợp bệnh nhân nghiện rượu. Tổn thương có thể gặp ở chất trắng và xám: quanh não thất, đồi thị, sàn não thất III, thể vú. Tổn thương thường hồi phục sau điều trị vitamin.
  96. 96. THOÁI HÓA NÃO TRONG BỆNH LÝ NGHIỆN RƯỢU CÓ THỂ BIỂU HIỆN DƯỚI 3 DẠNG SAU: • HỘI CHỨNG KORSAKOFF ( BỆNH NÃO WERNICKE): NGUYÊN NHÂN DO THIẾU VITAMIN B1. • MẤT MYELIN TRUNG TÂM CẦU NÃO ( THOÁI HÓA MYELIN TRUNG TÂM CẦU NÃO DO THẨM THẤU) : DO MẤT NHIỀU NATRI, NGHIỆN RƯỢU VÀ SUY DINH DƯỠNG. • BỆNH NÃO MARCHIAFAVA-BIGNAMI: CHỈ GẶP Ở NGƯỜI NGHIỆN RƯỢU NẶNG VÀ THIẾU CHẤT
  97. 97. HỘI CHỨNG KORSAKOFF ( BỆNH NÃO WERNICKE-KORSAKOFF) • Bệnh não Wernicke do thiếuVitamin B1 ở bệnh nhân nghiện rượu. • Bệnh não Wernicke và Hội chứng Korakoff là 2 bệnh có tiến triển khác nhau. Bệnh não Wernike tiến triển cấp tính, còn hội chứng Korsakov thì tiến triển mạn tính ( giai đoạn sau của bệnh não Wernicke). • Lâm sàng: Chứng quên quá khứ nhưngcó thể nhớ được những kỷ niệm đã rất lâu. Có thể có chứng bịa chuyện, giả nhận biết. Không tổn thương tới chức năng cao cấp: Tính toán, lý luận, lập luận, ngôn ngữ. • Hình ảnh MRI: + Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên T2W, FLAIR có tính chất đối xứng ở phần trong đồi thị 2 bên, thể vú, quanh não thất III, quanh cống não và mảnh củ não sinh tư. Có hạn chế khuếch tán trên DWI trong giai đoạn cấp. Sau tiêm: có thể có ngấm thuốcthể vú sau tiêm Gadolinium. + Những tổn thươngở các vị trí khác ít gặp hơn: Nhân đuôi, các nhân của các dây thần kinh sọ não, nhân đỏ, thể chai, nhân răng tiểu não và vỏ não vùng trán-đỉnh. + Teo não do nghiện rượu mạn: Vỏ não mỏng, giãn các rãnh cuộn não và giãn nhẹ não thất III và não thất bên 2 bên.
  98. 98. BỆNH NÃO WERNICK DO RƯỢU • Đây là bệnh não bán cấp gặp ở người nghiện rượu cũng do thiếu hụt vitamin B1, có các tính chất đặc biệt là tổn thương chất xám xung quanh não thất ba, não thất bốn và củ núm vú. Nguyên nhân gây thiếu hụt vi tamin B1 ở đây thường gặp là do người nghiện rượu mạn tính thường hay bị rối loạn tiêu hoá như: tiêu chẩy, chán ăn gầy mòn, kém hấp thu… • Các rối loạn tâm thần: thường là các rối loạn ý thức kiểu lú lẫn mê mộng, mê sảng xen lẫn với các giai đoạn bất động sững sờ hay kích động do ảo giác thị giác chi phối. Bệnh nhân thường không nhận ra xung quanh, lầm lẫn người này với người khác, không biết mình đang ở đâu, có khi còn không biết mình là ai… • Rối loạn dáng đi, đi lại khó khăn dáng đi chậm chạp cứng đờ dễ ngã do mất thăng bằng và phối hợp vận động. • Tiến triển của bệnh: nếu điều trị kịp thời bệnh có thể phục hồi tốt .Các biện pháp chủ yếu là cai rượu, dùng vitamin B1 liều cao. Tuy nhiên có một số trường hợp để lại di chứng như giật nhãn cầu, viêm đa rễ thần kinh. Nếu nặng hơn bệnh có thể bị mất trí hoặc chuyển sang hội chứng Korsakoff
  99. 99. Hình ảnh điển hình của bệnh não Wernicke: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên FLAIR vị trí quanh cống não, thể vú, quanh não thất III và phần trong đồi thị 2 bên, củ não sinh tư. Tổn thương có tính chất đối xứng.
  100. 100. Hình ảnh điển hình của Bệnh não Wernicke: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên FLAIR quanh cống não, ở thể vú, quanh não thất III, đồi thị, vòm não và củ não sinh tư.
  101. 101. Bệnh não Wernicke:BN nam rối loạn tri giác sau nuôi dưỡng đường tĩnh mạch kéo dài. Trên FLAIR: Thấy có tổn thươngphần trong đồi thị 2 bên, thể vú, quanh cống não, củ não sinh tư. Ngoài ra, còn có tổn thương vỏ não kèm theo.
  102. 102. Tăng tín hiệu mặt trong đồi thị và quanh não thất III đối xứng hai bên
  103. 103. THOÁI HÓA ( HỦY) MYELIN TRUNG TÂM CẦU NÃO DO THẨM THẤU (Central pontine myelinolysis:CPM) • Mất Myelin do giảm quá nhanh và nhiều Natri máu, nghiện rượu và suy dinh dưỡng. • Lâm àng: Yếu tứ chi. Nhầm lẫn, hôn mê. • Hình ảnh: CLVT: ổ giảm tỷ trọng hình tròn hoặc hình tam giác vùng trung tâm cầu não. MRI: ổ tăng tín hiệu trung tâm cầu não ( vùng thấp cầu não) trên T2W do mất myelin. Hình ảnh này tồn tại kéo dài sau khi đã chữa khỏi hoặc thuyên giảm các triệu chứng lâm sàng. Có thể chỉ để lại di chứng là ổ khuyết ( ổ dịch) do hoại tử.
  104. 104. Hạ Natri máu (Hyponatremia) • "Hạ natri máu, được định nghĩa là nồng độ natri huyết thanh dưới 135 mmol/L, là rối loạn phổ biến nhất về cân bằng nước- điện giải gặp phải trong thực hành lâm sàng.«. Hạ natri máu "nhẹ" được định nghĩa là nồng độ natri huyết thanh trong khoảng 130 đến 135 mmol/L, "trung bình" trong khoảng 125 và 129 mmol/L, và hạ natri máu "nặng" vào khoảng dưới 125 mmol/L. • "Nó có thể dẫn đến một chuỗi các triệu chứng lâm sàng, từ nhẹ đến nặng hoặc thậm chí đe dọa tính mạng, và có liên quan đến sự tăng tỷ lệ tử vong, tỷ lệ mắc bệnh và số ngày nằm viện của bệnh nhân. Mặc dù vậy, việc điều trị các bệnh nhân vẫn còn là một vấn đề cần giải quyết”. • Sự dư thừa nước so với natri và kali trong tế bào sẽ gây nên tình trạng ứ nước nội bào làm hư hại tế bào đặc biệt là não. (Phù não). • Biến chứng của hạ natri máu trong các trường hợp nhẹ có thể bao gồm suy giảm tính linh động và nhận thức, cũng như loãng xương và gãy xương. • Một loạt các nguyên nhân có thể gây hạ natri máu - bao gồm suy tim, buồn nôn và nôn, suy thượng thận, và hội chứng tiết vasopressin do bệnh lý ung thư… bác sĩ sẽ căn cứ vào các nguyên nhân này để đưa ra hướng điều trị phù hợp.
  105. 105. Thoái hóa Myelin trung tâm cầu não do thẩm thấu: Tổn thương tăng tín hiệu ở cầu não có hình cây đinh ba ở phụ nữ 60 tuổi nhập viện vì co giật và hôn mê. Tiên sử: Nghiện rượu. Xét nghiệm: có giảm Natri máu.
  106. 106. Thoái hóa Myelin trung tâm cầu não do thẩm thấu Nam 48 tuổi,nghiện rượu, giảmtri giácdo huỷ myelinthẩm thấu từ điều chỉnh nhanh natri huyết thanh. Natri máu lúc nhập viện 110mEq/Lđược điều chỉ đến 126mEq/Lhơn 12 giờ. A, B; Hình axialT2W thấytăng tín hiệu cầu não (A) và hạch nền (B). Tổn thương cầu não ở vị trí trung tâm với để lại vùng ngoại biên. hạch nền bị tổn thương gợi ý huỷ myelinngoài cầu não. C, D. Hình khuếch tán tương ứng thấy khuếch tán hạn chế ở cầu não và hạch nền .
  107. 107. Hội chứng mất Myelin thẩm thấu:Biểu hiện tăng nhẹ tín hiệu cầu não trên T2W, FLAIR với nốt tăng tín hiệu mạnh ở vùng trung tâm cầu não ( nốt hủy myelin trung tâm cầu não), không hạn chế khuếch tán trên DWI, hoặc có thể tăng nhẹ tín hiệu trên DWI-ADC. Tiền sủ: BN có giảm Na+, tăng nhẹ Cl_ trước đó. Ý thức suy giảm.
  108. 108. Bệnh não Marchiafava -bignami • Bệnh chỉ gặp ở người nghiện rượu nặng và thiếu chất, tuổi thường gặp: 50-70. • Đặc trưng bởi thoái hóa thể trai, chất trắng, cuống tiểu não giữa và dải thị giác. • Lâm sàng có 2 thể: + Dạng cấp tính (hoại tử): Biểu hiện nhầm lẫn, cơn động kinh, rối loạn khả năng đi lại, có thể tiến triển hôn mê trong vài tuần. + Dạng Mạn tính ( Mất myelin): Sa sút trí tuệ tiến triển nhiều năm. Tăng trương lực cơ và có dấu hiệu ngoại tháp. • Hình ảnh: Giảm tỷ trọng thể trai và chất trắng quanh não thất bên. Tăng tín hiệu trên T2W ( hoại tử) toàn bộ thể trai ( gối- thân- lồi thể trai), mất Myelin chất trắng quanh não thất lân cận thể trai. Tiến triển theo hướng teo thể trai. Có thể tổn thương: cuống tiểu não giữa, nhân xám trung ương, mép trắng trước. Hoại tử vỏ não dạng lá. • Giai đoạn cấp khi tiêm thuốc thể trai có thể ngấm thuốc và tăng kích thước do phù nề • Giai đoạn mạn tính thể trai teo nhỏ có ổ dịch hóa khu trú trong thể trai.
  109. 109. Hội chứng Marchiafava – Bignami (do rượu) • Đây là hội chứng ít gặp trên lâm sàng, là hậu quả của việc lạm dụng rượu kéo dài dẫn đến thoái hóa Myelin tiến triển và hoại tử thể chai. Biểu hiện lâm sàng của nó bao gồm: hội chứng lú lẫn cấp không kèm theo sốt trên bệnh nhân nghiện rượu mạn tính. Bn mất định hướng về không gian, thời gian và bản thân. Không có liệt khu trú. • Điều trị bằng truyền dịch, vitamin nhómB, an thần kinh, giai đoạn đầu mang lại kết quả rất khả quan • Hội chứng Marchiafava-bignami Còn gọi là bệnh Marchiafava-Bignami. Tổn thươnghuỷ myelin và hoại tử ở thể chai tiến triển (progressive demyelination and necrosis of the corpuscallosum). Có thể gặp tổn thương ở các sợi liên hợp bán cầu hay chất trắng đại não. • Tuổi hay gặp: 40-60. • Hình ảnh: tổn thương thể trai cân xứng 2 bên, tổn thương cả gối –thân và lồi thể chai, giảm tín hiệu trên T1W, tăng tín hiệu trên T2W và FLAIR, có hạn chế khuếch tán trên DWI ở giai đoạn đầu. Sau tiêm không ngấm thuốc.Tổn thương bắt đầu ở thân thể chai ở giai đoạn đầu, sau đó đến gối và lồi thể chai.
  110. 110. Hình ảnh MBD Hình ảnh CLVT: + Vùng giảm tỷ trọng thể chai, thường ở gối hoặc lồi thể chai. + Khi có chảy máu bên trong tổn thương thì có thể trở nên đồng hoặc tăng tỷ trọng Hình ảnh MRI : Thể chai (Corpus callosum) có thể phù nề trong giai đoạn cấp tính và teo trong giai đoạn mạn tính • T1W: Có thể thấy các ổ giảm tín hiệu ( Foci) trong thể chai ở giai đoạn cấp tính. • T2W: – Giai đoạn cấp (acute phase): tổn thương tăng tín hiệu bên trong thể chai. Lâm sàng lú lẫn. – Giai đoạn bán cấp (subacute phase): có thể biểu hiện ổ tổn thương khu trú giảm tín hiệu ( do sự hiện diện của Haemosiderin) • Cộng hưởng từ phổ (MR spectroscopy): Tỷ lệ NAA/Cr giảm mạnh.
  111. 111. Giải phẫu thể Chai
  112. 112. Bn 54 tuổi nghiện rượu mạn tính vào viện vì hôn mệ: CLVT giảm tỷ trọng chất trắng quanh não thất bên đối xứng 2 bên. MRI: TỔN THƯƠNG LỒI THỂ TRAI VÀ CHẤT TRẮNG QUANH NÃO THẤT BÊN.
  113. 113. Chẩn đoán phân biệt các tổn thương thể chai: • Lymphoma nguyên phát (primary CNS lymphoma) • U thần kinh đệm hình cánh bướm- glioblastoma (butterfly glioma) • U tế bào sao dạng nang lông (anaplastic astrocytoma) • Nhồi máu thể trai: tổn thương chỉ ở 1 bên thể chai ( phải hoặc trái) • Xơ cứng rải rác (multiple sclerosis) – Viêm tủy thị thần kinh thị giác :neuromyelitis optica (NMO) • Viêm não tủy cấp tính rải rác (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis) • progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) • U thần kinh đệm thâm nhiễm lan tỏa (gliomatosis cerebri) • Tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa (diffuse axonal injury ) • Rộng khoang quanh mạch (enlarged perivascular spaces) • U thần kinh đệm ít nhánh thể trai (callosal oligodendroglioma) • arteriovenous malformation around the corpus callosum • Marchiafava-Bignami disease: demyelination and necrosis can appear as cystic lesions •
  114. 114. Tổn thương chất trắng do xạ trị và hoá trị ( Lesion white matter after radiotherapy and chemotherapy:Radiation and Chemotherapy Induced Injury ) • Tổn thương do xạ trị và hoá trị trên thần kinh có thể do tác động độc lên thần kinh hoặc do tổn thương các mạch máu từ đó gây thay đổi nghẽn, huyết khối, thiếu máu hoặc nhồi máu não, hoại tử nhu mô. Tổn thương thường liên quan chất trắng sâu, ít ảnh hưởng vỏ não và các sợi cung dưới vỏ. • Tổn thương não do xạ trị có thể dưới dạng nốt đơn độc, khu trú hoặc tổn thương lan toả chất trắng não. Tổn thương dạng các nốt đóng vôi quanh mạch lan toả ở hạch nền, ranh giới chất trắng-xám có thể thấy ở trẻ em bị bạch cầu cấp điều trị cả xạ và hoá trị. • Từ khóa: CNS complications of radiotherapy and chemotherapy : Biến chứng thần kinh trung ương do xạ trị và hóa trị(https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140- 6736(09)61299-X/references)
  115. 115. Chemotherapy-induced leukoencephalopathy. Confluent subcortical and periventricular T2/Flair hyperintensities in both hemispheres consistent with chemotherapy-induced leukoencephalopathy. (A) 65-year-old patient with primary CNS lymphoma treated with high-dose intravenous methotrexate. (B) 55-year-old patient with CML treated with intravenous methotrexate and intrathecal cytarabine. (C) 44-year-old patient with AML treated with intrathecal cytarabine.
  116. 116. Chemotherapy-inducedleukoencephalopathy( Bệnh lý chất trắng não do hóa trị liệu gây nên
  117. 117. MR Imaging of Post-Treatment Changes in the Brain in Immunocompromised Patients (https://slidetodoc.com/mr-imaging-of-posttreatment-changes-in-the- brain/)
  118. 118. Case1: Methotrexate-Induced Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES) Sagittal T 1 -weighted postcontrast image demonstrates leptomeningeal enhancement of the occipital lobe. Axial T 1, post-contrast demonstrates leptomeningeal enhancement of the occipital lobe bilaterally. Axial FLAIR demonstrates symmetric hyperintense areas involving the occipital subcortical white matter.
  119. 119. Case 2: Post-Chemoradiation Diffuse White Matter Injury Sagittal T 1 -weighted image demonstrates T 1 hyperintensity of the clivus, suggesting fatty replacement of the marrow following radiation. Axial T 2 -weighted image demonstrates symmetric confluent and diffuse white matter hyperintensity. A right frontal ventriculostomy tract is incidentally noted. Axial FLAIR image demonstrates symmetric confluent hyperintensity with scalloped outer margins.
  120. 120. Case 3: Immune ReconstitutionInflammatory Syndrome (IRIS) in TuberculousMeningitis Axial T 1 -weighted post-contrastimages, prior to HAART (left) and with new onset of symptoms post- HAART (right). There is increased nodularleptomeningeal and perivascular enhancement following HAART therapy. Axial FLAIR images, prior to HAART (left) and with new onset of symptoms post- HAART (right). There is dramatic increase in FLAIR hyperintensityfollowing HAART therapy.
  121. 121. Case 4: Post-Radiation Necrosis with Korsakoff Syndrome § Coronal FLAIR images before (left) and after (right) radiotherapy demonstrate scattered foci of increased signal intensity, including the bilateral mammillothalamic tracts (arrows) and anterior thalami. § There is also enhancement following radiotherapy of the same foci (not shown).
  122. 122. Case 5: Progressive MultifocalLeukoencephalopathy(PML) after Natalizumab § Natalizumab is a monoclonal antibody against α 4 -integrin, which is used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis. § Prior research has shown an increased risk of PML following natalizumab use. § MR findings include: FLAIR hyperintensity that spreads through the white matter over time, punctate hyperintensities on T 2 -weighted images resembling a “milky way appearance, ” central hypointensity on T 1 -weighted images reflecting demyelination, leading edge restricted diffusion reflecting acute demyelination, and lack of enhancement. Images courtesy of Wattjes MP, Richert ND, Killestein J, et al. The chameleon of neuroinflammation: magnetic resonance imaging characteristics of natalizumabassociated progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Mult Scler. 2013; 19: 1826 -1840 § Axial FLAIR (top) and T 1 postcontrast(bottom)over time demonstrates progressive FLAIR signal with central T 1 dark demyelination. § Sagittal T 2 demonstrates the “milky way appearance.
  123. 123. Case 6: Radiation-Induced Moyamoya § Moyamoya disease refers to idiopathic stenoses of the distal ICAs and/or circle of Willis, with numerous tiny arterial collaterals. § High-dose radiation can lead to moya syndrome, with similar features as moya disease. Other findings can include aneurysm with risk for rupture. Images courtesy of Maruyama K, Mishima K, Saito N, et al. Radiation-induced aneurysm and moya vessels presenting with subarachnoid hemorrhage. Acta Neurochir (Wien). 2000; 142: 139 -143 § Bilateral carotid angiograms demonstrate bilateral distal internal carotid artery stenoses with moya-like appearance of the vessels. An aneurysm is also seen at the terminal right internal carotid artery (arrow).
  124. 124. Tổn thương chất trắng do chấn thương ( Tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa: DAI- Diffuse Axonal Injury) • Tổn thươngchất trắng khu trú hoặc lan toả. Lâm sàng: thườnghôn mê ngay sau chấn thương • Tổn thươngsợi trục lan toả (DAI: DIFFUSE AXONAL INJURY : DAI) thường gặp trong chấn thương sọ não nặng, biểu hiện nhiều nốt tăng tín hiệu T2W, trống tín hiệu trên T2*, gặp ở ranh giới chất trắng-xám, thể chai, cuống não. • Do tổn thương các đầu mút sơị trục thần kinh( đứt sợi trục thần kinh). Trong giai đoạn sớm khi tổn thương chỉ là nhữngổ chảy máu nhỏ (Microbleeds), CT thườngcho kết quả bình thường. Do vậy khi lâm sàng nghĩ đến tổn thương sợi trục dù CT bình thường vẫn phải làm MRI. - MRI sọ não là tiêu chuẩn vàng trongchẩn đoán, theo dõi, phân độ và tiên lượng được bệnh tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa. - Vị trí hay gặp nhất:. Tổn thươngở vùng ranh giới chất xám – trắng ở thùy trán – thái dương thường gặp nhất, kế đến là lồi thể chai, cuống não sau bên, cầu não, tiểu não và đồi thị - Trên MRI: Dấu hiệu thường gặp nhất là nhiều nốt bất thường tín hiệu (Tăng Tín hiệu trên hình T2W, Flair) , trống tín hiệu trên T2* ở vùng ranh giới chất trắng – xám, thể chai, cuống não, cầu não và thân não.
  125. 125. Nam, 14 tuổi sau chấn thươngsọ não CT thấy có ổ xuất huyết nhỏ dạng chấm ở thuỳ trán phải của tổn thương sợi trục lan toả ( DAI) và tụ máu dưới da đầu rộng bên phải. Hình ảnh Flair và T2*GRE (chụp sau CT 6 tháng) : Flair không có bất thườngtín hiệu nhưngtrên T2* vẫn thấy được ổ tổn thương sợi trục phát hiện được cách đây 6 tháng ( ổ trống tín hiệu).
  126. 126. DAI: (A, B) Axial noncontrast computed tomography images show diffuse axonal injury (DAI) involving the gray–white matter junction bilaterallyas well as the spleniumof the corpus callosum. There are also bilateral heterogeneoussubduralhematomas, with subdural hemorrhage extending along the falx.
  127. 127. Diffuse axonal injury (DAI): + Tổn thương nhỏ (< 15mm) và sâu (dưới vỏ, chất trắng, thể chai, đồi thị, thân não). + Phân độ theo vị trí giải phẫu. Độ 1: ranh giới chất trắng- chất xám. Độ 2: Thể chai Độ 3: thân não.
  128. 128. • Tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa: Diffuse axonal injury (DAI). • Hình ảnh FLAIR và T2* thấy có nhiều nốt tổn thương tăng tín hiệu trên FLAIR (A,B,C), trống tín hiệu trên T2* (D,E,F), phù hợp với các ổ chảy máu não nhỏ (Microbleeds). Vị trí: cầu não, đồi thị phải, lồi thể trai, vùng ranh giới chất trắng- chất xám thùy trán phải.
  129. 129. (A–D) Nhiều ổ tổn thương nhỏ hạn chế khuếch tán trên DWI tại lồi thể chai, vùng ranh giới chất trắng- chất xám thùy trán 2 bên, phù hợp với tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa (DAI): Axial diffusion-weighted images show foci of restricted diffusion in the splenium of the corpus callosum and at the gray–white matter junction in the frontal lobes bilaterally, consistent with diffuse axonal injury.
  130. 130. Dải vỏ gai ( Corticospinal)
  131. 131. Đường dẫn truyền cảm giác ( lên và xuống). Đường dẫn trường vận động ( bó vỏ gai) Đường vỏ gai (Corticospinal)
  132. 132. Pyramidal Tract ( bó tháp)
  133. 133. Diffuse axonal injury after traumatic cerebral microbleeds: Imageof thebrainof a malepatient (42years old)takenwitha 3T (Siemens, MagnetomTrio, Germany) magneticresonancesystem3 months after traumaticbraininjury.
  134. 134. Image of the brainof a male patient(23 yearsold) takenwitha 3T (Philips,Hoffman-LaRoche, Mijdrecht,the Netherlands) magnetic resonance system1 day after traumatic braininjury
  135. 135. Image of the brain of a female patient (38 years old) on a 3T (Simens) magnetic resonance system 2 months after traumatic brain injury. (A) T2 flair imaging shows no abnormalities. (B) Gradient Echo imaging shows three lesions in the right frontal lobe (white arrows in white circle). (C) Susceptibility-weighted imaging shows more low intensity lesions at the same location and also in the corpus callosum (white circle). (D) Sus- ceptibility-weighted imaging mapping shows high intensity lesions (white circle) and deep veins (black arrow). R: Right; L: left.
  136. 136. • Axial T2-weighted (top row) and axial susceptibility-weightedimaging (SWI: lower row) magnetic resonance images of a 15-year-old boy who suffered from closed head injury due to a motor vehicle accident. The T2-weighted images appearunremarkable;the SWI images show multipleSWI-hypointense shear injuries throughout both cerebral hemispheres compatiblewith extensive diffuse axonal injury. A small chronic focal defect is seen in the left occipitallobe.
  137. 137. Chẩn đoán phân biệt tổn thương sợi trục lan tỏa với: Các ổ vi chảy máu trong thoái hóa mạch máu não dạng bột, u mạch hang, bệnh não tăng huyết áp, chảy máu trong nhân di căn.

×