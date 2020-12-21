Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HỘI CHỨNG BUDD – CHIARI ( TẮC NGHẼN ĐƯỜNG RA TĨNH MẠCH GAN) (Budd chiari syndrome: Hepatic Venous Outflow Obstruction -HVO...
Các tiêu đề chính: • Sơ bộ về giải phẫu mạch máu gan • Một số vấn đề chung về định nghĩa bệnh và phân loại. • Hình ảnh siê...
Giải phẫu mạch máu gan • Gan có nguồn cấp máu kép từ tĩnh mạch cửa và động mạch gan. Tĩnh mạch cửa cung cấp 70% tới 80% lư...
Giải phẫu tĩnh mạch gan • Các tĩnh mạch gan phải, tĩnh mạch gan giữa và tĩnh mạch gan trái và hợp lưu của chúng có thể nhì...
Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan và hội chứng Budd-Chiari • Hội chứng Budd-chiari được đặc trưng bởi cản trở, tắc nghẽn luồng ra c...
Hội chứng Budd-chiari: Định nghĩa và phân loại • Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan (hội chứng Budd-Chiari) xảy ra do tắc 1 ...
Các nguyên nhân gây tắc tĩnh mạch gan: + Rối loạn đông máu: Bệnh lý tăng sinh tủy mà đặc biệt là bệnh tăng hồng cầu gây tắ...
Biểu hiện Lâm sàng của HC Budd-chiari: • Biểu hiện của bệnh phụ thuộc vào: (1) giai đoạn cấp hay mạn của tắc mạch máu (2) ...
Cơ chế bệnh sinh: • Giai đoạn cấp tính( phù ứ trệ tĩnh mạch: Sung huyết tĩnh mạch): Gan to toàn bộ, dịch ổ bụng, hình ảnh ...
Biến đổi sinh hóa trong HC Budd-chiary • Tổng phân tích tế bào máu: hemoglobin hay hematocrit (bệnh Tăng hồng cầu), đếm ti...
Tư duy chẩn đoán HC Budd-chiari: • Những lỗi thường mắc phải trong quá trình chẩn đoán HC Budd- chiari: Những bệnh nhân có...
Điều trị hội chứng Budd-chiari: • Chiến lược điều trị hội chứng Budd Chiari phụ thuộc vào việc chẩn đoán và điều trị bệnh ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go3unzcfPpA ( TIPS in Budd chiari syndrome)
VAI TRÒ CỦA CHẨN ĐOÁN HÌNH ẢNH TRONG HỘI CHỨNG BUDD- CHIARI • CHẨN ĐOÁN XÁC ĐỊNH • CHẨN ĐOÁN NGUYÊN NHÂN • CHẨN ĐOÁN PHÂN ...
Đặc điểm hình ảnh HC Budd-chiari (CT/MRI) •Teo gan ở ngoại vi •Phì đại thùy gan trung tâm- phân thùy đuôi •Tuần hoàn bàng ...
Hình ảnh siêu âm của hội chứng Budd-Chiari • Nên nghĩ tới hội chứng Budd-Chiari khi siêu âm 2D: không nhìn thấy các tĩnh m...
Hình ảnh siêu âm của hội chứng Budd-Chiari: • Chứng minh các nhánh bàng hệ tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch trong gan là dấu hiệu đặc t...
Hình ảnh bình thường cửa Tĩnh mạch gan
Ultrasound images (A-D) and colorDoppler images (E, F). A: HK trong lòng TMCD dạng lưới (Inferior vena cava web with intra...
Hội chứng Budd-Chiari ở bệnh nhân nam 30 tuổi có tiền sử hemoglobin niệu kịch phát về đêm và xuất hiện sưng phồng ổ bụng. ...
Hội chứng Budd-Chiari ở bệnh nhân nữ 36 tuổi có tiền sử tăng hồng cầu vô căn và biểu hiện sưng, đau bụng. Trước đó bệnh nh...
Đánh giá shunt cửa-chủ trong gan sau đặt stent qua đường tĩnh mạch cảnh (transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunts,TI...
Hình ảnh HC Budd-chiari • Các hình ảnh rất đa dạng phụ thuộc vào vị trí tắc nghẽn ( Tĩnh mạch thùy, phân thùy hay tắc nghẽ...
1. Những biến đổi về hình thái gan (Morphological changes of the liver) • Gan thường có hình thái bình thường trong tắc ng...
2. Những thay đổi về cấu trúc âm, tỷ trọng, tín hiệu của phần nhu mô gan liên quan (Attenuation changes of the involved li...
Hội chứng Budđ-chiari (Budd-Chiari syndrome). BN nữ có rối loạn đông máu (coagulation disorder ) và Huyết khối tĩnh mạch g...
Hội chứng Budd-chiari: Mô hình ngấm thuốc đảo ngược kiểu Flip-Flop (Classic flip-flop pattern of hepatic contrast enhancem...
Hình 1: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan cấp tính do huyết khối cấp tính của tĩnh mạch gan (mũi tên màu xanh: Acute hepati...
Hình 2: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan cấp tính thứ phát (Secondaryacute hepatic venous outflowobstruction)trên BN bị u ...
Hình 3: Huyết khối cấp tính của tĩnh mạch gan trái và huyết khối bán phần của tĩnh mạch gan giữa (Acute thrombosis of left...
Hình 4: Tắc nghẽn một phần đường ra của tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính (Partial chronic hepatic venous outflow obstruction ) được ...
Hình 5: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan bán cấp thứ phát do bệnh đa hồng cầu (Subacutehepatic venous outflow obstructions...
Hình 6: Cùng một bệnh nhân như Hình 5. Các thay đổi đậm độ trong gan trở về trạng thái shunt bình thường sau phẫu thuật nố...
Hình 7: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan bán cấp (Subacute hepatic venous outflow obstruction) ở một phụ nữ 27 tuổi. A. Ch...
Một số tình huống đặc biệt: • Áp xe gan ( Hepatic Abscesses: H8, H9): Áp xe gan thường liên quan đến huyết khối tĩnh mạch ...
Hình 8: Hình ảnh CT thì tĩnh mạch cửa cho thấy một ổ áp xe ở Hạ phân thùy IV / V với huyết khối của tĩnh mạch gan giữa (mũ...
Hình 9: A và B. Nang hydatid (hydatid cyst) lớn trong thùy phải của gan chủ yếu nằm ỏ HPT VIII. Nang đang lan rộng và chèn...
Hình 10: Tắc nghẽn tĩnh mạch gan sau ghép gan (Post transplanthepaticvenous congestion). Bệnh nhân được ghép thùy phải của...
Hình 11: Tình trạng sau ghép gan thùy trái với mô hình tăng cường nhu mô sung huyết thứ phát sau hẹp IVC ở mức cao hơn của...
Hình 12: Tắc nghẽn đường ra của tĩnh mạch gan thứ phát sau tắc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bởi màng ngăn (Hepatic venous outflow ob...
Hình 15: Cùng một bệnh nhân như Hình 12. Sau khi đặt stent IVC, tưới máu gan (the liver perfusion ) trở lại bình thường.
Ca lâm sàng: Hội chứng Budd-chiari do tắc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bởi màng ngăn hiếm gặp ( Bs Nguyễn Nghiệp Văn- PK Đa khoa Med...
Hình 16: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính do tắc nghẽn tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bởi màng ngăn(Chronic hepatic venous ou...
Hình 17: Gan to (hepatomegaly). Lưu ý phì đại thùy đuôi (*). Các tĩnh mạch gan không được hình dung và IVC giống như khe v...
Hình 18: Tương tự như bệnh nhân trong Hình 17. Hình ảnh MR cho thấy gan phì đại trung tâm và giảm tưới máu gan ngoại vi kè...
Hình 19: siêu âm có tiêm thuốc tương phản: Nốt tăng sinh mạch ở phân đoạn V của gan vẫn còn tăng ngấm thuốc trên hình ảnh ...
Hình 20: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính (Chronic hepatic venous outflow obstruction). Gan to và có tỷ trọng khô...
Hình 21: Cùng một bệnh nhân như Hình 20. Nền vô số nốt tái tạo do tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan và tăng áp lực tĩnh mạc...
Hình 22: Hình ảnh MRI với Gd-EOB-DTPA cho thấy nhiều nốt tăng tín hiệu trong nhu mô gan phù hợp với các nốt tái tạo (regen...
Hình ảnh CLVT và MRI : HC Budd-Chiari • Phì đại thùy đuôi dạng khối. • Không quan sát thấy các tĩnh mạch trên gan hoặc tĩn...
Dấu hiệu hình ảnh: • Các dấu hiệu hình ảnh của hội chứng Budd-Chiari tùy thuộc vào thể cấp tính và mạn tính, là hậu quả củ...
• Ngày 14/10/2020 Bệnh viện Trung ương Quân đội 108 đã tiếp nhận một Bệnh nhân nam 21 tuổi, tiền sử khỏe mạnh, khởi phát b...
Hình minh họa hội chứng Budd-chiari • Dịch ổ bụng ( mũi tên) chèn ép tĩnh mạch gan, nhu mô gan không đồng nhất do hoại tử ...
CT sau tiêm thấy phì đại thùy đuôi kèm tuần hoàn bàng hệ phụ cho thùy đuôi ( caudate hypertrophy, a large caudate collater...
Nữ 30 tuổi mắc hội chứng Budd-chiari. Nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc mạnh loang lổ (patchy enhancement of liver: Mũi tên) và không ...
BN nam 28 tuổi bị thiếu Protein S xuất hiện hội chứng Budd-chiari cấp tính, ảnh MSCT thì tĩnh mạch cửa thấy HK tĩnh mạch t...
BN nữ 25 tuổi bị bệnh Celiac (celiac disease) xuất hiện Hội chứng Budd chiari mạn tính ( Chronic BCS). Ảnh MSCT thì TMC th...
Hội chứng Budd-chiari: • Thì TM cửa (A) thấy nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc không đồng nhất với mẫu ngấm thuốc dạng đốm phì đại ở v...
Từ khóa: CLVT budd chiari Siêu âm: tắc tĩnh mạch trên gan phải và tĩnh mạch trên gan giữa. Early and delayed phases of liv...
• BN nữ 64 tuổi, tắc tĩnh mạch gan mạn tính cho hình ảnh HC budd chiari điển hình với: Nhiều dịch tự do ổ bụng. • Teo các ...
BN nữ 37 tuổi Hội chứng Budd-chiari trong bối cảnh bị tăng tiểu cầu ( thrombocytosis). MSCT không tiêm thuốc thấy giảm tỷ ...
Nam, 42 tuổi, Hội chứng Budd-chiari trên nền bệnh tăng hồng cầu (Polycythemia). Đánh giá MRI với chuỗi xung: T2W- T1W FS k...
HC Budd-chiari mãn tính ở bệnh nhân xơ gan (HBV) - Đánh giá MRI: Tràn dịch màng bụng; Xơ gan với biến đổi hình thái gan: P...
HC Budd-chiarimãn tính (ChronicBCS ) ở một bệnh nhân có hội chứng kháng phospholipid (antiphospholipid syndrome)-Đánh giá ...
HC Budd-chiari và huyết khối tĩnh mạch cửa ở một bệnh nhân có tiền sử tiểu huyết sắc tố kịch phát về đêm(paroxysmal noctur...
Hội chứng Budd-chiari ở một bệnh nhân có Thiếu hụt Protein phản ứng C do di truyền- MRI: không xác định được các tĩnh mạch...
Hội chứng Budd-chiari mãn tính ở một bệnh nhân nữ có tiền sử dùng thuốctránh thai Estrogen đường uống. CT: Huyết khối tĩnh...
Huyết khối khối u của IVC và tĩnh mạch gan phải (Tumoral thrombosis of IVC and right hepatic vein) khối u xâm lấn vào tâm ...
HC Budd-chiari ở một bệnh nhân có tiền sử rối loạn tăng sinh tủy (myeloproliferative disorders). Đánh giá C: giảm kích thư...
Bn nam 42 tuổi mắc bệnh tăng sinh tủy (myeloproliferative disease) đã phát triển thành HC Budd chiari mạn tính (chronic BC...
• BCS mạn tính do huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan ( BCS due to thrombosis of the hepaticveins): Mô hình tưới máu dạng khảm. • Nữ ...
Tóm lại • Nhận dạng các hình ảnh điển hình liên quan đến tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan ( Hội chứng Budd-chiari): Có thể...
Tài liệu tham khảo • Imaging of Hepatic Venous Outflow Obstruction ( C-1091,ECR-2014) • https://bsxqtuan.wordpress.com/201...
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update

7 views

Published on

Hội chứng budd-chiari. Tắc tĩnh mạch gan. Dr duong.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cdha hc budd chiari gan. dr duong.21.12.2020.update

  1. 1. HỘI CHỨNG BUDD – CHIARI ( TẮC NGHẼN ĐƯỜNG RA TĨNH MẠCH GAN) (Budd chiari syndrome: Hepatic Venous Outflow Obstruction -HVOO) DR. TRẦN QUÝ DƯƠNG KHOA CĐHA – BVĐK TỈNH HÒA BÌNH ( Sưu tầm và lược dịch, ngày21/12/2020)
  2. 2. Các tiêu đề chính: • Sơ bộ về giải phẫu mạch máu gan • Một số vấn đề chung về định nghĩa bệnh và phân loại. • Hình ảnh siêu âm HC Budd-chiari. • Hình ảnh CLVT và MRI HC Budd-chiari ( các hình ảnh được lấy từ nhiều nguồn tài liệu khác nhau nên bố cục sắp xếp chưa được hài hòa và liền mạchNhưng tôi tin đủ để tham khảo với đầy đủ hình ảnh mà hiện tại update được). • Nên đọc thêm: Tips, các phương pháp can thiệp nội mạch vùng gan ( youtube: BS Nguyễn quang Thái dương, TPHCM).
  3. 3. Giải phẫu mạch máu gan • Gan có nguồn cấp máu kép từ tĩnh mạch cửa và động mạch gan. Tĩnh mạch cửa cung cấp 70% tới 80% lượng máu đã oxy hóa một phần từ lách và ruột tới gan, trong khi động mạch gan cung cấp 20% tới 30% lượng máu còn lại. • Tĩnh mạch cửa được tạo thành do hợp nhất tĩnh mạch lách với tĩnh mạch mạc treo tràng trên và mang máu từ ruột, tụy, lách tới gan. Các ngành phải và trái của nó tách ra ở cửa gan, sát với động mạch gan và ống gan chung. Trên siêu âm:Tĩnh mạch cửa và các nhánh trong gan có thành mỏng, hơi tăng âm, và dòng chảy trong hệ thống tĩnh mạch cửa luôn hướng vào gan. Với các mặt cắt liên sườn hoặc dưới sườn, dòng máu trong tĩnh mạch cửa và ngành trái hướng tới đầu dò, và dòng chảy ở ngành phải đi xa đầu dò. • Động mạch gan: Phần ngoài gan, động mạch gan riêng đi trước tĩnh mạch cửa ở cửa gan, rồi phân các nhánh trong gan theo các tĩnh mạch cửa. Mặc dù chỉ cung cấp 20% đến 30% lưu lượng máu đến nhu mô gan, động mạch gan là nguồn cung cấp máu chủ yếu tới đường mật.
  4. 4. Giải phẫu tĩnh mạch gan • Các tĩnh mạch gan phải, tĩnh mạch gan giữa và tĩnh mạch gan trái và hợp lưu của chúng có thể nhìn thấy rõ bằng siêu âm dưới dạng các cấu trúc ống không có thành và dòng chảy đi xa đầu dò, rồi đổ về tĩnh mạch chủ dưới. • Tĩnh mạch gan giữa ngăn cách các thùy gan phải và thùy gan trái, chạy giữa phân thùy trước của thùy gan phải và phân thùy giữa của thùy gan trái. • Tĩnh mạch gan phải nằm giữa phân thùy trước và phân thùy sau của thùy gan phải, và tĩnh mạch gan trái chạy giữa phân thùy giữa và phân thùy bên của thùy gan trái. • Nhịp đập từ tim phải phản hồi đến sóng của các tĩnh mạch gan, với dạng sóng ba pha bao gồm hai thì dòng chảy xuôi tương ứng với thì tâm trương nhĩ và thì tâm thu thất. Giai đoạn đảo ngược dòng chảy tạm thời tương ứng với co tim phải trong thì tâm thu nhĩ
  5. 5. Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan và hội chứng Budd-Chiari • Hội chứng Budd-chiari được đặc trưng bởi cản trở, tắc nghẽn luồng ra của gan, tức tắc các tĩnh mạch trên gan đến tĩnh mạch chủ dưới. Tắc dòng chảy dẫn lưu về tĩnh mạch chủ dưới của các tĩnh mạch trên gan (hepatic venous outflow obstruction- HVOO). • Hội chứng Budd-Chiari là một rối loạn hiếm gặp do tắc tĩnh mạch gan. Tam chứng lâm sàng cổ điển bao gồm tràn dịch ổ bụng, đau bụng, gan to. Hội chứng thường xảy ra ở phụ nữ trẻ, và sự xuất hiện có nhiều cách từ hội chứng cấp tính đột ngột vàng da và gan to tới các dạng bán cấp và mạn tính dần dần dẫn đến xơ gan. • Khoảng 75% các trương hợp Budd-Chiari ở Mỹ là do các tình trạng tăng đông máu, bao gồm chứng tăng hồng cầu vô căn hoặc các rối loạn tăng sinh tủy khác và hemoglobin niệu ban đêm. Các nguyên nhân khác bao gồm tình trạng hậu sản hoặc sử dụng thuốc tránh thai đường uống, viêm mạch máu, và bệnh ác tính. Hẹp và các màng ngăn ở tĩnh mạch chủ dưới chiếm khoảng 50% các trường hợp đối với các bệnh nhân Châu Á. Nguyên nhân không biết ở 1/3 các bệnh nhân. • Tắc tĩnh mạch hoặc tiểu tĩnh mạch trung tâm tiểu thùy, được phần lớn các chuyên gia coi là một thực thể riêng biệt. Bệnh biểu hiện là xơ hóa ngoài khoảng cửa gây tắc các tĩnh mạch trung tâm tiểu thùy, phần lớn nguyên nhân gây tắc tĩnh mạch trung tâm tiểu thùy được phát hiện là nhiễm độc hóa chất trị liệu và xạ trị để ghép tủy xương.
  6. 6. Hội chứng Budd-chiari: Định nghĩa và phân loại • Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan (hội chứng Budd-Chiari) xảy ra do tắc 1 phần hoặc tắc hoàn toàn tĩnh mạch chủ dưới (IVC) hoặc tĩnh mạch gan (HV) và có thể do các nguyên nhân nguyên phát hoặc thứ phát : Hepatic venous outflow obstruction (Budd- Chiari syndrome) occurs due to partial or complete occlusion of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) or Hepatic veins (HV) and can be classified into primary or secondary causes • Phân loại: 1. Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan nguyên phát (Hepatic venous outflow obstruction primary) khi tắc nghẽn có liên quan đến lớp nội mạc của tĩnh mạch, chẳng hạn như huyết khối, hẹp (thrombosis, stenosis): Huyết khối do Tình trạng tăng đông máu do dùng thuốc tránh thai, khi mang thai, bệnh đa hồng cầu hoặc thiếu protein C.hiếm gặp hơn đó là huyết khối liên quan đến hóa trị, xạ trị hoặc sau ghép tủy xương. 2. Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan thứ phát (Secondary hepatic venous outflow obstruction) liên quan đến sự xâm lấn ác tính (malignant invasion) vào TMCD và TM gan hoặc đè ép dẹt TMCD và tĩnh mạch gan do 1 khối u nang của gan ( nang sán hoặc áp xe gan: Parasitic or abscess liver). Nó cũng có thể xảy ra do nén hoặc gấp khúc của các tĩnh mạch gan sau cắt gan hoặc ghép gan(hepatic resection or transplantation).
  7. 7. Các nguyên nhân gây tắc tĩnh mạch gan: + Rối loạn đông máu: Bệnh lý tăng sinh tủy mà đặc biệt là bệnh tăng hồng cầu gây tắc TMG là hay gặp nhất, tiếp đến là bệnh đông máu trong lupus ban đỏ, tiểu hemoglobin, thiếu các yếu tố chống đông như thiếu protein S, C. + Gần đây huyết khối hình thành liên quan đến sử dụng thuốc tránh thai cũng được đề cập. + U gan ác tính: Ung thư biểu mô tế bào gan (HCC) xâm lấn tĩnh mạch gan. + Ung thư thận, thượng thận xâm lấn gây tắc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới. Lưu ý: Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan có thể đi kèm HK Tĩnh mạch cửa.
  8. 8. Biểu hiện Lâm sàng của HC Budd-chiari: • Biểu hiện của bệnh phụ thuộc vào: (1) giai đoạn cấp hay mạn của tắc mạch máu (2) mức độ tắc nghẽn, tấn công nhanh chóng hay không (3) cuối cùng là phụ thuộc vào thời gian phát triển tuần hoàn bàng hệ. • Hội chứng Budd Chiari cấp tính đặc trưng bởi tình trạng thiếu máu cục bộ gan cấp và hoại tử, biểu hiện lâm sàng là tình trạng suy gan tối cấp. • Hội chứng Budd Chiari mạn tính đăc trưng bởi những biến chứng của tăng áp tĩnh mạch cửa
  9. 9. Cơ chế bệnh sinh: • Giai đoạn cấp tính( phù ứ trệ tĩnh mạch: Sung huyết tĩnh mạch): Gan to toàn bộ, dịch ổ bụng, hình ảnh tắc TMG. Cơ chế bệnh sinh: Trong trường hợp cấp tính sự hình thành tuần hoàn bàng hệ là rất tối thiểu, gây ra sự ứ trệ và tắc nghẽn dòng máu tại gan, dẫn đến thiếu máu tế bào gan, hoại tử tế bào gan và suy gan nếu không giải quyết được tắc nghẽn. trong những trường hợp cấp tính có thể có suy gan tối cấp, gồm bệnh não gan và vàng da phát triển nhanh do hoại tử tế bào gan trên diện rộng. • Giai đoạn mạn tính ( Tăng áp lực tĩnh mạch cửa: xơ gan sau gan): Phì đại thùy đuôi, khi thùy đuôi bị phì đại sẽ chèn ép tĩnh mạch chủ dưới, quá trình xơ hóa và nốt tái tạo hình thành và dần dần tạo nên xơ gan. Cơ chế bệnh sinh: Trong giai đoạn mạn tính thì thuyên tắc diễn biến âm ỉ, từ từ, thường có nhiều thời gian đủ để hình thành tuần hoàn bàng hệ và những tổn thương gan diễn tiến từ từ đến xơ gan • Thùy đuôi phì đại do các tĩnh mạch dẫn lưu thùy này đổ trực tiếp vào tĩnh mạch chủ dưới phía dưới chỗ đổ vào của tĩnh mạch gan
  10. 10. Biến đổi sinh hóa trong HC Budd-chiary • Tổng phân tích tế bào máu: hemoglobin hay hematocrit (bệnh Tăng hồng cầu), đếm tiểu cầu (tăng tiểu cầu). • Đánh giá toàn diện về chuyển hóa: + Men gan tăng cao: mức độ tăng của AST/ALT( thường sử dụng gấp 5 lần giá trị trên trong thể cấp và thấp hơn ở thể mạn tính). + Tăng Billirubin, tăng AP, giảm albumin, tăng PT, INR + Tăng áp lực tĩnh mạch cửa: Albumin giảm.
  11. 11. Tư duy chẩn đoán HC Budd-chiari: • Những lỗi thường mắc phải trong quá trình chẩn đoán HC Budd- chiari: Những bệnh nhân có tình trạng suy gan tối cấp có thể bị bỏ sót chẩn đoán với những chẩn đoán như viêm gan virus, tự miễn, ngộ độc thuốc, cần nghĩ chẩn đoán HC Budd-chiari để có thể khởi động sớm thuốc kháng đông và giải áp cho bệnh nhân nhằm giảm thiểu nhu cầu ghép gan. • Nghĩ tới hội chứng Budd-chiari: + Cần tầm soát tình trạng tăng đông ( xét nghiệm) + Chẩn đoán hình ảnh ( MSCT/MRI gan): tìm dấu hiệu tắc tĩnh mạch trên gan, tắc TMCD, phì đại thùy đuôi, rối loạn tưới máu gan.
  12. 12. Điều trị hội chứng Budd-chiari: • Chiến lược điều trị hội chứng Budd Chiari phụ thuộc vào việc chẩn đoán và điều trị bệnh sớm hay không? Một khi bệnh nhân đã bị suy gan giai đoạn cuối với nhữngbiến chứng phức tạp của tăng áp lực tĩnh mạch cửa, bệnh có thể diễn tiến nặng đến mức các biện pháp điều trị như kháng đông và giải áp đều không thay đổi được tiên lượng và ghép gan là biện pháp khả quan duy nhất. Đối với bệnh nhân cấp tính, hay mãn tính chưa có biến chưng tăng áp lực tĩnh mạch cửa, việc chẩn đoán, điều trị kháng đông và giải áp sớm có thể ổn định được chức năng gan tránh được nhu cầu ghép gan. • Tất cả bệnh nhân bị hội chứng Budd Chiari nên được kiểm soát toàn diện tình trạng tăng đông và ưu tiên kháng đông ( Heparin) trên nhữngbệnh nhân không có chống chỉ định. Trên nhữngbệnh nhân cấp cần cân nhắc sử dụng tiêu sợi huyết ngay khi xác định chẩn đoán, tiêu sợi huyết có tác dụng tốt hơn khi huyết khối mới thành lập và và không gây tắc hoàn toàn lòng mạch. Liều tiêu sợi huyết tham khảo Urokinase _ khởi đầu 240000đơn vị mỗi giờ trong 2 giờ đầu và sau đó duy trì 60000 đơn vị trong mỗi giờ tiếp theo. Hay với rtPA(yếu tố kích hoạt plasminogen mô) 0,5-1mg mỗi giờ truyên tĩnh mạch trung tâm • Nếu có chống chỉ định tiêu sợi huyết, mổ cấp cứu giải áp với TIPS hay phẫu thuật tạo shunt được khuyến cáo nhằm giảm nguy cơ tiến triển suy gan tối cấp và giảm nhu cầu ghép gan cấp cứu. • TIPs: Thông nối cửa -chủ trong gan qua tĩnh mạch cảnh.
  13. 13. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go3unzcfPpA ( TIPS in Budd chiari syndrome)
  14. 14. VAI TRÒ CỦA CHẨN ĐOÁN HÌNH ẢNH TRONG HỘI CHỨNG BUDD- CHIARI • CHẨN ĐOÁN XÁC ĐỊNH • CHẨN ĐOÁN NGUYÊN NHÂN • CHẨN ĐOÁN PHÂN LOẠI: CÓ 3 TYPE TRONG HC BCS - Type 1:HK gây tắc TMCD - Type 2:HK gây tắc các tĩnh mạch trên gan. - Type 3: HK gây tắc các tĩnh mạch trung tâm tiểu thùy. • ĐÁNH GIÁ TÌNH TRẠNG BÀNG HỆ TRONG VÀ NGOÀI GAN • ĐƯA RA CHIẾN LƯỢC ĐIỀU TRỊ CAN THIỆP.
  15. 15. Đặc điểm hình ảnh HC Budd-chiari (CT/MRI) •Teo gan ở ngoại vi •Phì đại thùy gan trung tâm- phân thùy đuôi •Tuần hoàn bàng hệ qua hệ cửa •Huyết khối TM cửa- TM dẫn lưu. •Các shunt mạch máu trong gan.
  16. 16. Hình ảnh siêu âm của hội chứng Budd-Chiari • Nên nghĩ tới hội chứng Budd-Chiari khi siêu âm 2D: không nhìn thấy các tĩnh mạch gan. Các dấu hiệu phụ: thành tĩnh mạch gan dày, khẩu kính các tĩnh mạch không đều, và tĩnh mạch bàng hệ ngoằn ngoèo. Gan to và tràn dịch ổ bụng. Phì đại chủ yếu ở thùy đuôi là đặc trưng và thường xảy ra do dẫn lưu tĩnh mạch của nó biệt lập đổ vào tĩnh mạch chủ dưới (bên dưới hội lưu tĩnh mạch gan). • Trên Siêu âm Doppler: không có dòng chảy, dòng chảy giảm tốc độ, đảo ngược dòng chảy hoặc dòng chảy rối với tốc độ tăng cao trong các tĩnh mạch gan. Khi có dòng chảy trong các tĩnh mạch gan và tĩnh chủ dưới, thì hình dạng sóng từ ba pha chuyển thành dạng phẳng giống như tĩnh mạch cửa –“tín hiệu Doppler giả tĩnh mạch cửa”, phản ánh bán tắc xuôi dòng. Tuy nhiên kiểu sóng này không đặc hiệu, và có thể gặp trong các tình trạng bệnh lý gây tăng áp lực trong nhu gan, như thâm nhiễm mỡ, viêm gan cấp, và xơ gan. • Khoảng 50% các bệnh nhân Budd-Chiari phát hiện tĩnh mạch thùy đuôi to với đường kính >3 mm, và dấu hiệu này được coi là đặc trưng khi không có suy tim. Tĩnh mạch này giãn là do thùy đuôi là thùy duy nhất trong gan dẫn lưu trực tiếp vào tĩnh mạch chủ dưới, và nó còn làm cầu nối tắt nhận máu của các nhánh bàng hệ trong nhu mô gan còn lại nên dẫn tới phì đại thùy đuôi và tĩnh mạch thùy đuôi
  17. 17. Hình ảnh siêu âm của hội chứng Budd-Chiari: • Chứng minh các nhánh bàng hệ tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch trong gan là dấu hiệu đặc trưng của hội chứng Budd-Chiari và có thể bao gồm các tĩnh mạch dưới bao gan, các mạch máu nối tắt giữa các tĩnh mạch gan, các nhánh bàng hệ tĩnh mạch-tĩnh mạch dẫn lưu trực tiếp vào tĩnh mạch chủ dưới, và các nhánh bàng hệ hình mạng nhện cổ điển. • Sự phát triển của các nhánh bàng hệ cửa-chủ tự phát cũng có thể xảy ra và trong một số trường hợp có thể tránh phải làm thủ thuật nối tắt cửa-chủ trong gan theo đường tĩnh mạch cảnh (TIPS).
  18. 18. Hình ảnh bình thường cửa Tĩnh mạch gan
  19. 19. Ultrasound images (A-D) and colorDoppler images (E, F). A: HK trong lòng TMCD dạng lưới (Inferior vena cava web with intra-luminal floating thrombus); B: HK bán phần tĩnh mạch gan giữa và hẹp lòng tĩnh mạch gan phải (Partial thrombus within the middle hepatic vein and osteal narrowing of the right hepatic vein); C: Xơ hóa tĩnh mạch gan phải tạo dải tăng âm dạng đường (Fibrosed right hepatic vein); D: tĨnh mạch dẫn lưu trong gan có hình dấu phẩy (Comma-shaped intrahepatic collaterals); E, F: Màng ngăn dạng lưới trong tĩnh mạch gan và nhánh tuần hoàn bàng hệ (Web at hepatic vein ostium and intrahepatic collatera
  20. 20. Hội chứng Budd-Chiari ở bệnh nhân nam 30 tuổi có tiền sử hemoglobin niệu kịch phát về đêm và xuất hiện sưng phồng ổ bụng. (Hình A) Siêu âm màu phát hiện hẹp tĩnh mạch gan giữa với aliasing mầu gần chỗ nối của nó với tĩnh mạch chủ dưới (mũi tên). (Hình B) Ảnh siêu âm màu và Doppler cho thấy tĩnh mạch gan giữa thông, nhưng tốc độ dòng chảy tăng cao. (Hình C) Ảnh siêu âm màu cho thấy tĩnh mạch thùy đuôito (mũi tên) tĩnh mạch của nó dẫn lưu trực tiếp vào tĩnh mạch chủ dưới. Hình ảnh cộng hưởng từ và sinh thiết gan xác định hội chứng Budd-Chiari.
  21. 21. Hội chứng Budd-Chiari ở bệnh nhân nữ 36 tuổi có tiền sử tăng hồng cầu vô căn và biểu hiện sưng, đau bụng. Trước đó bệnh nhân đã được đặt TIPS nhưng đã tắc. (Hình A) Ảnh thang xám cho thấy phì đại thùy đuôi (mũi tên) với nhiều cấu trúc ống, trống âm, ngoằn ngoèo trong gan. (Hình B) Nhiều cấu trúc ống trống âm trong gan. (Hình C) Ảnh Doppler màu xác định dòng chảy tĩnh mạch trong các tĩnh mạch bàng hệ đó.
  22. 22. Đánh giá shunt cửa-chủ trong gan sau đặt stent qua đường tĩnh mạch cảnh (transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunts,TIPS) • TIPS được sử dụng chủ yếu trong quản lý tăng áp lực tĩnh mạch cửa nặng và các biến chứng của nó, đặc biệt là xuất huyết không kiểm soát được do giãn tĩnh mạch dạ dày-thực quản và cổ chướng khó chữa. • Chỉ định đặt TIPS khác là hội chứng Budd-Chiari và tắc tĩnh mạch (tắc tiểu tĩnh mạch trung tâm tiểu thùy gan). Stent được đưa qua tĩnh mạch cảnh, tạo ra một đường nối giữa hệ cửa và hệ chủ, thường là giữa nhánh tĩnh mạch cửa phải và tĩnh mạch gan phải. Mục tiêu của đặt TIPS là làm giảm chênh áp lực của-chủ xuống dưới 12 mm Hg. • Tỷ lệ phát sinh rối loạn chức năng TIPS là cao, từ 23% đến 78% sau 1 năm. Siêu âm trong vòng 24 giờ sau đặt TIPS rất có ích để làm bằng chứng tình trạng thông giữa hệ cửa – chủ và ghi tốc độ dòng chảy cơ bản.
  23. 23. Hình ảnh HC Budd-chiari • Các hình ảnh rất đa dạng phụ thuộc vào vị trí tắc nghẽn ( Tĩnh mạch thùy, phân thùy hay tắc nghẽn toàn bộ: location of the obstruction: lobar, segmental, or diffuse venous obstruction). • Các phát hiện hình ảnh có thể được chia thành 4 loại chính: (The imaging findings can be divided into 4 main categories) 1. Những thay đổi về hình thái của gan (Morphological changes of the liver). 2. Những thay đổi về cấu trúc âm, tỷ trọng, tín hiệu của phần nhu mô gan liên quan (Attenuation changes of the involved liver parenchyma). 3. Những thay đổi mạch máu trong gan và tuần hoàn bàng hệ (Vascular changes including development of intrahepatic venous, systemic and portosystemic collaterals). 4. Các nốt tăng ngấm thuốc trong nhu mô gan : Nốt tái tạo tăng sản và nốt HCC (Hypervascular liver nodules: regenerative nodules and hepatocellular carcinoma).
  24. 24. 1. Những biến đổi về hình thái gan (Morphological changes of the liver) • Gan thường có hình thái bình thường trong tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan cấp tính. • Trong tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính, gan thể hiện hình thái thay đổi với phì đại thùy đuôi và teo nhu mô gan phía ngoại vi (changes of caudate lobe hypertrophy and peripheral atrophy). Các nốt trên bề mặt gan có thể cho thấy tiến triển của xơ gan (Nodularity of the hepatic surface may show progression to cirrhosis). • Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan thường kèm theo tràn dịch màng bụng và lách to.
  25. 25. 2. Những thay đổi về cấu trúc âm, tỷ trọng, tín hiệu của phần nhu mô gan liên quan (Attenuation changes of the involved liver parenchyma). • Trong tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan cấp tính (Acute hepatic venous outflow obstruction- H1, H2, H3) có sự giảm đậm độ nhu mô gan lan tỏa phía ngoại vi trên CT hoặc MRI. Phần trung tâm nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc mạnh trong thì động mạch. Đến thì tĩnh mạch cửa, mô hình ngấm thuốc kiểu flip-flot xảy ra với sự suy giảm đậm độ nhu mô gan vùng trung tâm ( Washout) trong khi phần ngoại vi lại tăng đậm độ do sự tích tụ chất tương phản từ các tĩnh mạch ngoại vi ( capsular veins). Trên MRI, cường độ tín hiệu nhu mô gan phía ngoại vi giảm trên T1W, tăng tín hiệu không đồng nhất trên T2W ( do phù nề). • Trong tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan mạn tính (Chronic hepatic venous outflow obstruction –H4, H5, H6 and H7): Sự thay đổi đậm độ nhu mô gan tùy thuộc vào mức độ tắc nghẽn tĩnh mạch. Mẫu hình ảnh phổ biến là: các vùng giảm đậm độ dạng đường, bờ viền không đều hoặc hình chêm chủ yếu nằm ở phía ngoại vi nhu mô gan (areas of linear, irregular, or wedge-shaped hypoattenuation predominantly located in the peripheral portion of the live) trên CT có cản quang hoặc MRI. Mẫu hình ít gặp khác đó là: Giảm đậm độ không đều hoặc giảm đậm độ lan tỏa. • Trong giai đoạn mạn tính, phần ngoại vi nhu mô gan có thể giảm tín hiệu trên T1W, T2W do xơ hóa ( Chronic stage MRI: Fibrosis).
  26. 26. Hội chứng Budđ-chiari (Budd-Chiari syndrome). BN nữ có rối loạn đông máu (coagulation disorder ) và Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan (hepatic vein thrombosis ): Trên CT cho thấy mô hình ngấm thuốc dạng khảm ( characteristic mosaic pattern) với giảm tỷ trọng không đồng nhất phía ngoại vi nhu mô gan thùy phải và thùy trán, trong khi tăng ngấm thuốc thùy đuôi.
  27. 27. Hội chứng Budd-chiari: Mô hình ngấm thuốc đảo ngược kiểu Flip-Flop (Classic flip-flop pattern of hepatic contrast enhancement). A. Trong thì động mạch: vùng trung tâm ( thùy đuôi và 1 phần phân thùy bên gan trái) ngấm thuốc mạnh đồng nhất), phần ngoại vi giảm tỷ trọng- ngấm thuốc ít. B. Đến thì tĩnh mạch cửa: vùng trung tâm thoát thuốc trở nên giảm tỷ trọng, vùng ngoại vi tăng ngấm thuốc trở nên tăng tỷ trọng. Huyết khối tĩnh mạch trên gan ( các mũi tên đen).
  28. 28. Hình 1: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan cấp tính do huyết khối cấp tính của tĩnh mạch gan (mũi tên màu xanh: Acute hepatic venous outflow obstruction due to acute thrombosis of hepatic veins). A. CT Thì tĩnh mạch cửa thấy nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc loang lổ với tăng ngấm thuốc mạnh thùy đuôi (*: caudate lobe). B. CT thì tĩnh mạch cửa ở mức thấp hơn hình A, Thấy tĩnh mạch cửa nhánh phải chưa được xác định rõ (các mũi tên ngắn) vì nó hoạt động như một tĩnh mạch dẫn lưu (dòng chảy ở rìa gan: hepatofugal flow). Từ gốc: unopacified right portal vein (short arrows) as it functions as a draining vein (hepatofugal flow).
  29. 29. Hình 2: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan cấp tính thứ phát (Secondaryacute hepatic venous outflowobstruction)trên BN bị u mô bào sợi ác tính trước đó. Khối u nằm trong tĩnh mạch thận trái và lan rộng tới tĩnh mạch chủ dưới. Có huyết khối của tĩnh mạch gan phải (mũi tên xanh) và giảm đậm độ lan tỏa phân thùy sau của thùy gan phải
  30. 30. Hình 3: Huyết khối cấp tính của tĩnh mạch gan trái và huyết khối bán phần của tĩnh mạch gan giữa (Acute thrombosis of left hepaticvein and partial thrombosis of middle hepaticvein ) với tiền sử BN có tiêm truyền hóa chất gần đây. A & B. Hình ảnh CT thì tĩnh mạch cửa trên 2 lát cắt canh nhau thấy gan trái giảm tỷ trọng lan tỏa, tắc tĩnh mạch trên gan giữa (màu đỏ) và tĩnh mạch trên gan trái ( màu xanh).
  31. 31. Hình 4: Tắc nghẽn một phần đường ra của tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính (Partial chronic hepatic venous outflow obstruction ) được phát hiện tình cờ ở một bệnh nhân được chụp CLVT vì đau Hạ sườn phải CRNN. CT Thì tĩnh mạch cửa cho thấy tắc mãn tính của tĩnh mạch gan phải và giữa (các mũi tên ngắn) với những thay đổi giảm đậm độ dạng lưới và teo thùy gan phải và phì đại bù trừ của thùy trái. Tĩnh mạch gan trái (mũi tên dài) không bị tắc. Nếu dòng chảy tĩnh mạch gan trái xuất hiện huyết khối mới ( New thrombosis) bệnh nhân có thể bị mất bù cấp tính (develop acute decompensation).
  32. 32. Hình 5: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan bán cấp thứ phát do bệnh đa hồng cầu (Subacutehepatic venous outflow obstructionsecondary to polycythemia vera). Có tràn dịch màng phổi hai bên cũng như cổ trướng lan tỏa (bilateral pleural effusions as well as diffuse ascites). Tất cả các tĩnh mạch gan đều không ngấm thuốckèm với nhữngvùng giảm tỷ trọng nhu mô gan không đều. Lưu ý : Giãn tĩnh mạch đơn/ bán đơn của tuần hoàn bàng hệ (dilated azygos/hemiazygos collateralsystemic vessels).
  33. 33. Hình 6: Cùng một bệnh nhân như Hình 5. Các thay đổi đậm độ trong gan trở về trạng thái shunt bình thường sau phẫu thuật nối cửa chủ (post portocaval shunt).
  34. 34. Hình 7: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan bán cấp (Subacute hepatic venous outflow obstruction) ở một phụ nữ 27 tuổi. A. Chụp CT pha tĩnh mạch cửa đơn độc với biểu hiện lâm sàng nghi ngờ viêm thanh mạc lupus (lupus serositis ) chứng tỏ gan to và cổ trướng. B. Chụp CT vùng trên gan cho thấy cấu trúc bờ cong bất thường (mũi tên). C-E. Siêu âm được thực hiện hai tuần sau khi chụp CT với tình trạng suy giảm chức năng gan của bệnh nhân. Siêu âm cắt ngang (C) cho thấy tĩnh mạch gan phải bị cắt đứt dạng dây (các mũi tên). D. Siêu âm Doppler màu cho thấy hẹp tại gốc của tĩnh mạch gan giữa / trái biểu hiện dòng chảy rối ( mũi tên). E. Siêu âm dòng chảy đi từ tĩnh mạch gan phải sang tĩnh mạch gan giữa tương ứng với cấu trúc đường bờ cong trên B ( mạch máu bàng hệ)
  35. 35. Một số tình huống đặc biệt: • Áp xe gan ( Hepatic Abscesses: H8, H9): Áp xe gan thường liên quan đến huyết khối tĩnh mạch cửa hoặc tĩnh mạch gan và có thể bắt chước 1 khối u ác tính như ung thư biểu mô tế bào gan. 2 loại này có thể phân biệt trên lâm sàng dựa vào triệu chứng sốt: áp xe – có sốt, số lượng bạch cầu tăng cao và các yếu tố nguy cơ gây HCC. Huyết khối tĩnh mạch trong áp xe gan thường không ngấm thuốc vùng trung tâm sau tiêm, còn k gan thì sẽ tăng ngấm thuốc vùng trung tâm tĩnh mạch có u.
  36. 36. Hình 8: Hình ảnh CT thì tĩnh mạch cửa cho thấy một ổ áp xe ở Hạ phân thùy IV / V với huyết khối của tĩnh mạch gan giữa (mũi tên) và giảm tỷ trọng vùng.
  37. 37. Hình 9: A và B. Nang hydatid (hydatid cyst) lớn trong thùy phải của gan chủ yếu nằm ỏ HPT VIII. Nang đang lan rộng và chèn ép các tĩnh mạch gan giữa và phải cũng như IVC. Gan biến đổi hình thái ở thùy phải thứ phát do xung huyết. Đầu mối của sự tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan là các mạch hệ thống. Mũi tên màu đỏ cho thấy các tĩnh mạch đơn và bán đơn (azygos and hemiazygos veins). C-E. Budd-Chiari còn bù mãn tính thứ phát sau u nang hydatid (Chronic compensated Budd-Chiari secondary to the hydatid cyst). u nang hydatid sau vỡ chưa thoát dịch hoàn toàn có bờ không đều vỏ dày kèm đường dẫn lưu kéo dài đến cơ hoành. Có sự phì đại thùy trái của gan với teo tương đối của thùy phải và nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc không đồng nhất sau tiêm. Tĩnh mạch gan giữa (mũi tên ngắn màu xanh) và tĩnh mạch gan phải có huyết khối với tuần hoàn bàng hệ (mạch phụ trong gan ở thùy phải của gan: intrahepatic collateral vessel in the right lobe of the liver: mũi tên dài màu xanh). IVC cũng không đều với việc giảm kích thước lòng ống gợi ý huyết khối mãn tính nhưng không gây tắc nghẽn trong IVC (chronic non-occlusive thrombosis within the IVC.).
  38. 38. Hình 10: Tắc nghẽn tĩnh mạch gan sau ghép gan (Post transplanthepaticvenous congestion). Bệnh nhân được ghép thùy phải của người hiến tặng còn sống có biểu hiện tăng liên tục phosphatasekiềm trong huyết thanh và bilirubin. Chụp CT A và B Sau ghép ngày thứ 6 cho thấy giảm đậm độ nhẹ của các nhánh tĩnh mạch gan giữa (mũi tên) trongthì động mạch(A), trở nên giảm đậm độ (*) với vùng tăng đậm độ liền kề (mũi tên) trong thì tĩnh mạch cửa (B). C. Trên siêu âm ở ngày thứ 14 sau ghép gan, vùng giảm đậm độ trên CT trở nên tăng âm (*) cho thấy teo trên các bản chụp theo dõi (không hiển thị).
  39. 39. Hình 11: Tình trạng sau ghép gan thùy trái với mô hình tăng cường nhu mô sung huyết thứ phát sau hẹp IVC ở mức cao hơn của nối thông (mũi tên xanh).
  40. 40. Hình 12: Tắc nghẽn đường ra của tĩnh mạch gan thứ phát sau tắc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bởi màng ngăn (Hepatic venous outflow obstruction secondary to membranous obstruction of the IVC). Gan to, đường bờ phía ngoại vi gan không đều. Nhiều tĩnh mạch dẫn lưu trong gan được nhìn thấy (mũi tên xanh và đỏ: Multiple intrahepatic collaterals ); cái nổi bật nhất giữa tĩnh mạch gan phải và tĩnh mạch gan giữa (mũi tên màu xanh). Có một tĩnh mạch gan lớn phụ bên phải lớn dẫn lưu vào IVC (mũi tên xanh: arge right inferior accessory hepatic vein draining into the IVC). Các mạch phụ ngoài gan giãn được chứng minh: Giãn tĩnh mạch đơn và tĩnh mạch bán đơn cạnh cột sống(mũi tên màu cam). Tĩnh mạch phụ dưới màng tim lớn, dọc theo bờ hoành và tim (mũi tên màu tím: Large inferior phrenicpericardiophrenic collateral vein, along the diaphragmatic and cardiac margins ), nối với một nhánh của tĩnh mạch gan trái
  41. 41. Hình 15: Cùng một bệnh nhân như Hình 12. Sau khi đặt stent IVC, tưới máu gan (the liver perfusion ) trở lại bình thường.
  42. 42. Ca lâm sàng: Hội chứng Budd-chiari do tắc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bởi màng ngăn hiếm gặp ( Bs Nguyễn Nghiệp Văn- PK Đa khoa Medic Hòa Hảo) • Tắc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới không hoàn toàn bởi màng ngăn trong lòng tính mạch chủ dưới ngay dưới chỗ hợp lưu của 3 tĩnh mạch trên gan. Các tĩnh mạch trên gan không giãn do màng ngăn trong TMCD nằm dưới các TM trên gan. Manh mối duy nhất gợi ý: TMCD giãn nhẹ. Đây là trường hợp hiếm gặp, điều trị: Đặt Stent TMCD. • Báo cáo: BN nữ, 33 tuổi, Tiền sử sảy thai nhiều lần. Khám: Tổ chức dưới da bụng nổi nhiều mạch máu giãn ngoằn ngoèo cách đây 06 năm, ngày cằng tăng nhưng không đau. Siêu âm: Thấy các búi giãn tĩnh mạch ngoằn ngoèo dưới da thành bụng, có tuần hoàn bàng hệ vùng rốn lách. Phì đại nhẹ thùy đuôi. Tĩnh mạch trên gan không có tắc nghẽn nhưng có giãn nhẹ tĩnh mạch chủ dưới do với đoạn trên và dưới. Trên Doppler thấy có dòng chảy rối đoạn cao TMCD, tín hiệu dòng chảy qua TMCD rất chậm. Chụp MSCT: bộc lộ được mằng ngăn trong lòng TMCD ( khó nhìn). Sau đó được chỉ định chụp mạch chẩn đoán xác định và đặt stent TMCD. Sau can thiêp dòng chảy TMCD bình thường. Tái khám định kỳ 3 tháng/ lần.
  43. 43. Hình 16: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính do tắc nghẽn tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bởi màng ngăn(Chronic hepatic venous outlflow obstruction due to membranous obstruction of inferior vena cava :IVC) cho thấy các mạch dẫn lưu nông và sâu trong và ngoài gan (intrahepatic and extrahepatic superficial and deep collateral vessels). A. Hình ảnh CT Sagital cho thấy sự tiêu biến từng đoạn của IVC gan (hình tròn). B-E: Tĩnh mạch bàng hệ trong và tĩnh mạch gan phụ dưới (Intrahepatic collateral veins and an inferior accessory hepatic vein). Có nhiều mạch máu phụ ngoài gan bao gồm đường dẫn truyền tĩnh mạch thận phải- tĩnh mạch bán đơn bên trái và tĩnh mạch nông thành bụng (superficial collaterals of the abdominal wall) . F. CT Coronal: Giãn các tĩnh mạch nông thành bụng bao gồm cả các tĩnh mạch thượng vị trên và dưới (striking superficial collaterals in the abdominal wall including superior and inferior epigastric veins)
  44. 44. Hình 17: Gan to (hepatomegaly). Lưu ý phì đại thùy đuôi (*). Các tĩnh mạch gan không được hình dung và IVC giống như khe và bị nén bởi gan to. Gan có tỷ trọng không đồng nhất với tình trạng giảm đậm đặc lan tỏa ở ngoại vi. Có một tổn thương tăng cường động mạch vẫn tăng đậm độ trong các hình ảnh tiếp theo mà không có hiện tượng rửa trôi phù hợp với một nốt tái sinh. Số lượng lớn cổ trướng được nhìn thấy
  45. 45. Hình 18: Tương tự như bệnh nhân trong Hình 17. Hình ảnh MR cho thấy gan phì đại trung tâm và giảm tưới máu gan ngoại vi kèm theo teo. Nốt tái tạo (mũi tên màu xanh lam: The regenerating nodule ) là nốt tăng tín hiệu trên T1 và Giảm tín hiệu trên T2. Nó ngấm thuốc thì động mạch và giữ thuốc thì muộn Có các mạch phụ trong gan và ngoài gan (các mũi tên màu xanh lá cây thể hiện các mạch phụ của tĩnh mạch đơn vùng thắt lưng). Cáctĩnh mạch phụ trong gan ở thùy đuôi đều dẫn lưu về tĩnh mạch chủ dưới (Intrahepatic venous collaterals in the caudate lobe lead to the IVC :mũi tên đỏ).
  46. 46. Hình 19: siêu âm có tiêm thuốc tương phản: Nốt tăng sinh mạch ở phân đoạn V của gan vẫn còn tăng ngấm thuốc trên hình ảnh 5 phút mà không bị rửa trôi (no washout).
  47. 47. Hình 20: Tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan mãn tính (Chronic hepatic venous outflow obstruction). Gan to và có tỷ trọng không đồng nhất lan tỏa. IVC bị thu hẹp lan tỏa do sự chèn ép bởi gan to và thùy đuôi. Các tĩnh mạch gan bị suy giảm do huyết khối mãn tính. Nhiều tổn thương tăng cường động mạch mà không bị rửa trôi trên hình ảnh pha chậm phù hợp với các nốt tái tạo (regenerating nodules)
  48. 48. Hình 21: Cùng một bệnh nhân như Hình 20. Nền vô số nốt tái tạo do tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan và tăng áp lực tĩnh mạch cửa (hepatic venous outflow obstruction and portal hypertension). Có một vùng giảm tín hiệu trên T1 và tăng tín hiệu trên T2 ở thùy phải của gan phù hợp với thiếu máu cục bộ tĩnh mạch (* venous ischemia ). Một nốt tái tạo (regenerative nodule ) nằm trong vùng thiếu máu cục bộ
  49. 49. Hình 22: Hình ảnh MRI với Gd-EOB-DTPA cho thấy nhiều nốt tăng tín hiệu trong nhu mô gan phù hợp với các nốt tái tạo (regenerative nodules).
  50. 50. Hình ảnh CLVT và MRI : HC Budd-Chiari • Phì đại thùy đuôi dạng khối. • Không quan sát thấy các tĩnh mạch trên gan hoặc tĩnh mạch chủ dưới trong thì tĩnh mạch và thì muộn: Hình mạng nhện của bàng hệ tĩnh mạch gan trên CT, MRI và chụp mạch (Spider web pattern of hepatic venous collaterals on CT, MR, angiography) • Các nốt tái tạo lớn ( dạng nốt tái tạo tăng sản: Large regenerative nodules (form of nodular regenerative hyperplasia) là đặc điểm của hội chứng Budd-chiari mạn tính. Hình ảnh và mô học tương tự tăng sản thể nốt khu trú ( FNH), có thể có ngấm thuốc dạng viền và sẹo xơ trung tâm, có giữ thuốc thì muộn mà không có Washout.
  51. 51. Dấu hiệu hình ảnh: • Các dấu hiệu hình ảnh của hội chứng Budd-Chiari tùy thuộc vào thể cấp tính và mạn tính, là hậu quả của việc tắc các tĩnh mạch gan. • Các dấu hiệu cấp tính bao gồm: gan to, lách to, nhu mô gan không đồng nhất trên siêu âm và ngấm thuốc không đều trên MSCT. • Các dấu hiệu mạn tính: phì đại phân thùy đuôi ( gặp trong 80% BN có tắc nghẽn tĩnh mạch gan), teo các phân thùy ngoại vi, giãn các tĩnh mạch bàng hệ, dịch cổ trướng.Trên siêu âm 2D không nhìn thấy các tĩnh mạch gan, siêu âm Doppler phổ màu không có dòng chảy, dòng chảy giảm tốc độ, đảo ngược dòng chảy hoặc dòng chảy rối với tốc độ tăng cao trong các tĩnh mạch gan. Trên chụp cắt lớp vi tính đa dãy và chụp mạch không quan sát thấy các tĩnh mạch gan, huyết khối các tĩnh mạch gan và tĩnh mạch chủ dưới, thấy các nhánh bàng hệ tĩnh mạch trong gan và tĩnh mạch chủ dưới.
  52. 52. • Ngày 14/10/2020 Bệnh viện Trung ương Quân đội 108 đã tiếp nhận một Bệnh nhân nam 21 tuổi, tiền sử khỏe mạnh, khởi phát bệnh đột ngột 3 ngày với triệu chứng: gan to, cổ trướng, đau vùng hạ sườn phải. Kết hợp các dấu hiệu lâm sàng, xét nghiệm và hình ảnh chụp cắt lớp vi tính đa dãy, siêu âm và chụp mạch, bệnh nhân đã được chẩn đoán hội chứng Budd-Chiari kịp thời và tiến hành phương pháp điều trị thích hợp. Hiện tại Bệnh nhân đã được thực hiện kỹ thuật đặt Stent nối thông cửa- chủ cấp cứu và đang điều trị hồi sức tích cực.
  53. 53. Hình minh họa hội chứng Budd-chiari • Dịch ổ bụng ( mũi tên) chèn ép tĩnh mạch gan, nhu mô gan không đồng nhất do hoại tử trung tâm và nốt tái tạo tang sinh mạch ( mũi tên cong:heterogeneous hepatic parenchyma due to centrilobular necrosis, and hypervascular regenerative nodules). • Thùy đuôi ( HPT I) phì đại ( mũi tên hở:the caudate lobe with hypertrophy ). • Huyết khối tĩnh mạch chủ dưới (the thrombosed IVC).
  54. 54. CT sau tiêm thấy phì đại thùy đuôi kèm tuần hoàn bàng hệ phụ cho thùy đuôi ( caudate hypertrophy, a large caudate collateral vein). Teo nhu mô gan phía ngoại vi và ngấm thuốc không đồng nhất. Các tĩnh mạch gan bị tắc (The hepatic veins were occluded). Budd Chiari syndromepresentingwith hepatic transientmosaicenhancementpattern (Mô hình ngấm thuốc dạng khảm trong HC Budd-chiari)
  55. 55. Nữ 30 tuổi mắc hội chứng Budd-chiari. Nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc mạnh loang lổ (patchy enhancement of liver: Mũi tên) và không quan sát thấy tĩnh mạch gan ( absence of hepatic veins). Dịch ổ bụng (*). Nữ 30 tuổi mắc hội chứng Budd-chiari. Phì đại thùy đuôi (enlargement of caudate lobe: CL) và nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc loang lổ (mũi tên). Dịch ổ bụng (*), Tĩnh mạch chủ dưới ( đầu mũi tên: inferior vena cava).
  56. 56. BN nam 28 tuổi bị thiếu Protein S xuất hiện hội chứng Budd-chiari cấp tính, ảnh MSCT thì tĩnh mạch cửa thấy HK tĩnh mạch trên gan phải, giữa và trái (thrombus involving right, middle, and left hepatic veins)
  57. 57. BN nữ 25 tuổi bị bệnh Celiac (celiac disease) xuất hiện Hội chứng Budd chiari mạn tính ( Chronic BCS). Ảnh MSCT thì TMC thấy TM trên gan phải chỉ là đường xơ hóa giảm tỷ trọng ( mũi tên). Giãn tĩnh mạch azygos cũng được quan sát thấy (Dilated azygos vein: Đầu mũi tên) đại diện cho dẫn lưu bàng hệ tĩnh mạch đốt sống (vertebrolumbarvenous collateral).
  58. 58. Hội chứng Budd-chiari: • Thì TM cửa (A) thấy nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc không đồng nhất với mẫu ngấm thuốc dạng đốm phì đại ở vùng trung tâm (mũi tên: heterogeneous and mottled enhancement pattern with central prominence) • B. Ngấm thuốc đồng nhất thì muộn. • C.D. Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan phải và trái (đầu mũi tên)
  59. 59. Từ khóa: CLVT budd chiari Siêu âm: tắc tĩnh mạch trên gan phải và tĩnh mạch trên gan giữa. Early and delayed phases of liver enhancement in Budd-Chiari Syndrome: Thì ĐM và Thì Muộn nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc loang lổ không đồng nhất
  60. 60. • BN nữ 64 tuổi, tắc tĩnh mạch gan mạn tính cho hình ảnh HC budd chiari điển hình với: Nhiều dịch tự do ổ bụng. • Teo các phân thùy phía ngoại vi kèm các nốt tái tạo tăng tỷ trọng vùng trung tâm nhưng không có phì đại thùy đuôi. Không có tĩnh mạch gan nào được quan sát thấy. Hình ảnh tăng tưới máu nhu mô gan vùng trung tâm, giảm tưới máu vùng ngoại vi. Không quan sát thấy khối u gan.
  61. 61. BN nữ 37 tuổi Hội chứng Budd-chiari trong bối cảnh bị tăng tiểu cầu ( thrombocytosis). MSCT không tiêm thuốc thấy giảm tỷ trọng nhu mô gan phía ngoại vi, ưu thế thùy gan trái, sau tiêm nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc mạnh không đồng nhất vùng trung tâm dạng lốm đốm (mottled Appearace). Phì đại thùy đuôi ( hypertrophy of the Caudate Lobe-CL), tràn dịch màng bụng. Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan huyết khối nhỏ trong lòng TMCD (thrombosis of hepatic veins and small thrombosis of IVC: Mũi tên trắng).
  62. 62. Nam, 42 tuổi, Hội chứng Budd-chiari trên nền bệnh tăng hồng cầu (Polycythemia). Đánh giá MRI với chuỗi xung: T2W- T1W FS không tiêm, T1 sau tiêm thì ĐM muộn và thì tĩnh mạch cửa. Thấy: Gan to, Phì đại thùy đuôi, dịch tự do ổ bụng, nhu mô gan vùng trung tâm ngấm thuốc mạnh không đồng nhất dạng lốm đốm, huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan ( đầu mũi tên trắng), Thiếu máu cục bộ gan trái ( mũi tên trắng: Left liver Ischemia).
  63. 63. HC Budd-chiari mãn tính ở bệnh nhân xơ gan (HBV) - Đánh giá MRI: Tràn dịch màng bụng; Xơ gan với biến đổi hình thái gan: Phì đại thùy gan trái và thùy đuôi. Các nốt tái tạo trong nhu mô gan; các tĩnh mạch dẫn lưu trong gan đổ trực tiếp vào tĩnh mạch chủ dưới ( đầu mũi tên đỏ: intrahepatic collaterals draining directly into IVC ). Không thấy ngấm thuốc tĩnh mạch gan phải ( mũi tên đỏ). Tĩnh mạch chủ dưới giảm khẩu kính đoạn trong gan.
  64. 64. HC Budd-chiarimãn tính (ChronicBCS ) ở một bệnh nhân có hội chứng kháng phospholipid (antiphospholipid syndrome)-Đánh giá MRI: huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan (đầu mũi tên: hepaticveins thrombosis ); Phì đại thùy đuôi đè ép tĩnh mạch chủ dưới; thiếu máu cục bộ nhu mô gan trái (mũi tên trắng:ischemic left liver parenchyma (white arrow).
  65. 65. HC Budd-chiari và huyết khối tĩnh mạch cửa ở một bệnh nhân có tiền sử tiểu huyết sắc tố kịch phát về đêm(paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) - Đánh giá MRI: tràn dịch màng phổi hai bên; tràn dịch màng bụng; không xác định được tĩnh mạch gan; Nhu mô gan vùng trung tâm ngấm thuốc không đồng nhất dạng đốm; huyết khối tĩnh mạch cửa nhánh phải và trái (mũi tên đỏ: right and left portal vein thrombosis ); Nhu mô gan phía ngoại vi ngấm thuốc giảm.
  66. 66. Hội chứng Budd-chiari ở một bệnh nhân có Thiếu hụt Protein phản ứng C do di truyền- MRI: không xác định được các tĩnh mạch gan (absence of identification of hepatic veins); Tĩnh mạch chủ dưới nhỏ ( giảm khẩu kính).
  67. 67. Hội chứng Budd-chiari mãn tính ở một bệnh nhân nữ có tiền sử dùng thuốctránh thai Estrogen đường uống. CT: Huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan lan rộng (mũi tên trắng: Extensive hepaticveins thrombosis ); phì đại thùy đuôi; thiếu máu cục bộ thùy gan trái (hypertrophyof the caudatelobe; left liver lobeischemia).
  68. 68. Huyết khối khối u của IVC và tĩnh mạch gan phải (Tumoral thrombosis of IVC and right hepatic vein) khối u xâm lấn vào tâm nhĩ phải (mũi tên đỏ: right atrium ); tràn dịch màng phổi phải; Tràn dịch màng bụng.
  69. 69. HC Budd-chiari ở một bệnh nhân có tiền sử rối loạn tăng sinh tủy (myeloproliferative disorders). Đánh giá C: giảm kích thước của IVC (đầu mũi tên) do thùy đuôi phì đại đè ép; huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan (mũi tên đen); mô hình tăng ngấm thuốc vùng trung tâm gan dạng lốm đốm với sự tăng cường giảm dần của vùng ngoại vi gan nhu mô gan.
  70. 70. Bn nam 42 tuổi mắc bệnh tăng sinh tủy (myeloproliferative disease) đã phát triển thành HC Budd chiari mạn tính (chronic BCS). MRI: T1 FS thì TM cửa không quan sát thấy 3 tĩnh mạch trên gan. Nhu mô gan ngấm thuốc không đồng nhất- loang lổ, lách to, tĩnh mạch chủ dưới bị đè ép ( không hiển thị).
  71. 71. • BCS mạn tính do huyết khối tĩnh mạch gan ( BCS due to thrombosis of the hepaticveins): Mô hình tưới máu dạng khảm. • Nữ 41 tuổi bị đái ra huyết sắc tố kịch phát về đêm ( Paroxysmal NocturnalHemoglobinuria: PNH) có biểu hiện bụng chướng và tụt huyết áp. • MRI: gan to, không quan sát thấy các tĩnh mạch gan, tĩnh mạch cửa ngấm thuốcnổi bật. Thùy đuôi không bị ảnh hưởng bởi sự tắc tĩnh mạch gan nên vẫn ngấm thuốcmạnh. Có lớp dịch mỏng quanh gan.
  72. 72. Tóm lại • Nhận dạng các hình ảnh điển hình liên quan đến tắc nghẽn đường ra tĩnh mạch gan ( Hội chứng Budd-chiari): Có thể đưa ra chẩn đoán kịp thời, chính xác và đưa ra phác đồ xử trí phù hợp. • Bài viết được hoàn thành khi tôi chưa có điều kiện cập nhật các kiến thức về can thiệp mạch, nên một số phần dịch thuật chưa sát ý và chưa bộc lộ được sự độc đáo của phương pháp. • Hy vọng tài liệu này đủ đáp ứng yêu cầu cơ bản và đủ về hình ảnh giúp các bạn mới tiếp cận có các nhìn tổng quan hơn.
  73. 73. Tài liệu tham khảo • Imaging of Hepatic Venous Outflow Obstruction ( C-1091,ECR-2014) • https://bsxqtuan.wordpress.com/2013/01/06/sieu-am-doppler-mau-mach-mau-benh-ly-gan/ • Dopplerultrasoundof Budd Chiari syndrome & SOS (Samir Haffar M.D) • https://benhvien108.vn/chan-doan-hoi-chung-budd-chiari-hiem-gap.htm • Imaging and interventionsin Budd-Chiarisyndrome (https://www.wjgnet.com/1949-8470/full/v3/i7/169.htm) • https://epos.myesr.org/posterimage/esr/ecr2011/105130/mediagallery/349283 • https://digestive-diseases.imedpub.com/collateral-pathways-in-budd-chiari-syndrome-mdct- depiction.php?aid=9511(Collateral Pathways in Budd Chiari Syndrome- MDCT Depiction)

×