Skin or Dermatological Manifestations of Endocrine Diseases

STUDENT – Dr Vinal J Shah GUIDE – Dr Ameet K
 DIABETES MELLITUS  OBESITY  THYROID DISORDERS  ADRENAL DISORDERS  HYPERLIPIDEMIA  SEX HORMONE DISORDERS  PARATHYRO...
 SKIN SYMPTOMS DUE TO DIABETIC VASCULAR ABNORMALITIES- Diabetic microangiopathy- -responsible for dermapathy, also retino...
 MC dermatosis associated with DM.  Microangiopathy and neuropathy are involved.  Initial lesion is an oval, dull-red p...
 Evolves slowly, producing a superficial scale, leaving an atrophic brownish scar.  The colour is due to haemosiderin in...
 A peculiar rosy reddening of the face, and sometimes of the hands and feet.  Maybe seen in long- standing diabetes.  A...
 Uncommon (0.3 -3%) among diabetic patients.  YOUNG FEMALES  Non scaling plaques with a yellow atrophic center, surface...
 yellow aspect in centre is most likely due to thinning of the dermis, making subcutaneous fat more visible.  Ulceration...
 Seen in patients with diabetes with and without renal insufficiency.  Attributed to glycation of collagen and minor inj...
 Waxy tight skin on the backs of the hands and limited joint mobility (‘prayer sign’).  It is an index of underlying mic...
 Multiple, grouped, minute papules on the extensor surface of the fingers in or near the knuckle‐pads or periungual regio...
 Ill‐defined induration of the skin.  M/C seen neck and upper back.  In overweight adults with Type 2 diabetes.  Perma...
 Non‐scarring subepidermal bullae up to several cms in diameter on a non‐inflamed base.  Affects the lower legs and feet...
 Late manifestation of diabetic microangiopathy.  Due to sudden loss of perfusion to the already compromised cutaneous m...
 Mostly in elderly diabetics  Average duration of DM of 5 years.  Well-demarcated, erythematous areas occur on the legs...
 Skin infections due to S.aureus and GAS haemolyticus are common.  Infections causing severe furuncles, carbuncles and s...
 Non-clostridial gas gangrene-  This complication develops in the soft tissues near a gangrenous focus.  Commonest path...
 May be the presenting feature of diabetes, and is frequently seen in patients whose disease is not well controlled.  Hi...
 Insulin lipodystrophy.
 ACANTHOSIS NIGRICANS:  Symmetric, velvety to verrucous, hyperkeratotic and hyperpigmented plaques that have a predilect...
 SKIN TAGS:  Small, soft, pedunculated lesions.  Eyelids, neck and axillae.  Associated with obesity.  Marker for dia...
 Develop quite dramatically in diabetic patients with hyperlipidaemia.  Results in a significant risk of pancreatitis . ...
 Thyroid hormone receptors are abundantly expressed in human skin and hair follicles.  It has effect on keratinocyte pro...
 The most characteristic change is warm, moist feel of the skin due to vasodilation and excessive sweating.  Palmar eryt...
GRAVES DERMOPATHY  Graves’ Dermopathy/pretibial myxedema:  Jadassohn-Dösseker disease or Myxoedema tuberosum  Accompani...
 Peau d’orange appearance due to extensive infiltration, or plaques and nodules with a woody induration.
 Histologically, there is dermal accumulation of hyaluronic acid.  Pathogenesis is unclear. Thyrotropin (TSH) and TSH re...
 Treatment -Most cases do not require any therapy. -Topical corticosteroid therapy may bring about long-term partial remi...
 About 1% of patients with Graves’ disease.  Triad of digital clubbing, soft tissue swelling of hands and feet, and peri...
 Most patients have minimal or no symptoms, but in those with symptoms, stiffness is the most frequent.
 Hashimoto thyroiditis, the main cause of hypothyroidism apart from dietary iodine deficiency.  Lateral sparseness of th...
 Other features are carpal tunnel syndrome, ptosis and brittle, slow‐growing nails.  Apart from pretibial myxoedema a mo...
 CUSHINGS SYNDROME  Chronic glucocorticoid excess may occur due to 1. Increased secretion of adrenocorticotrophic hormon...
 Due to insufficient secretion or supply of adrenocortical hormones or hormonal compounds— mainly cortisol and mineraloco...
 Hyperpigmentation of the skin, due to increased secretion of pituitary MSH and ACTH as a response to low adrenal cortico...
 Most common of all xanthomas  Seen >50years  When seen in childrens and young adults its associated with Familial hype...
 These are subcutaneous and move with the underlying tendon.  Associated with familial hyperlipidemia type 2a
 Yellowish nodules located especially on the elbow and knees  Associated with Familial dysbetalipoprotenemia, familial h...
 Male skin is thicker, more hairy and slightly more pigmented than female skin due to higher androgen content.  The cuta...
 Besides OCPs, oestrogen‐producing tumours are the m/c and m/s causes of hyperoestrogenism.  The classical skin signs ar...
 Necrolytic migratory erythema is the pathognomonic dermatological presentation.  A neoplasm which typically arises from...
 Similar with pellagra, zinc deficiency and acrodermatitis enteropathica, even though patients with glucagonoma syndrome ...
 HYPOPARATHYROIDISM:  Dry skin, sparse hair, and melasma.  The nails may be dystrophic, with ridging or distal destruct...
 HYPERPARATHYROIDISM:  Associated with itching and cutaneous metastatic calcification which presents as grossly visible ...
 HYPOPITUITARISM:  Insufficiency of the adenohypophysis (anterior pituitary) may involve individual or multiple hormones...
 Classically, the absence MSH results in pale hypopigmented skin, and carotinaemia gives a yellowish tint.  GH and/or pr...
 Loss of terminal hair due to decreased gonadotrophin secretion is observed in all patients, first in the axillae and lat...
 HYPERPITUITARISM:  Dermatological features include a protruding, thickened lower lip, oedematous thick eyelids, a large...
 The nails are flat and wide and grow fast.  Non-cutaneous features include macroglossia, visual field defect and headac...
 MEN 1 SYNDROME:  Mutation in the MEN1 (menin) gene on chr11, is characterized by the occurrence of primary tumors invol...
 MEN2 SYNDROME:  MEN2A (Sipple’s syndrome), and MEN2B  Both these variants are caused by mutations of the RET oncogene....
 MEN2A is also linked to pheochromocytomas and parathyroid adenomas.  A variant with lichen amyloidosis may occur, affec...
 MEN2B presents with multiple mucosal neuromas.  These are fleshy papules or nodules chiefly present on the lips, giving...
 HARRISONS PRINCIPLES OF INTERNAL MEDICINE 20TH EDITION.  FITZPATRICKS CLINICAL DERMATOLOGY.  INTERNET SOURCES.
