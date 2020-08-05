Novel Cardiac biomarkers in Ischemic heart disease

Successfully reported this slideshow.
L/O/G/O Novel biomarkers in Ischemic Heart Disease Chair person: Dr. Praveen Kusubi Dr. Ram S Kaulgud Student: Dr. Ravikir...
Introduction • A biomarker is defined as a substance or parameter that is an indicator of an underlying biological or path...
Features of an ideal cardiac marker 1. Accuracy (ability to identify individuals at risk). 2. Reliability (stability of re...
• Rule in/out an acute MI. • Distinguish between acute and recent MI. • Monitor the success of thrombolytic therapy. • Ris...
Cardiac Biomarkers in MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION 2 3 4 5 Days After Onset of STEMI MultiplesoftheURL Upper reference limit 1 5 ...
Biochemical changes in Acute Myocardial Infarction (Mechanism of release of myocardial markers) Ischemia to myocardial mus...
History of Cardiac Biomarkers  1954 - SGOT (AST)  1955 - LDH  1960 - CPK  1972 - CPK isoforms by Electrophoresis  197...
TIME LINE OF MARKERS OF MYOCARDIAC DAMAGE & FUNCTION 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2005 AST in AMI Electrophoresis for CK ...
Biomarkers Depending on the underlying process,the cardiac markers can be classified as- – Markers of Inflammation – Marke...
Proinflammatory cytokines HsCRP, Homocysteine, GDF-15, Fibrinogen, (Older - IL-6, TNFa and VCAM-1) Plaque destabilisation ...
The appearance of these markers in the blood stream and their measurable life in the blood following ischemia depends on :...
CARDIAC MUSCLE CELL Subcellular distribution of myocardial proteins : determines time course of biomarker appearance in ge...
Current Cardiac Markers Cardiac Markers of the Past CK-MB Total CK Activity Myoglobin Aspartate Aminotransferase Activity ...
Protein elevations in serum after MI Serum Protein Time After Infarction: 1st Elevation(hours) Time After Infarction: Peak...
16 LDH
Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis • Transaminases – Not reliable as cardiac markers because of abundance in liver and other ...
Creatinine kinase… • Percentage of CK-MB fraction found in the heart is higher than in most other tissues (15%–20% of the ...
Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis Myoglobin • Heme protein found in skeletal and cardiac muscle. • Its low molecular weight ...
Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis cTn • Thin filament of striated muscle and control the calcium-mediated interaction of act...
Characteristics Troponin C Troponin I Troponin T Weight 18 KD 26.5 KD 39 KD Function Calcium binding subunit Actomyosin-AT...
cTn… • Timing of release – begin rising in the blood 4-6 hours post infarction. Peaks in 12- 24 hours and weeks to return ...
REFERENCE RANGE *As assays become more sensitive and specific the reference range for troponins continues to decrease. Val...
Cardiac Troponin in Patients with Kidney Disease ● In good kidney function, Troponin T and Troponin I give equivalent info...
Cardiac Troponin in Patients with Kidney Disease… ● Dialysis increases Troponin T,but decreases cTnI (Exact reasons: NOT C...
Troponin assays • The skeletal and cardiac isoforms of troponin T and troponin I are distinct, and skeletal isoforms are n...
Troponin assays cTn… • Serial sampling (upto 12hrs) – Sensitivity >95% – Specificity 90% • Single sample (at initial evalu...
Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis hs-cTn • Novel testing devices: 5 to 10 fold more sensitive than existing troponin assays....
hs-cTn… • Earlier "rule in" may reduce morbidity by allowing earlier revascularization, earlier transfer to the coronary c...
ROLE OF SERIAL MEASUREMENT • Blood samples for the measurement of Troponin should be drawn o On first assessment o Repeate...
ROLE OF SERIAL MEASUREMENT… For example, patients with renal failure or HF can have significant chronic elevations in cTn....
Estimates of sensitivity and specificity of diagnostic tests for AMI MARKERS SENSITIVITY SPECIFICITY 2-8h 8-24 24-72 >72 M...
Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis H-FABP • A LMW protein involved in myocardial fatty-acid metabolism. • Kinetics similar to...
H-FABP… • May perform better and reach its upper reference limit sooner than either myoglobin or troponin. • Increased in ...
Biomarker - Myocardial ischemia Ischemia modified albumin (IMA) • Unique type of cardiac marker (FDA approved in 2003) tha...
Ischemia modified albumin (IMA)… • The albumin cobalt binding test has been approved by the FDA for use as a rule-out mark...
Glycogen phosphorylase (GP) • Catalyses the first step in glycogenolysis in which glycogen is converted to glucose1-phosph...
Glycogen phosphorylase (GP)… • The accelerated GPBB release from cardiomyocytes after successful thrombolysis leads to a m...
Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture Pregnancy-associated plasma protein-A (PAPP-A) • Metzincin superfamily of metallo...
Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture PAPP-A… • PaPPA > 2.9 mIU/L predicts a 4.6-fold increase in risk of cardiovascula...
Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture Myeloperoxidase (MPO) • Member of the heme peroxidase family, is produced by poly...
Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) – 2,9 • Family of endopeptidases that are secret...
sCD40L • TNFa family. • Upregulated on platelets located in intraluminal thrombus. • Released during thrombogenesis indica...
47 Marker Significance cTn, hs-cTn, H-FABP Help diagnose myocardial infarction (MI) in the early hours following symptoms ...
BIOCHEMICAL MARKERS IN MYOCARDIAL ISCHAEMIA / NECROSIS IN • CK-MB (mass) • Troponins (I or T) • Myoglobin OUT • AST activi...
Case 1: What would you do? ● Man, 55 years old ● Risk factors: smoker, hypertension ● Complaint: CHEST PAIN since 3 hours ...
Case 2: What would you do? ● Woman, 50 years old ● Risk factors: Diabetes mellitus for 10 years ● Complaint: CHEST PAIN si...
Case 3: What would you do? ● Man, 45 years old ● Risk factors: Diabetes mellitus for 10 years, smoker ● No specific compla...
SUMMARY • “Cardiac Enzymes” are obsolete • Diagnosis of myocardial infarction includes detection of a rise/fall of cardiac...
SUMMARY… • Early diagnosis – myoglobin, CK isoforms • Definitive diagnosis – CK-MB, cTn • Late diagnosis – LDH, cTn • Trop...
SUMMARY… • Elevated Troponins in the absence of clinical signs of ischaemic heart disease require consideration of other c...
References • Harrisons Principles of Internal Medicine - 20th edition • Braunwald’s Heart Disease – 11th edition • Alpert ...
References… • Eggers KM, Oldgren J, Nordenskjold A, Lindahl B. Diagnostic value of serial measurement of cardiac markers i...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. L/O/G/O Novel biomarkers in Ischemic Heart Disease Chair person: Dr. Praveen Kusubi Dr. Ram S Kaulgud Student: Dr. Ravikiran
  2. 2. Introduction • A biomarker is defined as a substance or parameter that is an indicator of an underlying biological or pathological process. • A characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indication of normal biologic process, pathogenic process or pharmacologic response to a therapeutic intervention. • Cardiac events, especially ACS. • Staging of cardiac disease, timing of cardiac events, prognostication and decision-making regarding the management of cardiovascular events.
  3. 3. Features of an ideal cardiac marker 1. Accuracy (ability to identify individuals at risk). 2. Reliability (stability of results when repeated). 3. Predictivity (release proportionate to extent of injury). 4. High sensitivity and specificity. 5. Robust (Rapid, simple, accurate and inexpensive detection). 6. Bridge pre-clinical and clinical. 7. Rise and fall rapidly after ischemia. 8. Therapeutic impact with early intervention.
  4. 4. • Rule in/out an acute MI. • Distinguish between acute and recent MI. • Monitor the success of thrombolytic therapy. • Risk stratification of patients with ACS. Questions answered by cardiac markers…!
  5. 5. Cardiac Biomarkers in MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION 2 3 4 5 Days After Onset of STEMI MultiplesoftheURL Upper reference limit 1 5 2 10 20 50 7 8 URL = 99th %tile of Reference Control Group 100 cTn - no reperfusion cTn - reperfusion CKMB - no reperfusion CKMB - reperfusion Alpert et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2000;36:959. ……... 0 1
  6. 6. Biochemical changes in Acute Myocardial Infarction (Mechanism of release of myocardial markers) Ischemia to myocardial muscles (with low O2 supply) Anaerobic glycolysis Increased accumulation of lactate Decrease in pH Activate lysosomal enzymes Disintegration of myocardial proteins Cell death & necrosis Clinical manifestations Release of intracellular contents to blood (BIOMARKERS) ECG changes
  7. 7. History of Cardiac Biomarkers  1954 - SGOT (AST)  1955 - LDH  1960 - CPK  1972 - CPK isoforms by Electrophoresis  1975 - CK - MB by immuno-inhibition  1975 - Myoglobin  1985 - CK - MB Mass assay  1989 - Troponin T  1992 - Troponin I
  8. 8. TIME LINE OF MARKERS OF MYOCARDIAC DAMAGE & FUNCTION 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2005 AST in AMI Electrophoresis for CK andLD CKin AMI CK – MB Myoglobin assay CK-MB mass assay RIAfor ANP cTnT assay RIA forBNP and proANP cTnl assay RIA for proBNP POCT for myoglobin CK- MB, cTnI Immunoassay for proBNP IMA Genetic Markers AST: aspartate aminotransferase CK: creatine kinase LD: lactate dehyydrogenase cTn: cardiac-specifictroponin ANP: atrial natriuretic peptide BNP: brain natriuretic peptide POCT: point-of-care testing IMA: ischaemia-modified albumin Time [years] Timeline history of assay methods for markers of cardiac tissue damage and myocardial function.
  9. 9. Biomarkers Depending on the underlying process,the cardiac markers can be classified as- – Markers of Inflammation – Markers of Plaque instability – Markers of Plaque rupture – Markers of Myocardial ischemia – Markers of Myocardial necrosis – Markers of Myocardial stress (ventricular overload) - NT-proBNP, MR-proANP, ET1, Gal3.
  10. 10. Proinflammatory cytokines HsCRP, Homocysteine, GDF-15, Fibrinogen, (Older - IL-6, TNFa and VCAM-1) Plaque destabilisation Plaque rupture Ischemia Necrosis MMP, MPO, PGF, PAPP-A sCD40 ligand, Lp-PLA2, sPLA2 Unbound FFA, IMA, Glycogen phosphorylase BB CKMB, cTn, Myoglobin, H-FABP Classification of CardiacBiomarkers according to various stages during cardiac diseaseprocess
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. The appearance of these markers in the blood stream and their measurable life in the blood following ischemia depends on :  Intracellular location • cytosol vs structurally bound  Molecular weight • larger diffuse at a slower rate  Rate of elimination • smaller rapidly as compared to larger  Blood flow in the necrotic region
  13. 13. CARDIAC MUSCLE CELL Subcellular distribution of myocardial proteins : determines time course of biomarker appearance in general circulation
  14. 14. Current Cardiac Markers Cardiac Markers of the Past CK-MB Total CK Activity Myoglobin Aspartate Aminotransferase Activity CKMB Isoforms Lactate Dehydrogenase Activity Troponin I and T LD1/LD2 Ratio
  15. 15. Protein elevations in serum after MI Serum Protein Time After Infarction: 1st Elevation(hours) Time After Infarction: Peak Elevation(hours) Duration of Elevation (days) AST(SGOT) 12-24 24-48 10-14 LDH 12-24 24-48 10-14 CKMB 4-6 18-24 2-3 Myoglobin 2-3 9-12 1 Troponin I & T 4-8 24-48 Depends on extent of damage (Trop I 7-10 d/ Trop T 10-14 d) IMA ½ 6 ½-1 H-FABP 1-5 5-10 1
  16. 16. 16 LDH
  17. 17. Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis • Transaminases – Not reliable as cardiac markers because of abundance in liver and other tissues. • LD – The prolonged elevation makes it a good marker for those patients admitted to the hospital after several days of MI – Non-specific : progressive muscular dystrophy, myoglobinuria, leukemia, pernicious anemia, megaloblastic and hemolytic anemia, renal disease and malignancy. • CK (A cytosolic carrier protein for high-energyphosphates) CK BB Neurological diseases ; prostatectomy; GI malignancy CK MB AMI (CKMB greater than 10 ng/mL) CK MM Myopathy, hypothyroidism, polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis, muscle trauma, intensive exercise, AMI
  18. 18. Creatinine kinase… • Percentage of CK-MB fraction found in the heart is higher than in most other tissues (15%–20% of the CK is CK-MB) • Most muscles have much more CK per gram than heart tissue (but 1%-6% of CK is CK-MB). Skeletal muscle damage can confound the diagnosis of an MI. • CK-MB to Total CK ratio (CK Index) – <3  skeletal muscle source – >5  cardiac source • CK-MB2 is diagnostic for MI and elevated as early as myoglobin and is more specific. (Disadvantage - specialized electrophoretic equipment)
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis Myoglobin • Heme protein found in skeletal and cardiac muscle. • Its low molecular weight accounts for its early release profile. • Rises 2-4 hours after onset of infarction, peaks at 9-12 hours and returns to normal within 24-36 hours. • Serial sampling every 1-2 hours can increase the sensitivity and specificity; a rise of 25-40% over 1-2 hours is strongly suggestive of acute MI. • 95% sensitivity for acute MI between 2-8 hours.
  21. 21. Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis cTn • Thin filament of striated muscle and control the calcium-mediated interaction of actin and myosin. • Three isoforms. • Troponin C  all muscle tissues. • cTnI  completely specific for the heart. • cTnT  small amounts by skeletal muscles, though clinical assays do not detect skeletal TnT. • Have cytosolic and structural pools.
  22. 22. Characteristics Troponin C Troponin I Troponin T Weight 18 KD 26.5 KD 39 KD Function Calcium binding subunit Actomyosin-ATP- inhibiting subunit Anchors troponin complex to the tropomyosin strand Cardiac Specificity None Yes Yes
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. cTn… • Timing of release – begin rising in the blood 4-6 hours post infarction. Peaks in 12- 24 hours and weeks to return to normal. • The 99th percentile of the healthy population is around 0.06 ng/mL, (depending on the assay). Levels above this threshold are almost certainly indicative of myocyte damage • Sensitivity and specificity of cardiac troponins – 33% from 0-2 hours, 50% from 2-4 hours, 75% from 4-8 hours and >95% from 8 hours after onset of chest pain. – The specificity is 90%.
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. REFERENCE RANGE *As assays become more sensitive and specific the reference range for troponins continues to decrease. Values greater than 99th percentile of the upper reference limit (greater than 99th percent of the normal population) should be considered abnormal Cardiac Marker Reference Range Cardiac troponin I (cTnI) <0.06 ng/mL * Cardiac troponin T (cTnT) < 0.1 ng/mL * Creatine kinase MB isoenzyme (CKMB) <10 ng/mL Myoglobin <170 ng/mL (>25% increase over 90 min. suggests AMI)
  27. 27. Cardiac Troponin in Patients with Kidney Disease ● In good kidney function, Troponin T and Troponin I give equivalent information. ● In renal dysfunction, TROPONIN I assessment appears to have a specific role. ● Among patients with end-stage renal disease and no clinical evidence of acute myocardial necrosis, ● 15% to 53% show increased cTnT ● <10% have increased cTnI Freda BJ, Tang WH, Van Lente F,Peacock WF, Francis GS. Cardiac troponins in renal insufficiency: review and clinical implications. J Am Coll Cardiol2002;40:2065–71
  28. 28. Cardiac Troponin in Patients with Kidney Disease… ● Dialysis increases Troponin T,but decreases cTnI (Exact reasons: NOT CLEAR) ● An elevation of Troponin in patients with renal insufficiency is associated with a higher risk of morbidity regardless of the presence of cardiac symptoms or documented CAD. Freda BJ, Tang WH, Van Lente F,Peacock WF, Francis GS. Cardiac troponins in renal insufficiency: review and clinical implications. J Am Coll Cardiol2002;40:2065–71
  29. 29. Troponin assays • The skeletal and cardiac isoforms of troponin T and troponin I are distinct, and skeletal isoforms are not detected by the monoclonal antibody-based assays currently in use • Troponin C is not used clinically because both cardiac and smooth muscle share troponin C isoforms • Due to variations in assay precision and individual laboratory policies, the upper limit of normal varies between laboratories.
  30. 30. Troponin assays cTn… • Serial sampling (upto 12hrs) – Sensitivity >95% – Specificity 90% • Single sample (at initial evaluation) – Sensitivity 70-75% • Conventional cTn assays have low sensitivity at the time of AMI presentation.
  31. 31. Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis hs-cTn • Novel testing devices: 5 to 10 fold more sensitive than existing troponin assays. • Earlier detection of myocardial infarction relative to the time of presentation. • High-sensitive cTn assays – Single sample (at initial evaluation)  90% (c/w 70-75%) – Within 3 hours  80-85% (c/w 55%) • To achieve the best clinical use, cTn has to be interpreted as a quantitative variable. Rising and/or falling levels differentiate acute from chronic cardiomyocyte necrosis.
  32. 32. hs-cTn… • Earlier "rule in" may reduce morbidity by allowing earlier revascularization, earlier transfer to the coronary care unit, and earlier initiation of evidence-based AMI treatment. • Rise rapidly, usually within 1 h after symptom onset, and they remain elevated for a variable period of time. • Increase the accuracy of AMI diagnosis at the time of presentation to the emergency department. • Several large multicenter studies have consistently shown hs-cTn assay increase the accuracy of AMI diagnosis, and it might be an excellent tool for risk stratification
  33. 33. ROLE OF SERIAL MEASUREMENT • Blood samples for the measurement of Troponin should be drawn o On first assessment o Repeated 3-6 h later. • The second sample is required if: o Further ischemic episodes occur or o Timing of the initial symptoms is unclear • Toestablish the diagnosis of MI, a rise and/or fall in values with at least one value above the cut-off level is required.
  34. 34. ROLE OF SERIAL MEASUREMENT… For example, patients with renal failure or HF can have significant chronic elevations in cTn. ● These elevations can be marked, as seen in many patients with MI, but do not change acutely  no myocardialinfarction ● If the serial troponin measurement shows significantly higher troponin level  Evidence of myocardialinfarction
  35. 35. Estimates of sensitivity and specificity of diagnostic tests for AMI MARKERS SENSITIVITY SPECIFICITY 2-8h 8-24 24-72 >72 Myoglobin 95 75 0 0 70 CK-MB mass 60 95 98 50 90 LDH 40 85 95 90 85 cTn 75 95 98 98 90
  36. 36. Biomarker - Myocardial necrosis H-FABP • A LMW protein involved in myocardial fatty-acid metabolism. • Kinetics similar to that of myoglobin. • Rapidly released early in myocardial infarction and necrosis into the cytosol. • Released within 6 hours and is not specific to the heart, similar to myoglobin. • Adds to incremental value to cTn in the early diagnosis of ACS
  37. 37. H-FABP… • May perform better and reach its upper reference limit sooner than either myoglobin or troponin. • Increased in association with greater numbers of cardiovascular risk factors and was an independent risk factor for all-cause and cardiovascular death (could be a useful indicator for the early identification of high risk patients in the general population) • H-FABP< 5.8 mcg/L cTn H-FABP Mortality at six months - - Zero - + 4.93 fold increase + + 7.93 fold increase
  38. 38. Biomarker - Myocardial ischemia Ischemia modified albumin (IMA) • Unique type of cardiac marker (FDA approved in 2003) that is not a protein released from damaged myocytes. Rather, a variant form of albumin which is a marker seen in association with ischemia • Measured by spectrophotometry. • Detects ischemia before irreversible cell damage occurs. • The change in albumin appears to occur within minutes of ischemia and peaking within 6h, and remains elevated for up to 12-24h, thus allowing detection before the development of myocardial necrosis
  39. 39. Ischemia modified albumin (IMA)… • The albumin cobalt binding test has been approved by the FDA for use as a rule-out marker for acute myocardial ischemia • Elevated in most patients with cirrhosis, bacterial and viral infections, advanced cancers, stroke (brain ischemia), and end-stage renal disease. • Sensitivity ranges from 71 to 98%, and specificity 45–65% • Main limitation  low specificity Biomarker - Myocardial ischemia
  40. 40. Glycogen phosphorylase (GP) • Catalyses the first step in glycogenolysis in which glycogen is converted to glucose1-phosphate, utilizing inorganic phosphate. • Three different GP isoenzymes have been described in human tissues: GPLL (liver), GPMM (muscle), and GPBB (brain). In the heart, GPBB is predominant. • In cardiomyocytes, GP is associated with glycogen and the sarcoplasmatic reticulum and forms a macromolecular complex • Levels increase between 1 and 4h from chest pain onset and return to the reference interval within 1–2 days after AMI onset Biomarker - Myocardial ischemia
  41. 41. Glycogen phosphorylase (GP)… • The accelerated GPBB release from cardiomyocytes after successful thrombolysis leads to a more rapid increase in GPBB, earlier and also higher peak values. • GPBB thus may be useful, along with other soluble myocardial proteins, for assessing the effectiveness of thrombolytic therapy noninvasively. • GPBB also increases early in patients with UA and reversible ST-T alterations in the resting ECG at hospital admission and could be useful for early risk stratification in these patients. Biomarker - Myocardial ischemia
  42. 42. Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture Pregnancy-associated plasma protein-A (PAPP-A) • Metzincin superfamily of metalloproteinases (a proatherosclerotic metalloproteinase) • PAPP-A is released during plaque destabilization (promising novel cardiac biomarker) • Induces the activation of insulin-derived growth factor-1 (IGF-1), which in turn induces inflammation and lipid uptake that can contribute to atherogenesis and plaque instability.
  43. 43. Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture PAPP-A… • PaPPA > 2.9 mIU/L predicts a 4.6-fold increase in risk of cardiovascular death, MI or revascularisation even without a raised cTn. • Higher PAPP-A levels are associated with higher 3-vessel thin-cap fibroatheroma burden in patients with CAD.
  44. 44. Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture Myeloperoxidase (MPO) • Member of the heme peroxidase family, is produced by polymorphonuclear leukocytes, neutrophils, and monocytes and released in inflammatory conditions. • Expressed by macrophages capable of activating and it induces low density lipoprotein (LDL) oxidation • MPO is considered to be a major contributor in the formation and rupture of plaque. • MPO concentrations were predictive of cardiovascular events up to 16 h after chest pain
  45. 45. Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) – 2,9 • Family of endopeptidases that are secreted by various inflammatory and tumor cells as zymogens and are subsequently activated by proteinases • Contribute to atherosclerotic plaque rupture and clinical events by degenerating structural components of the plaque matrix • An elevated MMP-2 activity in plaques is associated with a higher rate of subsequent ischemic cerebrovascular events
  46. 46. sCD40L • TNFa family. • Upregulated on platelets located in intraluminal thrombus. • Released during thrombogenesis indicating plaque rupture • >5mcg/L Biomarkers of plaque instability/rupture
  47. 47. 47 Marker Significance cTn, hs-cTn, H-FABP Help diagnose myocardial infarction (MI) in the early hours following symptoms Inflammatory markers such as GDF-15, hs-CRP, fibrinogen, uric acid Predict MI and death PAPP-A, MMP, MPO Predict the risk of acute coronary syndrome LP-PLA2 and sPLA2 Predict incident and recurrent cardiovascular events ANPs, ET1, MR-proADM, copeptin, and galectin-3 Predict death and heart failure following a MI and provide risk stratification information for heart failure.
  48. 48. BIOCHEMICAL MARKERS IN MYOCARDIAL ISCHAEMIA / NECROSIS IN • CK-MB (mass) • Troponins (I or T) • Myoglobin OUT • AST activity • LDH activity • LDH isoenzymes • CK-MB activity • CK-Isoenzymes • CK-Total FUTURE • Ischaemia ModifiedAlbumin • Glycogen Phosphorylase BB • H-Fatty Acid Binding Protein
  49. 49. Case 1: What would you do? ● Man, 55 years old ● Risk factors: smoker, hypertension ● Complaint: CHEST PAIN since 3 hours prior to admission CKMB: 20 (cuf off: 24) Troponin T : low (Cut off 0.03)
  50. 50. 50
  51. 51. Case 2: What would you do? ● Woman, 50 years old ● Risk factors: Diabetes mellitus for 10 years ● Complaint: CHEST PAIN since 2 hours prior to admission Waiting for biomarker results?
  52. 52. Case 3: What would you do? ● Man, 45 years old ● Risk factors: Diabetes mellitus for 10 years, smoker ● No specific complaint. ● ECG found during routine medical check up
  53. 53. SUMMARY • “Cardiac Enzymes” are obsolete • Diagnosis of myocardial infarction includes detection of a rise/fall of cardiac biomarkers (preferable Troponin) with at least one value above the 99th percentile upper reference limit. • Cardiac Troponins and Myoglobin now play a pivotal role in the diagnosis of AMI. • Cardiac Troponins play an important role in the risk stratification of ACS patients.
  54. 54. SUMMARY… • Early diagnosis – myoglobin, CK isoforms • Definitive diagnosis – CK-MB, cTn • Late diagnosis – LDH, cTn • Troponin is the most specific biomarker in diagnosing myocardial infarction. • Elevated Troponin levels in patients without ECG changes & with normal CK-MB levels may identify patients at increased risk of cardiac events.
  55. 55. SUMMARY… • Elevated Troponins in the absence of clinical signs of ischaemic heart disease require consideration of other causes of cardiac injury • Need for rapid TAT & reliable cardiacmarkers. • Additional roles for cardiac markers in: – Reperfusion monitoring – Infarct size/prognosis – Intra/post-operative MI (non-cardiac/cardiac surgery)
  56. 56. References • Harrisons Principles of Internal Medicine - 20th edition • Braunwald’s Heart Disease – 11th edition • Alpert JS, Thygesen K, Antman E, Bassand JP.Myocardial infarction redefined–a consensus document of the Joint European Society of Cardiology/American College of Cardiology Committee for the redefinition of myocardial infarction. J Am Coll Cardiol 2000;36:959-69. • Mair J, et al. Equivalent early sensitivities of myoglobin, creatine kinase MB mass, creatine kinase isoform ratios, and cardiac troponins I and T for acute myocardial infarction. Clin Chem1995;41:1266–72 • Biomarkers of acute myocardial infarction in the elderly: troponin and beyond Martin G Rains,Charles A Laney,Alison L Bailey and Charles L Campbell. Dove Press journal. 11 July 2014. • Ramachandran S. Vasan. Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disease: Molecular Basis and Practical Considerations; Circulation. 2006; 113: 2335-2362
  57. 57. References… • Eggers KM, Oldgren J, Nordenskjold A, Lindahl B. Diagnostic value of serial measurement of cardiac markers in patients with chest pain: limited value of adding myoglobin to troponin I for exclusion of myocardial infarction. Am Heart J 2004;148:574-81. • Yin Ge,Thomas J. Wang;Circulating, imaging, and genetic biomarkers in cardiovascular risk prediction;Trends Cardiovasc Med. 2011 May; 21(4): 105-112.
  58. 58. THANK YOU

