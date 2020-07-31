Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EVALUATION OF ASCITES DR.CHETHAN Y DR.PRAVEEN KUSUBI
DEFINITION • Greek word ‘ASKOS’ –Bag or sac • Accumulation of fluid with in the peritoneal cavity
PATHOGENESIS
• NON CIRRHOTIC ASCITES Production of proteinaceous fluid Stenosis or occlusion of portal vein by tumour nodules Portal ve...
Leakage of pancreatic or bile fluid Extensive retroperitoneal dissection
CAUSES OF ASCITES PARENCHYMAL LIVER DISEASE (78%) Cirrhosis of liver Fulminant hepatic failure MALIGNANCY(12%) CARDIOVASCU...
INFECTIONS(2%) TB Coccidioidomycosis Fitz hugh curtis syndrome Renal(1.5%) Nephrotic syndrome Uremia Hemodialysis OTHERS(1...
CLINICAL FEATURES • HISTORY Alcohol abuse Injection Drug use Blood transfusion Multiple sexual partners Homosexuality Tatt...
• History of heart failure • Onset of ascites pain abdomen Fever • Vaginal discharge
• PHYSICAL EXAMINATION • Abdominal distension • Check for Flank dullness, if present check shifting (Rule out D/D for dist...
DIAGNOSIS • Diagnosis of ascites: abdominal paracentesis/USG • Evaluation of cause of Ascites= HISTORY +PHYSICAL EXAMINATI...
• ABDOMINAL PARACENTESIS Indications: New onset ascites for evaluation of cause All in-patient with ascites Repeat the par...
CONTR-INDICATIONS: Coagulopathy: only when clinically evident DIC or fibrinolysis is present PATIENT POSITION Supine or la...
CHOICE OF NEEDLE 1.5 inch, 22 guage needle 3.5inch ,22 guage needle Steel needles preferredto plastic sheathed canula TECH...
• Slow insertion with Intermittent Aspirations • Approx. 30ml of fluid • Discard the needle and attach another sterile nee...
THERAPEUTIC PARACENTESIS • 1.5 inch 18 guage or 3.5 inch 18 guage needle • 15 guage 5 holed needle has been produced speci...
Indications for therapeutic paracentesis Tense ascites (first line management) Diuretic resistant ascites (second line man...
ASCITIC fluid Analysis Routine optional Unusual Unhelpful Cell count Amylase Bilirubin Cholesterol Albumin Culture in bloo...
GROSS APPEARANCE Normal Transparent and slightly yellow Absolute neutrophil count <1000/mm3 Nearly clear Counts >5000/mm3 ...
CELL COUNT • WBC < 500 cells/mm3 • PMN <250 cells/mm3 • Corrected WBC count in traumatic tap- 1PMN subtacted for every 250...
SAAG(serum ascites albumin gradient) • Based on oncotic-hydrostatic balance • Calculated by subtracting the albumin values...
• After diuretics SAAG narrows down in cardiac ascites and never in cirrhosis of liver • Help ful in management
Draw backs- Doesn’t explain pathogenesis SAAG falsely low if S.Albumin is less than 1.1gm/dl Both serum and acsitic sample...
• Corrected SAAG in hyperglobulinaemia=uncorrected SAAG*0.16*serum globulin +2.5 • Approx 5% cases of ascites have mixed a...
High gradient >1.1gm/dl Alcoholic hepatitis Budd chiari syndrome Cardiac ascites Fulminant hepatic failure Massive liver m...
LOW GRADIENT <1.1GM/DL Biliary ascitis Bowel obstruction or infarction Nephrotic syndrome Pancreatic ascites Peritoneal ca...
CULTURE • Done with blood culture bottles with high sensitivity • Sensitivity was approx. around 50% in agar plates and 80...
TOTAL PROTEIN • Depends on Serum protein concentration and • Almost 20% cases of cirrhosis with relatively high serum prot...
• Combination of total protein , glucose and LDH helps in distinguishing SBP from secondary peritonitis Total protein> 1gm...
GLUCOSE • APPROX equal to serum glucose • In SBP detected late almost drops to 0mg/dl LDH • Uncomplicated ascites- half of...
GRAM STAIN of ASCITIC FLUID • Detects only if >10,000 bacteria/ml • In SBP concentration usually 1/ml (sensitivity of 10% ...
Zn STAIN and CULTURE FOR TB Stain is Rarely positive Sensitivity of culture is 50% and 100% in laproscopy with histology a...
TRIGLYCERIDES • Chylous ascites- > 200mg/dl (usually greater than 1000mg/dl) • Sterile but cloudy ascites in the setting o...
Algorithm for the approach to Ascites ABDOMINAL PARACENTESIS DARK BROWN BLOODY MILKY CORRECTED WBC COUNT BILIRUBIN CONCENT...
WBC PMN SAAG >50% PMN <50%PMN CELL COUNT <500 >500 <250 >250 >1.1 <1.1 >1.1 <1.1 >1.1 <1.1 TP<2.5gm TP>2.5gm TP<2.5gm SBP ...
Approach for differentiating SBP from secondary Bacterial pancreatitis PMN >250/mm3 Bile stained TP->1gm Glu-<50mg LDH rai...
COMPLICATIONS ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION 1.Classification Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis Monomicrobial non neutrocytic bac...
2.CRITERIA SBP MNB CNNA SEC. BACTERIAL PERITONITIS POLYMICROBIAL BACTERASCITES Positive ascitic fluid culture(monomi crobi...
2. PATHOGENESIS ALTERED BOWEL FLORA BACTERIA IN MESENTRIC NODES BACTERIA IN ABD LYMPHATICS BACTERIA IN THORACIC DUCT
BACTERAEMIA BACTERIA IN HEPATIC LYMPH BACTERASCITES POOR OPSONIC ACTIVITY MODERATE OPSONIC ACTIVITY GOOD OPSONIC ACTIVITY ...
For spontaneous infections : ascites is prerequesite Liver disease can be chronic, acute or subacute For secondary infecti...
• Asctic fluid protein concentration < 1gm/dl is a risk factor for SBP • MNB probably represents the early stage of asciti...
3.SYMPTOMS AND SIGNS OF ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION Symptom or sign SBP (%) MNB CNNA Sec. peritoniti s Polymicrobial bacterasc...
4.FREQUENCY OF OCCURANCE • In 1980,s frequency was- 10% • Recently – 5-6% • Of culture positive ascites- 2/3rd will be SBP...
5.PATHOGENS IN ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION Organism SBP(%) MNB Sec. bacterial peritonitis SBP with SID Monomicrobial E.Coli 37...
6.RISK FACTORS • T. Protein<1gm/dl • Paracentesis (1 in 1000 taps) • GI hemorrhage • UTI
7.DIAGNOSIS • Ascitic fluid analysis • Elevated absolute PMN with a predominance of neutrophils in a clinical setting comp...
• Repeat the paracentesis after 48 hours to asses the response to treatment
TREATMENT WHEN TO START ??? • PMN >250cells/mm3 • MNB • CNNA • Wbc >500 cells/mm3 PMN<250 cells/mm3
WHAT TO START?? WHENT TO REPEAT PARACENTESIS??
8. TREATMENT OF ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION DIAGNOSIS TREATMENT SBP 5 days of IV antibiotic Cefotaxime 2gm 8th hourly Switch o...
CNNA • 5 days of IV third generation cephalosporin (cefotaxime 2gm 8th hourly) • Repeat paracentesis after 48 hours • Stab...
Polymicrobial bacterascites • IV 3rd GEN cefhalosporins plus antianerobes • Peritonitis develops in 1 in 10 of needle perf...
• Amoxicillin-clavulanic acid is also effective • Avoid fluroquinolones as emperical therapy to treat SBP • Avoid nephroto...
IV ALBUMIN 1.5GM/KG/BD.WT at the time of infection detected 1gm/kg/BD.WT on day 3 ORAL ANTIBIOTICS Oral ofloxacin 400mg BD...
9. PROGNOSIS • In the past mortality was 48-95% • By 1991 reduced to <10 % by early detection and treatment • No survivors...
10.PREVENTION OF SBP Indication Drug Result Prior SBP Norfloxacin 400mg oral OD until death or liver transplantation 66%re...
Cirrhosis with ascitic fluid toal protein <1.5gm/dl And either CTP >9 plus T.Bil >3 mg/dl Or S.Creatinie >1.2mg/dl Or BUN>...
OTHER COMPLICATIONS Cellulitis of lower limb and abdominal wall Tense ascitis Hepatic hydrothorax Abdominal wall hernias
TREATMENT OF ASCITES • The SAAG is helpful diagnostically and for therapeutic decision making • Diuretics and salt restric...
LOW GRADIENT ASCITES Peritoneal carcinomatosis (m/c)- Repeated paracentesis TB peritonitis - ATT Pancreatic ascites - spon...
HIGH GRADIENT ASCITES Abstinence from alcohol 1) DIET EDUCATION • Salt restriction 2gm/day • Fluid restriction is warrante...
• Monitoring urinary sodium excretion • Role of urine sodium to pottassium ratio in management • Avoid urinary catheterisa...
2) ROLE OF DIURETICS • Spironolactone is the mainstay of treatment for patients with cirrhosis and ascites • Started with ...
• The 100 : 40 ratio of the daily doses of spironolactone and furosemide usually maintains normokalemia • Alcoholic patien...
• No limit has been identified for acceptable daily weight loss in patients who have massive edema • As soon as the edema ...
when to stop diuretics? • Encephalopathy • serum sodium concentration less than 120 mmol/L despite fluid restriction, and ...
3) BLOOD PRESSURE • whether diuretics should be withheld when a patient’s blood pressure is low?? • Moniter the baseline B...
• Unless it has dropped rapidly or the patient has confusion or azotemia, diuretics should be given. • Blood pressure corr...
• Midodrine can be started at 5 mg orally 3 times daily and titrated up to achieve an increase in blood pressure of approx...
• 5) THERAPEUTIC PARACENTESIS • What is the role of therapeutic paracentesis ? • When to do Ascitic tap? • How frequently ...
4) Role of vaptans • Increase urinary water excretion • largest randomized trial that included only patients with cirrhosi...
5.OUT PATIENT MANAGEMENT OF ASCITES • Moniter BP, orthostatic hypotension, urea, creat, once in every 2-4 weeks until they...
• Diet education is crucial to the successful management of such patients • Patients with truly diuretic-resistant ascites...
Low sodium diet (2000 mg/d) and carefully titrated doses of diuretics (spironolactone and furosemide Urine Na/K >1 urine N...
• Discontinue NSAID, • ACEI, ARB, and • beta blocker Ascites persists Add midodrine (if BP<90) Ascites persists Therapeuti...
Refractory ascites • Refractory ascites is defined as ascites unresponsive to a sodium-restricted diet and high-dose diure...
COLLOID REPLACEMENT • A controversial issue regarding therapeutic paracentesis is the role of colloid replacement • Curren...
TIPS ( TRANSJUGULAR INTRAHEPATIC PORTO SYSTEMIC SHUNT) • TIPS is a side-to-side portacaval shunt • TIPS placement was firs...
Indications: Cirrhosis with diuretic resistant ascites Varices Hepatic hydrothorax
PERITONEOVENOUS SHUNT
LIVER TRANSPLANTATION
References • Sleisenger and Fordtran’s gastrointestinal and liver disease 10th edition • Diseases of liver and biliary sys...
Evaluation of ascites
Evaluation of ascites
Evaluation of ascites
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evaluation of ascites

12 views

Published on

Evaluation of ascites - tapping diagnosis evaluation management SAAG Ratio and physician and updates and guidelines

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Evaluation of ascites

  1. 1. EVALUATION OF ASCITES DR.CHETHAN Y DR.PRAVEEN KUSUBI
  2. 2. DEFINITION • Greek word ‘ASKOS’ –Bag or sac • Accumulation of fluid with in the peritoneal cavity
  3. 3. PATHOGENESIS
  4. 4. • NON CIRRHOTIC ASCITES Production of proteinaceous fluid Stenosis or occlusion of portal vein by tumour nodules Portal vein thrombosis lymph node obstruction by tumor Hypoalbuminaemia secondary to proteinuria High output or low output heart failure
  5. 5. Leakage of pancreatic or bile fluid Extensive retroperitoneal dissection
  6. 6. CAUSES OF ASCITES PARENCHYMAL LIVER DISEASE (78%) Cirrhosis of liver Fulminant hepatic failure MALIGNANCY(12%) CARDIOVASCULAR CAUSES(5%) CCF Constrictive pericarditis Cardiomyopathy Thrombosis of IVC Budd chiari syndrome Veno occlusive diseases
  7. 7. INFECTIONS(2%) TB Coccidioidomycosis Fitz hugh curtis syndrome Renal(1.5%) Nephrotic syndrome Uremia Hemodialysis OTHERS(1.5%) Pancreatitis Severe hypothyroidsm Collagen vascular disease Trauma
  8. 8. CLINICAL FEATURES • HISTORY Alcohol abuse Injection Drug use Blood transfusion Multiple sexual partners Homosexuality Tattos Life time maximum body weight
  9. 9. • History of heart failure • Onset of ascites pain abdomen Fever • Vaginal discharge
  10. 10. • PHYSICAL EXAMINATION • Abdominal distension • Check for Flank dullness, if present check shifting (Rule out D/D for distension of abdomen by percussion) • Check for the signs of liver cell failure • Sister mary joseph nodule • JVP
  11. 11. DIAGNOSIS • Diagnosis of ascites: abdominal paracentesis/USG • Evaluation of cause of Ascites= HISTORY +PHYSICAL EXAMINATION+ ACSITIC FLUID ANALYSIS
  12. 12. • ABDOMINAL PARACENTESIS Indications: New onset ascites for evaluation of cause All in-patient with ascites Repeat the paracentesis if signs of infection appears
  13. 13. CONTR-INDICATIONS: Coagulopathy: only when clinically evident DIC or fibrinolysis is present PATIENT POSITION Supine or lateral decubitus position INSERTION SITE Left lower quadrant> right lower quadrant 2 finger breadth cephalad and 2 finger breadth medial Careful in the case of surgical scar
  14. 14. CHOICE OF NEEDLE 1.5 inch, 22 guage needle 3.5inch ,22 guage needle Steel needles preferredto plastic sheathed canula TECHNIQUE DIAGNOSTIC PARACENTESIS: • Sterile aseptic measures • local anesthesia infiltrated • Z technique
  15. 15. • Slow insertion with Intermittent Aspirations • Approx. 30ml of fluid • Discard the needle and attach another sterile needle to the syringe • Inoculate in to 2 blood culture bottles( 5- 10ml in 50ml bottle and 10-20ml in 100ml culture bottle) • EDTA tube for cell count and red top tube for biochemistry
  16. 16. THERAPEUTIC PARACENTESIS • 1.5 inch 18 guage or 3.5 inch 18 guage needle • 15 guage 5 holed needle has been produced specifically for this purpose • Use of vaccum bottles or pump for faster collection • 2-4 litres of fluid is removed in diuretic sensitive ascites • Total tap is done for diuretic resistant
  17. 17. Indications for therapeutic paracentesis Tense ascites (first line management) Diuretic resistant ascites (second line management) Childs grade B Selection of patients S. Biilrubin <10mg/dl Plt >40,000/mm3 S.Cr <3mg/dl
  18. 18. ASCITIC fluid Analysis Routine optional Unusual Unhelpful Cell count Amylase Bilirubin Cholesterol Albumin Culture in blood culture bottles Cytology Fibronectin Total protein Glucose MTB smear, culture and PCR Lactate Gram stain, LDH TG ph
  19. 19. GROSS APPEARANCE Normal Transparent and slightly yellow Absolute neutrophil count <1000/mm3 Nearly clear Counts >5000/mm3 Cloudy and shimmering effect Counts >50,000/mm3 Resembles mayonnaise RBC count of 10,000/mm3 Pink appearance RBC count of >20,000/mm3 Distictly red Traumatic Tap Blood clots Milky fluid TG >200mg/dl (without shimmering effect) and layers out if placed in refrigerator Dilute Skim milk TG 100-200mg/dl Jet black or Tea coloured Pancreatic Ascites and Malignant melanoma Dark brown fluid Biliary perforation
  20. 20. CELL COUNT • WBC < 500 cells/mm3 • PMN <250 cells/mm3 • Corrected WBC count in traumatic tap- 1PMN subtacted for every 250 RBC • SBP- neutrophilic predominance • TB peritonitis and peritoneal carcinomatosis- Lmphocytic predominance • Diuresis related elevation of total counts
  21. 21. SAAG(serum ascites albumin gradient) • Based on oncotic-hydrostatic balance • Calculated by subtracting the albumin values of both serum and ascitic fluid • Correlates directly with portal pressure • SAAG of > 1.1gm/dl considered to have portal HTN (97% accuracy) • Converse is also true
  22. 22. • After diuretics SAAG narrows down in cardiac ascites and never in cirrhosis of liver • Help ful in management
  23. 23. Draw backs- Doesn’t explain pathogenesis SAAG falsely low if S.Albumin is less than 1.1gm/dl Both serum and acsitic sample are obtained simultaneously Lipid interferes in albumin assay Arterial hypotension narrow SAAG
  24. 24. • Corrected SAAG in hyperglobulinaemia=uncorrected SAAG*0.16*serum globulin +2.5 • Approx 5% cases of ascites have mixed ascites (TB peritonitis and cirrhosis) and SAAG will be >1.1gm/dl of
  25. 25. High gradient >1.1gm/dl Alcoholic hepatitis Budd chiari syndrome Cardiac ascites Fulminant hepatic failure Massive liver mets Mixed ascites Myxedema Portal vein thrombosis Sinusoidal obstructive syndrome
  26. 26. LOW GRADIENT <1.1GM/DL Biliary ascitis Bowel obstruction or infarction Nephrotic syndrome Pancreatic ascites Peritoneal carcinomatosis Post operative lymphatic leak Serositis in connective tissue disorder Tubercular Peritonitis
  27. 27. CULTURE • Done with blood culture bottles with high sensitivity • Sensitivity was approx. around 50% in agar plates and 80% in blood culture bottle method
  28. 28. TOTAL PROTEIN • Depends on Serum protein concentration and • Almost 20% cases of cirrhosis with relatively high serum protein will have ascitic fliuid protein >2.5gm/dl • Total protein doesn’t increase during SBP • Cardiac ascites > 2.5gm/dl • HCC, massive liver metastasis <2.5gm/dl • Old transudate/ exudate classification is obsolete now
  29. 29. • Combination of total protein , glucose and LDH helps in distinguishing SBP from secondary peritonitis Total protein> 1gm/dl Glucose less than 50mg/dl LDH > upper limit of normal for serum
  30. 30. GLUCOSE • APPROX equal to serum glucose • In SBP detected late almost drops to 0mg/dl LDH • Uncomplicated ascites- half of the serum level • SBP and secondary peritonitis – concentration is more than serum AMYLASE • Normal-<50u/l • Acute pancreatitis and intestinal perforation- >2000u/l(5 folds of serum)
  31. 31. GRAM STAIN of ASCITIC FLUID • Detects only if >10,000 bacteria/ml • In SBP concentration usually 1/ml (sensitivity of 10% in centrifuged sample) • Helpful in diagnosis of secondary peritonitis
  32. 32. Zn STAIN and CULTURE FOR TB Stain is Rarely positive Sensitivity of culture is 50% and 100% in laproscopy with histology and culture of peritoneal biopsy CYTOLOGICAL EXAMINATION It wil not detect unless peritoneal in involved sensitivity is 100% in peritoneal carcinomatosis and 20-30% in malignancy related ascited Serum AFP is more sensitive than ascitic fluid cytology in HCC
  33. 33. TRIGLYCERIDES • Chylous ascites- > 200mg/dl (usually greater than 1000mg/dl) • Sterile but cloudy ascites in the setting of cirrhosis : 60+/- 40mg/dl • Clear acsites :18+/- 9mg/dl BILIRUBIN • >6mg/dl or greater than serum bilirubin suggestive of biliary or proximal SI perforation
  34. 34. Algorithm for the approach to Ascites ABDOMINAL PARACENTESIS DARK BROWN BLOODY MILKY CORRECTED WBC COUNT BILIRUBIN CONCENTRATION TG LEVELS CELL COUNT
  35. 35. WBC PMN SAAG >50% PMN <50%PMN CELL COUNT <500 >500 <250 >250 >1.1 <1.1 >1.1 <1.1 >1.1 <1.1 TP<2.5gm TP>2.5gm TP<2.5gm SBP Secondary bacterial peritonitis Pancreatic ascitis Positive cytology TB testing
  36. 36. Approach for differentiating SBP from secondary Bacterial pancreatitis PMN >250/mm3 Bile stained TP->1gm Glu-<50mg LDH raised BIL >6mg and bil concentration more in ascitis Free air extravasa tion perf. peritonitis PMN <baseline after antibiotic Non perf. Sec. Bacterial peritonitisBIL perf SBP surgery u/s for loculated infection surgery
  37. 37. COMPLICATIONS ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION 1.Classification Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis Monomicrobial non neutrocytic bacterascites spontaneous ascitic infection Culture negative neutrocytic ascites Secondary bacterial peritonitis Polymicrobial bacterascites
  38. 38. 2.CRITERIA SBP MNB CNNA SEC. BACTERIAL PERITONITIS POLYMICROBIAL BACTERASCITES Positive ascitic fluid culture(monomi crobial) Positive ascitic fluid culture(monomi crobial) NEGATIVE culture Positive ascitic fluid culture(polymicr obial) Positive ascitic fluid culture(polymicr obial) PMN>250/mm3 PMN<250/mm3 PMN >250/mm3 PMN >250/mm3 PMN <250/mm3 No evidence of intraabdominal surgically treatable source of infection No evidence of intraabdominal surgically treatable source of infection NO antibiotic given and no other explanation of elevated counts Evidence of intraabdominal surgically treatable source of infection Previous Traumatic tap (diagnostic of perforation by paracentesis needle)
  39. 39. 2. PATHOGENESIS ALTERED BOWEL FLORA BACTERIA IN MESENTRIC NODES BACTERIA IN ABD LYMPHATICS BACTERIA IN THORACIC DUCT
  40. 40. BACTERAEMIA BACTERIA IN HEPATIC LYMPH BACTERASCITES POOR OPSONIC ACTIVITY MODERATE OPSONIC ACTIVITY GOOD OPSONIC ACTIVITY SBP CNNA STERILE NON NEUTROCYTIC ASCITES
  41. 41. For spontaneous infections : ascites is prerequesite Liver disease can be chronic, acute or subacute For secondary infections Ascites and intra abdominal surgical source of infection are prerequesite
  42. 42. • Asctic fluid protein concentration < 1gm/dl is a risk factor for SBP • MNB probably represents the early stage of ascitic infection • CNNA probably results from previous antibiotic injection inadequete inoculation of fluid spontaneously resolving SBP
  43. 43. 3.SYMPTOMS AND SIGNS OF ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION Symptom or sign SBP (%) MNB CNNA Sec. peritoniti s Polymicrobial bacterascites Fever 68 57 50 33 10 Abdominal pain 49 32 72 67 10 Abdominal tenderness 39 32 44 50 10 Rebound tenderness 10 5 0 17 0 Altered mental status 54 50 61 33 0
  44. 44. 4.FREQUENCY OF OCCURANCE • In 1980,s frequency was- 10% • Recently – 5-6% • Of culture positive ascites- 2/3rd will be SBP and 1/3rd MNB • Polymicrobial bacterascites I in 1000 paracentesis • Secondary peritonits 0-2% of those admitted with ascites
  45. 45. 5.PATHOGENS IN ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION Organism SBP(%) MNB Sec. bacterial peritonitis SBP with SID Monomicrobial E.Coli 37 27 20 0 K.Pneumoniae 17 11 7 7 S.Pneumoniae 12 9 0 29 S.Viridans 9 2 0 0 S.Aureus 0 7 13 0 Miscellaneous Gram positive 14 30 0 50 Miscellaneous Gram negative 10 14 7 7 Polymicrobial 1 0 53 7
  46. 46. 6.RISK FACTORS • T. Protein<1gm/dl • Paracentesis (1 in 1000 taps) • GI hemorrhage • UTI
  47. 47. 7.DIAGNOSIS • Ascitic fluid analysis • Elevated absolute PMN with a predominance of neutrophils in a clinical setting compatible with infection should prompt emperical therapy • Differentiate it from secondary peritonitis • Patient with sec peritonitis unrelated to perforation do not have diagnostic initial ascitic fluid analysis
  48. 48. • Repeat the paracentesis after 48 hours to asses the response to treatment
  49. 49. TREATMENT WHEN TO START ??? • PMN >250cells/mm3 • MNB • CNNA • Wbc >500 cells/mm3 PMN<250 cells/mm3
  50. 50. WHAT TO START?? WHENT TO REPEAT PARACENTESIS??
  51. 51. 8. TREATMENT OF ASCITIC FLUID INFECTION DIAGNOSIS TREATMENT SBP 5 days of IV antibiotic Cefotaxime 2gm 8th hourly Switch over to more specific therapy after suceptability results are available MNB Treatment is mainly individualised 5 days of IV antibiotic to which organism is susceptable, if the patient is symptomatic or persistently culture positive Assymptomatic people might not require treatment (repeat paracentesis and act accordingly)
  52. 52. CNNA • 5 days of IV third generation cephalosporin (cefotaxime 2gm 8th hourly) • Repeat paracentesis after 48 hours • Stable ascitic PMN count with predominant lymphocytes consider TB Secondary bacterial peritonitis • Surgical intervention plus 2 weeks of IV cefotaxime 2gm 8th hourly plus Metronidazole (until sensitivity report)
  53. 53. Polymicrobial bacterascites • IV 3rd GEN cefhalosporins plus antianerobes • Peritonitis develops in 1 in 10 of needle perforation (if ascitic protein < 1gm/ dl) • Duration of treatment determined by clinical response and serial ascitic fluid PMN and cultures
  54. 54. • Amoxicillin-clavulanic acid is also effective • Avoid fluroquinolones as emperical therapy to treat SBP • Avoid nephrotoxic antibiotics
  55. 55. IV ALBUMIN 1.5GM/KG/BD.WT at the time of infection detected 1gm/kg/BD.WT on day 3 ORAL ANTIBIOTICS Oral ofloxacin 400mg BD has been tried for 8 days But usually avoided FOLLOW UP PARACENTESIS In atypical cases, when symptomatic response is not there after 48 hrs MNB, CNNA, polymicrbial bacterascites
  56. 56. 9. PROGNOSIS • In the past mortality was 48-95% • By 1991 reduced to <10 % by early detection and treatment • No survivors till now with when diagnosis has been made after s.cr level had risen to 4mg/dl • Secondary peritonitis- 100% mortality without surgical intervention • With emergency laprotomy 50-67% mortality
  57. 57. 10.PREVENTION OF SBP Indication Drug Result Prior SBP Norfloxacin 400mg oral OD until death or liver transplantation 66%reduction of recurrence Cirrhosis with GI hemorrhage Norfloxacin 400mg BD for 1 week Or Ceftriaxone 1gm iv BD for 1 week 73 % reduction in infection 67% reduction in infection
  58. 58. Cirrhosis with ascitic fluid toal protein <1.5gm/dl And either CTP >9 plus T.Bil >3 mg/dl Or S.Creatinie >1.2mg/dl Or BUN>25mg/dl Or S.sodium<130 meq/l Norflox 400mg OD for 1 year 89% reduction in SBP 32% reduction in HRS 52% increase in 3-month survival 25% increase in 1 year survival Cirrhosis with ascitic fluid toal protein <1.5gm/dl Ciplrofoxacin 500mg daily for 1 year 31% reduction in infection 30% improvement in survival
  59. 59. OTHER COMPLICATIONS Cellulitis of lower limb and abdominal wall Tense ascitis Hepatic hydrothorax Abdominal wall hernias
  60. 60. TREATMENT OF ASCITES • The SAAG is helpful diagnostically and for therapeutic decision making • Diuretics and salt restriction is helpful in high gardient SAAG
  61. 61. LOW GRADIENT ASCITES Peritoneal carcinomatosis (m/c)- Repeated paracentesis TB peritonitis - ATT Pancreatic ascites - spontaneous resolution/ stent chlamydia - Doxycycline Lupus serositis - glucocorticoids
  62. 62. HIGH GRADIENT ASCITES Abstinence from alcohol 1) DIET EDUCATION • Salt restriction 2gm/day • Fluid restriction is warranted only in hyponatremia of <120mmol
  63. 63. • Monitoring urinary sodium excretion • Role of urine sodium to pottassium ratio in management • Avoid urinary catheterisation
  64. 64. 2) ROLE OF DIURETICS • Spironolactone is the mainstay of treatment for patients with cirrhosis and ascites • Started with both spironolactone and frusemide with initail doses (100mg/ 40mg) • Amiloride, 10 mg/day, can be substituted for spironolactone. • Frequent dosing is not needed. • Titrate both the drugs simultaneously (max of 400mg/160mg)
  65. 65. • The 100 : 40 ratio of the daily doses of spironolactone and furosemide usually maintains normokalemia • Alcoholic patient who has not had recent food- with hold frusemide for some time (risk of hypokalemia) • Prefer oral diuretics over IV diuretics (diuretic induced azotemia)
  66. 66. • No limit has been identified for acceptable daily weight loss in patients who have massive edema • As soon as the edema has resolved, a reasonable maximum weight loss is probably 0.5 kg/day • Avoid NSAIDS
  67. 67. when to stop diuretics? • Encephalopathy • serum sodium concentration less than 120 mmol/L despite fluid restriction, and • serum creatinine level > 2.0 mg/dL (180 mmol/L) • Potassium abnormality donot stop diuretics adjust the dosage of two diuretics
  68. 68. 3) BLOOD PRESSURE • whether diuretics should be withheld when a patient’s blood pressure is low?? • Moniter the baseline BP, consciousness of patient and sr. creatinine • baseline blood pressure is usually low (e.g., 60 to 100 mm Hg systolic) in a patient with cirrhosis and ascites
  69. 69. • Unless it has dropped rapidly or the patient has confusion or azotemia, diuretics should be given. • Blood pressure correlates with survival in cirrhosis. • if mean arterial pressure is 82 mm Hg or less, 2-year survival is only 20% • Beta blockers should be stopped if blood pressure is less than 100 mg Hg systolic.
  70. 70. • Midodrine can be started at 5 mg orally 3 times daily and titrated up to achieve an increase in blood pressure of approximately 10 mm Hg,
  71. 71. • 5) THERAPEUTIC PARACENTESIS • What is the role of therapeutic paracentesis ? • When to do Ascitic tap? • How frequently to do? • How much fluid has to be removed at a time? • Role of
  72. 72. 4) Role of vaptans • Increase urinary water excretion • largest randomized trial that included only patients with cirrhosis demonstrated that the vaptan was not clinically beneficial • Increase mortality
  73. 73. 5.OUT PATIENT MANAGEMENT OF ASCITES • Moniter BP, orthostatic hypotension, urea, creat, once in every 2-4 weeks until they are clearly responding to treatment • Diuretic doses and dietary sodium intake are adjusted to achieve weight loss and negative sodium balance • Spot urine sample for Na/K ratio will guide you in deciding the diuretic dosage
  74. 74. • Diet education is crucial to the successful management of such patients • Patients with truly diuretic-resistant ascites excrete nearly sodium-free urine despite maximal doses of diuretics.
  75. 75. Low sodium diet (2000 mg/d) and carefully titrated doses of diuretics (spironolactone and furosemide Urine Na/K >1 urine Na/K <1 Further diet education Discontinue NSAID, ACEI, ARB, and beta blocker Continue same treatment
  76. 76. • Discontinue NSAID, • ACEI, ARB, and • beta blocker Ascites persists Add midodrine (if BP<90) Ascites persists Therapeutic paracentesis every 2 weeks and consider TIPS Ascites improves Peritoneovenous shunt if TIPS CI
  77. 77. Refractory ascites • Refractory ascites is defined as ascites unresponsive to a sodium-restricted diet and high-dose diuretic treatment • 10% patients • liver transplantation, serial therapeutic paracentesis, TIPS, and peritoneovenous shunts are the options
  78. 78. COLLOID REPLACEMENT • A controversial issue regarding therapeutic paracentesis is the role of colloid replacement • Currently • Avoid serial large-volume paracentesis n patients with diuretic-sensitive ascites • Withhold albumin after taps of 5 L or less, and • consider albumin infusion (6 to 8 g/L of fluid removed) after taps of larger volume in patients with diuretic-resistant ascites
  79. 79. TIPS ( TRANSJUGULAR INTRAHEPATIC PORTO SYSTEMIC SHUNT) • TIPS is a side-to-side portacaval shunt • TIPS placement was first used for the treatment of refractory variceal bleeding, but it also has been advocated for diuretic-resistant ascites
  80. 80. Indications: Cirrhosis with diuretic resistant ascites Varices Hepatic hydrothorax
  81. 81. PERITONEOVENOUS SHUNT
  82. 82. LIVER TRANSPLANTATION
  83. 83. References • Sleisenger and Fordtran’s gastrointestinal and liver disease 10th edition • Diseases of liver and biliary system- SHIELA SHERLOCK 11th edition • HARRISONs principles of internal medicine-19th edition

×