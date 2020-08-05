Approach to Diseases of Pleura and Mediastinum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHAIR PERSON : DR SEETARAM N K STUDENT : DR SHRUTI C B DISEASES OF PLEURA AND MEDIASTINUM
DISEASES OF MEDIASTINUM
ANATOMY The potential space between the two pleural cavities bounded by:  the sternum anteriorly,  the vertebral column ...
 Mediastinum is devided into superior and inferior parts separated by thoracic plane.  Superior mediastinum starts from ...
COMPARTMENTS  Shields proposed a three compartment subdivision of inferior mediastinum.  1. The anterior compartment: Bo...
 The middle (visceral) compartment: Extends from the posterior limit of the anterior compartment to the anterior surface ...
CONTENTS ANTERIOR MIDDLE POSTERIOR Thymus gland, Lymph nodes, Internal mammary arteries and Veins, Fat Pericardium and hea...
PNEUMOMEDIASTINUM  Characterized by the accumulation of air or gas in the mediastinum.  Frequently associated with other...
 In the neck, the deep layer of the deep cervical fascia ensheaths the trachea and esophagus as they descend into the med...
 The bronchovascular sheath also merges with and is continuous with the pericardium.  After alveolar rupture, air enters...
CAUSES  Head and neck infections  Trauma  Dental procedures  Acute mediastinitis  Esophageal rupture  Surgical proce...
SPONTANEOUS PNEUMOMEDIASTINUM  Hamman is credited with the original description of this entity in 1939.  The majority of...
 Usually results from straining against a closed glottis as during vomiting, coughing, or exercising.  Other mechanisms ...
 Presents with substernal pain, often pleuritic, which may radiate to the neck or back.  Additional symptoms include dys...
 Most common predisposing factors :Asthma and illicit drug use.  Most common precipitating factors: exercise, vomiting, ...
 Treatment is supportive and is primarily directed at pain relief and reassurance.  Appropriate management of contributi...
PNEUMOMEDIASTINUM ASSOCIATED WITH MECHANICAL VENTILATION  Often lead to life-threatening tension pneumothorax.  Classic ...
ACUTE MEDIASTINITIS  All three mediastinal compartments can be affected;  The anterior compartment most commonly after s...
 Dyspnea, chest pain are common symptoms.  Shock develops quickly and the patient usually appears gravely ill.  Examina...
 Radiographic findings include cervical or mediastinal emphysema, pneumothorax, and pleural effusion.  A contrast esopha...
 Treatment involves surgical debridement of necrotic tissue, secure closure of the perforation, correction of any distal ...
DESCENDING NECROTIZING MEDIASTINITIS  Mediastinitis develops after severe deep head and neck infections that originate fr...
 The criteria by Wheatley et for diagnosing descending necrotizing include (1) severe head and/or neck infection, (2) rad...
 CT with intravenous contrast should be performed on all severe neck infections.  All patients require cervical incision...
POSTSTERNOTOMY MEDIASTINITIS  A relatively new entity, which emerged in the era of modern cardiac surgery.  The incidenc...
 The etiology appears to be a combination of intraoperative contamination and hematogenous seeding of mediastinal clot in...
 If the infection is relatively early and the bony sternum appears viable, debridement, drainage, and saline (or antibiot...
 Total sternal excision and rotation of pectoralis muscle flaps or transposition of gastrocolic omentum.  Recently use o...
CHRONIC MEDIASTINITIS It is a spectrum of diseases including mediastinal granuloma, fibrosingmediastinitis, and compressio...
 Mediastinal lymph nodes involved by the granulomatous process may become calcified as individual masses called broncholi...
FIBROSING MEDIASTINITIS  Causes a variety of clinical syndromes due to the compression and/or obstruction of vital medias...
 Chest radiograph: mediastinal widening, calcification.  Ct chest is more diagnostic.  Treatment: antifungal, antiinfla...
superior vena cava syndrome  occurs in 20% to 50% of patients with fibrosing mediastinitis.  Moast common cause is malig...
 Confirmation of the diagnosis of superior vena cava syndrome is easily made with contrast CT or venography, which demons...
MASS LESIONS OF MEDISTINUM  Incidence of mediastinal masses in decreasing frequency : - thymomas and thymic cysts (26.5%)...
 The presenting symptoms of a mediastinal mass are influenced by anatomic location and the presence of malignant invasion...
 Invasion of the recurrent laryngeal nerve present as hoarseness.  Invasion of the superior vena cava can present with s...
THYMOMA  Broad peak between 35 and 70 years (54 years).  Symptoms of cough, dyspnea, or chest pain reflective of compres...
 The presence of a paraneoplastic syndrome associated with an anterior mediastinal mass essentially clinches the diagnosi...
STAGING
TREATMENT  Goal is to proceed directly to resection without preliminary biopsy.  A definitive tissue diagnosis is needed...
 For patients with advanced disease (stage III or IV thymoma), chemotherapy is recommended and is often followed by radia...
LYMPHOMA  The three most common types of lymphoma found in the mediastinum are nodular sclerosing HL, large cell lymphoma...
Hodgkin Lymphoma  Bimodal age distribution: young adulthood and after 50.  Four subtypes: nodular sclerosing (most commo...
 Radiation may additionally employed in case of bulky disease . Patients who relapse may benefit from a hematopoietic ste...
Substernal thyroid  Usually euthyroid goiter and an enlarged thyroid gland will be palpable in the neck.  Noncontrast CT...
Thymoma
Hodgkin’s lymphoma
NON SENINOMATOUS MALIGNANT GERM CELL TUMOR
ANTERIOR MEDIASTINAL TERATOMA
MIDDLE MEDIASTINAL MASS  Metastatic bronchogenic carcinoma is the most common.  The most common primary masses of the mi...
Pericardial cyst
BRONCHIAL CYST
DUPLICATE ESOPHAGUS
NODULAR SCLEROSIS HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA
POSTERIOR MEDIASTINAL NEOPLASMS  Neurogenic tumors are the most common neoplasms of the posterior mediastinum.  Collecti...
 Neoplasms arising from the nerve sheath include schwannoma, neurofibroma, and malignant nerve sheath tumors.  Neoplasms...
SEMINOMA
NEUROFIBROMA
SCHWANNOMA
CASTLEMAN’S DISEASE  Castleman’s disease is a rare lymphoproliferative disorder that can involve enlargement of one (unic...
 Human herpesvirus 8 infection has been implicated in the pathogenesis of multicentric but not unicentric disease.  Cate...
DISEASES OF PLEURA •The pleura is the serous membrane that covers the lung parenchyma, the mediastinum, the diaphragm, and...
 The visceral and the parietal pleura meet at the lung root.  Thin layer of fluid is present between the two layers.  E...
PNEUMOTHORAX  Definition: accumulation of air in pleural space with collapse of underlying lung.
Pathophysiology  Pressure within the pleural space is negative with respect to the alveolar pressure during entire cycle ...
 When a communication develops between pleural space and either chest wall or alveolar space air enters cavity until the ...
Reabsorption of the pleural gas  Occurs by simple diffusion from space into venous blood.  Rate of reabsorption depends ...
Pathological classification Closed Open Tension Pleural tear sealed open acts as ball and valve mechanism Pleural cavity p...
Classification PNEUMOTHORAX SPONTANEOUS TRAUMATIC PRIMARY SECONDA RY ACCIDENT AL IATROGE NIC
Spontaneous pneumothorax  Primary spontaneous pneumothorax: -without any structural lung disease • Secondary spontaneous ...
Primary spontaneous pneumothorax  Young adults  Peak in 3rd decade  Tall and thin body habitus  Common in male  Occur...
 Possible mechanisms;  Regional difference in the mechanical stress  Relative ischemia in lung apex  Abnormal collagen...
Secondar y spontaneous pneumothorax  Common in middle age or elder age group  Common causes are: -Chronic bronchitis, -E...
Secondary spontaneous pneumothorax: 1. Interstitial lung disease -interstitial pneumonitis -sarcoidosis -radiation pneumon...
 Others -Pulmonary infarction -Pulmonary hemorrhage -Wegener’s granulomatosis -Catamenial pneumothorax
 HIV Causes :Spontaneous, PCP, Tuberculosis, CMV, Cryptococcus, Coccidoidomycosis, Kaposi sarcoma. Bilateral presentation...
Traumatic pneumothorax  Thoracocentesis 5%  Transthoracic biopsy 20 – 40%  Intercostal drain placement  Mechanical ven...
Clinical features  Symptoms; chest pain (pleuritic), cough, breathlessness. orthopnea, Horner syndrome, hemoptysis. • Sig...
Investigations RADIOGRAPH;  hyperlucency devoid of pulomary vessels between lung and chest wall  Supine X Ray- juxtacard...
 Tension pneumothorax- Mediastinal shift Flat diaphragm Rib cage expansion Collapsed lung  CT chest -to differentiate bu...
 ABG; - Hypoxemia and hypocarbia in primary pneumothorax (>25% lung involved) - Hypoxemia and hypercarbia in secondary pn...
Treatment  Observation -non progressive small asymptomatic pneumothorax -serial monitoring of radiograph in first 24 hour...
 Long term aspiration: Tube thoracostomy -After tube placement once the majority of air is removed suction is applied for...
 Pleurodesis Obliteration of pleural space by mechanical or chemical irritation of pleura leading to inflammatory respons...
 Thoracoscopy Entire lung can be inspected for air leak and leak can be sealed by staple. Concomitant pleurodesis can be ...
 Open thoracotomy: Ultimate most effective therapy Examination of lung Lysis of adhesions Release of fibrotic peel Disadv...
 Primary pneumothorax 1. Observation with or without o2 For first time primary pneumothorax less than 20% and asymptomati...
Indications for surgery in Primary spontaneous pneumothorax First episode; -prolonged air leak -incomplete re-expansion -a...
 Secondary pneumothorax: Higher rate of recurrence Tube thoracostomy with pleurodesis after reexpansion. Thoracoscopy, VA...
Tension pneumothorax  High concentration o2  Large bore needle connected to syringe half filled with water inserted into...
Bronhopleural fistula  Causes prolonged air leak  More common in COPD and Cystic fibrosis  Air leak for more than 4 day...
Re-expansion pulmonary edema  After rapid re-expansion of collapsed lung.  Usually unilateral  CAUSES; 1.incrased permi...
Primary pleural tumors MALIGNANT MESOTHELIOMA  The pleura is a membranous structure covering the entire surface of the lu...
 The most common tumors of the pleura are metastatic neoplasms, predominantly of lung, breast, or colonic origin.  The m...
EPIDEMIOLOGY  Mesothelioma incidence rates are predicted to escalate for much longer times in the Third World because of ...
ETIOLOGY  Inhalational exposure to asbestos has been clearly established as the predominant cause of malignant mesothelio...
 Fibers with a high length-to-width ratio, such as crocidolite, which are able to more readily penetrate through the lung...
 Approximately 70% of cases of pleural mesothelioma are associated with documented asbestos exposure.  Wagner et al. In ...
 The lifetime risk of developing mesothelioma among asbestos workers is thought to be as high as 8% to 13%.  latency per...
 Other etiologic factors: Therapeutic ionizing irradiation to supradiaphragmatic fields, Intrapleural thorium dioxide (Th...
 The exact mechanisms of asbestos carcinogenesis have not yet been fully elucidated.  In rodent model systems, asbestos ...
 Cytogenetic aberrations predispose to the development of the malignant phenotype.  Partial or total loss of chromosomes...
VIRAL ONCOGENES  Simian virus-40 (SV-40) is a polyoma virus with oncogenic potential in humans.  Result from inactivatio...
 Lacking the glutathione-S-transferase M1 (GSTM1) gene and carrying the “slow-acetylator” type of the N- acetyltransferas...
 Presents in the fifth to seventh decades of life.  History of childhood asbestos exposure.  The most frequent presenti...
 Large unilateral pleural effusion.  Unilateral, concentric, plaque-like, or nodular pleural thickening.  Only 20% of p...
 Chest computed tomography (CT) is important in detecting invasion of chest wall, ribs, and mediastinal structures, as we...
 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY: can be used in diagnosis and staging by evaluating the extent of pleural disease, establis...
Pleural fluid is  Exudative, with elevated protein concentrations in the range of 4 to 5 g/dL and a  Lymphocytic predomi...
 Serum marker 1.MESOTHELIN : Mesothelin is a 40-kDa glycoprotein that is found in low levels on the cell surface of norma...
2. Osteopontin, a glycoprotein that mediates cell–matrix interactions and is overexpressed in several types of cancer. 3. ...
DIAGNOSIS  Thoracentesis or closed pleural biopsy.  Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) or open thoracotomy.  T...
 Endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) and mediastinoscopy.
CLINICAL COURSE AND COMPLICATIONS  Patients typically develop dyspnea and chest pain as tumor and fibrosis gradually obli...
 Local invasion of crucial thoracic structures can result in dysphagia, hoarseness, cord compression, brachial plexopathy...
PARANEOPLASTIC SYNDROMES  Disseminated intravascular coagulation,  Migratory thrombophlebitis,  Thrombocytosis,  Coomb...
PROGNOSTIC FACTORS  Poor prognosis is indicated by the presence of: thrombocytosis, leukocytosis, low hemoglobin, fever o...
TREATMENT CHEMOTHERAPY  First-line chemotherapy in good performance status patients with unresectable mesothelioma .  Co...
Radiation Therapy  Radiation therapy may play a role by preventing chest wall recurrences after invasive procedures, and ...
SURGICAL THERAPY  EPP is a radical surgical procedure involving complete removal of the ipsilateral lung along with the p...
 However, definitive surgical intervention is only possible in a small percentage of patients.  Benefits of EPP with adj...
PLEURAL EFFUSION  Presence of excess amount of fluid in the pleural cavity.  The pleural space lies between the lung and...
Physiology Factors influencing the pressure and amount of this fluid are: -increased hydrostatic pressure, as in CCF -decr...
Classification  Transudative: Pleural effusion that commonly occures due to a systemic disease or pathology outside the p...
Criteria for exudative pleural effusion
 These criteria misidentify ~25% of transudates as exudates.  If one or more of the exudative criteria are met and the p...
CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE  The most common cause of transudative effusion.  Pleural effusions due to CHF are usually bila...
 A coexisting condition that causes exudative effusions, such as pneumonia or pulmonary embolism, less commonly, diuretic...
 Pleural fluid N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT- proBNP) >1500 pg/mL is virtually diagnostic.  Treatment is ...
HEPATIC HYDROTHORAX  5-15% have evidence of effusions when examined by CT or US.  Common on the right side.  Although 2...
 Scintigraphy confirmation by injection of a radionuclide tracer into ascites fluid may detect tracer flow from the abdom...
Treatment  Limiting sodium retention and lowering portal vein pressures.  Therapeutic thoracentesis provides only transi...
 Failing other interventions, VATS for closure of diaphragmatic fenestrations and performing talc pleurodesis may benefit...
CONSTRICTIVE PERICARDITIS  Migration of coexisting ascites into the pleural space or compromised left ventricular functio...
RENAL CAUSES URINOTHORAX  Urine dissects from the retroperitoneal space into the pleural space most often as a consequenc...
 The PF/serum creatinine ratio is greater than 1 (mean value >10 in reported cases).  Renal scintigraphy can demonstrate...
Peritoneal Dialysis  2% to 10% of patients.  with 88% being right sided.  PF forms due to the migration of dialysate fr...
 The PF/serum glucose ratio is always >1.  Peritoneal scintigraphy using technetium-99 m tagged macroaggregated albumin ...
CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CSF Leakage into the Pleural Space  Duropleural fistula forms from a malignancy or after spinal su...
 Beta-2 transferrin is a protein found in CSF and inner ear perilymph that has a sensitivity and specificity of 100% and ...
VASCULAR  Pleural effusions may develop in 13% of patients with isolated right heart failure due to pulmonary arterial hy...
PLEURAL EFFUSIONS THAT ARE USUALLY EXUDATES
PATHOGEN RELATED Parapneumonic Effusions  Twenty to 57% of patients hospitalized for community- acquired pneumonia develo...
 Subsequent invasion of bacteria promotes a procoagulant effect in PF, which generates fibrin132–134 that deposits on ple...
 Risk factors for parapneumonic effusions include diabetes, immunosuppression, alcoholism, cancer, poor dental hygiene, a...
Radiograph  Chest imaging identifies approximately 90% of clinically significant parapneumonic effusions.  Obscuration o...
Ultrasound  US has a higher sensitivity and specificity for detecting PF as compared with standard radiographs.  Echogen...
CT  Loculated empyemas with interlobar and paramediastinal fluid collections can only be imaged by chest CT.  Characteri...
 Pleural fluid analysis should include Gram stain and cultures (routine, anaerobic, mycobacterial, and fungal), parasitol...
TREATMENT  In the early or exudative phase of parapneumonic effusion, the fluid is thin and serous may resolve during app...
 Insertion of an image-guided, small-bore (<15 Fr) intercostal catheter connected to suction and flushed with saline ever...
Malignancy  Carcinomas of the lung and breast and lymphomas account for approximately 75% of malignant pleural effusions....
 Bad prognosis  Pleural fluid cytology positive in 40-80%  Thoracoscopy , CT chest, Mediastinoscopy, Thoracotomy for fu...
PULMONARY EMBOLISM  Results from increased vascular permiability.  Due to higher level of VEGF released from the platele...
Charecteristic feature of pleural fluid 1). Increased neutrophils Pulmonary embolisation Pulmonary infection Intra-abdomin...
With peripheral eosinophilia Hodgkin’s disease Fungal infection Parasitic (paragonimiasis) Benign asbestos pleural effusio...
Clinical features  Symptoms :chest pain, dyspnea, other specific symptoms due to underlying cause.  Signs : tachypnea, d...
 Chest X-ray • Minimal amount of fluid that can be detected in the PA view is 200 ml. Smaller quantities of fluid are det...
Lateral decubitus view
The "crescent s1gn" of pleural effusion 1s a predominantly lateral opacity that can be attributed to summationEffects. Cir...
 There may be a collection in interlobar fissure (vanishing tumour of lung) which diappears on treatment with diuretics. ...
AP VIEW: FLUID IN HORIZONTAL FISSURE SUPINE POSITION ; LAYERED EFFUSION
MEDIASTINAL SHIFT ATELECTASIS ON SAME SIDE PULLING THE MEDIASTINUM
OPTIONS WHEN NO DIAGNOSIS IS OBTAINED AFTER INITIAL THORACENTESIS  Observation: This is probably the best option if the p...
Thoracoscopy  Indicated in the patient with an undiagnosed pleural effusion who is not improving spontaneously and in who...
HEMOTHORAX  A hemothorax should be considered to be present only when the pleural fluid hematocrit is equal to or greater...
Chylothorax  Presence of chyle in the pleural space, which denotes a leakage of lymphatic fluid from the thoracic duct or...
 PF is grossly white, milky, and opalescent in 50% of patients but may be serous or serosanguineous when patients are fas...
 Observation may suffice for stable and small to moderate effusions with mild symptoms.  Nonsurgical, conservative measu...
Yellow Nail Syndrome  Acquired disorder of unknown cause characterized by the triad of abnormal nails, lymphoedema, and p...
References  FISHMAN’s pumlonary diseases and disorders 5th edition.  HARRISON’s priciples of internal medicine of medici...
  1. 1. CHAIR PERSON : DR SEETARAM N K STUDENT : DR SHRUTI C B DISEASES OF PLEURA AND MEDIASTINUM
  2. 2. DISEASES OF MEDIASTINUM
  3. 3. ANATOMY The potential space between the two pleural cavities bounded by:  the sternum anteriorly,  the vertebral column posteriorly,  the thoracic inlet superiorly, and  the diaphragm inferiorly  The major mediastinal structures are closely related to one another and connected by loose connective tissue.  Hence, air or infection can disseminate widely throughout the mediastinal space, contained laterally only by the mediastinal pleural reflections.
  4. 4.  Mediastinum is devided into superior and inferior parts separated by thoracic plane.  Superior mediastinum starts from thoracic aperture ends at thoracic plane.  Thoracic plane is at the level of sternal angel and T4-T5 intervertebral disc.  Inferior mediastinum extends till the diaphragm.
  5. 5. COMPARTMENTS  Shields proposed a three compartment subdivision of inferior mediastinum.  1. The anterior compartment: Bounded by the sternum anteriorly and the anterior surface of the pericardium and great vessels posteriorly.
  6. 6.  The middle (visceral) compartment: Extends from the posterior limit of the anterior compartment to the anterior surface of the vertebral column.  The posterior compartment (paravertebral sulcus) Extends from the anterior surface of the vertebral column to the anterior surface of the paravertebral ribs.
  7. 7. CONTENTS ANTERIOR MIDDLE POSTERIOR Thymus gland, Lymph nodes, Internal mammary arteries and Veins, Fat Pericardium and heart, Ascending and transverse arch of aorta, Superior and inferior vena cavae, Brachiocephalic arteries and veins, Phrenic nerves, Trachea, main bronchi and their contiguous lymph nodes, Pulmonary arteries, and veins Descending thoracic aorta, Esophagus, Thoracic duct, azygos and hemiazygos veins, Sympathetic chains, The posterior group of mediastinal lymph nodes
  8. 8. PNEUMOMEDIASTINUM  Characterized by the accumulation of air or gas in the mediastinum.  Frequently associated with other forms of extra-alveolar air, including pneumopericardium, pneumothorax, subcutaneous emphysema, pneumoretroperitoneum, and pneumoperitoneum.  Usually results from a ruptured alveolus due to a Valsalva maneuver or mechanical ventilation.
  9. 9.  In the neck, the deep layer of the deep cervical fascia ensheaths the trachea and esophagus as they descend into the mediastinum.  Therefore, air or infection can readily travel from the mediastinum to the neck or retroperitoneum.  This fascial plane extends into the hilum of the lung and merges with the bronchovascular sheaths that surround the terminal bronchioles, arteries, and veins.
  10. 10.  The bronchovascular sheath also merges with and is continuous with the pericardium.  After alveolar rupture, air enters the perivascular interstitium and dissects proximally within the bronchovascular sheath toward the mediastinum.  Mediastinal air can decompress by extension into the cervical, subcutaneous, and retroperitoneal spaces.
  11. 11. CAUSES  Head and neck infections  Trauma  Dental procedures  Acute mediastinitis  Esophageal rupture  Surgical procedures  Mechanical ventilation  Spontaneous alveolar rupture
  12. 12. SPONTANEOUS PNEUMOMEDIASTINUM  Hamman is credited with the original description of this entity in 1939.  The majority of patients with spontaneous pneumomediastinum have predisposing factors that cause increase in airway pressure, which leads to alveolar rupture.
  13. 13.  Usually results from straining against a closed glottis as during vomiting, coughing, or exercising.  Other mechanisms include sudden and/or severe increases in lung volume, as occur during marijuana smoking, inhaling of cocaine, or during a seizure.  Localized airway obstruction from tumor, foreign bodies, asthma, or parenchymal lung disease.
  14. 14.  Presents with substernal pain, often pleuritic, which may radiate to the neck or back.  Additional symptoms include dyspnea, dysphagia, odynophagia, and dysphonia, change in voice quality, a higher-pitched nasal tone.  Palpable subcutaneous emphysema in the neck.  Auscultation of the chest may reveal Hamman sign.
  15. 15.  Most common predisposing factors :Asthma and illicit drug use.  Most common precipitating factors: exercise, vomiting, and coughing. INVESTIGATIONS  Nonspecific electrocardiographic changes, such as ST-T wave changes and ST elevation.  A chest radiograph usually demonstrates a thin radiolucent strip along a mediastinal fascial plane, most commonly along the left heart border.
  16. 16.  Treatment is supportive and is primarily directed at pain relief and reassurance.  Appropriate management of contributing causes.  The patient should be followed both clinically and radiographically.  Prompt resolution is the rule.
  17. 17. PNEUMOMEDIASTINUM ASSOCIATED WITH MECHANICAL VENTILATION  Often lead to life-threatening tension pneumothorax.  Classic predisposing factors include high tidal volumes, high levels of positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP), and “fighting” the ventilator.  Tube thoracostomy should be promptly performed.  Removing the patient from mechanical ventilation as soon as possible is appropriate.  Relief of bronchospasm, minimizing “fighting” the ventilator, reducing tidal volume and PEEP.
  18. 18. ACUTE MEDIASTINITIS  All three mediastinal compartments can be affected;  The anterior compartment most commonly after sternotomy for cardiac surgery.  The middle compartment usually from esophageal perforation.  The posterior compartment from direct extension from the neck, lung, or spine.  Instrumental perforation of the esophagus is the most common cause of acute mediastinitis.
  19. 19.  Dyspnea, chest pain are common symptoms.  Shock develops quickly and the patient usually appears gravely ill.  Examination reveals tachypnea, tachycardia, fever, hypotension, splinting of the chest and abdomen, and cervical emphysema.
  20. 20.  Radiographic findings include cervical or mediastinal emphysema, pneumothorax, and pleural effusion.  A contrast esophagogram (usually with water-soluble contrast) should be performed immediately when the diagnosis is suspected (false negative rate of 10%).  A chest CT scan is the next best study in a patient in whom esophageal perforation is suspected but who has a negative esophagogram.
  21. 21.  Treatment involves surgical debridement of necrotic tissue, secure closure of the perforation, correction of any distal obstruction, and wide drainage, usually performed through a left thoracotomy.  Appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotics with anaerobic coverage.  Mortality is less than 10% if the perforation is recognized and repaired within 24 hours, whereas mortality increases to 30% to 40% if more than 24 hours.
  22. 22. DESCENDING NECROTIZING MEDIASTINITIS  Mediastinitis develops after severe deep head and neck infections that originate from the oropharynx or hypopharynx.  A mixed aerobic and anaerobic infection.  Streptococcus species and Bacteroides species.
  23. 23.  The criteria by Wheatley et for diagnosing descending necrotizing include (1) severe head and/or neck infection, (2) radiographic evidence of mediastinitis, (3) evidence of necrotizing infection, and (4) establishment of a relationship between the cervical infection and necrotizing mediastinitis.  Patients present with odyophagia (66%), neck swelling (41%), neck pain (21%), dyspnea (21%), and chest pain (5%).  Signs include fever (100%) and swelling and redness of the oropharynx (69%)
  24. 24.  CT with intravenous contrast should be performed on all severe neck infections.  All patients require cervical incision, exploration, drainage, and treatment of the underlying condition.  Average mortality of 11%.
  25. 25. POSTSTERNOTOMY MEDIASTINITIS  A relatively new entity, which emerged in the era of modern cardiac surgery.  The incidence remains low at 0.5% to 1% of all sternotomies.  Risk factors: prolonged preoperative stay, advanced age, BMI >30 kg/m2, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, reoperation, blood transfusions, and reexploration for bleeding.  Staphylococcus aureus is the most common causative organism.
  26. 26.  The etiology appears to be a combination of intraoperative contamination and hematogenous seeding of mediastinal clot in the early postoperative period.  An insidious presentation with low-grade fever and leukocytosis, wound problems (erythema, drainage, sternal instability), and eventually bacteremia.  Wound aspiration, local wound exploration, CT imaging aid in making the diagnosis.  Exploration in the operating room remains the definitive diagnostic procedure.
  27. 27.  If the infection is relatively early and the bony sternum appears viable, debridement, drainage, and saline (or antibiotic) irrigation with reclosure are indicated with antibiotic support.  Late sternal wound infections with mediastinitis is challenging, due to the extensive sternal osteomyelitis and necrotic soft tissue which, when debrided, resulting in significant dead space.
  28. 28.  Total sternal excision and rotation of pectoralis muscle flaps or transposition of gastrocolic omentum.  Recently use of negative pressure wound therapy (vacuum- assisted closure [VAC]) tried successfully.
  29. 29. CHRONIC MEDIASTINITIS It is a spectrum of diseases including mediastinal granuloma, fibrosingmediastinitis, and compression syndromes arising from fibrosing mediastinitis. MEDIASTINAL GRANULOMA  Granulomatous mediastinitis is a disease of the mediastinal lymph nodes usually resulting from infection by Histoplasma capsulatum and occasionally from tuberculosis, other fungi, and sarcoidosis.  Coalescence of caseous mediastinal lymph nodes can result in a single large mass that incites a considerable fibrotic response, results in encapsulation and produce a mediastinal granuloma.
  30. 30.  Mediastinal lymph nodes involved by the granulomatous process may become calcified as individual masses called broncholithiasis.  Erosion of bronhial wall.  Surgical ecxision of whole mass or granulomatous mass  Bronhoscopy  Thoracotomy for symptomatic patients.  Segmental or lobectomy.
  31. 31. FIBROSING MEDIASTINITIS  Causes a variety of clinical syndromes due to the compression and/or obstruction of vital mediastinal structures by the dense fibrous tissue reaction.  Causes: histoplasma capsulatum or other fungi, tuberculosis, silicosis, sarcoidosis, drug methysergide, autoimmune disorders, familial multifocal fibrosclerosis.  Presenting symptoms included dyspnea (47%), cough (21%), symptoms compatible with the superior vena cava syndrome (21%), chest pain (20%), and hemoptysis (20%).
  32. 32.  Chest radiograph: mediastinal widening, calcification.  Ct chest is more diagnostic.  Treatment: antifungal, antiinflammatory or antifibrotic treatment have doubtful benefit.  Surgical decompression.
  33. 33. superior vena cava syndrome  occurs in 20% to 50% of patients with fibrosing mediastinitis.  Moast common cause is malignant disease; fibrosing mediastinitis is the most common benign cause.  Patients present with distention of the veins in the neck; edema and plethora of the face, neck, and arms; headache and visual disturbances and symptoms become worse upon bending over.  Venous collaterals develop over the anterior chest wall and, in many patients, provide adequate decompression.
  34. 34.  Confirmation of the diagnosis of superior vena cava syndrome is easily made with contrast CT or venography, which demonstrate blockage of contrast at the thoracic inlet and the presence of collateral vessels.  Surgical bypass is performed by connecting an unobstructed large brachiocephalic vein to the right atrial appendage with a graft.
  35. 35. MASS LESIONS OF MEDISTINUM  Incidence of mediastinal masses in decreasing frequency : - thymomas and thymic cysts (26.5%), -neurogenic tumors (20.2%), -germ cell tumors (GCTs) (13.8%), - lymphomas (12.7%), -foregut cysts (10.3%), and - pleuropericardial cysts (6.6%).  In general, the incidence of anterior lesions is higher in adults, and posterior lesions predominate in children.
  36. 36.  The presenting symptoms of a mediastinal mass are influenced by anatomic location and the presence of malignant invasion.  Dyspnea or cough may result from airway invasion, tamponade, or pleural effusion.  Dysphagia is seen with esophageal compression.  Chest pain may represent chest wall or neural invasion.  Invasion of the airway may result in hemoptysis.
  37. 37.  Invasion of the recurrent laryngeal nerve present as hoarseness.  Invasion of the superior vena cava can present with superior vena cava syndrome.  Constitutional symptoms associated with mediastinal lymphoma.  Myasthenic symptoms may be suggestive of thymoma.
  38. 38. THYMOMA  Broad peak between 35 and 70 years (54 years).  Symptoms of cough, dyspnea, or chest pain reflective of compression or invasion of adjacent structures.  One third are asymtomatic.  Associated with pure red cell aplasia, agammaglobulinemia, systemic lupus erythematosus.  40- to 45% of patients present with myasthenia gravis and, conversely, 5% to 15% of patients with myasthenia gravis will be found to have a thymoma.
  39. 39.  The presence of a paraneoplastic syndrome associated with an anterior mediastinal mass essentially clinches the diagnosis of thymoma.  Autoantibodies to the Ach receptor is diagnostic of myasthenia gravis and also clinches the diagnosis of thymoma.  CT scan demonstrating a well-circumscribed, solid anterior mediastinal mass.
  40. 40. STAGING
  41. 41. TREATMENT  Goal is to proceed directly to resection without preliminary biopsy.  A definitive tissue diagnosis is needed in advanced cases which is not operable and needs chemotherapy or chemoradiotherapy, or if there is a strong possibility of lymphoma.  Surgical resection is the mainstay of treatment of Masaoka stage I–III thymoma.
  42. 42.  For patients with advanced disease (stage III or IV thymoma), chemotherapy is recommended and is often followed by radiation.  Resection of even a small, stage I thymoma without myasthenia gravis should include removal of the entire thymus en bloc along with the tumor.
  43. 43. LYMPHOMA  The three most common types of lymphoma found in the mediastinum are nodular sclerosing HL, large cell lymphoma, and lymphoblastic lymphoma.  HL accounts for approximately 50% to 70% of mediastinal lymphomas.  Can involve any compatment of mediastinum. .
  44. 44. Hodgkin Lymphoma  Bimodal age distribution: young adulthood and after 50.  Four subtypes: nodular sclerosing (most common), lymphocyte-rich, mixed cellularity, and lymphocyte- depleted.  Present with asymptomatic lymphadenopathy.  Reed–Sternberg cells is pathognomonic.  Surgical biopsy is often required to establish a diagnosis.  Treated with chemotherapy regimens ABVD (adriamycin, bleomycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine).
  45. 45.  Radiation may additionally employed in case of bulky disease . Patients who relapse may benefit from a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
  46. 46. Substernal thyroid  Usually euthyroid goiter and an enlarged thyroid gland will be palpable in the neck.  Noncontrast CT is the test in differentiating substernal thyroid from other mediastinal masses. Because of its iodine content, substernal thyroid tissue shows enhancement on a noncontrast CT scan and this usually confirms the diagnosis.  Surgical resection is recommended.
  47. 47. Thymoma
  48. 48. Hodgkin’s lymphoma
  49. 49. NON SENINOMATOUS MALIGNANT GERM CELL TUMOR
  50. 50. ANTERIOR MEDIASTINAL TERATOMA
  51. 51. MIDDLE MEDIASTINAL MASS  Metastatic bronchogenic carcinoma is the most common.  The most common primary masses of the middle mediastinum are lymphoma and benign cysts.  Cysts comprise 12% to 20% of all primary mediastinal masses and are found chiefly in the middle compartment of the mediastinum.  These cysts comprise congenital foregut cysts, bronchogenic cysts, neurenteric cysts, and pericardial cysts.
  52. 52. Pericardial cyst
  53. 53. BRONCHIAL CYST
  54. 54. DUPLICATE ESOPHAGUS
  55. 55. NODULAR SCLEROSIS HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA
  56. 56. POSTERIOR MEDIASTINAL NEOPLASMS  Neurogenic tumors are the most common neoplasms of the posterior mediastinum.  Collectively representing 12% to 21% of all mediastinal masses and occurring almost exclusively (95%) in the posterior compartment.  Neurogenic tumors are categorized into three groups based on the neurogenic tissue of origin.
  57. 57.  Neoplasms arising from the nerve sheath include schwannoma, neurofibroma, and malignant nerve sheath tumors.  Neoplasms arising from the sympathetic ganglion include ganglioneuroma, ganglioneuroblastoma, and neuroblastoma, more commonly found in children.  Neoplasms arising in parasympathetic ganglia include paraganglioma and chemodectoma.
  58. 58. SEMINOMA
  59. 59. NEUROFIBROMA
  60. 60. SCHWANNOMA
  61. 61. CASTLEMAN’S DISEASE  Castleman’s disease is a rare lymphoproliferative disorder that can involve enlargement of one (unicentric Castleman’s disease) or multiple (multicentric Castleman’s disease) lymph nodes.  Most common location of unicentric disease is the anterior and middle compartments.  Multicentric Castleman’s disease is characterized by peripheral lymphadenopathy and hepatosplenomegaly.
  62. 62.  Human herpesvirus 8 infection has been implicated in the pathogenesis of multicentric but not unicentric disease.  Categorized into two histologic types (hyaline vascular and plasma cell).  But centricity rather than histology is more important in predicting long-term outcome in this disease.  Complete surgical resection should be performed in unicentric disease.  Multicentric Castleman’s disease can be rapidly progressive and often fatal.
  63. 63. DISEASES OF PLEURA •The pleura is the serous membrane that covers the lung parenchyma, the mediastinum, the diaphragm, and the rib cage. • This structure is divided into the visceral pleura and the parietal pleura. • The visceral pleura covers the lung parenchyma, also in the interlobar fissures. •The parietal pleura lines the inside of the thoracic cavities, it is subdivided into the costal, mediastinal, and diaphragmatic parietal pleura.
  64. 64.  The visceral and the parietal pleura meet at the lung root.  Thin layer of fluid is present between the two layers.  Expressed per kilogram of body mass, the total pleural fluid volume in normal, nonsmoking humans is 0.26 ± 0 . 1 mL/kg.
  65. 65. PNEUMOTHORAX  Definition: accumulation of air in pleural space with collapse of underlying lung.
  66. 66. Pathophysiology  Pressure within the pleural space is negative with respect to the alveolar pressure during entire cycle of respiration.  Inherent tendency o lung to collapse and chest wall to expand.  Pressure gradient of 0.25 cm of water per cm of lung with more negative pressure in apex.
  67. 67.  When a communication develops between pleural space and either chest wall or alveolar space air enters cavity until the pressure becomes equal unless the communication is sealed.  Leading to reduced -vital capacity, -total lung capacity, -functional residual capacity, -diffusion capacity and increase in anatomical shunt.
  68. 68. Reabsorption of the pleural gas  Occurs by simple diffusion from space into venous blood.  Rate of reabsorption depends on 1. Pressure gradient for gas 2. Diffusion property of the gas in cavity (CO2>O2>N) 3. Area of contact between pleural gas and pleura 4. Permiability of pleural surface.
  69. 69. Pathological classification Closed Open Tension Pleural tear sealed open acts as ball and valve mechanism Pleural cavity pressure compared to atmospheric pressure less Equal More
  70. 70. Classification PNEUMOTHORAX SPONTANEOUS TRAUMATIC PRIMARY SECONDA RY ACCIDENT AL IATROGE NIC
  71. 71. Spontaneous pneumothorax  Primary spontaneous pneumothorax: -without any structural lung disease • Secondary spontaneous pneumothorax: -with underlying structural or functional lung disease
  72. 72. Primary spontaneous pneumothorax  Young adults  Peak in 3rd decade  Tall and thin body habitus  Common in male  Occurs due to rupture of small pulmonary blebs into pleural cavity.  Common in apex of lungs
  73. 73.  Possible mechanisms;  Regional difference in the mechanical stress  Relative ischemia in lung apex  Abnormal collagen synthesis  Smoking
  74. 74. Secondar y spontaneous pneumothorax  Common in middle age or elder age group  Common causes are: -Chronic bronchitis, -Emphysema Bacterial infections : Staph, Klebsiella, Tuberculosis - Viral infection : HIV (premature emphysema), PCP -Cystic fibrosis
  75. 75. Secondary spontaneous pneumothorax: 1. Interstitial lung disease -interstitial pneumonitis -sarcoidosis -radiation pneumonitis -histiocytosis X 2. Infection -coccidoidomycosis 3. Connective tissue disorders -Ehlers Danlos syndrome, Marfan’s syndrome, Ankyosing spondylitis, Rheumatoid arthritis.
  76. 76.  Others -Pulmonary infarction -Pulmonary hemorrhage -Wegener’s granulomatosis -Catamenial pneumothorax
  77. 77.  HIV Causes :Spontaneous, PCP, Tuberculosis, CMV, Cryptococcus, Coccidoidomycosis, Kaposi sarcoma. Bilateral presentation common.
  78. 78. Traumatic pneumothorax  Thoracocentesis 5%  Transthoracic biopsy 20 – 40%  Intercostal drain placement  Mechanical ventilation 4 -15%  Subclavian vein catheter placement 2 – 12%  Blunt and penetrating thoracic injury 20 -40%
  79. 79. Clinical features  Symptoms; chest pain (pleuritic), cough, breathlessness. orthopnea, Horner syndrome, hemoptysis. • Signs ; Respiratory system; tracheal deviation, reduced chest movements, vocal fremitus, breath sounds and hyperresonant note. Severe symptoms with hypotension, hypoxia seen in tension pneumothorax.
  80. 80. Investigations RADIOGRAPH;  hyperlucency devoid of pulomary vessels between lung and chest wall  Supine X Ray- juxtacardiac, subpulmonic hyperlucency  Erect X Ray – apical hyperlucency  Pleural line (parallel to chest wall),  Lateral decubitus and expiratory fimls for minimal pneumothorax.
  81. 81.  Tension pneumothorax- Mediastinal shift Flat diaphragm Rib cage expansion Collapsed lung  CT chest -to differentiate bulla from pneumothorax -to look for underlying lung disease
  82. 82.  ABG; - Hypoxemia and hypocarbia in primary pneumothorax (>25% lung involved) - Hypoxemia and hypercarbia in secondary pneumothorax  ECG; -left pneumothorax shows right axis deviation, poor R wave progression, low amlitude chest lead waves -changes normalize in right lateral or upright posture.
  83. 83. Treatment  Observation -non progressive small asymptomatic pneumothorax -serial monitoring of radiograph in first 24 hours. -follow up  Aspiration -16 to 18 gauge needle -anterior 2nd intercostal space in midclavicular line
  84. 84.  Long term aspiration: Tube thoracostomy -After tube placement once the majority of air is removed suction is applied for next 24 hours. -If air leak persists continue suction -Tube can be removed 24 hours after air leak is sealed - Air leak persisting after 3 to 4 days may require addisional treatment.
  85. 85.  Pleurodesis Obliteration of pleural space by mechanical or chemical irritation of pleura leading to inflammatory response and subsequent adhesion. Can be used along with surgical procedure Antibiotics- tetracycline, doxycycline 0.5 to 1 gm, minocycline 600mg in 50 – 100 ml NS along with talc. Hydrochloric acid, bleomycin, nitrogen mustard Requirements – sealed leak, -pleural fluid drain <150-200 ml /day.
  86. 86.  Thoracoscopy Entire lung can be inspected for air leak and leak can be sealed by staple. Concomitant pleurodesis can be done  VATS video assisted thoracoscopic surgery .
  87. 87.  Open thoracotomy: Ultimate most effective therapy Examination of lung Lysis of adhesions Release of fibrotic peel Disadvantages are: patient discomfort and morbidity after surgery, risk of anaeshtesia and cost.
  88. 88.  Primary pneumothorax 1. Observation with or without o2 For first time primary pneumothorax less than 20% and asymptomatic 2.Catheter aspiration For symptomatic case or more than 20% 3. Tube thoracostomy For failed aspiration 4. Surgical treatment For persistant air leak after 3 days
  89. 89. Indications for surgery in Primary spontaneous pneumothorax First episode; -prolonged air leak -incomplete re-expansion -associated single large bulla -bilateral -hemopneumoathorax -patient from isolated place devoid of medical care -tension pneumothorax -occupations like divers, pilot Second episode -ipsilateral recurrence -contralateral recurrence (relative indication)
  90. 90.  Secondary pneumothorax: Higher rate of recurrence Tube thoracostomy with pleurodesis after reexpansion. Thoracoscopy, VATS, thoracotomy for complicated case -Iatrogenic pneumothorax; observation or aspiration -Traumatic ; chest tube placement -Patient on positive pressure ventilation; tube thoracostomy
  91. 91. Tension pneumothorax  High concentration o2  Large bore needle connected to syringe half filled with water inserted into 2nd anterior intercostal space to confirm.  Needle should be left in place  Immediate tube thoracostomy
  92. 92. Bronhopleural fistula  Causes prolonged air leak  More common in COPD and Cystic fibrosis  Air leak for more than 4 days must be evaluated for sugical closure.  Bronchoscopic ballon catheter occlusion and subsequent injection o fibrin glue, gelatin sponge,autologous blood patch etc.  Thoracoscopic surgery for failed cases.
  93. 93. Re-expansion pulmonary edema  After rapid re-expansion of collapsed lung.  Usually unilateral  CAUSES; 1.incrased permiability of pulmonary capillaries thae are damaged by mechanical stress during re-epansion. 2. ischemia reperfusion injury 3.decreased surfactant 4. reuced lymphatic flow  Treatment ; symptomatic  Prevention ; avoiding negative pressure suction
  94. 94. Primary pleural tumors MALIGNANT MESOTHELIOMA  The pleura is a membranous structure covering the entire surface of the lung and lining the inside of the chest cavity.  Composed of a thin mesothelial layer with underlying fibroblasts and varying amounts of collagenous fibrous tissue with interdigitating capillaries and venules.
  95. 95.  The most common tumors of the pleura are metastatic neoplasms, predominantly of lung, breast, or colonic origin.  The most common primary malignant tumor of the pleura is malignant mesothelioma.  Eighty percent of all cases of mesothelioma are pleural in origin
  96. 96. EPIDEMIOLOGY  Mesothelioma incidence rates are predicted to escalate for much longer times in the Third World because of poor regulation of asbestos mining and widespread industrial and household utilization of asbestos.
  97. 97. ETIOLOGY  Inhalational exposure to asbestos has been clearly established as the predominant cause of malignant mesothelioma in humans.  Asbestos is not a specific compound, but the commercial name for a group of hydrated magnesium silicate fibrous minerals.  Two major types: the serpentines and the amphiboles
  98. 98.  Fibers with a high length-to-width ratio, such as crocidolite, which are able to more readily penetrate through the lung to the pleural surface, are considered more carcinogenic.  Among the remaining asbestos fibers, amosite has an intermediate carcinogenic risk, chrysotile the lowest.
  99. 99.  Approximately 70% of cases of pleural mesothelioma are associated with documented asbestos exposure.  Wagner et al. In a series of 33 mesothelioma cases occurring in a crocidolite mining community in South Africa, that the etiologic connection between asbestos and mesothelioma was established.
  100. 100.  The lifetime risk of developing mesothelioma among asbestos workers is thought to be as high as 8% to 13%.  latency period of approximately 30 to 40 years.  Many well-documented cases of mesothelioma occur after brief, but intense, or longer-term low-level exposures to asbestos i.e., spouses of asbestos workers exposed by washing clothes.
  101. 101.  Other etiologic factors: Therapeutic ionizing irradiation to supradiaphragmatic fields, Intrapleural thorium dioxide (Thorotrast), Inhalation of other fibrous silicates such as erionite.
  102. 102.  The exact mechanisms of asbestos carcinogenesis have not yet been fully elucidated.  In rodent model systems, asbestos fibers act like tumor promoters in combination with a carcinogen.  Interact with the mitotic spindle to cause missegregation of chromosomes and aneuploidy.  Stimulate the production of chronic oxidative stress in lung macrophages and other cells for many years.
  103. 103.  Cytogenetic aberrations predispose to the development of the malignant phenotype.  Partial or total loss of chromosomes 1, 3, and 4, deletions of 9p, and monosomy of chromosome 22 are the most common abnormalities seen.  Monosomy 22, the most frequent numerical cytogenetic abnormality in mesothelioma, has recently been correlated with mutations in the neurofibromatosis 2.
  104. 104. VIRAL ONCOGENES  Simian virus-40 (SV-40) is a polyoma virus with oncogenic potential in humans.  Result from inactivation of tumor suppressor genes such as the retinoblastoma gene (Rb) and wild-type p53 by a peptide known as the SV-40 large T-antigen (Tag).  SV-40 is the only agent known to cause malignant transformation of human primary mesothelial cell in vitro.
  105. 105.  Lacking the glutathione-S-transferase M1 (GSTM1) gene and carrying the “slow-acetylator” type of the N- acetyltransferase 2 (NAT-2) gene.  Inactivation of the nuclear eubiquitinase BAP1, which regulates key histones and transcription factors related to the development of tumors, is associated with malignant pleural tumors.  A so-called BAP1 “syndrome” has been described in some families bearing this gene mutation, in which there is higher frequency of mesothelioma, ocular melanoma, and melanocytic lesions of the skin.
  106. 106.  Presents in the fifth to seventh decades of life.  History of childhood asbestos exposure.  The most frequent presenting symptoms are nonpleuritic chest pain (60%–70% of patients), dyspnea (25%), and cough (20%).
  107. 107.  Large unilateral pleural effusion.  Unilateral, concentric, plaque-like, or nodular pleural thickening.  Only 20% of patients with pleural mesothelioma have radiographic signs of asbestosis (i.e., bibasilar interstitial fibrosis).  In later stages of disease, ipsilateral mediastinal shift is seen secondary to encasement of the lung by a thick rind of tumor and resultant significant unilateral loss of lung volume.  They may also have mediastinal widening
  108. 108.  Chest computed tomography (CT) is important in detecting invasion of chest wall, ribs, and mediastinal structures, as well as extension along the pleural surfaces and diaphragm  Can distinguish between pleural thickening and effusion.
  109. 109.  POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY: can be used in diagnosis and staging by evaluating the extent of pleural disease, establishing mediastinal lymph node involvement, evaluating tumor invasion into the lung and thoracic wall, and detecting extrathoracic metastases.
  110. 110. Pleural fluid is  Exudative, with elevated protein concentrations in the range of 4 to 5 g/dL and a  Lymphocytic predominance.  High pleural fluid lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), with levels greater than 600 IU/L  Elevated concentrations of hyaluronic acid  High concentrations of IL-6 and TGF-β, but relatively low levels of IL-1β and TNFα
  111. 111.  Serum marker 1.MESOTHELIN : Mesothelin is a 40-kDa glycoprotein that is found in low levels on the cell surface of normal mesothelial cells. Soluble mesothelin–related peptide [SMRP]. Is highly expressed on mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer cells. Measurement of SMRP is indicated currently for monitoring patients in whom the diagnosis has been established.
  112. 112. 2. Osteopontin, a glycoprotein that mediates cell–matrix interactions and is overexpressed in several types of cancer. 3. Fibulin-3 is an extracellular glycoprotein that is encoded by the epidermal growth factor–containing fibulin-like extracellular matrix protein 1 (EFEMP1) gene.
  113. 113. DIAGNOSIS  Thoracentesis or closed pleural biopsy.  Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) or open thoracotomy.  Thoracoscopy :10% may seed the biopsy site with tumor cells, later developing chest wall recurrences. This can be prevented by prophylactic radiation therapy to the surgical incision or thoracentesis sites.  Concurrent bronchoscopy may be important in distinguishing between mesothelioma and metastatic adenocarcinoma.
  114. 114.  Endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) and mediastinoscopy.
  115. 115. CLINICAL COURSE AND COMPLICATIONS  Patients typically develop dyspnea and chest pain as tumor and fibrosis gradually obliterate the pleural space.  As the tumor spreads, it covers both visceral and parietal pleural surfaces, encasing the ipsilateral lung with a thick, fibrous peel that extends into interlobar fissures.  Abnormal chest wall mechanics secondary to tumor invasion into ribs as well as intercostal nerves and muscles.
  116. 116.  Local invasion of crucial thoracic structures can result in dysphagia, hoarseness, cord compression, brachial plexopathy, paralysis, Horner syndrome.  Transdiaphragmatic spread into the abdominal cavity.  Local invasion into the pericardial space can lead to pericardial effusion.  Median survival of patients with mesothelioma is between 8 and 14 months and varies depending on stage.
  117. 117. PARANEOPLASTIC SYNDROMES  Disseminated intravascular coagulation,  Migratory thrombophlebitis,  Thrombocytosis,  Coombs-positive hemolytic anemia,  Hypoglycemia, and hypercalcemia associated with secretion of a parathyroid hormone–like peptide
  118. 118. PROGNOSTIC FACTORS  Poor prognosis is indicated by the presence of: thrombocytosis, leukocytosis, low hemoglobin, fever of unknown origin, sarcomatoid or mixed histology, age greater than 65 to 75 years and male gender.  Good prognosis at presentation is with : epithelial histology; stage I disease; age under 65 years; absence of chest pain; and the presence of symptoms for more than 6 months prior to diagnosis.
  119. 119. TREATMENT CHEMOTHERAPY  First-line chemotherapy in good performance status patients with unresectable mesothelioma .  Combination of cisplatin and pemetrexed.  Pemetrexed is an antifolate compound that targets multiple enzymes in the folate metabolism pathway.  Pemetrexed is a potent inhibitor of thymidilate synthase, the rate-limiting step in the synthesis of thymidilate.  Pemetrexed plus carboplatin may be an alternative regimen
  120. 120. Radiation Therapy  Radiation therapy may play a role by preventing chest wall recurrences after invasive procedures, and in improving local control.  radiation therapy is, somewhat limited by the large treatment volumes required and the radiation sensitivity of the surrounding organs .
  121. 121. SURGICAL THERAPY  EPP is a radical surgical procedure involving complete removal of the ipsilateral lung along with the parietal and visceral pleura, pericardium with portions of the phrenic nerve, and the majority of the hemidiaphragm.  EPP achieves the greatest degree of cytoreduction, and, allows higher radiation doses to be delivered to the ipsilateral hemithorax.  It is the only debulking procedure possible when a thick tumor rind obliterates the pleural space.
  122. 122.  However, definitive surgical intervention is only possible in a small percentage of patients.  Benefits of EPP with adjuvant chemotherapy +/– local radiotherapy are limited to otherwise healthy patients with early-stage disease, epithelial histology, and no mediastinal lymph node involvement.
  123. 123. PLEURAL EFFUSION  Presence of excess amount of fluid in the pleural cavity.  The pleural space lies between the lung and the chest wall and normally contains a very thin layer of fluid 3-15ml, which serves as a coupling system.  Fluid enters the pleural space from the -capillaries in the parietal pleura, -the interstitial spaces of the lung via the visceral pleura -the peritoneal cavity via small holes in the diaphragm.  Removed via the lymphatics in the parietal pleura.
  124. 124. Physiology Factors influencing the pressure and amount of this fluid are: -increased hydrostatic pressure, as in CCF -decrease in oncotic pressure as in nephrotic syndrome -increased intrapleural negative pressure as in atelectasis -capacity of pleural lymphatics to clear the pleural fluid in excess -increased vascular permiability as in pneumonia
  125. 125. Classification  Transudative: Pleural effusion that commonly occures due to a systemic disease or pathology outside the pleura.  Exudative : Occures due to primary pleural pathology.
  126. 126. Criteria for exudative pleural effusion
  127. 127.  These criteria misidentify ~25% of transudates as exudates.  If one or more of the exudative criteria are met and the patient is clinically has a condition producing a transudative effusion, the difference between the protein levels in the serum and the pleural fluid should be measured.  If this gradient is >31 g/L (3.1 g/dL), the exudative categorization by these criteria can be ignored.
  128. 128. CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE  The most common cause of transudative effusion.  Pleural effusions due to CHF are usually bilateral (60%– 85%); unilateral effusions are more commonly right sided in a 2-to-1 right-to-left ratio.  Bilateral effusions in the absence of cardiomegaly suggest a malignant etiology.  PF is characteristically a transudate. Up to 30% of effusions, however, fulfill Light’s criteria for an exudate for several possible reasons.
  129. 129.  A coexisting condition that causes exudative effusions, such as pneumonia or pulmonary embolism, less commonly, diuretic therapy.  Indication for thoracocentesis in CCF: -Febrile patient -Unilateral effusion or grossly asymetric effusion -Refractory to diuretic therapy -Pleuritic chest pain
  130. 130.  Pleural fluid N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT- proBNP) >1500 pg/mL is virtually diagnostic.  Treatment is same as for heart failure.  Thoracocentesis for immediate symtomatic improvement.
  131. 131. HEPATIC HYDROTHORAX  5-15% have evidence of effusions when examined by CT or US.  Common on the right side.  Although 20% of patients will not have clinically apparent ascites because most of the ascites fluid has decompressed into the pleural space.  Correct classification as a transudate requires calculation of protein and/or albumin gradients.
  132. 132.  Scintigraphy confirmation by injection of a radionuclide tracer into ascites fluid may detect tracer flow from the abdomen to the chest.  Spontaneous infection of a hydrothorax represents an important complication being found in 15% of patients admitted with cirrhosis and pleural effusions.  PF features of this condition include a PF neutrophil count >250 cells/μL with a positive PF culture or a PF neutrophil count ≥500 cells/μL with a negative culture in the absence of pneumonia.
  133. 133. Treatment  Limiting sodium retention and lowering portal vein pressures.  Therapeutic thoracentesis provides only transient relief of dyspnea, is preferred for only initial management for symptomatic patients.  Chest tube drainage is avoided .  Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunts may decrease PF in 88% of patients, but the 1-year survival is only 50%.
  134. 134.  Failing other interventions, VATS for closure of diaphragmatic fenestrations and performing talc pleurodesis may benefit some patients.  Tunneled pleural catheters may provide palliation.
  135. 135. CONSTRICTIVE PERICARDITIS  Migration of coexisting ascites into the pleural space or compromised left ventricular function that causes a CHF- related effusion.  More than 50% of patients with constrictive pericarditis develop a pleural effusion.  Treatment is correcting the underlying cause.
  136. 136. RENAL CAUSES URINOTHORAX  Urine dissects from the retroperitoneal space into the pleural space most often as a consequence of obstructive uropathy at the level of the bladder or urethra.  Other causes include kidney biopsy, renal transplantation, lithotripsy, failed tube nephrostomy, urinary tract malignancies, retroperitoneal trauma, and surgical complications.  The PF LDH, is often elevated into the exudative range.
  137. 137.  The PF/serum creatinine ratio is greater than 1 (mean value >10 in reported cases).  Renal scintigraphy can demonstrate tracer flow.  Urinothoraces typically resolve with relief of urinary obstruction.
  138. 138. Peritoneal Dialysis  2% to 10% of patients.  with 88% being right sided.  PF forms due to the migration of dialysate from the relatively high-pressure peritoneal cavity into the low- pressure pleural space.  Decreased effectiveness of ultrafiltration as the first sign of migration of dialysate.
  139. 139.  The PF/serum glucose ratio is always >1.  Peritoneal scintigraphy using technetium-99 m tagged macroaggregated albumin (28–30) or Tc-99 m sulfur colloid detects the flow of dialysate into the pleural space.  Management begins with reduction of dialysate volume or temporary discontinuation of PD.  Discontinuation of PD for 4 to 6 weeks may allow diaphragmatic conduits to heal.
  140. 140. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CSF Leakage into the Pleural Space  Duropleural fistula forms from a malignancy or after spinal surgery (particularly cervical laminectomy),88 thoracic surgery or blunt or penetrating trauma.  Meningitis, CSF pressure headaches, and various neurologic symptoms.  PF appears as clear as CSF with essentially no cells and a PF protein <1 g/dL, low LDH, and glucose and pH values similar to serum.
  141. 141.  Beta-2 transferrin is a protein found in CSF and inner ear perilymph that has a sensitivity and specificity of 100% and 95%, respectively for establishing CSF-related effusions.  Duropleural fistulae rarely heal spontaneously and present risks for CNS infection and pneumocephalus.  CT myelography can visualize the fistula tract.  Treatment is Surgical repair.
  142. 142. VASCULAR  Pleural effusions may develop in 13% of patients with isolated right heart failure due to pulmonary arterial hypertension.  Most of the effusions are trace to small (63%)  Right sided in 58% and bilateral in 26%.  Pulmonary veno-occlusive disease.  Pulmonary capillary hemangiomatosis.
  143. 143. PLEURAL EFFUSIONS THAT ARE USUALLY EXUDATES
  144. 144. PATHOGEN RELATED Parapneumonic Effusions  Twenty to 57% of patients hospitalized for community- acquired pneumonia develop a parapneumonic effusion.  PF forms when inflammatory cells migrate to the pleural space from an adjacent zone of lung infection and release proinflammatory mediators that alter pleural membrane permeability and recruit additional inflammatory cells.  An influx of protein-rich fluid creates an initially sterile, free-flowing effusion.
  145. 145.  Subsequent invasion of bacteria promotes a procoagulant effect in PF, which generates fibrin132–134 that deposits on pleural surfaces and begins the formation of intrapleural loculations and a pleural rind.  Infected PF eventually evolves into pus and a frank empyema.  Parapneumonic effusions have also been classified as “uncomplicated” (treatable by antibiotics alone) or “complicated” (pleural space drainage is required).
  146. 146.  Risk factors for parapneumonic effusions include diabetes, immunosuppression, alcoholism, cancer, poor dental hygiene, and increased severity of the index pneumonia.  Present with fever, productive cough, dyspnea predominating, Pleuritic chest pain along with tachycardia and leukocytosis above 15,000/mm3,  Subacute or chronic constitutional symptoms of malaise, anorexia, and weight loss with fetid breath represent characteristic findings of an anaerobic empyema.
  147. 147. Radiograph  Chest imaging identifies approximately 90% of clinically significant parapneumonic effusions.  Obscuration of a diaphragm.  Diaphragmatic silhouette sign.  Intrapleural air-fluid levels indicates a bronchopleural fistula with empyema.  A loculated effusion in a nondependent location suggests a complicated parapneumonic effusion.
  148. 148. Ultrasound  US has a higher sensitivity and specificity for detecting PF as compared with standard radiographs.  Echogenic PF and septations suggest the presence of a complicated parapneumonic effusion.  Ultrasound also allows image-guidance for thoracentesis.
  149. 149. CT  Loculated empyemas with interlobar and paramediastinal fluid collections can only be imaged by chest CT.  Characteristic CT findings include the “split pleura sign” (enhanced pleurae that surround a loculated effusion), pleural thickening, and increased attenuation of extrapleural subcostal fat.  Chest CT can also differentiate between an empyema and a peripheral lung abscess adjacent to the chest wall.
  150. 150.  Pleural fluid analysis should include Gram stain and cultures (routine, anaerobic, mycobacterial, and fungal), parasitologic examination when appropriate, fluid cell count and differential, cytology, pH, lactic dehydrogenase, total protein, and glucose measurements.  Parapneumonic effusions will generally have lower white blood counts, negative Gram stains and cultures, a pH over 7.3, and glucose over 50% of serum glucose levels.
  151. 151. TREATMENT  In the early or exudative phase of parapneumonic effusion, the fluid is thin and serous may resolve during appropriate antibiotic therapy without drainage.  If the pH is over 7.3, this method may be preferred.  If the pH is less than 7.0, often requires closed chest tube insertion.  If the pH is between 7.0 and 7.3, failure to demonstrate improvement of infection or inflammation on multiple thoracenteses over 3 to 4 days should lead to consideration of formal drainage.
  152. 152.  Insertion of an image-guided, small-bore (<15 Fr) intercostal catheter connected to suction and flushed with saline every 6 hours provides effective therapy.  Intrapleural instillation of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to lyse fibrin adhesions and deoxyribonuclease (DNase) to thin PF.  Up to 30% of complicated parapneumonic effusions, however, require surgical drainage either by VATS or thoracotomy.
  153. 153. Malignancy  Carcinomas of the lung and breast and lymphomas account for approximately 75% of malignant pleural effusions. Metastatic ovarian carcinoma is the fourth leading cause. Lung Cancer  Patients with lung cancer who have anti-p53 antibodies are more likely to have pleural effusions.  Common with adenocarcinoma and rare with SCC.  The incidence of pleural effusion is higher if there is either lymph node or pleural involvement.
  154. 154.  Bad prognosis  Pleural fluid cytology positive in 40-80%  Thoracoscopy , CT chest, Mediastinoscopy, Thoracotomy for further evaluation.  Pleural fluid analysis:  Positive cytology  Increased protein, LDH, WBC  Low sugar  Lymphocyte predomonant
  155. 155. PULMONARY EMBOLISM  Results from increased vascular permiability.  Due to higher level of VEGF released from the platelet rich thrombus.  Cab be ipsilateral, contralateral or bilateral.  Usually mild.  Exudate type, increase in RBC, WBCs, eoinophils.  Probability can be assessed by Geneva score.
  156. 156. Charecteristic feature of pleural fluid 1). Increased neutrophils Pulmonary embolisation Pulmonary infection Intra-abdominal abscess 2)Increased Lymphocytes Tuberculosis Malignancy Chylothorax Lymphoma Yellow nail syndrome Sarcoidosis Rheumatoid disease Acute lung rejection
  157. 157. With peripheral eosinophilia Hodgkin’s disease Fungal infection Parasitic (paragonimiasis) Benign asbestos pleural effusion Polyarteritis nodosa Tropical eosinophilia Churg-Strauss syndrome. Drugs—dantrolene, nitrofurantoin Without peripheral eosinophilia Trauma Pulmonary infarction Pneumothorax Haemothorax Rarely in carcinoma. Increased eosinophils
  158. 158. Clinical features  Symptoms :chest pain, dyspnea, other specific symptoms due to underlying cause.  Signs : tachypnea, devition of trachea to opposite, reduced -chest movements -vocal fremitus and resonance -intensity of breath sounds -dull note on percussion
  159. 159.  Chest X-ray • Minimal amount of fluid that can be detected in the PA view is 200 ml. Smaller quantities of fluid are detected in lateral decubitus position 75-100ml. • Dense uniform opacity in the lower and lateral parts of the haemithorax shading off above and medially into transluscent lung (Ellis ‘S’ shaped curve).
  160. 160. Lateral decubitus view
  161. 161. The "crescent s1gn" of pleural effusion 1s a predominantly lateral opacity that can be attributed to summationEffects. Circumferential spread of the effusion is restricted on the medial s1de by the hilum and pleural reflections. In the PA pro ection, then, the roentgen rays must pass through more fluid in the lateral chest wall. Thus the collection appears to slope upward onthe lateral s1de.
  162. 162.  There may be a collection in interlobar fissure (vanishing tumour of lung) which diappears on treatment with diuretics.  Subpulmonic effusion of about 1000 ml may appear only as an elevated diaphragm.  X-ray in lateral decubitus position confirms the diagnosis.  An early sign of a small, incipient effusion is blunting of the costophrenic angle.  Another, indirect sign of pleural effusion may be broadening of the intercostal spaces.
  163. 163. AP VIEW: FLUID IN HORIZONTAL FISSURE SUPINE POSITION ; LAYERED EFFUSION
  164. 164. MEDIASTINAL SHIFT ATELECTASIS ON SAME SIDE PULLING THE MEDIASTINUM
  165. 165. OPTIONS WHEN NO DIAGNOSIS IS OBTAINED AFTER INITIAL THORACENTESIS  Observation: This is probably the best option if the patient is improving and there are no parenchymal infiltrates.  Bronchoscopy: useful if (a) A pulmonary infiltrate is present on the chest radiograph or the chest CT scan; (b) Hemoptysis is present; suggestive of an endobronchial lesion (or pulmonary embolism) . (c) The pleural effusion is massive. (d) The mediastinum is shifted toward the side of the effusion;
  166. 166. Thoracoscopy  Indicated in the patient with an undiagnosed pleural effusion who is not improving spontaneously and in whom there is a significant likelihood that malignancy or tuberculosis is responsible for the pleural effusion. Needle Biopsy of the Pleura:  Indicated if the patient has an undiagnosed pleural effusion that is not improving and thoracoscopy is not available.  Or if pleural tuberculosis is suspected and a pleural fluid marked for tuberculosis is unavailable or equivocal.
  167. 167. HEMOTHORAX  A hemothorax should be considered to be present only when the pleural fluid hematocrit is equal to or greater than 50% of the peripheral blood hematocrit.  Mostly occures from trauma.  Other causes are pulmonary embolism, malignancy, tuberculosis.  Needs chest tube insertion.  Complications of traumatic hemothorax are the retention of clotted blood in the pleural space, pleural infection, pleural effusion, and fibrothorax.
  168. 168. Chylothorax  Presence of chyle in the pleural space, which denotes a leakage of lymphatic fluid from the thoracic duct or its tributaries.  The thoracic duct ascends on the right side of the mediastinum crossing to the left side near the fifth thoracic vertebral body (T5).  Consequently, a right- versus left-sided chylothorax suggests the presence of disruption to the thoracic duct below or above a T5 level, respectively.
  169. 169.  PF is grossly white, milky, and opalescent in 50% of patients but may be serous or serosanguineous when patients are fasting. PF analysis demonstrates a lymphocyte predominant exudate with an elevated protein but not LDH.  PF triglyceride concentration is usually above 110 mg/dL but 15% of patients have lower values that may be <50 mg/dL.  Lymphangiography or lymphoscintigraphy imaging studies to visualize site of chyle leakage.
  170. 170.  Observation may suffice for stable and small to moderate effusions with mild symptoms.  Nonsurgical, conservative measures resolve 50% of traumatic chylothoraces.  Nontraumatic forms of the disease usually requir surgery.  Dietary measures include restriction of fat except for medium chain triglycerides.  Surgical interventions include pleurodesis, pleurectomy, thoracic duct repair or ligation, lymphovenous anastomosis, and pleuroperitoneal shunting.
  171. 171. Yellow Nail Syndrome  Acquired disorder of unknown cause characterized by the triad of abnormal nails, lymphoedema, and pleural effusions.  Some patients have associated bronchiectasis, recurrent lower respiratory tract infections, and chronic sinusitis.  The fluid is lymphocytic predominant with an elevated protein meeting exudative criteria, but often an LDH and cholesterol in the transudative range.  Up to 30% of effusions are chylothoraces.
  172. 172. References  FISHMAN’s pumlonary diseases and disorders 5th edition.  HARRISON’s priciples of internal medicine of medicine19th edition.  Pleural diseases by Richard Light 6th edition.  Crofton & Douglas respiratory diseases 6th edition.

×