Hoist drop from monorail investigation

Root Cause Analysis Report Hoist Drop from Monorail 21 at K West Spent Fuel Pool March 10, 2004 Sponsor: D. M. Busche Root...
AGENDA • System Description • Description of Event • Causal Analysis • Lessons to be Learned • Corrective Actions • Discus...
THE FUEL STORAGE MONORAIL SYSTEM A series of monorails that run north and south above the spent fuel pool, surrounded by a...
Each monorail has a Weighted Safety Arm THE FUEL STORAGE MONORAIL SYSTEM Locking Arms Weighted Safety Arms
The WSA is normally in the down position whenever a Flexible Transfer Crane is not engaged to the monorail THE FUEL STORAG...
These WSAs act as rail stops to prevent hoist/trolley assemblies from falling off the end of the monorails THE FUEL STORAG...
DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • A hoist was moved by a Radiological Control Technician to facilitate his regular duties • The hois...
DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • There were no personnel injuries, no radiological releases, and no significant equipment damage • ...
DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • Initial investigation by shift personnel discovered that the WSA would stick in the “UP” position
DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • SOM notified FM and MCO Production Manager, and later discussed the event with the Deputy Director...
DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • FM mentioned the hoist drop event to the FR during an unrelated phone conversation • CIT found WSA...
DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • SNF Project Operations Production Pause implemented • SNF Project VP notified the FH Senior Manage...
THE BIG PICTURE Trigger: Radiological Control Technician moved hoist Mitigating Factors: • No personnel in fall trajectory...
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS “Why” Staircase (the “Heart” of this analysis) Method: • Event • Consequence • Cause Keep asking ...
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES A) HOIST DROP • Personnel not qualified move hoists • Design was not effective:  No Failure Modes a...
ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES A) HOIST DROP • Operating Procedures and Training did not ensure the safe operation of the Fuel Stor...
ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES A) HOIST DROP • Procedure for performing preventative maintenance was not effective:  The PM proced...
ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES B) NOTIFICATIONS • FH struggles to recognize Near Miss events:  Lack of questioning attitudes  The...
ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES B) NOTIFICATIONS • The Occurrence Reporting procedure for making notifications was not effective:  ...
ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES B) NOTIFICATIONS • Training on new Occurrence Reporting notification requirement was not effective: ...
EPER ROOT CAUSES Inconsistent Application of Failure Modes and Effects Analysis In this event, adequate implementation of ...
EPER ROOT CAUSES Inconsistent Application of Integrated Safety Management Had ISM been applied the maintenance procedure w...
EPER ROOT CAUSES Failure to Effectively Utilize the Systematic Approach to Training (SAT) when Implementing New Program Re...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Interim Compensatory Measures: 1. Implemented a Production Pause (lifted after actions 2, 3, and 4 belo...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Interim Compensatory Measures: 5. FH VP of Regulatory Compliance issued an e-mail to all Project VPs to...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing symptoms and effects (complete): 1. “Straightened” the WSA on Monorail #21 and verif...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing causes: 1. Change monorail hoist system operating procedures to require that persons...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing causes (cont.): 5. Rewrite HNF-PRO-060 to meet appropriate procedure standards, incl...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing generic implications: 1. Examine other PM procedures for weaknesses similar to the o...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing self-assessment deficiencies: 1. Change the text of the monorail system PM instructi...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 1. Management and the Bargaining Unit should a...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 5. Personnel who have not been trained in evid...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 9. The adherence to the intent of ISMS and SAT...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 12. FH Senior Management needs to ensure that ...
CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 16. The effectiveness of corrective actions sh...
LESSONS TO BE LEARNED  Notifying Facility Representative when Facility Manager is notified of non-reportable “bad news” i...
LESSONS TO BE LEARNED  Inflammatory words, such as “sabotage”, should be used prudently and only when necessary.  Interv...
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ► Extent of condition: Are there other cases of using safety devices for operational control? ► Why w...
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ► Why did the shift not immediately label the hoist drop event a near miss? ► Why were the SOM and su...
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ► Why didn’t the critique process immediately cause interviews and personal statements to be obtained...
QUESTIONS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
“WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
INFLUENCE-CONSEQUENCE MATRIX Influences Actual Case Case 1 WSA straight Case 2 WSA down Case 3 MR level Case 4 RCT pushes ...
INFLUENCE-CONSEQUENCE MATRIX Influences Actual Case Case 1 Previous notification success Case 2 No CRD Case 3 Mgmt chooses...
BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance ...
BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX HNF-PRO-060 Compliance with prompt notification requirement for non- reportable bad news. Non-comp...
BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance ...
BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance ...
BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance ...
BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance ...
MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequen...
Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTU...
Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTU...
Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTU...
Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTU...
Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTU...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hoist drop from monorail investigation

65 views

Published on

The methodology is good, not perfect. It could use some criticism by investigation coaches.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
65
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hoist drop from monorail investigation

  1. 1. Root Cause Analysis Report Hoist Drop from Monorail 21 at K West Spent Fuel Pool March 10, 2004 Sponsor: D. M. Busche Root Cause Analysis Team: W. J. Leonard, Team Leader W. R. Corcoran, Senior Advisor J. M. Lukes M. E. Poole
  2. 2. AGENDA • System Description • Description of Event • Causal Analysis • Lessons to be Learned • Corrective Actions • Discussion
  3. 3. THE FUEL STORAGE MONORAIL SYSTEM A series of monorails that run north and south above the spent fuel pool, surrounded by a Flexible Transfer Crane double rail system.
  4. 4. Each monorail has a Weighted Safety Arm THE FUEL STORAGE MONORAIL SYSTEM Locking Arms Weighted Safety Arms
  5. 5. The WSA is normally in the down position whenever a Flexible Transfer Crane is not engaged to the monorail THE FUEL STORAGE MONORAIL SYSTEM
  6. 6. These WSAs act as rail stops to prevent hoist/trolley assemblies from falling off the end of the monorails THE FUEL STORAGE MONORAIL SYSTEM
  7. 7. DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • A hoist was moved by a Radiological Control Technician to facilitate his regular duties • The hoist fell from its monorail and came to rest on a grating over the pool
  8. 8. DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • There were no personnel injuries, no radiological releases, and no significant equipment damage • This was a near miss because if workers had been in the fall trajectory of the hoist, they could have been injured • Workers stopped work and notified the Shift Operations Manager
  9. 9. DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • Initial investigation by shift personnel discovered that the WSA would stick in the “UP” position
  10. 10. DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • SOM notified FM and MCO Production Manager, and later discussed the event with the Deputy Director (near miss not recognized and FR not notified) • Crane Inspection Team evaluated fallen hoist event
  11. 11. DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • FM mentioned the hoist drop event to the FR during an unrelated phone conversation • CIT found WSA bent, determined this to be an unsafe condition, and straightened the WSA • CIT found other WSA discrepancies on other monorails • CIT personnel concluded discrepancies were from intentional acts and informed the Deputy Director, who notified the SNF Project VP
  12. 12. DESCRIPTION OF EVENTS • SNF Project Operations Production Pause implemented • SNF Project VP notified the FH Senior Management, but FR not notified • FH Senior Management notified RL Senior Management, who notified the FR • Critique meeting held and Near Miss event declared
  13. 13. THE BIG PICTURE Trigger: Radiological Control Technician moved hoist Mitigating Factors: • No personnel in fall trajectory • Prompt FH response to RL letter Exacerbation: • RCT did not keep positive control of hoist trolley • Monorail elevation • Failure to notify Facility Representative • Previous FH performance issues (notification deficiencies) • Lack of questioning attitudes of managers • Imprudent references to “intentional act” and “sabotage”
  14. 14. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS “Why” Staircase (the “Heart” of this analysis) Method: • Event • Consequence • Cause Keep asking “why” until the underlying causal factors are revealed Analysis Results: (See the following slides)
  15. 15. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  16. 16. ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES A) HOIST DROP • Personnel not qualified move hoists • Design was not effective:  No Failure Modes and Effects Analysis culture (single point vulnerability  Personnel did not recognize safety device precursors • Tolerance of using safety devices as operational controls (damage to WSAs):  Moving FTCs impacting locking arms during engagement  Trolley impacts on WSAs
  17. 17. ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES A) HOIST DROP • Operating Procedures and Training did not ensure the safe operation of the Fuel Storage Monorail System:  No recognition of the WSAs as safety devices  No recognition of the need to maintain control of the trolley during movement  No recognition of the need to verify WSA down position prior to movement  No recognition of safety device precursors (trolleys colliding with WSAs and FTCs colliding with locking arms)
  18. 18. ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES A) HOIST DROP • Procedure for performing preventative maintenance was not effective:  The PM procedure does not ensure that bent WSAs are detected and corrected  The PM procedure does not recognize the WSAs as safety devices
  19. 19. ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES B) NOTIFICATIONS • FH struggles to recognize Near Miss events:  Lack of questioning attitudes  The requirements for determining Near Miss events are subjective • FH not sensitive to RL’s need to receive notification of non-reportable events/conditions • SNF Notification Guidelines not executed:  The guideline was not mentioned during discussions between management about the event  The guideline was not clear on the notification requirement
  20. 20. ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES B) NOTIFICATIONS • The Occurrence Reporting procedure for making notifications was not effective:  New requirement did not receive human factors review by project POCs  Procedure was not V&V’d for usability  Wording for implementing the new requirement was in the wrong section  Exact wording for the CRD could not be easily understood (wordy)
  21. 21. ROOT CAUSES – (SERIES B) NOTIFICATIONS • Training on new Occurrence Reporting notification requirement was not effective:  Training was not mandatory (not added to training matrices)  Not all personnel scheduled for training attended  Those who were trained did not “get it”  No verification of training effectiveness (SAT)  Briefing provided to Facility Manager’s Forum not disseminated to project personnel (assuming FMs “got it”)
  22. 22. EPER ROOT CAUSES Inconsistent Application of Failure Modes and Effects Analysis In this event, adequate implementation of FMEA would have detected the single failure vulnerability of the WSAs and ensured appropriate barriers were implemented.
  23. 23. EPER ROOT CAUSES Inconsistent Application of Integrated Safety Management Had ISM been applied the maintenance procedure would have ensured that personnel performing the maintenance understood the hazards associated with the failure to identify and correct WSA discrepancies. Had ISM been applied to operating procedures the procedures would have identified the hazards associated with not controlling the movement of the hoist/trolley assembly. Also, Feedback systems to identify, disseminate, and resolve customer concerns were not used. Had management fully understood the repeated concerns expressed by RL regarding prompt notification of non-reportable bad news, or the failure to recognize near miss events, and disseminated and corrected these issues, the letter of concern would not have been written.
  24. 24. EPER ROOT CAUSES Failure to Effectively Utilize the Systematic Approach to Training (SAT) when Implementing New Program Requirements Had personnel needing to know the new requirement been identified, their training matrices changed to require this as mandatory training, a knowledge check made to ensure the requirement was understood, and a follow-up assessment performed to verify implementation effectiveness, the FR would have been promptly notified.
  25. 25. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Interim Compensatory Measures: 1. Implemented a Production Pause (lifted after actions 2, 3, and 4 below). 2. The Crane Inspection Team completed an evaluation of the monorail system and adjusted other WSAs into their proper position and verified proper operation. 3. Implemented a Long Term Order requiring a shiftly check to verify WSAs are in the down position; to verify WSAs are in the down position while performing operations; and, to prohibit the hanging of tools off of the WSAs. 4. Conducted management briefings on the event to SNFP employees.
  26. 26. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Interim Compensatory Measures: 5. FH VP of Regulatory Compliance issued an e-mail to all Project VPs to disseminate to their Facility Managers the expectations for compliance with the requirement to notify the Facility Representative whenever the Facility Manager is notified of “non-reportable” bad news. 6. Provide stop-gap training on Near Miss identification and Facility Representative notification expectations for all personnel involved in the notification process. (Open Action)
  27. 27. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing symptoms and effects (complete): 1. “Straightened” the WSA on Monorail #21 and verified proper operation. 2. Replaced the cracked casing on the hoist HOI-440 and verified proper operation.
  28. 28. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing causes: 1. Change monorail hoist system operating procedures to require that persons moving hoists must maintain positive control of the hoist, and must not cause collisions between the hoist and the WSAs. 2. Change monorail hoist system operating procedures to require that before beginning evolutions involving hoists, all monorail system safety features must be checked. 3. Change the FTC operating procedures to require that persons moving FTCs do not cause collisions with the monorail system (Locking Arms). 4. Train operators to changed procedures.
  29. 29. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing causes (cont.): 5. Rewrite HNF-PRO-060 to meet appropriate procedure standards, including human factors. 6. Revise HNF-PRO-060 to require that every event be suspected to be a Near Miss for something more serious (e.g., would people normally work in an area that was in the line of fire?) 7. Identify personnel who must be trained on the new HNF-PRO-060 requirement and ensure that their training matrices are updated to require this training as “mandatory”. 8. Ensure all required personnel are trained to the new HNF-PRO-060 requirements.
  30. 30. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing generic implications: 1. Examine other PM procedures for weaknesses similar to the ones found in the monorail system procedures. 2. Check all PM procedures to assure that they require returning the system to a reference condition after the evolution. 3. Revise training policy to require all training for new requirements meets the intent of the SAT. 4. Share this report with other facilities.
  31. 31. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Actions addressing self-assessment deficiencies: 1. Change the text of the monorail system PM instructions to clearly specify what needs to be checked and what the acceptance criteria are. 2. Change the text of the monorail system PM instructions to clearly specify the safety significance of the items being checked.
  32. 32. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 1. Management and the Bargaining Unit should agree on the union’s role in investigations so that union leadership does not obstruct. 2. Interviews of involved personnel should be conducted before the end of the shift. 3. Experienced interviewers should assist personnel in preparing personal statements. 4. Personal statements should be dated and signed, and completed before the end of the shift.
  33. 33. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 5. Personnel who have not been trained in evidence preservation should be barred from the scene of an accident. 6. Any physical work on evidence should be done under the work control process and the work control instructions should include measures to prevent spoliation. 7. The basis for both imposition and lifting of work interruptions (Production Pause) should be documented. 8. Private deals to abrogate contractual requirements must be discouraged (prompt notifications from FMs and FRs).
  34. 34. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 9. The adherence to the intent of ISMS and SAT should be transparent in work instructions and other documents. One should be able to pick-up one of these documents and tell that ISMS and/or SAT have been applied. 10. Personnel in high hazard environments should not take action without ensuring that they posses the qualifications/training. It is not acceptable for a person to assume that the action they are about to take is trivial. 11. Criminal investigations should take precedence over organizational learning investigations (critiques). If law enforcement personnel are present, critiques should be suspended.
  35. 35. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 12. FH Senior Management needs to ensure that bad news that will be communicated to DOE-RL Senior Management is first reported to the project Facility Representative. 13. All investigative activities should result in written documentation. 14. Subsequent chartered investigation teams should be provided with all reports of previous investigative activities. 15. Unintended and unanalyzed impacts between equipment should be treated as abnormal events and should be stopped pending engineering approval (e.g., impacts of long tools against overhead components.)
  36. 36. CORRECTIVE ACTIONS Disposition of Extraneous Conditions Adverse to Quality: 16. The effectiveness of corrective actions should be checked some time after implementation. Follow-Up Plans: Audit this facility and all facilities with similar vulnerabilities to confirm that they accommodate the lessons to be learned and corrective actions of this incident.
  37. 37. LESSONS TO BE LEARNED  Notifying Facility Representative when Facility Manager is notified of non-reportable “bad news” is not optional.  Professionals hate to find out bad news about their areas of responsibility from their superiors (e. g., SNF DOE FR notified by DOE-RL FR Manager).  Managers who receive bad news reports should exhibit a questioning attitude toward the information received. In particular, the caller should be queried about potential circumstances that would make the bad news more significant.  Every event should be scrutinized to determine the extent to which it was a near miss to something much more serious.
  38. 38. LESSONS TO BE LEARNED  Inflammatory words, such as “sabotage”, should be used prudently and only when necessary.  Interviews and interview-assisted personal statements should be obtained before the involved personnel leave site at shift end.  Criminal investigations and Root Cause investigations have different objectives and should not be combined.  Routinely using and relying on Weighted Safety Arms to stop moving hoists is a bad practice.  Routinely coupling moving FTCs with monorails is a bad practice.  Using safety devices as operational controls is a bad idea.
  39. 39. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ► Extent of condition: Are there other cases of using safety devices for operational control? ► Why was the Weighted Safety Arm not called the “Weighted Safety Arm”? ► Why did the RCT feel he was qualified to operate rigging equipment? ► Why did NCOs allow the RCT to operate the rigging equipment? ► Why do people think it is acceptable to allow collisions of equipment?
  40. 40. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ► Why did the shift not immediately label the hoist drop event a near miss? ► Why were the SOM and superiors not intensely sensitive to DOE-RL’s desire for prompt notification? ► Why didn’t some personnel get trained on the new CRD (and subsequent HNF-PRO-060) prompt notification to FR requirement? ► Why didn’t the SOM’s management have a sufficient questioning attitude to surface the near miss? ► Why didn’t SNF Management start the critique process earlier?
  41. 41. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ► Why didn’t the critique process immediately cause interviews and personal statements to be obtained? ► Why did SNF personnel believe they were authorized to do work outside the work control process? ► Why did SNF personnel believe they were authorized to alter evidence? ► Why did SNF personnel choose to use words like “intentional act” or “sabotage” before considering the consequences?
  42. 42. QUESTIONS
  43. 43. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  44. 44. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  45. 45. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  46. 46. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  47. 47. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  48. 48. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  49. 49. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  50. 50. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  51. 51. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  52. 52. “WHY” STAIRCASE ANALYSIS
  53. 53. INFLUENCE-CONSEQUENCE MATRIX Influences Actual Case Case 1 WSA straight Case 2 WSA down Case 3 MR level Case 4 RCT pushes hoist N Case 5 RCT holds onto hoist Case 6 Pre- use check of WSA Case 7 PM ID’s bent WSA Case 8 Person under end of MR WSA is bent Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes WSA is up Yes No, WSA would drop No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes M 21 is tilted to S Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes RCT pushes hoist to S Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes RCT does not maintain +Ctrl Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes No pre-use check of WSA Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes PM does not ID bent WSA Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No person under end of MR Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Consequences Hoist Dropped, casing broke None None Probably None None None None None Dropped, casing not broken Personnel None None None None None None None None Injury or death Hoist Drop
  54. 54. INFLUENCE-CONSEQUENCE MATRIX Influences Actual Case Case 1 Previous notification success Case 2 No CRD Case 3 Mgmt chooses effective wording Case 4 PRO-060 is human factored Case 5 PRO-060 training per SAT Case 6 Realistic “near miss” sensitivity Case 7 Questioning attitude by FM Case 8 Questioning attitude by MCO Mgr RL unhappy w/ notifications Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CRD on notifications Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PRO-060 uses CRD wording Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PRO-060 LTA human factored Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Ineffective PRO- 060 training Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Inadequate “near miss” sensitivity Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Inadequate challenge by FM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Inadequate challenge by MCO Mgr Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Consequences FR not promptly notified per CRD Yes FR not promptly notified per CRD FR not promptly notified per CRD FR promptly notified per CRD FR promptly notified per CRD FR promptly notified per CRD FR promptly notified per “near miss” requirement FR promptly notified per CRD FR promptly notified per CRD Letter of concern from RL Yes Probably no letter Letter of concern from RL Probably no letter Probably no letter Probably no letter Probably no letter Probably no letter Probably no letter Non-Notification
  55. 55. BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance Note: In Barrier Analysis a 'barrier' is a device, measure, entity, or the like that has the effect of reducing the probability or consequences of a 'threat' to a 'target'. Devices that could have or are intended to have the same effect are also called 'barriers'. Note: Barriers that did work can be retained and reinforced. Barriers that did not exist can be deployed. Barriers that existed, but did not work, can be strengthened. SNF Project Notification Guideline Compliance with notification requirements Notifications not made Not Effective: Guideline did not ensure the FR would be notified when the FM is notified of bad news. Missed Opportunity: Notification to FR not made FH sensitivity to RL requirement that prompt notification was required for non-reportable bad news Customer (RL) satisfaction Customer (RL) finds out they have not been notified as required Not Effective: Despite a history of customer dissatisfaction in this area, FH did not take effective steps to rectify the situation Missed Opportunity: FH not sensitive to RL dissatisfaction with lack of prompt notification. FH Feedback Systems (i.e., LL, RCA) RL satisfaction with prompt notification Lack of awareness of problems Not Effective: These processes were not triggered because there was no documentation of customer dissatisfaction – required to initiate feedback processes Missed Opportunity: The feedback system did not recognize an emerging escalating problem
  56. 56. BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX HNF-PRO-060 Compliance with prompt notification requirement for non- reportable bad news. Non-compliance with prompt notification requirement Not Effective: Human Factors not considered. May have prevented non- notification Review process for change to HNF-PRO- 060 Compliance with prompt notification requirement for non- reportable bad news. Non-compliance with prompt notification requirement Not Effective: Procedure change was not reviewed. Missed Opportunity : CRD requirements in PRO-060 were not implemented Review cycle could have corrected human factors deficiency. Procedure verification and validation of HNF- PRO-060 Compliance with CRD Procedural defects that impede user understanding of requirements Not Effective: Did not happen, not required. Missed Opportunity: V&V is always available for complex processes. Failed Barrier: Systematic Approach to Training (A post training knowledge check is a barrier against continued ineffective knowledge.) Training to PRO-060 Ineffective training Not used. Missed Opportunity: Target population was not identified and effectiveness of training was not verified. Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance
  57. 57. BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance PRO-060 Training Compliance with requirement to notify RL of non-reportable bad news. Non-compliance with requirement Not Effective: Training to notify RL of non-reportable bad news was not performed. (SOM & FM not trained to revision.) Missed Opportunity: Personnel were not trained to the change. FM Communication of Facility Mgr Forum information Compliance with requirement to notify RL of non-reportable bad news. Non-compliance with requirement Not Effective: Not consistently applied across site Missed Opportunity: Not all personnel received communication Audits, assessments, and JHAs Weighted Safety Arm (safety device) Unrecognized use of a safety device as an operational control Not Effective: If use of the safety device as an operational control was recognized, additional controls would have been implemented. Missed Opportunity: Did not recognize the use of Weighted Safety Arms as operational controls. Audits, assessments, and JHAs Weighted Safety Arm (safety device) Failure to control for condition that sloping monorails could cause hoist to strike Weighted Safety Arms. Not Effective: If the sloped monorails were appropriately identified (even if not re-leveled), then additional controls could have been implemented. Missed Opportunity: An example of a control would be to hang caution tags on the hoists when they are on slanted monorails to say: CAUTION: Keep positive control while moving hoist. Monorail is tilted and hoist will continue to travel on its own.
  58. 58. BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance Audits, assessments, and JHAs Weighted Safety Arm (safety device) Unrecognized impact on the locking arms from moving FTC during coupling to the monorail Not Effective: If damage caused by the moving FTC was recognized, additional controls would have been implemented. Missed Opportunity: Did not recognize damage was being caused by FTC. Preventive Maintenance procedure Functional Weighted Safety Arm Non-functional Weighted Safety Arm Not Effective: Did not find the bent/ sticking Weighted Safety Arm. Missed Opportunity: Did not incorporate procedural steps to ensure bent/ sticking latches were identified. Millwright Functional Weighted Safety Arm Non-functional Weighted Safety Arm Not Effective: Did not find the bent/ sticking Weighted Safety Arm. Missed Opportunity: Skill of the craft could have identified the bent/ sticking Weighted Safety Arm. Procedure OP-14-002 “Perform Pre-Use Test on Hoist” The Hoist. Damage to Hoist. Not Effective: Did not require the performance of a pre-use test for relocation of the hoist AND, if a pre-use test had been required for this activity, there was no requirement to ensure the Weighted Safety Arm was in the down position. Missed Opportunity: The operating procedure could have required the operator to ensure the Weighted Safety Arm was in the down position.
  59. 59. BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance Procedure OP-07-113W “Position and Secure Irradiated Fuel at 105- KW” The Hoist. Damage to Hoist. Not Effective: Not intended to be effective. However, neither this procedure nor OP-14-002 would have prevented the hoist from falling from the monorail. Missed Opportunity: The procedure could have required the operator to ensure the Weighted Safety Arm was in the down position. FTC operating procedures Safe operation Damage to the Locking Arms (subsequently damaging the Weighted Safety Arm - bending it) Not Effective: Did not ensure that FTCs were not moving while coupling to the monorail Missed Opportunity: The procedure could have required that the operator ensure that FTCs were stopped prior to coupling to the monorail Training for hoist/monorail system operation Safe operation Repeated use of Weighted Safety Arms as operational controls (to stop the hoist). Not Effective: Weighted Safety Arms are used as operational controls. Missed Opportunity: Train people to keep positive control of hoist when moving it. Training for FTC operation Safe operation Repeated practice of coupling FTCs to monorails while FTCs are still moving Not Effective: Did not ensure that FTCs were not moving while coupling to the monorail Missed Opportunity: The training could have required that the operator ensure that FTCs were stopped prior to coupling to the monorail
  60. 60. BARRIER ANALYSIS MATRIX Barrier Analysis Matrix © Barrier Target Protected Threat Effectiveness in this case Significance SOM, FM, MCO Mgr, and Deputy Director Questioning Attitude with respect to near misses Compliance with near miss reporting requirements and correction of unsafe conditions Unidentified near miss situations Not Effective: Conversations between SOM on one hand and FM, MCO Mgr, and Deputy Director respectively did not surface the near miss Failed Barrier: Questioning attitude was not exhibited. Missed Opportunity: People at this level often exhibit questioning attitudes Exacerbating Factor: If this barrier had been successful, the whole episode would have been much less significant. Operators Safe operation Continued unsafe operations Success: Workers stopped work and notified management Without this, the opportunity to evaluate and correct the unsafe condition would have been missed.
  61. 61. MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks EP Dissemination of CRD requirements Train all personnel whose behaviors needed to change, in accordance with SAT Personnel needing to change their previous behavior relating to prompt notification to FR would have done so All the personnel involved in notifying FRs of non-reportable bad news would have been trained to the CRD requirements. It is more likely that notifications would have been made. EP During or after dissemination of CRD requirements Trainees’ knowledge should have been checked both during and after the training. The behaviors of the target population would have been checked to ensure prompt notifications were being made and the training would have been modified if necessary All the personnel involved in notifying FRs of non-reportable bad news would have been properly trained to the CRD requirements. It is more likely that notifications would have been made. EP Dissemination of CRD requirements in PRO-060 Plan the training in order to accomplish a specified result Personnel needing to change their previous behavior relating to prompt notification to FR would have done so All the personnel involved in notifying FRs of non-reportable bad news would have been trained to the CRD requirements. It is more likely that notifications would have been made.
  62. 62. Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX FM Dissemination of CRD requirements in PRO-060 Disseminate the information provided in the Facility Manager’s Forum related to prompt notification to FR when FM is notified of “bad news” Personnel needing to change their previous behavior relating to prompt notification to FR would have done so All the personnel involved in notifying FRs of non-reportable bad news would have been informed of the CRD requirements. It is more likely that notifications would have been made. EP Procedure Review Process Obtain peer review of PRO- 060 after CRD requirements were incorporated Human factor issues would have been identified Personnel needing to change their previous behavior relating to prompt notification to FR would have done so Procedure would have been more user friendly It is more likely that notifications would have been made. EP Dissemination of CRD requirements in PRO-060 Provided supplemental information/continuing training to personnel who had been previously trained when CRD requirement was added (not all personnel received training to the new requirement). Personnel needing to change their previous behavior relating to prompt notification to FR would have done so All the personnel involved in notifying FRs of non-reportable bad news would have been informed of the CRD requirements. It is more likely that notifications would have been made. EP Procedure change process Verification and validation of administrative procedures Human factor issues would have been identified Procedure would have been more user friendly It is more likely that notifications would have been made.
  63. 63. Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX FM Dissemination of PRO- 060 for prompt notifications to FR Provided information from the Facility Manager’s Forum on prompt notifications to the FR to their project personnel. Personnel needing to change their previous behavior relating to prompt notification to FR would have done so All the personnel involved in notifying FRs of non-reportable bad news would have been informed of the CRD requirements. It is more likely that notifications would have been made. QA Operations Engineering Safety Performance of periodic audits, assessments, and JHAs for K West Basin Operations, including the use of hoists Audits, assessments, and JHAs should have noticed the single point failure vulnerability. The event is aborted by identifying the problem and establishing additional controls. No event, however, the prompt notification vulnerability remains in place. An example of a control would be to hang caution tags on the hoists when they are on slanted monorails to say: CAUTION: Keep positive control while moving hoist. Monorail is tilted and hoist will continue to travel on its own. QA Operations Engineering Safety Performance of periodic audits, assessments, and JHAs for K West Basin Operations, including the use of hoists Audits, assessments, and JHAs should have noticed the routine repeated use of the safety device to stop a hoist. The event is aborted by identifying the problem and establishing additional controls. No event
  64. 64. Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX Design Authority Thinking about failure modes and safety vulnerabilities. Identify safety vulnerabilities related to the single point failure and the challenging of a safety device (Weighted Safety Arms). The event is aborted by identifying the problem and establishing additional controls. No event. Millwright Supervisor Preventative Maintenance Discrepancies (bent or sticking Weighted Safety Arms) should have been found. The discrepant condition of the Weighted Safety Arm would have been identified and corrected. No event Operators Thinking about impact in the overhead from use of long tools Recognize that long tools are impacting overhead hoist system equipment Areas would be inspected for damage and repairs initiated if necessary Potentially prevented event Comment: The long tool may have bent the Weighted Safety Arm, or caused it to stick in the up position. Evidence is inconclusive. Operators Routine movement of the hoist Pre-use hoisting and rigging checks should identify safety anomalies including the Weighted Safety Arm on Monorail 21 being in the up position. The pre-use checks would have aborted the event by identifying the Weighted Safety Arm in the up position. No event Operators Routine movement of the FTC Recognize that FTCs are impacting Locking Arms FTCs would be stopped before coupling with the Locking Arm on the monorail. Potentially prevented event Comment: The FTC impact may have bent the Weighted Safety Arm.
  65. 65. Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX SOM Compensatory actions from hoist fall. Implement controls to ensure other hoists don’t fall off monorails before resuming normal operations. Controls would have been implemented. Mitigation of RL concerns for worker safety described in Letter of Concern to FH. SOM Found out that hoist fell off monorail and impacted an area where workers sometimes are present. SOM should have recognized that this was a near miss personnel injury. Reportability would have been clearly established and SOM would have made notifications to FM and FR The prompt notification issue would not have occurred. FM Found out that hoist fell off monorail. FM should have asked questions to reveal that this was a near miss personnel injury. Reportability would have been clearly established and SOM would have made notifications to FR The prompt notification issue would not have occurred. MCO Production Manager Found out that hoist fell off monorail. MCO Production Manager should have asked questions to reveal that this was a near miss personnel injury. Reportability would have been clearly established and SOM would have made notifications to FR The prompt notification issue would not have occurred. K West Management Chain (SOM & FM) Notification process FR should have been notified in accordance with SNF Notification Guidelines and HNF-PRO-060 for events meeting the threshold for notification of the FM. The FM or SOM would have promptly notified the FR. The prompt notification issue would not have occurred.
  66. 66. Missed Opportunity Matrix Who Situation Opportunity (action) Expected Result Impact on Consequences/Remarks MISSED OPPORTUNITY MATRIX K West Management Chain (SOM & FM) Notification process FM and SOM should have been aware of RL concern for receiving prompt notification. The FM or SOM would have promptly notified the FR. The prompt notification issue would not have occurred. VP S&H Escalating customer dissatisfaction with prompt notification of non-reportable bad news Find out about escalating dissatisfaction with prompt notification of non-reportable bad news Assure that EP understood the purpose of the changes to PRO-060 to accommodate CRD requirements Change would have been better, training would have been better and the notification issue would not have happened Collective Feedback Community Escalating customer dissatisfaction with prompt notification of non-reportable bad news Take instances of customer dissatisfaction with prompt notifications, record them, analyze them, implement corrective actions, and disseminate lessons to be learned Notifications would have been done as required by the CRD The prompt notification issue would not have occurred

×