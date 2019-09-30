Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Full E-book Symposium Review Author : Plato Language : English Grade Level : 1-3 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inch...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Platoq Pages : 109 pagesq Publisher : Hackett Publishing Company, Inc.q Language :...
the most famous works of literature in the Western world, Plato's Symposium is also one of the most entertaining. The scen...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Full E-book Symposium Review
Full E-book Symposium Review
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Full E-book Symposium Review

5 views

Published on

Full E-book Symposium Review

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Full E-book Symposium Review

  1. 1. Full E-book Symposium Review Author : Plato Language : English Grade Level : 1-3 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces Format : BOOKS Seller information : Plato ( 8? ) Link Download : https://kimihime-download8.blogspot.com/?book=0872200760 Synnopsis : "A model of the kind of text one needs for lecture courses: the translation is extremely readable and made even more accessible by intelligent printing decisions (on dividing the text, spacing for clarification, etc.); the notes are kept to a minimum but appear when they are really needed for comprehension and are truly informative. And the introduction admirably presents both basic information and a sense of current scholarly opinion." -- S G Nugent, Princeton UniversityOne of the most famous works of literature in the Western world, Plato's Symposium is also one of the most entertaining. The scene is a dinner party in Athens in 416 B.C. at which the guests - including the comic poet Aristophanes and Plato's mentor, Socrates - playfully discuss the nature of eros, or love. By turns earthly and sublime, the dialogue culminates with Socrates's famous account of the "ladder of love," an extended analysis of the many forms of eros. The evening ends with a speech by the drunken Alcibiades, the most popular and powerful Athenian of the day, who insists on praising Socrates rather than love, offering up a brilliant character sketch of the enigmatic philosopher.
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Platoq Pages : 109 pagesq Publisher : Hackett Publishing Company, Inc.q Language : engq ISBN-10 : 0872200760q ISBN-13 : 9780872200760q Description "A model of the kind of text one needs for lecture courses: the translation is extremely readable and made even more accessible by intelligent printing decisions (on dividing the text, spacing for clarification, etc.); the notes are kept to a minimum but appear when they are really needed for comprehension and are truly informative. And the introduction admirably presents both basic information and a sense of current scholarly opinion." -- S G Nugent, Princeton UniversityOne of
  3. 3. the most famous works of literature in the Western world, Plato's Symposium is also one of the most entertaining. The scene is a dinner party in Athens in 416 B.C. at which the guests - including the comic poet Aristophanes and Plato's mentor, Socrates - playfully discuss the nature of eros, or love. By turns earthly and sublime, the dialogue culminates with Socrates's famous account of the "ladder of love," an extended analysis of the many forms of eros. The evening ends with a speech by the drunken Alcibiades, the most popular and powerful Athenian of the day, who insists on praising Socrates rather than love, offering up a brilliant character sketch of the enigmatic philosopher. Full E-book Symposium Review
  4. 4. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Full E-book Symposium Review

×