Health & Spirituality
-Health- • Q:-What is Health? • A:-It is the balanced state of Mind-Body-Soul. • Q:-What is dis-ease? • A:-It’s the disord...
• As all of you know a little or more about body and its structure and action(anatomy and physiology), we will later discu...
MIND • The mind is the set of cognitive faculties including consciousness, imagination, perception, thinking, judgment , l...
• It holds the power of imagination, recognition, and appreciation, and is responsible for processing feelings and emotion...
What the now medical faculties declare that • The root of most physical ailments is deficiencies in the form of vices such...
• When vices exert great influence , the person’s actions and lifestyle will tend to lead to diseases . Yoga, when practic...
-Spiritual- • What is Spiritual? • Spiritual comes from the word Spirit or Soul. • Spiritual means that is some thing beyo...
-Soul- • Now question arises what is SOUL? • Soul or psyche(ancient greek word-to breath) comprises the mental abilities o...
Cont- • In Cambridge dictionary , the spiritual part of a person that some people believe continues to exist in some form ...
-In brahmakumaries view- • Spirituality means to understand the self as a spiritual being and acknowledge self values and ...
• So now the question arises where is the place of Soul in human being? • Answer:-The soul or atman, credited with the abi...
• So the next questions are coming to mind what’s the role of Soul for being in healthy state and how we can create our so...
• Soul------------- Mind +Intellect + Resolves • The mind and the intellect are faculties of soul, and with the resolves(s...
• The Gita says , The senses are superior to the body , superior to the senses is the mind, superior to the mind is the in...
• Yoga, including exercise , meditation and a yogic lifestyle ,brings balance and harmony between soul , mind and body. • ...
• So if we can become soul conscious then automatically our 7 chakras and the aura around our physical body will start spr...
• So now question arises how can we maintain a healthy state ? • Its only possible if we give proper practical Spiritual K...
-Benefits of Yoga- • There will be no frustration with zero addiction if we learn proper education. • There will be peace,...
Human Body - • Man as we all know is a part of universe and is made up of five essential elements ,that is called ‘‘Pancha...
Panchatatwa- • These five elements are representatives of physical generals of human body. • Ether-the effect of celestial...
What Homoeopathy says- • In Homoeopathy ,it’s founder Dr. Hahnemann called it is the Spiritual Vital force or Life force w...
Vital force--- • So causes of diseases(derangements of vital forces) are mainly of two types. • 1)External like Injury ,bu...
Cosmic force- • Sentient- Satwa ;Mutative-Raja ;Static-Tama • Every person in this earth has these three types of cosmic f...
• So in Homoeopathy it’s the skilled and learned physician who can easily brings a person to its normal state by keenly ob...
Chakras and Cosmic Energy
Chakras and its location
Chakras and its related Endocrine glands
• So by meditation and Yoga its possible to stimulate the chakras hence to regulate the functions of endocrine glands whic...
Thanks for the patience- • Compiled by –Bk.Dr.Anant. • Clinic-Aarrogyam • Add-Friends Club Lane,Puri-752002. • Mob-9337404...
Health & Spirituality

A well documented description of maintaining the Health through Spirituality.

Published in: Healthcare
×