Prvi srpski ustanak sa savremenicima

ПРВИ СРПСКИ УСТАНАК Ума Попадић VII1
• Након последњег сукоба између Османског царства и Хабзбуршке монархије, који се збио у периоду измећу 1788. и 1791., Срб...
СЕЧА КНЕЗОВА • Догађају који је покренуо Први српски устанак претходило је неколико година терора дахија над српским стано...
ЗБОР У ОРАШЦУ • Ђорђе Петровић, познат као Карађорђе, успео је да избегне ,,сечу кнезова’’ и да на Сретење 1804. организуј...
НАЈВАЖНИЈЕ БИТКЕ • Устаници су покушавали да склопе мир, али им није полазило за руком. • Највећу помоћ су очекивали од Ру...
МИР У БУКУРЕШТУ • Напад који је Наполеон извршио на Русију натерао је Руског цара да склопи мир са Турцима • 1812. пописан...
САВРЕМЕНИЦИ ВОЖДА КАРАЂОРЂА • Александар Први (цар Русије)-један од најзначајнијих владара Европе у првој половини 19. век...
• Карл Филип (Принц Шварценберга) -истакао се у француским револуционарним ратовима, у биткама код Като Камбрезија и битка...
НАПОЛЕОН БОНАПАРТА Наполеон Бонапарта почео је са свега девет година, када је послат у војну школу у Париз. Постао је гене...
  2. 2. • Након последњег сукоба између Османског царства и Хабзбуршке монархије, који се збио у периоду измећу 1788. и 1791., Срби су добили већа права која су се огледала у такозваној кнежинској управи у Београдском пашалуку. • Најбоље им је било за време владавине Хаџи Мустафа-паше којег су због благе нарави звали ,,српском мајком’’. • То није дуго потрајало, јер су дахије-група одметника, убила пашу и преузела власт 1801. године. • Дахије-Фочић Мехмед-Ага, Мула Јусуф, Кучук Алија и Аганлија су поделили пашалук и завели страховладу. Њихово дивљање проузроковало је реакцију народа у виду Првог српског устанка. • Непосредни повод био је догађај познат под именом ,,сеча кнезова’’. СРПСКА РЕВОЛУЦИЈА- УВОД Застава Карађорђеве Србије
  3. 3. СЕЧА КНЕЗОВА • Догађају који је покренуо Први српски устанак претходило је неколико година терора дахија над српским становништвом. • Угледни кнезови су планирали устанак, набављајући оружје и муницију из Аустрије, па су стога дахије решиле да реагују. • Најпознатије личности које су страдале у догађају који називамо „сеча кнезова“ су Алекса Ненадовић, Илија Бирчанин, Марко Чарапић, Хаџи Рувим из манастира Боговађа и други. • Побијено је око стотину људи, али дахије нису успеле да спрече устанак који је почео неколико дана касније, под вођством Карађорђа. Дахије убијају Хаџи Мустафа пашу
  4. 4. ЗБОР У ОРАШЦУ • Ђорђе Петровић, познат као Карађорђе, успео је да избегне ,,сечу кнезова’’ и да на Сретење 1804. организује збор у Орашцу. • На том састанку донета је одлука да се подигне устанак, а Карађорђе је изабран за Вожда. • Устанак који је пошео као борба против дахија, 1805. прерастао је у борбу против султанове војске. • Прва већа битка се одиграла на Иванковцу и у љој су с+уставници поразили Турску војску. • Убрзо су ослободили веће градове, Смедерево, Краљево(Карановац) и Ужице. • 1806. односе важне победе у бој на Мишару и Делиграду. • До краја године су ослободили становништво, а на пошетку 1807. тврђаву Калемегдан. Збор у Орашцу
  5. 5. НАЈВАЖНИЈЕ БИТКЕ • Устаници су покушавали да склопе мир, али им није полазило за руком. • Највећу помоћ су очекивали од Русије, која је ушла у рат против Османског царства. • Руска и српска војска су заједно ратовале у источној Србији и поразили су турке на Штубику 1807. и Варварину 1810. • Најзначајнија ратна година је 1809. • План устаника је био да се удруже са војском црногорског владике Петра првог и да се заједно крене у ослобађање српског народа. • Од тог похода се одустало јер се Карађорђу није придружио црногорски владика, а устаници су доживели и тежак пораз у битки на Чегру. • Стеван Синђелић је пружио жесток отпор нападачима, све док турци нису упали у шанац. Тада је одлучио да пуца у складиште муниције и дигао је у ваздух, цео шанац и све који су се налазили у њему Војвода Стеван Синђелић
  6. 6. МИР У БУКУРЕШТУ • Напад који је Наполеон извршио на Русију натерао је Руског цара да склопи мир са Турцима • 1812. пописан је мир у Букурешту, Руси су се повукли, а србима је гарантована аутономија • По одредбама овог споразума, Срби су требали да добију амнестију за учешће у рату, самосталну управу, умерен порез, али је било предвићено да се врате Турци и турске власти. • Устаници нису хтели да прихвате ове одредбе и наставили су борбу • Док се Европа борила са Напоелеоном, огромна турска војска је 1813. кренула на устанике. • Иако је Србија имала добро организовану одбрану устаници нису могли да се супроставе троструко надмођнијој непријатељској војсци • До октобра 1813., Србија је покорена. Одбрана Србије 1813.
  7. 7. САВРЕМЕНИЦИ ВОЖДА КАРАЂОРЂА • Александар Први (цар Русије)-један од најзначајнијих владара Европе у првој половини 19. века, за време његове владавине, Русија је проширила своје територије. После пораза Наполеона у Русији 1812. Један је од главних иницијатора стварања Свете алијансе 1815. године и помагао је српским устанцима, ратоваши са Османским царством • Артур Велсли (војвода од Велингтона)-значајан војсковођа 19. века и дрђжавник, истакао се када је победио Наполеона у битки код Ватерлоа • Гебхарт Леберхт фон Блихер (генерал ,,напред’’-надимак који је добио због начина ратовања)-био је пруски фелдмаршал, војсковођа и војвода од Валштата, који је предводио пруску војску против Наполеона у битки код Лајпцига 1813. и битки код Ватерлоа 1815. године.
  8. 8. • Карл Филип (Принц Шварценберга) -истакао се у француским револуционарним ратовима, у биткама код Като Камбрезија и битка код Хоенлиндена, а у Наполеоновим ратовима је командовао у бици код Ваграма,био је аустријски посланик у Петрограду, касније и у Паризу, у Наполеоновом походу на Русију, командовао је аустријским снагама и допринео је победи у бици код Лајпцига,... На крају је закључио примирје са Наполеоном које је претходило Париском миру. • Михаил Иларионович Кутузов (руски генерал-фелдмаршал) -коме се приписује да је спасао Русију за време Наполеонове инвазије Русије 1812. године. Верује се да је српског порекла, те да су му преци по мајци родом из Бачке. САВРЕМЕНИЦИ ВОЖДА КАРАЂОРЂА
  9. 9. НАПОЛЕОН БОНАПАРТА Наполеон Бонапарта почео је са свега девет година, када је послат у војну школу у Париз. Постао је генерал са двадесет и четири године, а ратовима у Италији је добио славу. За време Француске револуције, предводио је француске официре који су дошли у први план, поразили су Аустрију, обезбедили границе. Он је својим, већ тада израженим способностима натерао Директоријум да поднесе оставку и тада је он преузео власт са још два конзула. Са толиком амбицијом 1802. постао је доживотни конзул, а већ 1804. је наследио царску круну- коју је узео из Папиних руку, што је показало начин његове владавине и настао је Наполеонов кодекс.
