المحاضرة الأولى مقدمة عن الحاسوب

‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ EDCT 579 ‫الدكتورة‬ ‫لسعادة‬/‫عائشة‬‫بليهش‬‫العمري‬
‫اآللي‬ ‫بالحاسب‬ ‫التعريف‬,‫المكونات‬ ‫على‬ ‫والتعرف‬ ‫أهميته‬ ‫ومميزاته‬ ‫التخزين‬ ‫ووسائط‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫في‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫ا...
‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ EDCT 579
‫ـرض‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬‫ال‬ ‫ـويات‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ت‬‫مح‬ ‫األهداف‬‫املحاضرة‬‫األسئلة‬ ‫الطالبات‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫...
‫األولى‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫ومميزاته‬ ‫أنواعه‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعريف‬
‫األهداف‬: :‫على‬ ‫قادرة‬ ‫الطالبة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتوقع‬‫أن‬: ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعرف‬. ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫تم...
‫مقدمة‬: ‫واستخدامنا‬ ‫والمهنية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫بفضل‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫النهضة‬ ‫و‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫سريعا...
ً‫ال‬‫أو‬:‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫أول‬ ‫عن‬ ‫نبذه‬. ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫أول‬ ‫إن‬"‫هارويل‬‫ديكاترون‬"...
ً‫ثانيا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعريف‬: ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫إن‬Computer‫الفعل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مشتقة‬ Compute‫يحسب‬ ‫بمعني‬,‫آلة‬...
ً‫ثالثا‬:‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مكونات‬: ً‫ال‬‫أو‬:‫المادية‬ ‫المكونات‬Hardware. (‫وحدة‬‫المركزية‬ ‫المعالجة‬–‫واإلخراج‬ ‫ا...
: ً‫ال‬‫أو‬/‫المادية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫اإلخراج‬ ‫وحدات‬ output Unite . ‫وحدات‬‫اإلدخال‬ ‫التخزين‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫المعالجة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫الم...
ً‫ثانيا‬/‫البرمجيات‬: ‫الى‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫وتنقسم‬:
‫السعة‬: ‫حجم‬‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫المتوسط‬‫من‬40‫جيجا‬‫بايت‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكتر‬ ‫الى‬512‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع...
‫السعة‬: ‫قدرة‬‫عدة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مئات‬ ‫عدة‬‫االف‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫من‬ ‫متصلة‬‫البعض‬ ‫ببعضها‬. ‫السرعة‬: ‫أسرع‬‫من‬ ‫بكثي...
‫السعة‬: ‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫المتوسط‬‫من‬40‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬ ‫الى‬‫أكثر‬‫من‬512 ‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬ ‫السرعة‬: ‫متصاعدة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫...
‫السعة‬: ‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫المتوسط‬‫من‬20 ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬160 ‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬.. ‫السرعة‬: ‫قليال‬ ‫أبطأ‬...
‫السعة‬: ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬، ‫الشخصي‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫االحيان‬ ‫أغلب‬ ‫في‬ ‫من‬512 ‫جيجا‬‫بايت‬.. ‫السرعة‬: ‫جهاز‬ ‫من...
‫السعة‬: ‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫أصغر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬‫الشخصي‬... ‫السرعة‬: ‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫أبطأ‬‫جهاز‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬.. : ً‫...
ً‫خامسا‬:‫العامة‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: ‫إنجاز‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫العمليات‬. 1 .‫دخول‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫و‬‫استرجاع‬ ‫المعلومات‬. 2 ....
ً‫خامسا‬:‫العامة‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: .‫إجراء‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحسابية‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫المتشابكة‬ ‫المنطقية‬. 6 .‫عمل‬ ‫إمكانية‬...
ً‫ا‬‫سادس‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: ‫يمتلك‬‫الكمبيوتر‬‫العديد‬‫من‬‫اإلمكانات‬‫التي‬‫جعلت‬‫منه‬‫أداة‬‫تنافس‬‫العد...
ً‫سادسا‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: -‫القدرة‬‫من‬ ‫هائل‬ ‫كم‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫المعلومات‬: ‫متنوعة‬ ‫مجمو...
ً‫سادسا‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: -‫في‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفائقة‬ ‫السرعة‬ ‫الرياضيات‬: ‫قدرته‬ ‫الكمبيو...
ً‫سادسا‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: -‫القدرة‬‫من‬ ‫هائل‬ ‫كم‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫المعلومات‬: ‫متنوعة‬ ‫مجمو...
‫األسئلة‬: ‫؟‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫عرفي‬ ‫م‬‫؟‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫اهي‬ ‫؟‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫عددي‬ ‫اذكري‬4‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات...
‫املحاضرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الطالبات‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫افيك‬‫ر‬‫انفوج‬
‫لكم‬ ً‫ا‬‫شكر‬
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

المحاضرة الأولى مقدمة عن الحاسوب

4 views

Published on

مقرر الحاسوب في التعليم
EDCT579
د.عائشة العمري

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

المحاضرة الأولى مقدمة عن الحاسوب

  1. 1. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ EDCT 579 ‫الدكتورة‬ ‫لسعادة‬/‫عائشة‬‫بليهش‬‫العمري‬
  2. 2. ‫اآللي‬ ‫بالحاسب‬ ‫التعريف‬,‫المكونات‬ ‫على‬ ‫والتعرف‬ ‫أهميته‬ ‫ومميزاته‬ ‫التخزين‬ ‫ووسائط‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫في‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫برمجة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫اللغات‬.‫العناصر‬‫المكونة‬‫للغات‬ ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬.‫اآللية‬ ‫الحاسبات‬ ‫دور‬‫في‬ ‫وتأثيرها‬‫اإلدارية‬ ‫العمليات‬. ‫مهارات‬ ‫تابع‬‫العرض‬ ‫برنامج‬‫التقديمي‬ (power point.) ‫الكلمات‬ ‫معالج‬ ‫برنامج‬((Microsoft Office Word 2007‫مقدمة‬ ، ‫مهارات‬ ‫أهم‬ ،‫ميزاته‬ ،‫البرنامج‬ ‫عن‬‫البرنامج‬ ‫تدريب‬‫التقديمية‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫انتاج‬ ‫مهارات‬ ‫على‬ ‫المتعلمين‬‫الصوت‬ ‫وتسجيل‬ ‫باستخدام‬Audacity‫المصدر‬ ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫أشهر‬ ‫أحد‬. ،‫ومسحه‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫الكشف‬ ‫وطرق‬ ‫وأعراضه‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫فيروس‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ،‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫للتعامل‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫الطرق‬. ‫والبرمجية‬ ‫المادية‬ ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫مكونات‬:‫أهمية‬ ، ‫بينهما‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫أنواع‬ ، ‫للحاسب‬ ‫البرمجية‬ ‫المكونات‬. ‫معايير‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫ومكوناتها‬ ‫وأنماطها‬ ،‫التعليمية‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ضوء‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتقييمها‬ ‫الجيدة‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫وتصميم‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المعايير‬. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫استخدام‬:‫واستخدامات‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ ،‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫مجموعات‬ ،‫البريدية‬ ‫القوائم‬ ،‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫البريد‬ ،‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫عن‬ ‫االتصال‬ ،‫المخاطبة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المحادثة‬ ‫برامج‬ ،‫األخبار‬ ‫االلكترونية‬ ‫والمجالت‬ ‫الكتب‬ ‫تصميم‬:، ‫،تعريفه‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫نشأة‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الصفحات‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫طرق‬ ، ‫مميزاته‬ ‫أشكاله‬ ، ‫مسمياته‬. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫استخدامات‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫ومعوقات‬ ‫مميزات‬ ‫،الحاسوب‬ ‫بمساعدة‬‫التعليمية‬ ‫اإلدارة‬ ‫في‬ ‫كأداة‬. ‫العرض‬ ‫برنامج‬‫التقديمي‬(power point)‫البرنامج‬ ‫خصائص‬ ، ‫العرض‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫مهارات‬ ،‫وإمكاناته‬‫التقديمي‬(power point.)
  3. 3. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ EDCT 579
  4. 4. ‫ـرض‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ع‬‫ال‬ ‫ـويات‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ت‬‫مح‬ ‫األهداف‬‫املحاضرة‬‫األسئلة‬ ‫الطالبات‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫على‬
  5. 5. ‫األولى‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫ومميزاته‬ ‫أنواعه‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعريف‬
  6. 6. ‫األهداف‬: :‫على‬ ‫قادرة‬ ‫الطالبة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتوقع‬‫أن‬: ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعرف‬. ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫تمييز‬. ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫تعدد‬. ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬ ‫تسرد‬.
  7. 7. ‫مقدمة‬: ‫واستخدامنا‬ ‫والمهنية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫بفضل‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫النهضة‬ ‫و‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫سريعا‬ ً‫ا‬‫تطور‬ ‫يشهد‬ ‫اليوم‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫ان‬ ً‫ا‬‫ايض‬ ‫اليومية‬ ‫حياتنا‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫شتى‬ ‫في‬ ‫له‬.‫تقض‬ ‫ان‬ ‫البد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تستفيد‬ ‫و‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫وتتعلم‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫فعن‬‫يها‬ ‫المنزل‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫أطول‬ ‫بوقت‬. ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫ظهر‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫وتطبيقاته‬ ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫مذهلة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫الماضية‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫الخمسين‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫األحداث‬ ‫فتعاقبت‬ ‫إمكانياته‬ ‫مت‬ِ‫ع‬ُ‫د‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫البداية‬ ‫في‬.‫الصدارة‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫يحتل‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫كان‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫العشرين‬ ‫القرن‬ ‫من‬ ‫الثمانينات‬ ‫حلت‬ ‫إن‬ ‫وما‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫مع‬ ‫وربطها‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫قدرات‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بدأت‬ ‫تطورات‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫األعوام‬ ‫وشهدت‬ ‫والمدنية‬ ‫العسكرية‬ ‫الصناعات‬ ‫في‬ ‫وس‬ ‫وساعدت‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫والبيانات‬ ‫والتطبيقات‬ ‫والبرامج‬ ‫والتقارير‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫تتبادل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تستطيع‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫تكو‬ِ‫ل‬‫ائل‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫ملموس‬ ً‫ا‬‫واقع‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫ليصبح‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫رقعة‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫على‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫شبكة‬‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫تسمى‬ ‫واسعة‬.‫يعد‬ ‫واآلن‬ ،‫العشرين‬ ‫القرن‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫أهدتها‬ ‫هدية‬ ‫أعظم‬ ‫هو‬ ‫اآللي‬ ‫والحاسب‬ ‫الجديد‬ ‫القرن‬ ‫لدخول‬ ‫هاما‬ ‫مفتاحا‬ ‫واستعماله‬ ‫إتقانه‬.
  8. 8. ً‫ال‬‫أو‬:‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫أول‬ ‫عن‬ ‫نبذه‬. ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫أول‬ ‫إن‬"‫هارويل‬‫ديكاترون‬"‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫باسم‬ ‫المعروف‬(‫ويتش‬)‫عام‬ ‫صنع‬ ‫الذي‬1951‫وزنه‬ ‫ويبلغ‬2.5 ‫بـ‬ ‫يقدر‬ ‫ما‬ ‫أي‬ ، ‫بالكامل‬ ‫حجرة‬ ‫يشغل‬ ‫وحجمه‬ ‫طن‬20‫هاتف‬ ‫ألف‬ ‫آيفون‬ً‫ا‬‫تقريب‬.‫بـ‬ ‫سرعته‬ ‫وتقدر‬100‫أبطأ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫هيرتز‬8‫مرة‬ ‫ماليين‬ ‫هاتف‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫من‬‫اآليفون‬‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫ذاكرة‬ ‫وتعمل‬ ، ‫لحفظ‬ ‫بالغاز‬ ‫معبأة‬ ‫أنابيب‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬7200‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫بايت‬ ‫اليوم‬ ‫كمبيوترات‬ ‫أجهزة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المرات‬ ‫ماليين‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫أي‬ ‫فقط‬.
  9. 9. ً‫ثانيا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعريف‬: ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫إن‬Computer‫الفعل‬ ‫من‬ ‫مشتقة‬ Compute‫يحسب‬ ‫بمعني‬,‫آلة‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫ويعرف‬ ‫يمكنه‬ ‫متناهية‬ ‫دقة‬ ‫و‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الكترونية‬ ‫حاسبة‬‫ا‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫معالجة‬Data Processing‫وتخزينها‬ Storing‫استرجاعها‬ ‫و‬Retrieval‫من‬ ‫لمجموعة‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫للنتائج‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫األوامر‬ ‫و‬ ‫التعليمات‬. ً‫ا‬‫أيض‬ ‫ويعرف‬‫تس‬ ‫االلكترونية‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫انه‬‫مي‬ ‫المعدات‬Hardware‫بواسطة‬ ‫أدائها‬ ‫في‬ ‫التحكم‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬Software.
  10. 10. ً‫ثالثا‬:‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مكونات‬: ً‫ال‬‫أو‬:‫المادية‬ ‫المكونات‬Hardware. (‫وحدة‬‫المركزية‬ ‫المعالجة‬–‫واإلخراج‬ ‫اإلدخال‬ ‫وحدات‬–‫التخزين‬ ‫وحدات‬.) ‫ثانيا‬:‫البرمجيات‬Software. (‫التشغيل‬ ‫نظم‬–‫المساعدة‬ ‫البرامج‬–‫التطبيقية‬ ‫البرامج‬.)
  11. 11. : ً‫ال‬‫أو‬/‫المادية‬ ‫الوحدات‬ ‫اإلخراج‬ ‫وحدات‬ output Unite . ‫وحدات‬‫اإلدخال‬ ‫التخزين‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫المعالجة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫المركزية‬ CPU .Input Unite .
  12. 12. ً‫ثانيا‬/‫البرمجيات‬: ‫الى‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫وتنقسم‬:
  13. 13. ‫السعة‬: ‫حجم‬‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫المتوسط‬‫من‬40‫جيجا‬‫بايت‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكتر‬ ‫الى‬512‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع‬ 1-‫الكمبيوتر‬ :‫الشخصي‬ PC IBM ‫هو‬‫قامت‬ ‫مكتبي‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫شركة‬‫سنة‬ ‫بتصميمه‬1981‫قامت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫أجهزة‬ ‫بإنتاج‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫مكتبية‬IBM ‫مع‬ ‫متوافقة‬ ‫جميعا‬ ‫ولكنها‬ .‫ويعنى‬‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫جميعها‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫ببساطة‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫تعمل‬.
  14. 14. ‫السعة‬: ‫قدرة‬‫عدة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مئات‬ ‫عدة‬‫االف‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫من‬ ‫متصلة‬‫البعض‬ ‫ببعضها‬. ‫السرعة‬: ‫أسرع‬‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬‫الشخصي‬. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫التكلفة‬: ‫أغلى‬‫بكثير‬‫من‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬‫الشخصي‬. 2-‫الكمبيوتر‬ Mainframe:‫هو‬‫يمكن‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫قوى‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستخدمين‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫يدعم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المحال‬ ‫وتستعمل‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫والمنظمات‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫الكبرى‬ ‫الحاسبات‬.
  15. 15. ‫السعة‬: ‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫المتوسط‬‫من‬40‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬ ‫الى‬‫أكثر‬‫من‬512 ‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬ ‫السرعة‬: ‫متصاعدة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫ابتداء‬ ‫من‬500‫أكثر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫هيرتز‬ ‫ميجا‬ ‫من‬3‫هرتز‬ ‫جيجا‬. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫التكلفة‬: ‫السعر‬ ‫منخفض‬ ‫من‬ ‫اغلى‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫جهاز‬(PC) ‫مكافئ‬.. 3-‫الكمبيوتر‬ Macintosh: ‫ولكنه‬ ‫مكتبي‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫هو‬ IBM ‫ليس‬‫مع‬ ‫متوافقا‬ ‫وله‬‫ويستعمل‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫برامجه‬.
  16. 16. ‫السعة‬: ‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫المتوسط‬‫من‬20 ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬160 ‫بايت‬ ‫جيجا‬.. ‫السرعة‬: ‫قليال‬ ‫أبطأ‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫سريع‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫وسرعته‬ ‫المكتبي‬‫متوسطة‬ ‫تصل‬‫الى‬3 ‫جيجا‬‫أكثر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫هرتز‬. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫التكلفة‬: ‫السعر‬ ‫منخفض‬ ‫ولكن‬‫أعلى‬‫من‬ PC ‫المكافئ‬‫له‬. 4-‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫المحمول‬ Laptop: ‫وزنا‬ ‫أخف‬ ‫محمول‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬‫من‬ PC ‫أو‬ MAC ‫وهو‬‫بالبطاريات‬ ‫يعمل‬.
  17. 17. ‫السعة‬: ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكبر‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬، ‫الشخصي‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫االحيان‬ ‫أغلب‬ ‫في‬ ‫من‬512 ‫جيجا‬‫بايت‬.. ‫السرعة‬: ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫عموما‬ ‫أسرع‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫المعالجة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫ويستعمل‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫المركزية‬. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫التكلفة‬: ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫أغلى‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫الشخصي‬. 5-‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫الخادم‬ Server: ‫متصل‬ ‫مركزي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫خادم‬ ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫أي‬ ‫مستخدمي‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫بشبكة‬ ‫ملفاتهم‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫من‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫ومعلوماتهم‬.
  18. 18. ‫السعة‬: ‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫أصغر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬‫الشخصي‬... ‫السرعة‬: ‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫أبطأ‬‫جهاز‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬.. : ً‫رابعا‬:‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫التكلفة‬: ‫السعر‬ ‫غالى‬ ‫عند‬‫مقارنته‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫بجهاز‬ ‫الشخصي‬ 6-‫مساعد‬‫البيانات‬ ‫الشخصي‬ Personal Data Assistant: ‫كمبيوتر‬ ‫هو‬‫يستعمل‬ ‫باليد‬ ‫محمول‬ ‫والعناوين‬ ‫المواعيد‬ ‫لحفظ‬ ‫غالبا‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫ملفات‬ ‫ويخزن‬
  19. 19. ً‫خامسا‬:‫العامة‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: ‫إنجاز‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫العمليات‬. 1 .‫دخول‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫و‬‫استرجاع‬ ‫المعلومات‬. 2 .‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫المعلومات‬. 3 .‫التي‬ ‫و‬ ‫النتائج‬ ‫دقة‬ ‫دقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫تتوقف‬ ‫المدخلة‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫للحاسوب‬. 4 .‫العنصر‬ ‫دور‬ ‫تقليص‬ ‫في‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫البشري‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المصانع‬ ‫آليا‬. 5
  20. 20. ً‫خامسا‬:‫العامة‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: .‫إجراء‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحسابية‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫المتشابكة‬ ‫المنطقية‬. 6 .‫عمل‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫تعب‬ ‫دون‬ ‫متواصل‬. 7 ‫و‬ ‫البرمجيات‬ ‫تعدد‬ ‫الجاهزة‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫تسهل‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫دون‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الحاجة‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫علم‬‫و‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫هندسة‬. 8 .‫القرارات‬ ‫اتخاذ‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بالبحث‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫و‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫لمسألة‬ ‫الحلول‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫أفضلها‬ ‫يقدم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الموضوعة‬ ‫للشروط‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫والمتطلبات‬ ‫المطروحة‬ ‫بالمسألة‬ 9 .‫االتصال‬ ‫و‬ ‫الربط‬ ‫قابلية‬ ‫شبكات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫ربط‬ ‫التحاور‬ ‫إمكانية‬‫ونقل‬ ‫فيم‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬‫ا‬ ‫بينها‬. 10
  21. 21. ً‫ا‬‫سادس‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: ‫يمتلك‬‫الكمبيوتر‬‫العديد‬‫من‬‫اإلمكانات‬‫التي‬‫جعلت‬‫منه‬‫أداة‬‫تنافس‬‫العديد‬‫من‬‫الوسائط‬‫التعلي‬‫مية‬‫األخرى‬ ‫والعديد‬‫من‬‫االستراتيجيات‬‫التعليمية‬‫التي‬‫ز‬ّ‫ك‬‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬‫على‬‫نشاط‬‫المتعلم‬‫وإيجابياته‬‫وعلى‬‫أس‬‫اليب‬‫العمل‬‫داخل‬ ‫الفصل‬‫التي‬‫تهدف‬‫إلى‬‫مراعاة‬‫الفروق‬‫الفردية‬‫أو‬‫التغلب‬‫على‬‫بعض‬‫مشكالت‬‫النظام‬‫داخل‬‫الفص‬‫ل‬، ‫ويتميز‬‫الكمبيوتر‬‫بأنه‬‫أداة‬‫من‬‫السهل‬‫االستعانة‬‫بها‬‫ودمجها‬‫في‬‫العديد‬‫من‬‫االستراتيجيات‬‫ال‬‫تقليدية‬ ‫لتطويرها‬‫أو‬‫زيادة‬‫كفاءتها‬‫كأساليب‬‫حل‬‫المشكالت‬‫وطرق‬‫االكتشاف‬‫المختلفة‬
  22. 22. ً‫سادسا‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: -‫القدرة‬‫من‬ ‫هائل‬ ‫كم‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫المعلومات‬: ‫متنوعة‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫فالكمبيوتر‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫تأخذ‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫من‬ ‫وكبيرة‬ ‫و‬ ‫المتحركة‬ ‫والرسوم‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫كالنصوص‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫كم‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫يمكنه‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫الفيديو‬ ‫لقطات‬ ‫بها‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تعجز‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المادة‬‫واسترجاعها‬ ‫و‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫من‬ ‫أي‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫عند‬‫ظهرت‬ ‫قد‬ ً‫ا‬‫أخير‬‫إلحاقها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التخزين‬ ‫وسائط‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫بحي‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫متناول‬ ‫في‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالكمبيوتر‬‫ث‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫أي‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫من‬ ‫تمكنه‬ ‫المنزل‬ ‫في‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المدرسة‬ ‫في‬. -‫المرئي‬ ‫العرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫للمعلومات‬: ‫عل‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫فالعديد‬‫ى‬ ‫على‬ ‫وعرضها‬ ‫ومعالجتها‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫الشاشة‬‫هذ‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫ومفيد‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫بشكل‬‫ه‬ ‫رسمها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫رسوم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫نصوص‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫بطريق‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫أدخلت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫بواسطة‬‫ة‬ ‫رسوم‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الرسوم‬ ‫وهذه‬ ‫إلكترونية‬ ‫وتتفاو‬ ، ‫طبيعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بيانية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫هندسية‬‫ت‬ ‫معها‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫وأسلوب‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫دقة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫وأهداف‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫لمستوى‬ ً‫ا‬‫تبع‬ ‫الدراسية‬.
  23. 23. ً‫سادسا‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: -‫في‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفائقة‬ ‫السرعة‬ ‫الرياضيات‬: ‫قدرته‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫يميز‬ ‫ما‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫من‬‫إجراء‬ ‫على‬ ‫دعا‬ ‫مما‬ ‫فائقة‬ ‫بسرعة‬ ‫الرياضيات‬ ‫في‬ ‫العمليات‬‫إلى‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫في‬ ‫السرعة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫محاولة‬ ‫الت‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫مع‬ ‫لتتناسب‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫بمصاحبة‬‫وال‬ ‫لميذ‬ ‫لها‬ ‫الكبيرة‬ ‫السرعة‬ ‫وهذه‬ ، ‫ارتباك‬ ‫أي‬ ‫له‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫أهمية‬‫وعرضها‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫في‬‫وهى‬ ‫الكمبي‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫يبحث‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫كم‬ ‫على‬ ‫تعتمد‬‫وتر‬ ‫التعا‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫العرض‬ ‫وأسلوب‬ ‫يعرضها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫أو‬‫مع‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫وتظهر‬ ، ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الكم‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫وحرك‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫في‬ ‫متواضعة‬ ‫كسرعة‬ ً‫ا‬‫أحيان‬‫تها‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫لحاجتها‬ ً‫ا‬‫نظر‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫ومعالجتها‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫ذاكرة‬ -‫تقديم‬‫أ‬ ‫واالختيارات‬ ‫الفرص‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬‫مام‬ ‫المتعلم‬: ‫الجيد‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫صفات‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫فمن‬‫تقدي‬‫م‬ ‫بش‬ ‫المستخدم‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫البدائل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االختيارات‬‫كل‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫الحقيقية‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتوافر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫قد‬‫ذلك‬ ‫تشبه‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫تقدم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المحاكاة‬ ‫كبرامج‬‫بيئة‬ ‫لل‬ ‫الفرصة‬ ‫إتاحة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الحقيقية‬ ‫التجربة‬‫متعلم‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫تتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والظروف‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫لتحديد‬‫ا‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لتقديم‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫أساليب‬ ‫وهناك‬ ، ‫التجربة‬ ‫واألس‬ ‫العشوائي‬ ‫األسلوب‬ ‫فمنها‬ ‫البدائل‬‫لوب‬ ‫األسلوب‬ ‫و‬ ‫الخطي‬‫التفريعي‬.
  24. 24. ً‫سادسا‬:‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬: -‫القدرة‬‫من‬ ‫هائل‬ ‫كم‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫المعلومات‬: ‫متنوعة‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫فالكمبيوتر‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫تأخذ‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫من‬ ‫وكبيرة‬ ‫و‬ ‫المتحركة‬ ‫والرسوم‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫كالنصوص‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫كم‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫يمكنه‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫الفيديو‬ ‫لقطات‬ ‫بها‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تعجز‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المادة‬‫واسترجاعها‬ ‫و‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫من‬ ‫أي‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫عند‬‫ظهرت‬ ‫قد‬ ً‫ا‬‫أخير‬‫إلحاقها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التخزين‬ ‫وسائط‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫بحي‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫متناول‬ ‫في‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالكمبيوتر‬‫ث‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫أي‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫واسترجاع‬ ‫تخزين‬ ‫من‬ ‫تمكنه‬ ‫المنزل‬ ‫في‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المدرسة‬ ‫في‬. -‫المرئي‬ ‫العرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫للمعلومات‬: ‫عل‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫فالعديد‬‫ى‬ ‫على‬ ‫وعرضها‬ ‫ومعالجتها‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫الشاشة‬‫هذ‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫ومفيد‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫بشكل‬‫ه‬ ‫رسمها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫رسوم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫نصوص‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫بطريق‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫أدخلت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫بواسطة‬‫ة‬ ‫رسوم‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الرسوم‬ ‫وهذه‬ ‫إلكترونية‬ ‫وتتفاو‬ ، ‫طبيعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بيانية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫هندسية‬‫ت‬ ‫معها‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫وأسلوب‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫دقة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫وأهداف‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫لمستوى‬ ً‫ا‬‫تبع‬ ‫الدراسية‬.
  25. 25. ‫األسئلة‬: ‫؟‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫عرفي‬ ‫م‬‫؟‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫اهي‬ ‫؟‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫عددي‬ ‫اذكري‬4‫الحاسوب‬ ‫مميزات‬ ‫من‬‫؟‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬
  26. 26. ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الطالبات‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫افيك‬‫ر‬‫انفوج‬
  27. 27. ‫لكم‬ ً‫ا‬‫شكر‬

×