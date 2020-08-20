Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ekbal Mohamed Abohashem-MD Prof. of Clinical Pathology, Mansoura University, Egypt
AGENDA :  Definition and magnitude of the problem  Characters of an ideal biomarker  Pathophysiology and mechanisms  B...
ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY Definition and Prevalence Acute kidney injury (AKI) is currently recognized as the preferred nomenclat...
AKI has been reported to complicate 1% to 7% of all hospital admissions and 1% to 25% of intensive care unit (ICU) admissi...
Apart from prophylactic measures, no effective treatment for this syndrome is known. Therefore, early recognition of AKI n...
Stage GFRa Criteria UOb Criteria Risk SCrc increased 1.5-2 times baseline or GFR decreased >25% UO < 0.5 mL/kg/h < 6 h Inj...
Abrupt (within 48 h) reduction in kidney function currently defined as an absolute increase in serum creatinine of 0.3 mg...
The AKIN criteria differ from the RIFLE criteria in several ways. The RIFLE criteria are defined as changes within 7 days,...
Stage SCr UO 1 ↑ SCr ≥26.5 μmol/L (≥0.3 mg/dL) or ↑SCr ≥150 a 200% (1.5 a 2×) <0.5 mL/kg/h (>6 h) 2 ↑ SCr >200 a 300% (>2 ...
KDIGO defines AKI as any of the following:  Increase in serum creatinine by 0.3mg/dL or more within 48 hours or  Increas...
Stage Serum creatinine 1 Increase in serum creatinine by ≥0.3 mg/dl (≥26.5 μmol/l) within 48 h from the onset of the disea...
The excretion of creatinine does not depend on the load filtered solely by the glomeruli, but also on that secreted by th...
Biomarkers of acute kidney injury: the pathway from discovery to clinical adoption
 allow the early detection of kidney injury before an increase in serum creatinine and/or BUN;  differentiate acute tubu...
Pathophysiology and Mechanisms  Acute kidney injury can result from  Decreased renal or intrarenal perfusion,  A toxic ...
A Number of pathophysiological mechanisms can contribute to AKI following an ischemic or toxic insult : a) Alterations in ...
1. Functional markers : SCr and plasma/serum CyC 2. Up-regulated proteins : NGAL, KIM-1, L-FABP and IL-18 3. Enzymes : NAG...
Functional markers Serum creatinine (SCr). Serum creatinine (SCr) is a degradation product of muscle cells and represents ...
Cystatin C (CyC) is a 13-kDa non-glycosylated cysteine protease inhibitor produced by all nucleated cells at a constant ra...
Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin ( NGAL) NGAL, also known as siderocalin, lipocalin 2, or oncogene 24p, is a 25-...
NGAL is a small secreted polypeptide that is protease resistant and thus may be easily detected in the urine. The appearan...
Physiologically, NGAL binds to iron-siderophore complexes. Then it exerts a bacteriostatic role of the innate immune syste...
There are commercial kits to measure uNGAL (urinary NGAL) or pNGAL (plasmatic NGAL).Under stable conditions, plasma and ur...
KIM-1 is a 38.7-kDa type l transmembrane glycoprotein with an extracellular immunoglobulin-like domain topping a long muci...
KIM-1 is also a sensitive biomarker of tubular injury in other renal diseases besides AKI, for example focal glomeruloscle...
KIM-1 might be useful for the detection of nephrotoxicity in preclinical and early phase 1 and 2 clinical studies , theref...
L-FABP, also known as fatty acid-binding protein 1 (FABP1), is a 14- kDa protein from the large superfamily of lipid-bindi...
IL-18, also known as interferon-gamma inducing factor, is a 24-kDa cytokine from the IL-1 family of cytokines, which regul...
Cell cycle arrest in G1 phase may be a cellular mechanism to emerge from circumstances when dormant DNA breakage can happe...
Urine [TIMP-2] × [IGFBP7] was superior to other biomarkers (plasma NGAL and cystatin C and also urinary NGAL, KIM-1, IL-18...
excellent performance, and having been validated, in different cohorts of critically ill patients with various pathologies...
The international multicenter Sapphire study,, showed that the increase in performance by the combination of these biomark...
The Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has recently approved the marketing of the Nephrocheck Test and Astute 140 Meter (As...
In clinical practice,after AKI there is activation of cell division and cell proliferation in order to repopulate the denu...
Discovery of cell cycle arrest biomarkers of AKI has led to new investigations and growing knowledge regarding the role of...
The sodium/hydrogen exchanger isoform (NHE3) is the most abundant apical sodium transporter in the renal tubule, responsib...
Calprotectin is a 24-kDa heterodimer composed of the two monomers S100A8 (10,835 Da) and S100A9 (13,242Da) . It was initia...
Elevation of calprotectin Levels is reported in a few medical conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis inflammatory bowe...
The detection of proteins, especially enzymes, released from damaged proximal and/or distal tubular cells has also been us...
Is a lysosomal enzyme (>130 kDa) that is localized in the proximal renal tubules. Due to its large molecular weight, it pr...
The two advantages of using NAG are: a) sensitivity, subtle alterations in the epithelial cells in the brush border of the...
Butler and Flynn in 1961 studied the urine proteins of 223 individuals by starch gel electrophoresis and found a new urine...
The measurement of serum Cys-C before 1994 was performed by using an enzyme amplified single radial immunodiffusion techni...
β2-microglobulin (β2M) is an 11.8-kDa protein that is the light chain of the major histocompatibility class (MHC) I molecu...
Increased urinary β2M excretion has been observed to be an early marker of tubular injury in a number of settings, includi...
α1-microglobulin (α1M) is a 27−33-kDa protein synthesized by the liver with approximately half of the circulating protein ...
A new area of study involves evaluation of the value of microRNAs, endogenous and noncoding RNA molecules containing 18 to...
Microalbuminuria, defined as the pathologic excretion of urinary albumin at levels (30 to 300 mg/L) below the threshold of...
Retinol binding protein (RBP) is a 21-kDa protein that is hepatically synthesized and responsible for transporting vitamin...
The utility of low-molecular-weight filtered proteins, such as RBP, β2M, α1M, Cystatin C, and Microalbuminria , as biomark...
AGT is a 453-amino-acid-long protein with 10 N-terminal amino acids that are cleavable by renin, leading to the formation ...
The classical biomarker paradigm is that one test detects one disease, eg, troponin for acute myocardial infarction. Howev...
NGAL increased 25-fold within 2 hours and declined within 6 hours after surgery. In contrast, urine IL-18 increased at 4 t...
In children undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB ) surgery ,combind measurement of urinary levels of matrix metalloprote...
The traditional method to quantitate urinary enzymes has been enzyme-substrate-based colorimetric assays followed by measu...
There are, however, multiple disadvantages of the ELISA assay: (a) Only one antigen can be detected in one plate; (b) the ...
A recent technique that is an adaptation of an ELISA, using principles similar to a flow cytometer, is a particle- based f...
This technique has also been used to measure beta-amyloid, total tau (T-TAU), and hyperphosphorylated tau (PTAU) in cerebr...
A multiplexed electrical detection nanowire sensor array was used to measure some of the AKI markers ,the same technique w...
Anti-inflammatory agents b1 Integrin antagonist, adenosine receptor antagonist, mesenchymal stem cells, C5a receptor antag...
Iron scavengers NGAL, apotransferrin, deferoxamine Reactive oxygen species scavengers Anti-oxidants Edavarone, stobadine, ...
• Kianoush Kashani, Wisit Cheungpasitporn and Claudio Ronco : Biomarkers of acute kidney injury: the pathway from discover...
  3. 3. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY Definition and Prevalence Acute kidney injury (AKI) is currently recognized as the preferred nomenclature for the clinical disorder formally called acute renal failure (ARF).. The Acute Kidney Injury Network (AKIN), which was formed recently in an effort to facilitate improved care of patients who are at risk for AKI, described AKI as “functional or structural abnormalities or markers of kidney damage, including abnormalities in blood, urine, or tissue tests or imaging studies present for less than three months.”
  4. 4. AKI has been reported to complicate 1% to 7% of all hospital admissions and 1% to 25% of intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. Over the past 50 years, mortality rates of patients with AKI in the ICU have remained high, at approximately 50% to 70%.. A recent large international study of the epidemiology and outcome of AKI in critically ill adult patients reported an overall in-hospital mortality rate of 60%. Of those who survived to hospital discharge, 13% remained dialysis- dependent., renal insufficiency persisted in 41% and overall 5- year survival post -discharge was 50%.
  5. 5. Apart from prophylactic measures, no effective treatment for this syndrome is known. Therefore, early recognition of AKI not only can provide better opportunities for preventive interventions, but also opens many gates for research and development of effective therapeutic options.
  6. 6. Stage GFRa Criteria UOb Criteria Risk SCrc increased 1.5-2 times baseline or GFR decreased >25% UO < 0.5 mL/kg/h < 6 h Injury SCr increased 2-3 times baseline or GFR decreased >50% UO < 0.5 mL/kg/h >12 h Failure SCr increased >3 times baseline or GFR decreased 75% or SCr ≥4 mg/dL; acute rise ≥0.5 mg/dL UO < 0.3 mL/kg/h 24 h (oliguria) or anuria 12 h Loss of function Persistent acute renal failure: complete loss of kidney function >4 wk (requiring dialysis) d Complete loss of kidney function >3 mo (requiring RIFLE criteria for AKI :(2002) DIAGNOSIS OF AKI
  7. 7. Abrupt (within 48 h) reduction in kidney function currently defined as an absolute increase in serum creatinine of 0.3 mg/dL or more (≥26.4 μmol/L) or A percentage increase in serum creatinine of 50% or more (1.5-fold from baseline) or A reduction in urine output (documented oliguria The AKIN (Acute Kidney Injury Network) classification system of acute kidney injury (2004)
  8. 8. The AKIN criteria differ from the RIFLE criteria in several ways. The RIFLE criteria are defined as changes within 7 days, while the AKIN criteria suggest using 48 hours. The AKIN classification includes less severe injury in the criteria and AKIN also avoids using the glomerular filtration rate as a marker in AKI, as there is no dependable way to measure glomerular filtration rate and estimated glomerular filtration rate are unreliable in AKI.
  9. 9. Stage SCr UO 1 ↑ SCr ≥26.5 μmol/L (≥0.3 mg/dL) or ↑SCr ≥150 a 200% (1.5 a 2×) <0.5 mL/kg/h (>6 h) 2 ↑ SCr >200 a 300% (>2 a 3×) <0.5 mL/kg/h (>12 h) 3b ↑ SCr >300% (>3×) or if baseline SCr ≥353.6 μmol/L (≥4 mg/dL) ↑SCr ≥44.2 μmol/L (≥0.5 mg/dL) <0.3 mL/kg/h (24 h) oranuria (12 h) The AKIN staging for AKI :aSCr, serum creatinine; UO, urine output. bStage 3 also includes patients requiring RRT independent of the stage (defined by SCr and/or UO) they are in at the moment they initiate RRT.
  10. 10. KDIGO defines AKI as any of the following:  Increase in serum creatinine by 0.3mg/dL or more within 48 hours or  Increase in serum creatinine to 1.5 times baseline or more within the last 7 days or  Urine output less than 0.5 mL/kg/h for 6 hours The KDIGO has also recommended a staging KDIGO Clinical Practice Guidelines In 2012 the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) released their clinical practice guidelines for acute kidney injury (AKI), which build off of the RIFLE criteria and the AKIN criteria.
  11. 11. Stage Serum creatinine 1 Increase in serum creatinine by ≥0.3 mg/dl (≥26.5 μmol/l) within 48 h from the onset of the disease or after cardiac surgery, or increase in serum creatinine of 1.5–1.9-fold of the baseline level 2 Increase in serum creatinine of 2.0–2.9-fold of the baseline level 3 Increase in serum creatinine of 3.0-fold of the baseline level or increase in serum creatinine to ≥4.0 mg/dl (≥353.6 μmol/l) or initiation of renal replacement therapy Staging of AKIKDIGO
  12. 12. The excretion of creatinine does not depend on the load filtered solely by the glomeruli, but also on that secreted by the kidney tubules, which normally varies from 5 to 20%of total excretion, and may increase to 50% as a compensatory mechanism when the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) decreases. The other parameter of AKI is oliguria, which is neither sensitive nor specific, since it could occur as a result of a kidney injury, but may also reflect an adaptive physiological response to either intracellular dehydration or hypovolemia. HOWEVER: Therefore, the need for the development of new biomarkers for prediction and diagnosis of AKI among patients at high risk has been very palpable.
  13. 13. Biomarkers of acute kidney injury: the pathway from discovery to clinical adoption
  14. 14.  allow the early detection of kidney injury before an increase in serum creatinine and/or BUN;  differentiate acute tubular necrosis (ATN) from acute glomerulonephritis or acute interstitial nephritis;  be able to monitor the effects of an intervention or treatment;  and would predict the need for dialysis, mortality, and long- term kidney outcome. The objectives are to : Accomplish more timely interventions to achieve the most favourable outcomes in patients with AKI. An ideal biomarker of AKI should :
  15. 15. Pathophysiology and Mechanisms  Acute kidney injury can result from  Decreased renal or intrarenal perfusion,  A toxic or obstructive insult to the renal tubule,  Tubulointerstitial inflammation and edema,or  Primary reduction in the filtering capacity of the glomerulus
  16. 16. A Number of pathophysiological mechanisms can contribute to AKI following an ischemic or toxic insult : a) Alterations in renal perfusion resulting from loss of autoregulation and increased renal vasoconstriction, b) Tubular dysfunction and cell death by apoptosis and necrosis, c) Desquamation of viable and dead cells contributing to intratubular obstruction, d) Metabolic alterations resulting in transport abnormalities that can lead to abnormalities of tubuloglomerular balance, and e) Local production of inflammatory mediators resulting in interstitial inflammation and vascular congestion
  17. 17. 18
  18. 18. 19
  19. 19. 20
  20. 20. 1. Functional markers : SCr and plasma/serum CyC 2. Up-regulated proteins : NGAL, KIM-1, L-FABP and IL-18 3. Enzymes : NAG, a-GST, p-GST, GGT and AP 4. Low-molecular weight proteins : Urine CyC,alfha-1 macroglobulin,beta-2 macroglobulin, RBP, etc…. Biomarkers for AKI :
  21. 21. Functional markers Serum creatinine (SCr). Serum creatinine (SCr) is a degradation product of muscle cells and represents a surrogate for the efficiency of glomerular filtration. It has poor predictive accuracy for renal injury, particularly, in the early stages of AKI. In the case of critical illness, SCr concentrations are subject to large fluctuations due to a patient’s induced dilutional volume status, the catabolic effects of critical illness, the likelihood of concentration decreases in septic conditions and the increased tubular excretion with diminishing renal function. Furthermore, after an injurious event, the rise in SCr is slow. Therefore, detection of the earliest evidence of AKI necessitates the use of other plasma or urinary biomarkers.
  22. 22. Cystatin C (CyC) is a 13-kDa non-glycosylated cysteine protease inhibitor produced by all nucleated cells at a constant rate. In healthy subjects, plasma CyC (pCyC) is excreted through glomerular filtration and metabolized completely by the proximal tubules. Furthermore,there is no evident tubular secretion. Several studies claim the superiority of pCyC against SCr to detect minor reductions in glomerular filtration rate (GFR) . However, the interpretation of pCyC levels is biased by older age, gender, weight, height, cigarette smoking and high levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) . In addition, CyC levels are supposedly influenced by abnormal thyroid function the use of immunosuppressive therapy and malignancies . Plasma/serum cystatin C (CyC).
  23. 23. Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin ( NGAL) NGAL, also known as siderocalin, lipocalin 2, or oncogene 24p, is a 25-kDa protein of the family of lipocalins. Human NGAL exists in three distinct forms: 25-kDa monomer, 45-kDa homodimer, and 135- kDa heterodimer. Heterodimeric NGAL is conjugated to gelatinase and is specific to neutrophils . NGAL is also expressed at steady low levels in various cell types, such as the uterus, prostate, salivary gland, lung, trachea, stomach, colon, and kidney . Its production increases with age and is higher in women than men. UP-REGULATED PROTEINS
  24. 24. NGAL is a small secreted polypeptide that is protease resistant and thus may be easily detected in the urine. The appearance of NGAL in the urine preceded the appearance of other urinary markers such as N-acetyl-beta-D-glucosaminidase and beta2- microglobulin. Although NGAL is represented in some human tissues, it is one of the most upregulated transcripts in the kidney early after ischemic, septic, or toxic AKI in animal models and human neonates, children, and adults, implying its role as an early marker of structural renal tubular damage .
  25. 25. Physiologically, NGAL binds to iron-siderophore complexes. Then it exerts a bacteriostatic role of the innate immune system by sequestering iron-siderophore complexes and thereby limiting iron uptake by bacteri. In addition to bacteriostasis, NGAL also provides antiapoptotic effects and enhances proliferation of renal tubular cells, which establishes its potential pathways in kidney protection during AKI The thick ascending limb of the loop of Henle and the intercalated cells of the collecting duct are the primary sites of NGAL production in the kidney.
  26. 26. There are commercial kits to measure uNGAL (urinary NGAL) or pNGAL (plasmatic NGAL).Under stable conditions, plasma and urine concentrations are around 20 ng/mL. The marker increases 2–4 h after the kidney damage occurs. The NGAL has been associated with a probable kidney protective effect, since it is released by nephron segments where they can form a complex with siderophores that binds to iron; thus, the iron released by the damaged tubular cells is chelated which prevents the formation of hydroxyl radicals and superoxide anions .
  27. 27. KIM-1 is a 38.7-kDa type l transmembrane glycoprotein with an extracellular immunoglobulin-like domain topping a long mucin-like domain . It has a transmembrane domain and a short intracellular domain that contains a signaling protein for tyrosine phosphorylation (KIM-1b) .The extracellular domain of KIM-1 is shed from the cell surface by a metalloproteinase-dependent Process . KIM-1 expression is mainly upregulated in the proximal tubule cells, especially the S3 segment .Urinary KIM-1 levels linearly increase with age in healthy individuals, and higher KIM-1 values are noted in males than in females . KIM-1 is thought to participate in both kidney injury and healing processes. In situ hybridization indicated KIM-1 as a marker of proliferation and regeneration in proximal tubules . Kidney injury molecule 1 (KIM-1)
  28. 28. KIM-1 is also a sensitive biomarker of tubular injury in other renal diseases besides AKI, for example focal glomerulosclerosis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, membranous glomerulonephritis, acute rejection, chronic allograft nephropathy, systemic lupus erythematosus, diabetic nephropathy, hypertension and Wegener's granulomatosis comared with normal kidney tissue.. Urinary KIM-1 was increased in the same group of patients and correlated positively with tissue KIM-1 and macrophages and negatively with kidney function but not with proteinuria.
  29. 29. KIM-1 might be useful for the detection of nephrotoxicity in preclinical and early phase 1 and 2 clinical studies , therefore, KIM-1 has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an AKI biomarker for preclinical drug development . Also, a lateral flow dipstick for KIM-1 has been developed, providing a simplified way of assessing KIM-1 levels that yields semi quantitative results in 15 min .
  30. 30. L-FABP, also known as fatty acid-binding protein 1 (FABP1), is a 14- kDa protein from the large superfamily of lipid-binding proteins . It pertains to a family of carrier proteins for fatty acids and aids in regulation of fatty acid uptake and intracellular transport . L-FABP is expressed not only in the liver but also in the stomach, intestine, lung, and kidney . L-FABP binds and transports fatty acids to the mitochondria and peroxisomes to generate energy via β-oxidation . L-FABP also plays a cell-protective role by mitigating H2O2-induced oxidative stress . In the kidney, L-FABP is located in the proximal tubule and is excreted into the tubular lumen along with bound toxic peroxisomal products . Liver-type fatty acid-binding protein
  31. 31. IL-18, also known as interferon-gamma inducing factor, is a 24-kDa cytokine from the IL-1 family of cytokines, which regulates innate and adaptive immunity. IL-18 is synthesized by multiple tissues, including monocytes, macrophages, proximal tubular epithelial cells, and the intercalated cells of the collecting ducts, as an inactive precursor. It resides intracellularly until it is processed into an active form by caspase 1. Its level rises approximately 6 h after the ischemic injury, 24 to 48 h before the AKI diagnosis, and peaks about 12 h later at values up to 25 times normal levels . Interleukin 18
  32. 32. Cell cycle arrest in G1 phase may be a cellular mechanism to emerge from circumstances when dormant DNA breakage can happen . Renal epithelial cells have been shown to undergo G1 cell cycle arrest in the setting of ischemic or septic AKI . The cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 halts cell cycle succession from G1 to S phase. cell cycle arrest is critical in restricting the consequences of AKI. Both IGFBP7 and TIMP-2 are involved in G1 cell cycle arrest during the very early phases of cellular injury . TIMP-2, a 21-kDa protein, is a member of the TIMP family. TIMP-2 is an endogenous inhibitor of metalloproteinase activities. IGFBP7, a 29- kDa secreted protein, is known to bind and inhibit signaling via insulin-like growth factor 1 receptors. Insulin-like growth factor-binding protein 7 and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase 2
  33. 33. Urine [TIMP-2] × [IGFBP7] was superior to other biomarkers (plasma NGAL and cystatin C and also urinary NGAL, KIM-1, IL-18, pi-glutathione S- transferase, and L-FABP) and to TIMP-2 and IGFBP7 alone in forecasting AKI stage 2 or 3, with an AUC of 0.8. Also, follow-up studies ascertained an AUC of 0.82 and 0.79 for the prediction of AKI stages 2 and 3, respectively. These findings indicated that, in the ICU setting, [TIMP- 2] × [IGFBP7] is a fair to excellent biomarker in predicting moderate to severe AKI within 12 h.
  34. 34. excellent performance, and having been validated, in different cohorts of critically ill patients with various pathologies (sepsis, shock, major surgery and trauma) . Also, recent publications highlight the ability of these biomarkers in the ICU environment to identify patients with AKI who are at increased risk of mortality or need for RRT in the next 9 months. The most notable properties of these urinary biomarkers, and for which they were selected from more than 300 biomarkers, include:
  35. 35. The international multicenter Sapphire study,, showed that the increase in performance by the combination of these biomarkers was AKI-specific (i.e., it is not caused by other comorbidities such as sepsis or CKD) and provided a strong signal as a “kidney alarm”to identify patients who are at imminent risk of developing AKI . These urinary biomarkers are believed to increase in response to the kidney tubule cell stress or early injury associated with factors known to cause AKI.
  36. 36. The Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has recently approved the marketing of the Nephrocheck Test and Astute 140 Meter (Astute Medical Inc., San Diego, CA, USA), a rapid test that quantitatively measures TIMP-2 and IGFBP-7 cell cycle arrest biomarkers, which block the effect of cyclD- CDK4 and CyclE-CDK2 in cell cycle promotion, making them ideal G1 cell cycle arrest markers. The Astute 140 meter automatically multiplies the concentrations of the 2 biomarkers together and divides this product by 1000, reporting a single test result with units in (ng/ml)2/1000.
  37. 37. In clinical practice,after AKI there is activation of cell division and cell proliferation in order to repopulate the denuded tubular epithelium.Early cell cycle arrest in G0/G1 could protect the kidney from further damage, by blocking DNA damage and caspase 3/7 activation, thereby limiting the extent of damage and avoiding a potentially dangerous maladaptive process caused by poor repair. These phenomena occur 24–48 h before the increase in sCr which occurs after a significant drop in the GFR .
  38. 38. Discovery of cell cycle arrest biomarkers of AKI has led to new investigations and growing knowledge regarding the role of cell cycle arrest in development of AKI, impact of cell senescence in AKI on CKD progression, and advent of new concepts such as acute kidney stress, subclinical AKI, and acute kidney disease.
  39. 39. The sodium/hydrogen exchanger isoform (NHE3) is the most abundant apical sodium transporter in the renal tubule, responsible for the proximal reabsorption of 60%−70% of filtered sodium and bicarbonate . NHE3 localizes to the apical membrane and intracellular vesicular compartment of renal proximal tubular cells and the apical membrane of the thick and thin ascending limb cells. Semiquantitative immunoblotting on urine membrane fractions found urinary NHE-3 excretion to be a useful marker in discriminating between control patients, those with prerenal azotemia, those with acute glomerular disease, and those with ischemic/nephrotoxic ATN. Sodium/Hydrogen Exchanger Isoform (NHE3) :
  40. 40. Calprotectin is a 24-kDa heterodimer composed of the two monomers S100A8 (10,835 Da) and S100A9 (13,242Da) . It was initially recognized as an antimicrobial protein in the cytoplasm of neutrophil granulocytes. Intracellular calprotectin's principal function is to associate with the cytoskeleton, whereas when secreted by activated immune cells, it serves as a danger-associated molecular pattern protein . Calprotectin
  41. 41. Elevation of calprotectin Levels is reported in a few medical conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis inflammatory bowel disease ,myocardial infarction , urothelial carcinoma , prostate cancer ,and others . In addition, since calprotectin is predominantly derived from neutrophils and monocytes, pyuria can substantially increase urine calprotectin. Thus, elevated urine calprotectin levels need to be cautiously interpreted .
  42. 42. The detection of proteins, especially enzymes, released from damaged proximal and/or distal tubular cells has also been used as a biomarker of AKI. Glutathione S-transferase isomers are cytoplasmic enzymes found in proximal and distal tubular cells. In urine, these enzymes are normally not present. NAG is a lysosomal enzyme found mostly in proximal tubules. Alkaline phosphatase (AP), γ-glutamyl transpeptidase (γGT), and ala- (leu-gly)-aminopeptidase are brush border enzymes that increase in urine in cases of tubular injury with loss of micovillous structure . Tubular enzymuria may be very sensitive to tubular injury from multiple causes ,e.g tubulointerstitial nephritis , chronic glomerulonephritis , and contrast nephropathy. Hemodialysis exacerbates tubular enzymuria in patients with AKI. Tubular Enzymes
  43. 43. Is a lysosomal enzyme (>130 kDa) that is localized in the proximal renal tubules. Due to its large molecular weight, it precludes glomerular filtration, implying that urinary elevations have a tubular origin. Increased activity suggests injury to its cells but may also reflect increased lysosomal activity without cell disruption. NAG catalyses the hydrolysis of terminal glucose residues in glycoproteins . Has proven to be a sensitive, persistent, and robust indicator of tubular injury. Increased NAG levels have been reported with nephrotoxicant exposure , delayed renal allograft function, chronic glomerular disease, diabetic nephropathy , as well as following cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB ) procedures N-acetyl-b-D-glucosaminidase: (NAG)
  44. 44. The two advantages of using NAG are: a) sensitivity, subtle alterations in the epithelial cells in the brush border of the proximal tubules result in shedding of NAG into the urine and the amount of shed enzyme can be directly correlated to tubular injury; and b) quantitation, simple and reproducible enzymatic assays are well established to measure the analyte colorimetrically using a spectrophotometer. Nonspecificity may limit the use of NAG levels as a biomarker of AKI.
  45. 45. Butler and Flynn in 1961 studied the urine proteins of 223 individuals by starch gel electrophoresis and found a new urine protein fraction in the post γ-globulin fraction. This protein was named cystatin C. Cystatin C is a 13-kd protein produced by all nucleated cells. It is a polypeptide chain with 120 amino acid residues. It is freely filtered by the glomerulus, completely reabsorbed by the proximal tubules, and is not secreted by the renal tubules. The urinary excretion of CyC (uCyC) specifically reflects tubular damage because systemically produced cystatin C is normally not found in urine Low molecular weight proteins : Cystatin C
  46. 46. The measurement of serum Cys-C before 1994 was performed by using an enzyme amplified single radial immunodiffusion technique that required at least 10−20 h and had a relatively high coefficient of variation (>10%). Subsequently, automated rapid particle enhanced immunoturbidimetric and immunonephelometric methods were developed that were more precise and were thus approved by the FDA . Recently, an automatic quantitative assay to measure urinary Cys-C has also been developed using an N-Latex Cystatin-C kit with a nephelometer
  47. 47. β2-microglobulin (β2M) is an 11.8-kDa protein that is the light chain of the major histocompatibility class (MHC) I molecule expressed on the cell surface of all nucleated cells. β2M dissociates from the heavy chain in the setting of cellular turnover and enters the circulation as a monomer. β2M is typically filtered by the glomerulus and almost entirely reabsorbed and catabolized by the proximal tubular cells , a process that may be impeded in AKI. β2-microglobulin
  48. 48. Increased urinary β2M excretion has been observed to be an early marker of tubular injury in a number of settings, including nephrotoxicant exposure, cardiac surgery and renal transplantation preceding rises in serum creatinine by as many as 4−5 days Unfortunately, the utility of β2M as a biomarker has been limited by its instability in urine, with rapid degradation observed at room temperature and in urine with a pH less than 6.0
  49. 49. α1-microglobulin (α1M) is a 27−33-kDa protein synthesized by the liver with approximately half of the circulating protein complexed to IgA. The free form is readily filtered by the glomerulus and reabsorbed by proximal tubule cells. Unlike β2M, urinary α1M is stable over the range of pH found in routine clinical practice, making it a preferred marker of tubular proteinuria in human bioassays . It has been found to be a sensitive biomarker for proximal tubular dysfunction even in the early phase of injury when no histologic damage is observable . α1-microglobulin
  50. 50. A new area of study involves evaluation of the value of microRNAs, endogenous and noncoding RNA molecules containing 18 to 22 nucleotides, in AKI .These short strands of RNA regulate gene expression by inhibiting protein translation. In cardiac surgery populations, it has been shown that both urine and plasma miR-21 concentrations, which orchestrated a microRNA-controlled apoptosis of renal tubular epithelial cells and promoted cellular proliferation in response to renal ischemia-reperfusion injury ,may be helpful in detection of AKI . Urine microRNA
  51. 51. Microalbuminuria, defined as the pathologic excretion of urinary albumin at levels (30 to 300 mg/L) below the threshold of detection by conventional urinary dipstick, has long been established as a useful marker of the development and progression of renal disease, particularly diabetic nephropathy. Historically, microalbuminuria has been assumed to result from alterations in glomerular filtration secondary to changes in intraglomerular pressure and/or structural changes of the podocyte or glomerular basement membrane. Microalbuminuria, however, may also be caused by vigorous exercise, hematuria, urinary tract infection, and dehydration. Microalbumin
  52. 52. Retinol binding protein (RBP) is a 21-kDa protein that is hepatically synthesized and responsible for transporting vitamin A from the liver to other tissues. It is freely filtered by the glomerulus and subsequently reabsorbed and catabolized by the proximal tubule. Increased RBP levels during the first two days of life were predictive of clinically significant AKI in infants following birth asphyxia, a setting where interpretation of serum creatinine is particularly problematic as it reflects maternal serum concentration to a significant extent. Retinol Binding Protein
  53. 53. The utility of low-molecular-weight filtered proteins, such as RBP, β2M, α1M, Cystatin C, and Microalbuminria , as biomarkers in the setting of AKI is limited by concomitant significant glomerular proteinuria or hyperfiltration, situations where the tubular reabsorptive pathways may be saturated .
  54. 54. AGT is a 453-amino-acid-long protein with 10 N-terminal amino acids that are cleavable by renin, leading to the formation of angiotensin I . Angiotensin I is further converted to angiotensin II by angiotensin- converting enzyme and exerts its robust biologic effects . In healthy kidneys, circulating AGT should not be filtered into the urine in any significant amounts because its molecular size is 65 kDa . Furthermore, efficient tubular reabsorption or degradation of any filtered AGT could preclude it from appearing in the urine. Urine AGT arises principally from local kidney sources .Urinary AGT outperformed 3 AKI biomarkers, including NGAL, IL-18, and KIM-1, in the prediction of AKI progression. Urine angiotensinogen
  55. 55. The classical biomarker paradigm is that one test detects one disease, eg, troponin for acute myocardial infarction. However, AKI is a complex disease with multiple causes, and it is possible that one biomarker will not be sufficient to make an early diagnosis. Thus, a panel of biomarkers may be necessary in AKI. Both urinary NGAL and IL-18 were measured in children who developed AKI after cardio –pulmonary bypass (CPB). Panels of AKI Biomarkers
  56. 56. NGAL increased 25-fold within 2 hours and declined within 6 hours after surgery. In contrast, urine IL-18 increased at 4 to 6 hours after CPB, peaked at over 25-fold at 12 hours, and remained markedly elevated up to 48 hours after CPB. Both IL-18 and NGAL were independently associated with number of days in AKI among cases . The combination of these 2 biomarkers may allow for the reliable early diagnosis and prognosis of AKI at all times after CPB, much before the rise in serum creatinine..
  57. 57. In children undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB ) surgery ,combind measurement of urinary levels of matrix metalloproteinase-9, NAG, and KIM-1 achieved a perfect score for diagnosis of AKI, as determined by the area under the ROC curve. AKI was defined as a greater than 50% increase in the serum creatinine within the first 48 hours after surgery.
  58. 58. The traditional method to quantitate urinary enzymes has been enzyme-substrate-based colorimetric assays followed by measurement using a spectrophotometer. As urinary proteins were identified as potential biomarkers of AKI, however, the assay of choice became ELISA, which is based on the detection of an antigen using two epitopically distinct antibodies. METHODS TO QUANTITATE BIOMARKERS
  59. 59. There are, however, multiple disadvantages of the ELISA assay: (a) Only one antigen can be detected in one plate; (b) the dynamic range of the assay is usually low, requiring repeat measurements with dilution or concentration of urine samples so that the antigen concentration will fit in to the linear range of the standard curve; (c) the urine sample volume requirement is at least 200 μl per assay (100 μl in duplicate); and (d ) at least 5−7 h are required to get the results.
  60. 60. A recent technique that is an adaptation of an ELISA, using principles similar to a flow cytometer, is a particle- based flow cytometric assay developed by Luminex® that uses a microfluidics platform incorporating 5.6-μm beads coupled with the primary (capture) antibody . Each microsphere is labeled with a precise ratio of red- and orange-emitting fluorochromes, giving it a unique spectral signature.
  61. 61. This technique has also been used to measure beta-amyloid, total tau (T-TAU), and hyperphosphorylated tau (PTAU) in cerebrospinal fluid as biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease. Both the ELISA and the microbead-based assay require two epitopically distinct, high-affinity antibodies Researchers have thus far successfully used this technology to quantitate 1 5−18 different analytes in the same biological sample.
  62. 62. A multiplexed electrical detection nanowire sensor array was used to measure some of the AKI markers ,the same technique was also used to detect prostate-specific antigen (PSA), PSA-α1-antichymotrypsin, carcinoembryonic antigen, and mucin-1 in serum for the diagnosis of prostate cancer . This technology is in its initial stages and requires additional evaluation and validation, but this general approach offers significant advantages over the existing technology: (a) its sensitivity is in the femtomolar range, (b) it requires only one antibody as opposed to two epitopically distinct antibodies; (c) it produces a read-out within minutes as opposed to hours; and (d ) it can be adapted as a bedside technology for patient care in hospitals.
  63. 63. Anti-inflammatory agents b1 Integrin antagonist, adenosine receptor antagonist, mesenchymal stem cells, C5a receptor antagonist, IL-10, IL-6 antagonist, statins, erythropoietin, a melanocyte stimulating hormone, haeme oxygenase-1 inducers (rapamycin), activated protein C, toll like receptor Anti-apoptotic agents NGAL, adenosine receptor antagonist, mesenchymal stem cells, erythropoietin, a-melanocyte stimulating hormone, caspase inhibitors, minocycline, guanosine, pifithrin-a, poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor Therapeutic agents for the treatment of AKI
  64. 64. Iron scavengers NGAL, apotransferrin, deferoxamine Reactive oxygen species scavengers Anti-oxidants Edavarone, stobadine, deferoxamine Vasodilators Endothelin receptor antagonist, CO-releasing compounds, fenoldopam, anti natriuretic peptide Growth factors Erytropoetin, hepatocyte growth factor
  65. 65. • Kianoush Kashani, Wisit Cheungpasitporn and Claudio Ronco : Biomarkers of acute kidney injury: the pathway from discovery to clinical adoption , Clin Chem Lab Med 2017; 55(8): 1074–1089 • Charles L. Edelstein Biomarkers of Acute Kidney Injury:Adv Chronic Kidney Dis. 2008 July ; 15(3): 222–234.. • Hilde R. H. de Geus, Michiel G. Betjes and Jan Bakker1Biomarkers for the prediction of acute kidney injury: a narrative review on current status and future challenges Clin Kidney J (2012) 5: 102–108 • Vishal S. Vaidya, Michael A. Ferguson, and Joseph V. Bonventre Biomarkers of Acute Kidney Injury. Annu Rev Pharmacol Toxicol. 2008 ; 48: 463–493. • Fernando Lombia,∗, Alexis Muryanb, Romina Canzonierib, Hernán Trimarchia : Biomarkers in acute kidney injury: Evidence or paradigm? n e f r o l o g i a. 2 0 16;3 6(4):339–346 • Kashani et al Discovery and validation of cell cycle arrest biomarkers in human acute kidney injury Critical Care 2013, 17:R25 • Edward D. Siew,* Lorraine B. Ware,† and T. Alp Ikizler* Biological Markers of Acute Kidney Injury J Am Soc Nephrol 22: 810–820, 2011. Literature sources :

