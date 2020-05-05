Adulteration substitution of herbal drugs 2019 pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Substitution,Adulteration & Controversial Herbal Drugs Presented by: Dr. Rashmi Srivastava MD, Ph.D Reader P.G.Deptt.Of Dr...
Substitution:- Def.- Substitution is the addition of an entirely different article, some times morphologically similar or ...
Why Need for Substitution Non-availability of the drug. E.g.: - Substitution for Ashtavarga Dravyas.  Uncertain identity...
Criteria for Substitution çfrfuf/k æO;ks dk xzg.k dnkfpn~ æO;esda ok ;ksxs ;a= u yH;rsA r=nq.k;qda æO;a ifjorsZu x`ársAA ...
Some examples: Vaidik kal oSSfnd dky es Thursday, April23,2020 5 ;fn ra u foUns;q% cHkqzrwykfu QkYxqukfu ra m ra lkse ,o i...
Thursday, April23, 2020 6 Substition some examples: Samhita kal lfgrk dky es ;= Roso y{k.ksu lkekU;su lkekU;orkekgkjfodkjk...
Thursday, April23,2020 7 ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE iq’djewy Inula racemosa dwB Saussura lapa vEyosrl Hippophae salcifolia pqdz R...
Thursday, April23,2020 8 ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE fp=d Plumbago zeylanica nUrh Biliospermum monatnum jkLuk Pluchea lanceolata c...
HkS- j- ifjHkk’kk çdj.k 4 esa oÆ.kr dfri; jlkS’kf/k;ksa ds çfrfuf/k }O;ksa dk o.kZu  Ekqäk·Hkkos “kqfäpw.kZ oztkHkkos ojk...
Inula racemosa Ikq’djewy Saussurea lappa dwB Thursday, April23,2020 10 Commonly used some Substitutes ;- iq’djkHkkor dq’Ba...
 Hippophae salcifolia vEyosrl  Rumex vesicarius pqdz Thursday, April23,2020 11 vEyosrldkHkkos pqdz nkrO;fe’;rs ¼HkS +j +...
Thursday, April23,2020 12Crocus sativus dqedqe Schleichera oleosa dqlqEHk dqedqekHkkor ns;a dqlqEHkdqlqe uoe~A ¼HkS +j + i...
Thursday, April23,2020 13 Moschus moschiferus dLrwjh Hedychium spicatium xU/k”kVh dLrqjh.kkeHkkos rq xzká xU/k”kVh oq/kS%A...
Thursday, April23,2020 14Moschus moschiferus dLrwjh Piper cubeba dadksy dLrqjh;ZHkkos dDdksya {ksi.kh;a fonqcqZ/kk%A HkS +...
Thursday, April23,2020 15Moschus moschiferus dLrwjh Hibicus abelmoschus yrk dLrwjh
ORIGINAL BOTANICAL NAME SUBSTITUTE Hkk-iz- Asthavarga dravyas esnkegkesnkLFkkus “krkojhewye~ thod’kZHkdLFkkus fonkjhdUna d...
Thursday, April23,2020 17 esnk] egkesnk izfrfuf/k nzO; “krkojh
Thursday, April23,2020 18 thod _’ked izfrfuf/k nzO; fonkjhdUn
Thursday, April23,2020 19 dkdksyh {khjdkdksyh izfrfuf/k nzO; v”oxU/kk
Thursday, April23,2020 20 _f)]o`f) izfrfuf/k nzO; ojkgh dUn
Thursday, April23,2020 21P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5 ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE ik’kk.k Hksn Berginia ligulata xksj{kx...
Aerva lanata xksj{kxkatk Thursday, April23,2020 22 Berginia ligulata ik’kk.k Hksn P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Taxus baccata LFkkS.k;d Thursday, April23,2020 23 Abies webbiana rkyhl P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Holarrhena antidysentrica dqVt Wrightia tinctoria L=hdqVt  Thursday, April23,2020 24 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI....
Callicarpa macrophylla fiz;axq Aglaia roxburghii Thursday, April23,2020 25 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Glycyrrhiza glabra eqysBh Abrus precatorius xqatk , Thursday, April23,2020 26 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Picrorrhiza kurroa dqVdh Gentiana kurroa =k;ek.k Thursday, April23,2020 27 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Aconitum heterophyllum vfrfo’kk Aconitum palmatum çfrfo’kk Thursday, April23,2020 28 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Thursday, April23,2020 29 Terminalia arjuna vtqZu Terminalia myriocarpa ddqHk P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
Mesua ferrea ukxds”kj Mammea longifolia lqjiqUukx jDr ukxds”kj Thursday, April23,2020 30 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN V...
Chlorophytum arundinaceum lQsn eq”kyh Asparagus adscendens lQsn eq”kyh Thursday, April23,2020 31 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-...
Thursday, April23,2020 32 O;ogkj es iz;ksx ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE fpjk;rk Swertia chirayita dkyesÄ Andrographis paniculata Yk...
Swertia chirayita fpjk;rk Andrographis paniculata dkyesÄ Thursday, April23,2020 33
Thursday, April23,2020 34Gloriosa superba ykaxyh Costus speciosus dsEcqd
Thursday, April23,2020 35Berberis aristata nk:gfjæk Coscinium fenestratum dyEcd
 Rauwolfiaserpentina Thursday, April23,2020 36 Rauwolfia canescens
Anacyclus pyrethrum vdjdjk Spilanthes acmella udyh vdjdjk Thursday, April23,2020 37
Pinus roxburghii ljy Pinus nigra ljy Hksn Thursday, April23,2020 38
ADULTERATION A drug is considered as adulterated if does not meet the prescribed standards because of :  substitution  d...
TYPES OF ADULTERATION OF HERBAL DRUGS  Different methods used for adulteration may be grouped as follows: 1. Substitution...
2. Adulteration by Artificially Manufactured Substitutes To provide the general form and appearance of various drugs, some...
4. Substitution by Superficially Similar but Cheaper Natural Substances Usually here the adulterated product has no relati...
6. Addition of Synthetic Principles Sometimes to fortify inferior natural products, synthetic principles are added e.g. ad...
8. Adulteration of powders  Adulteration is frequently done in powdered form of drug.  E.g.-red sandal wood in capsicum....
Thursday, April23,2020 45 ADULTERATION vifeJ.k ORIGINAL ADULTERATION Ekfjp Piper nigrum iihrk cht Papaya seed flrk v”kksd ...
Piper nigrum efjp Papaya side iihrk cht Thursday, April23,2020 46
Saraca ashoka flrk v”kksd Polyalthia longifolia udyh v”kksdk
Piper nigrum efjp Embelia Robust foMaxs Hksn Thursday, April23,2020 48
Thursday, April23,2020 49• Berberis aristata nk:gfjæk • Berberis lysium nk:gfjnzk Hskn
Anacyclus pyrethrum vdjdjk Spilanthes acmella udyh vdjdjk Thursday, April23,2020 50
Swertia chirayita fpjk;rk Andrographis paniculata dkyesÄ Thursday, April23,2020 51
Glycyrrhiza glabra ;’Vhe/kq Abrus precatorius xqUtk ewy ,
Thursday, April23,2020 53 •Crocus sativus dqedqe •Schleichera oleosa dqlqEHk
Zingiber officinale ”kq.Bh Hedychium spicatium ”kVh ,
Brassica compestris l’kZi Argemore mexicana LoZ.k{khjh ,
Euphorbia thomsoniana Argemona mexicana
Mucuna macropodaMuccuna prurita
CONTROVERSIAL DRUGS :  Controversial drugs (Sandigdha dravya) is a term used for plants or their parts having disputed id...
Probable Causes of controversy  Geographical variations  Lack of transportation  Rapid Urbanization  Drug Trading  Ig...
Expected background for the study of Controversial drugs  Knowledge of Ayurvedic classics.  Sound knowledge of Sanskrit ...
 Classical literature  Commentators view  Views of various scholars working in the field  Collect and study the Availa...
Standardizati on of Crude Drugs 1. Microbial count A. Total viable aerobic count B. Total viable anaerobic count C. Determ...
Benefits of identifying correct source  This will help to reduce adulteration.  Improves the rational use of the dravya ...
dz0-la0- lafnX/k nzO; uke 1 czkEgh 2 Ikk’kk.k Hksn 3 jkLuk 4 pO; 5 vEyosrl 6 “ka[kiq’ih 7 fo/kkjk
dz0-la0- lafnX/k nzO; uke 8 fiz;axq 9 v”kksd 10 ukxds”kj 11 ukxcyk
Bacopa monnieri (Scrophulariaceae) Hydrocotyle asiatica (Umbellifereae) According To Thakur Balwant Sing (Brahmi) Centella...
 Aerva lanata xksj{kxkatk Thursday, April23,2020 67• Berginia ligulata ik’kk.k Hksn
Vanda roxburghii (Orchidaceae) Alpinia galangal (Scitaminaceae) Pluchea lanceolata (Astheraceae) Viscum album (Loranthacea...
Piper retrofractum aa
Hippophae salcifolia vEyosrl Rumex vesicarius pqdz Thursday, April23,2020 70
Callicarpa macrophylla fiz;axq Aglaia roxburghii Thursday, April23,2020 71
Ashoka aaa
Mesua ferra (Guttifereae) Ochrocarpus longifolius (Guttifereae) Cinnamomum wighti (Lauraceae) Dillenia pentagyna (Dillenia...
Sida cordifolia Abutilon indicum Sida veronicaefolia Grewia tenax Sida rhombifolia Nagabala
Thursday, April23,2020 75 THANK YOU
  1. 1. Substitution,Adulteration & Controversial Herbal Drugs Presented by: Dr. Rashmi Srivastava MD, Ph.D Reader P.G.Deptt.Of Dravyaguna RGGPG ayurvedic College Paprola. H.P.
  2. 2. Substitution:- Def.- Substitution is the addition of an entirely different article, some times morphologically similar or dissimilar but most of the time they are having similar pharmacodynamic property Thursday, April23, 2020 2
  3. 3. Why Need for Substitution Non-availability of the drug. E.g.: - Substitution for Ashtavarga Dravyas.  Uncertain identity of the drug . E.g.: - for the herb Lakshmana white variety of solanum.species is considered  Cost of the drug. E.g.: - Kumkuma being costly herb is substituted by Kusumbha  Geographical distribution of the drug ; E.g. :- As Rasna, Pluchia lanceolata is used in Northern India while in southern parts Alpinia galanga is considered as the source Thursday, April23, 2020 3
  4. 4. Criteria for Substitution çfrfuf/k æO;ks dk xzg.k dnkfpn~ æO;esda ok ;ksxs ;a= u yH;rsA r=nq.k;qda æO;a ifjorsZu x`ársAA ¼HkS- j- ij- çdj.k 4@57½ dnkfpr~ fdlh vkS’kf/k ;ksx es ,d æO; ugha feyrk gks rks ml vkS’kf/k ;ksx es ml æO; ds vHkko esa mlh æO; ds leku xq.k okyk vU; æO; ysuk pkfg,A mnkgj.k & vfrl ds vHkko esa ukxjeksFkkA ;ksxks ;nç/kkua L;krL; çfrfu/kesr%A ;= ç/kkua rL;kfi ln`”ka rSo x`ársA ¼HkS- j- ij- çdj.k 4@100½ ysfdu vkS’k/k ;ksxksa ds vUnj dgs x;s vç/kku æO;ksa ds vHkko esa çfrfuf/k æO; ysuk pkfg, exj ç/kku æO;ksa ds vHkko esa çfrfuf/k æO; ugh ysuk pkfg,A mnkgj.k & P;ouçk”koysg esa vkeyk ds vHkko esa dksbZ vU; çfrfuf/k æO; ugha ysuk pkfg,A
  5. 5. Some examples: Vaidik kal oSSfnd dky es Thursday, April23,2020 5 ;fn ra u foUns;q% cHkqzrwykfu QkYxqukfu ra m ra lkse ,o izR;{ka Hk{k;fr ;r i;%A ;fn lksee;gjs;q---------------gfjrku dq”kku fHk’kq.kq;krA ¼”k0 czk0 4@5@2@1&6½ lkse dq”k
  6. 6. Thursday, April23, 2020 6 Substition some examples: Samhita kal lfgrk dky es ;= Roso y{k.ksu lkekU;su lkekU;orkekgkjfodkjk.kkelkfUu/; L;kr] lfUufgrkuk okvI;;q; RokUuksi;ksxks ?k`f.kRoknU;Lek}k dkj.kkr~] l p /kkrqjfHko/kZf;rO; L;kr]rL; ;slekuxq.k L;qjkgkjfodkj vlsO;k”p ]r= lekuxq.kHkwfe’Bk ukeU;izd`rhukeO;kgkjfodkjk.kkeqi;ksx L;kr~A ¼p ”kk 6 @11 ½ pjd lfgrk es Hkh ,slk izlx vk;k gS fd ;fn nzO; miyC/k u gks ;k miyC/k gks dj Hkh vU; fdlh dkj.ko”k mudk mi;ksx u gks lds ;k ?k`.k gksrh gks ;k v/keZ ;fn dk Hk; gks tSls& v.Mk [kkus es ] rks ,slh fLFkfr es lekuxq.kokys rRln`”k vU; nzO;ks dk mi;ksx djuk pkfg,A
  7. 7. Thursday, April23,2020 7 ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE iq’djewy Inula racemosa dwB Saussura lapa vEyosrl Hippophae salcifolia pqdz Remax vesicarius dqedqe Crocus sativus dqlqEHk Schlechera oleosa dLrqjh Moschus moschiferus xU/k”kVh Hedychium spicatium dLrqjh Moschus moschiferus uxjeksFkk Cyperus rotundus dLrqjh Moschus moschiferus dadksy Piper cubeba vfrl Aconitum hetrophylum ukxjeksFkk Cyperus rotundus i`”uZi.khZ Uraria picta “kkyi.khZ Desmodium gangeticum “osr pUnu Santalum album jDrpUnu Pterocarpus santalinus “osr pUnu Santalum album diwZj Cinnzmomum chomphora ewysBh Glycyrrhiza glabra pO; Piper rectrofractum ewysBh Glycyrrhiza glabra /kkrdh iq’i Woodfordia fruticosa Bhaisajayaratnavali Some examples :
  8. 8. Thursday, April23,2020 8 ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE fp=d Plumbago zeylanica nUrh Biliospermum monatnum jkLuk Pluchea lanceolata cUnkd Dendrophthoefalta Ukxds”kj Mesua ferrea deyds”kj Nelumbo nucifera
  9. 9. HkS- j- ifjHkk’kk çdj.k 4 esa oÆ.kr dfri; jlkS’kf/k;ksa ds çfrfuf/k }O;ksa dk o.kZu  Ekqäk·Hkkos “kqfäpw.kZ oztkHkkos ojkfVdkA ¼HkS0j0 ifjHkk’kk izdj.k 4@66½ eksrh ds HkLe ds vHkko esa “kqfä HkLe vkSj ghjs ds vHkko esa ojkfVdk HkLe ysuh pkfg,A  flrk·Hkkos p [kk.Ma ¼HkS0j0 ifjHkk’kk izdj.k 4@66½ feJh u feyus ij [kkaM ysuh pkfg;sA  Lko.kkZHkkor Lo.kZ ekf{kda izf{kisn~ cq/k%A ¼HkS0j0 ifjHkk’kk izdj.k 4@82½ Lo.kZ ds vHkko esa lksukek[kh vkSj pkanh ds vHkko esa :ikek[khA  Lkkeqnza LkSU/kkHkos foMa x`ºÓrs c/kS%A ¼HkS0j0 ifjHkk’kk izdj.k 4@64½ lsa/kk ued ds vHkko esa lkeqnzhd ;k fofj;k ued ysuk pkfg;sA  Lo.kZ :I;;ksxL;kHkkos ykSg çni;sr~A ¼HkS0j0 ifjHkk’kk izdj.k 4@63½ lksuk vkSj pkanh ds vHkko esa ykSg HkLe ysuk pkfg;sA Thursday, April23,2020 9
  10. 10. Inula racemosa Ikq’djewy Saussurea lappa dwB Thursday, April23,2020 10 Commonly used some Substitutes ;- iq’djkHkkor dq’Ba A ¼HkS +j + ij + izdj.k 4@76½
  11. 11.  Hippophae salcifolia vEyosrl  Rumex vesicarius pqdz Thursday, April23,2020 11 vEyosrldkHkkos pqdz nkrO;fe’;rs ¼HkS +j + ij + izdj.k 4@85½
  12. 12. Thursday, April23,2020 12Crocus sativus dqedqe Schleichera oleosa dqlqEHk dqedqekHkkor ns;a dqlqEHkdqlqe uoe~A ¼HkS +j + ij + izdj.k 4@77 ½
  13. 13. Thursday, April23,2020 13 Moschus moschiferus dLrwjh Hedychium spicatium xU/k”kVh dLrqjh.kkeHkkos rq xzká xU/k”kVh oq/kS%A ¼ HkS +j + ifjHkk’kk + izdj.k 4@89 ½
  14. 14. Thursday, April23,2020 14Moschus moschiferus dLrwjh Piper cubeba dadksy dLrqjh;ZHkkos dDdksya {ksi.kh;a fonqcqZ/kk%A HkS +j + ifjHkk’kk + izdj.k 4@87
  15. 15. Thursday, April23,2020 15Moschus moschiferus dLrwjh Hibicus abelmoschus yrk dLrwjh
  16. 16. ORIGINAL BOTANICAL NAME SUBSTITUTE Hkk-iz- Asthavarga dravyas esnkegkesnkLFkkus “krkojhewye~ thod’kZHkdLFkkus fonkjhdUna dkdksyh{khjdkdksyhLFkkus v”oxU/kkewye~ _f)o`f)LFkkus okjkghdUna xq.kSLrrqY;a f{kisr~ A Hkk0-iz0- 1- esnk Polygonatum verticilatum “krkojh (Asparagus racemosus) 2- egkesnk Polygonatum cirrhifolium 3- thod Microstylis wallichii fonkjhdUn (Pueraria tuberosa) 4- _’ked Melaxis acuminata 5- dkdksyh Roscoea procera v”oxU/kk (Withania somnifera) 6- {khjdkdksyh Paris polyphylla 7- _f) Hobernaria intermedia ojkgh dUn (Dioscorea bulbifera) 8- o`f) Hobernaria Thursday, April23,2020 16
  17. 17. Thursday, April23,2020 17 esnk] egkesnk izfrfuf/k nzO; “krkojh
  18. 18. Thursday, April23,2020 18 thod _’ked izfrfuf/k nzO; fonkjhdUn
  19. 19. Thursday, April23,2020 19 dkdksyh {khjdkdksyh izfrfuf/k nzO; v”oxU/kk
  20. 20. Thursday, April23,2020 20 _f)]o`f) izfrfuf/k nzO; ojkgh dUn
  21. 21. Thursday, April23,2020 21P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5 ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE ik’kk.k Hksn Berginia ligulata xksj{kxatk Aerva lanata LFkkS.k;d Taxus baccata rkyhl Abies webbian dqVt Holarrhena antidysentrica L=hdqVt Wrightia tinctoria fiz;axq Callicarpa macrophylla fiz;axq ds uke ls ysrs gS Aglaia roxburghii vEyosrl Hippophae salcifolia jsoUnphuh Rheum emodi eqysBh Glycyrrhiza glabra xqatk Abrus precatorius dqVdh Picrorrhiza kurroa =k;ek.k Gentiana kurroa vfrfo’kk Aconitum heterophyllum çfrfo’kk Aconitum palmatum jkLuk Pluchea lanceolata egkHkjhopk Alpinia galanga vtqZu Terminalia arjuna ddqHk Terminalia myriocarpa ukxds”kj Mesua ferrea lqiqZukx jDr ukxds”kj Mammea longifolia
  22. 22. Aerva lanata xksj{kxkatk Thursday, April23,2020 22 Berginia ligulata ik’kk.k Hksn P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  23. 23. Taxus baccata LFkkS.k;d Thursday, April23,2020 23 Abies webbiana rkyhl P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  24. 24. Holarrhena antidysentrica dqVt Wrightia tinctoria L=hdqVt  Thursday, April23,2020 24 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  25. 25. Callicarpa macrophylla fiz;axq Aglaia roxburghii Thursday, April23,2020 25 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  26. 26. Glycyrrhiza glabra eqysBh Abrus precatorius xqatk , Thursday, April23,2020 26 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  27. 27. Picrorrhiza kurroa dqVdh Gentiana kurroa =k;ek.k Thursday, April23,2020 27 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  28. 28. Aconitum heterophyllum vfrfo’kk Aconitum palmatum çfrfo’kk Thursday, April23,2020 28 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  29. 29. Thursday, April23,2020 29 Terminalia arjuna vtqZu Terminalia myriocarpa ddqHk P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  30. 30. Mesua ferrea ukxds”kj Mammea longifolia lqjiqUukx jDr ukxds”kj Thursday, April23,2020 30 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  31. 31. Chlorophytum arundinaceum lQsn eq”kyh Asparagus adscendens lQsn eq”kyh Thursday, April23,2020 31 P.V.SHARMA BY DRAVYAGUNA-VIGYAN VOI.-5
  32. 32. Thursday, April23,2020 32 O;ogkj es iz;ksx ORIGINAL SUBSTITUTE fpjk;rk Swertia chirayita dkyesÄ Andrographis paniculata Ykaxyh Gloriosa superba dsEcqd Costus speciosus nk:gfjæk Berberis aristata dyEcd Coscinium fenestratum liZxa/kk Rauwolfia serpentinaZ liZxa/kk dk Hksn Rauwolfia canescen vdjdjk Anacyclus pyrethrum udyh vdjdjk Spilanthes acmella ljy Pinus roxburghii ljy ds Hks Pinus nigra
  33. 33. Swertia chirayita fpjk;rk Andrographis paniculata dkyesÄ Thursday, April23,2020 33
  34. 34. Thursday, April23,2020 34Gloriosa superba ykaxyh Costus speciosus dsEcqd
  35. 35. Thursday, April23,2020 35Berberis aristata nk:gfjæk Coscinium fenestratum dyEcd
  36. 36.  Rauwolfiaserpentina Thursday, April23,2020 36 Rauwolfia canescens
  37. 37. Anacyclus pyrethrum vdjdjk Spilanthes acmella udyh vdjdjk Thursday, April23,2020 37
  38. 38. Pinus roxburghii ljy Pinus nigra ljy Hksn Thursday, April23,2020 38
  39. 39. ADULTERATION A drug is considered as adulterated if does not meet the prescribed standards because of :  substitution  deterioration  admixture  Sophistication  inferiority and spoilage rendering the original drug qualitatively lower and sometimes even harmful to health
  40. 40. TYPES OF ADULTERATION OF HERBAL DRUGS  Different methods used for adulteration may be grouped as follows: 1. Substitution with Inferior Commercial Varieties Due to morphological resemblance to the authentic drugs, different inferior commercial varieties are used as adulterant which may or may not have any chemical or therapeutic potential as that original natural drug e.g. Cassia angustifolia, Cassia obovata and Cassia auriculata have been used to adulterate Cassia senna; . Japanese ginger (Zingiber mioga) to adulterate medicinal ginger (Zingiber officinale).
  41. 41. 2. Adulteration by Artificially Manufactured Substitutes To provide the general form and appearance of various drugs, some materials are artificially manufactured and are used as substitute of the original one, e.g. artificial invert sugar for honey; paraffin wax after yellow coloration substituted for bees wax. 3. Substitution by Exhausted Drugs Here the same plant material is mixed which is having no active medicinal components as they have already been extracted out. This practice is most common in case of volatile oil containing materials like clove, fennel etc., where the dried exhausted material resembles the same like original drug, e. g.- Sometimes when coloring matters have been extracted or removed during exhaustion, the residue is re- colored with artificial dyes as is done with saffron and red rose petals;Exhausted Gention made bitter with aloe.
  42. 42. 4. Substitution by Superficially Similar but Cheaper Natural Substances Usually here the adulterated product has no relation with the genuine article, may or may not have any therapeutic or chemical component as that of original natural drug . e.g. leaves of species - Ailanthus are substituted for belladonna, mint etc.; Mother clove stalks are substituted by clove; Leaves of Xanthium for stramonium etc. 5. Adulteration by Addition of Worthless Heavy Materials A large mass of stone mixed with Liquorice root; pieces of limestone are found in asafoetida and lead shot has occurred in pieces of opium etc.
  43. 43. 6. Addition of Synthetic Principles Sometimes to fortify inferior natural products, synthetic principles are added e.g. adding citral to citrus oils like oil of lemon,orange oil. 7. Usage of Vegetative Matter from the Same Plant This is done by mixing adventitious matters or naturally occurring with the drug in excessive amount or parts of plant other than that which constitutes the drugs. For example- liver warts and epiphytes growing in bark portion are mixed with Cinchona .stem portion are substituted with leaf drugs like stramonium,senna.
  44. 44. 8. Adulteration of powders  Adulteration is frequently done in powdered form of drug.  E.g.-red sandal wood in capsicum.  Powdered bark is adulterated with brick powder.
  45. 45. Thursday, April23,2020 45 ADULTERATION vifeJ.k ORIGINAL ADULTERATION Ekfjp Piper nigrum iihrk cht Papaya seed flrk v”kksd Saraca ashoka udyh v”kksdk Polyalthia longifolia efjp Piper nigrum foMax ds Hksn Embelia Robust nk:gfjæk Berberis aristata nk:gfjæk Hksn Berberis lycium vdjdjk Anacyclus pyrethrum udyh vdjdjk Spilanthes acmella fpjk;rk Swertia chirayita dkyes?k Andrographis paniculata ;’Vhe/kq Glycyrrhiza glabra xqUtk ewy Abrus precatorius ds”kj Crocus sativus dqlqEHk ds Qqy Carthamus tinctorius “kq.Bh Zingiber officinale “kVh Hedchium spicatiumy Lk’kZi Brassica compestris Lo.kZ{khjh Argemore mexicana
  46. 46. Piper nigrum efjp Papaya side iihrk cht Thursday, April23,2020 46
  47. 47. Saraca ashoka flrk v”kksd Polyalthia longifolia udyh v”kksdk
  48. 48. Piper nigrum efjp Embelia Robust foMaxs Hksn Thursday, April23,2020 48
  49. 49. Thursday, April23,2020 49• Berberis aristata nk:gfjæk • Berberis lysium nk:gfjnzk Hskn
  50. 50. Anacyclus pyrethrum vdjdjk Spilanthes acmella udyh vdjdjk Thursday, April23,2020 50
  51. 51. Swertia chirayita fpjk;rk Andrographis paniculata dkyesÄ Thursday, April23,2020 51
  52. 52. Glycyrrhiza glabra ;’Vhe/kq Abrus precatorius xqUtk ewy ,
  53. 53. Thursday, April23,2020 53 •Crocus sativus dqedqe •Schleichera oleosa dqlqEHk
  54. 54. Zingiber officinale ”kq.Bh Hedychium spicatium ”kVh ,
  55. 55. Brassica compestris l’kZi Argemore mexicana LoZ.k{khjh ,
  56. 56. Euphorbia thomsoniana Argemona mexicana
  57. 57. Mucuna macropodaMuccuna prurita
  58. 58. CONTROVERSIAL DRUGS :  Controversial drugs (Sandigdha dravya) is a term used for plants or their parts having disputed identity.  For proper efficacy (without side effects) proper identification and selection of drug is very important.  An unknown drug is (fatal) like a poison, weapon, fire and thunderbolt,while known is like ambrosia (life providing). “ yatha visham yatha shastram…..(C. Su. 1/124)  In Ancient period there is no much controversy of drugs . Due to close contact with nature in various aspects of day to day life  Controversy gradually increased mainly from commentators and nighantukar onwards
  59. 59. Probable Causes of controversy  Geographical variations  Lack of transportation  Rapid Urbanization  Drug Trading  Ignoring nama rupa vijnana  Commentators’ views coining a number of synonyms  language  Synonyms - Similarity in pronunciation , morphology, pharmacology and the  Substitutes and adulterants  Lack of documentation  Lack of standardisation of particular dravya( like Botany)  Imbalance between demand & supply  Unscientific method of drug collection and storage
  60. 60. Expected background for the study of Controversial drugs  Knowledge of Ayurvedic classics.  Sound knowledge of Sanskrit language.  Knowledge of modern botany.  Field survey and excursion tours.  Historical view about the plant source.  Geographical knowledge.  Knowledge of pharmacognosy & phytochemistry.  Related Indian literature like vedic sculpture.  Imagination power.
  61. 61.  Classical literature  Commentators view  Views of various scholars working in the field  Collect and study the Available adulterants  Comparative study of morphology, pharmacological actions and indications (Langali - Kebuk)  Discussion and conclusion 61 Methodology for confirmation of drug :
  62. 62. Standardizati on of Crude Drugs 1. Microbial count A. Total viable aerobic count B. Total viable anaerobic count C. Determination of pathogens D. Aflatoxin content 2. Pharmacological A. Bitterness value B. Haemolytic activity C. Swelling index D. Foaming index 3. Toxicological A. Determination of pesticide residues B. Determination of heavy metals 4. Antagonistic A. Antibacterial B. Antifungal 1. Qualitative 2. Quantitative 3. Chromatography 4. Radioactive contamination A. HPTLC B. GLC C. HPLC A. HPTLC Finger printing B. Secondary metabolites C. DNA Fingerprinting 1. Colour 2. Odour 3. Taste 4. Texture 5. Fracture 1. Foreign matter 2. LoD (Moisture content) 3. PH Record 4. Ash values 5. Extractive values 6. Flurescence analysis 1. Macro scopic 2. Micro scopic A. Shape B. External C. Marking A. Qualitative B. Quantitative C. SEM Studies D. Powder studies Standardization of Crude Drugs
  63. 63. Benefits of identifying correct source  This will help to reduce adulteration.  Improves the rational use of the dravya in the part of treatment specially single drugs.  Helps to find out the need of cultivation boost for a particular species.  Improves the sustainability of endangered medicinal plant species.
  64. 64. dz0-la0- lafnX/k nzO; uke 1 czkEgh 2 Ikk’kk.k Hksn 3 jkLuk 4 pO; 5 vEyosrl 6 “ka[kiq’ih 7 fo/kkjk
  65. 65. dz0-la0- lafnX/k nzO; uke 8 fiz;axq 9 v”kksd 10 ukxds”kj 11 ukxcyk
  66. 66. Bacopa monnieri (Scrophulariaceae) Hydrocotyle asiatica (Umbellifereae) According To Thakur Balwant Sing (Brahmi) Centella asiatica (Hydrocotyle asiatica) is also being used as Brahmi in some places but now it has been identified with Mandukaparni. Two other species of Hydrocotyle i. e. H. rotundifolia and H. javanica are also being used in some part other as Brahmi or Mandukaparni
  67. 67.  Aerva lanata xksj{kxkatk Thursday, April23,2020 67• Berginia ligulata ik’kk.k Hksn
  68. 68. Vanda roxburghii (Orchidaceae) Alpinia galangal (Scitaminaceae) Pluchea lanceolata (Astheraceae) Viscum album (Loranthaceae) Withania coagulens (Solanaceae) Rauwolfia serpentine (Apocynaceae) jkLuk Aristolochia indica (Aristolochiaceae) Lochnera rosea (Apocynaceae) Enicostemma littorale (Gentianaceae) Inula racemosa (Compositae)
  69. 69. Piper retrofractum aa
  70. 70. Hippophae salcifolia vEyosrl Rumex vesicarius pqdz Thursday, April23,2020 70
  71. 71. Callicarpa macrophylla fiz;axq Aglaia roxburghii Thursday, April23,2020 71
  72. 72. Ashoka aaa
  73. 73. Mesua ferra (Guttifereae) Ochrocarpus longifolius (Guttifereae) Cinnamomum wighti (Lauraceae) Dillenia pentagyna (Dilleniaceae) Calophyllum inophyllum Nagakesar
  74. 74. Sida cordifolia Abutilon indicum Sida veronicaefolia Grewia tenax Sida rhombifolia Nagabala
  75. 75. Thursday, April23,2020 75 THANK YOU

×