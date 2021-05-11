Resume Dr Indra Raj Singh

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. indraraj007@yahoo.co.in https://livedna.net/?dna=91.31195 +6798053695 Executive Profile Currently working with Fiji National University, Fiji as Head of School- Agriculture & Forestry Credible research experience in Soil Chemistry, Soil Fertility & Plant Nutrition, Soil Survey & Land Use with delivering of quality education, conducting regular meetings including numerous healthy interactions with present & prospective community while initiating & strengthening a strong bond between the teacher & student community Proven success in teaching various subjects such as Soil Science, Soil Fertility & Plant Nutrition, Soil Survey & Land Use, Soil Genesis & Classification, Chemistry of Soils, Organic Farming & Agric. Statistics with focus on engaging and motivating students to learn & excel Proficient in bringing out the best in each individual by understanding individual learning styles and giving individuals the tools the guidance they need to acquire necessary skills Innovative lesson planner, assessed training needs of employees at various skill levels and adjusted training programs to fit those needs Visionary leader in blueprinting effective training strategies while ensuring timely provision of training infrastructure, developing content & training delivery Developed training roadmaps for executives based on job-based capability requirements in-line with the organizational strategy Identified training needs across levels through mapping of skills & competencies for different roles; analyzed existing level of competencies; customized learning projects for achieving growth of company Excellent communication & interpersonal skills with strong analytical, team building, training & development, problem-solving, decision-making & organizational skills Notable Accomplishments Across The Career Exhibited success in executing various field research projects aiming for sustainable agricultural productivity through advanced soil fertility & modern agricultural practices Established quality education deliverance by generating & strengthening teams, earning recognitions, appreciations of all stakeholders; acknowledged with ‘Meritorious to Excellent’ performance by Staff Review Committee from 2012-14 at College of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry, Fiji National University, Fiji Knack for organizing motivational events & other school activities as In-charge & Head of working groups, thereby engaging students and encouraging them to achieve Proficiency in evaluating curriculum, delivering lectures on methods & programs, set educational standards & goals; adhering to educational quality management systems, respecting & nurturing their creative potential while building an environment that maximizes student learning, academic performance & social growth Soft Skills Area of Excellence Teaching | Educating Curriculum Design & Development Assessments, Tests & Feedback Faculty | Staff Performance Enhancement Learning & Development Academic & Institute Administration | Operations Knowledge Enhancement Query Resolution Research & Publication Counseling & Mentoring IT Skills Operating System: Windows 2010 Packages: MS Office 2016, Adobe Software: ARC GIS, SPSS, MS Dynamics Nav, Premium- School Management System & so on Education Ph.D. (Soil Science) from Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner, India in 2001 M.Sc. Honors (Agriculture) in Soil Science from Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner, India in 1996 National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by Agricultural. Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, India in 1996 B.Sc. Honors (Agriculture) from Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner, India in 1993 Personal Details Date of Birth: October 1969 Languages Known: English & Hindi Address: College of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry, Koronivia, Fiji National University, PO Box 1544 Nausori, Fiji Island Permanent Address: Jobner, Jaipur, India DR. INDRA RAJ SINGH A diligent, ambitious & accomplished Education & Research professional, Offering over 18 years of rich & qualitative experience, targeting assignments as Associate Professor (Soil Science | Agriculture) & Institute Head preferably in Academic | NGO | International industry in India Cross-function Coordination | Interpersonal Communication | Negotiation Visionary | Innovator Thought Leadership Client Empathy Creative Problem-Solving Positive Attitude Strategist | Analyst
  2. 2. Career Timeline Work Experience Since Jul’11 Fiji National University, Fiji (Reporting to Dean of college on Administrative, Teaching & Research matters) Growth Path: Since Jul’11 Dec’15 to May’17 Since March’18 Assistant Professor Head- Dept. of Soil Science & Agri. Chemistry Head of School- Agriculture & Forestry Key Result Areas: Steering entire functions of teaching & administration, parents and students’ meetings, staff meetings, student counseling & guidance, performance monitoring and coaching & individual assessments Spearheading Website updates, Investiture Ceremony, Public Speaking Club team activities & working as Editorial Team Member Advocating use of effective methods of training & teaching with focus on individual students’ needs Conceptualizing fascinating teaching practices that create interests in the students & building rapport with students Reviewing existing programmes & developing new Diploma, Degree & Post Graduate programmes at School level Developing: o Network with stakeholders on research and training for mutual benefit of college & industry o Positive work environment at school level by mentoring, training, counseling, advising staff & students o Class instruction, lesson & student assessment as per the existing standards Administering daily school operations & ensuring compliance with policies & regulations Interacting with students, parents to build an environment that maximizes student learning, academic performance and social growth Ascertaining effective implementation of teaching & training program through continuous coordination with the Department staff Significant Achievements: Pioneered development of curriculum for course of Bachelor & Diploma programmes at School of Agriculture & Forestry by identifying needs & developing curriculum for Post Graduate & Masters in Agriculture programmes at School Set & marked tests & final papers; assessed students; prepared, maintained & presented records & results in exam board meetings Prepared & submitted university funded research projects to performed quality research at college & school level Worked as member of College Research Committee & University Research Publication Committee Formulated & delivered course material & practical manuals for Bachelor; Diploma students & ensured availability of same Organized motivational events & orientations to encourage the students towards excellence Recognized with ‘meritorious’ performance by the Staff Review Committee during 2013 & 2012 at Fiji National University Designed & implemented practices in education including interactive & innovative training as well as educational content for subjects Encouraged learning among students using interactive discussions, assessment tools, individualized education plans & ‘hands-on’ approaches to help students learn the subjects Organized seminars/workshops by eminent speakers from various academic institutions & industries Reviewed & presented the revised Degree & Master programmes at Senate for approval to run at school level Procured & established teaching & training resources for effective delivery of the business Managed staff workload, staff recruitment, contract renewal based on staff performance on annual basis Chaired School Exam Board & various meetings at college such as Exam Board, Academic Board, Industrial Advisory & so on for important decision making Established a network with Ministries, Institutions, Business Firms & Stakeholders on Teaching, Training & Research purpose Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) for working together on common interest with Ministries, Institutions & Industry for better collaboration with academic institutions, firms, industry and universities Developed new research projects; conducted research and writing research papers in scientific journals Nov’10 to Jun’11 International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA), Bangalore, India as Manager: Organic Adoption & Certification Project at Sikkim, Govt. of Sikkim Key Result Areas: Spearheaded farmers’ registration for adoption of organic farming project, distribution of organic inputs, farmers training for organic agriculture & facilitation of soil analysis, testing & for soil health cards Arranged meeting with Sikkim Govt. officers & trainers on update of progress of project Scrutinized organic farmers fields including preparation & implementation of GAP as per NPOP standards Jul’06 to Sep’06 Water Technology Centre (IARI), New Delhi as Research Fellow Mar’08 to Dec’08 CSWCRTI, Dehradun, India as Research Associate Jul’07 to Mar’08 International Traceability System, New Delhi, India as Project Officer Sep’06 to Jun’07 NBSS&LUP, New Delhi, India as Research Associate Oct’02 to Jun’06 CSSRI), Karnal, India as Research Associate Dec’08 to Jul’10 Adama University, Ethiopia as Assistant Professor Nov’10 to Jun’11 ICCOA, Bangalore, India as Manager Since Jul’11 Fiji National University, Fiji as Assist Prof. & Head of School
  3. 3. Recruited, supervised & trained the field officers & staff; arranged farmer’s meetings to guide farmers for organic production & as per need Dec’08 to Jul’10 Adama University, Ethiopia as Assistant Professor Reported to Dean of College through Head of Dept. Key Result Areas: Provided lectures on subjects such as Soil Science namely soil chemistry, soil fertility, soil & water conservation, soil survey & land use planning, soil genesis and classification, watershed management and natural resource management Pioneered development of curriculum for the course Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Bachelor of Science in Horticulture Ascertained availability of library & field work facilities to the students as well as staff Formulated & submitted research projects for Department members to perform quality research on local issues Provided assistance to HOD in establishment of teaching and research facilities for future research and training programs Significant Achievements: Scored 89% in 2008-09 and 93% in 2009-10 in overall evaluation at Adama University, Ethiopia Received: o Letter of appreciation by the German Dean for the contributions made during the service period o Student appreciation for overall performance of lecturer Mar’08 to Dec’08 Central Soil & Water Conservation Research &Training Institute (CSWCRTI), Dehradun, India as Research Associate Significant Achievements: Worked on the Research Project funded by Govt. of India Performed Soil Survey of Haria village (UA) watershed & performed laboratory work to identify physical & chemical properties of soil including the calculation of analytical data to produce reports Jul’07 to Mar’08 International Traceability System, New Delhi, India (Reported to the State Office of Uttar Pradesh, (U.P.) India) as Project Officer: Organic Adoption & Certification Project, DARE, New Delhi Significant Achievements: Identified Horticultural crops area & registration including facilitation of soil analysis, testing & traceability Performed formal inspection of organic farmers fields including preparation & implementation of GAP & organic farming projects as per EUROGAP & NPOP standards Directed & trained field officers & staff; facilitated farmer’s Organic Club meetings during the service period Sep’06 to Jun’07 National Bureau of Soil Survey & Land Use Planning (NBSS&LUP), New Delhi, India as Research Associate Key Result Areas: Executed soil database research projects; executed laboratory work for soil samples collected Performed Soil Survey of Khulgad watershed in Almora District (U.K.), India Identified physical, chemical & fertility properties of soils including calculation of analytical data to produce soil maps & research reports Jul’06 to Sep’06 Water Technology Centre (IARI), New Delhi as Research Fellow Key Result Areas: Identified physico-chemical properties of soil for research projects Provided assistance to Principal Investigator in performing field trials for research project Oct’02 to Jun’06 Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal, India as Research Associate Reported to Principal Investigator Key Result Areas: Identified the physical, chemical & fertility properties of soil including the calculation of analytical data to produce reports Provided assistance to the Principal Investigator in report compilation of AP-cess, NATP, ACIAR, STARS & DST Projects Performed the following: o Soil survey of the area under study and ensured characterization of benchmark salt affected soils of India o Statistical analysis of the observed data with the help of computer software o Soil sensors development for periodic assessment of State soil resources; conducted analysis of soil and plant parameters in the laboratory using sophisticated instruments o Data collection related to research project as per the requirements of the funding agency Please see annexure for Workshops & Trainings and Research & Publications (Research Projects | Journal & Conferences) details
  4. 4. Annexure Workshops & Trainings Participated in “ National Agriculture Symposium organized by Fiji Institute of Agric Sciences held on 3rd 4th December, 2020 Training on “FNU Professional Certificate in Higher Education Leadership” at Fiji National University, 2019 Training on “EndNote9X” for referencing at Fiji National University, 2019 Workshop on “Developing Assessment Rubrics” at Fiji National University, 2019 Training on “MS office 365” at Fiji National University, 2019 Training on “Ph.D. Supervision” at Fiji National University, 2018 Training on “Moodle” at Fiji National University, www.fnu.ac.fj on 02 September, 2013 Workshop on “Curriculum Development and Tertiary Education” at Fiji National University, www.fnu.ac.fj from 19-26 August, 2013 Training on Remote Sensing and GIS Application in Agriculture at ESRI-NIIT, New Delhi from Jan 28-30, 2013 Conference “The Joint Oceanic Conference for Statistical and Information System (JOCSIS)” sponsored by The Australian Development Agency for Statistics and Information Systems. www.adasis.oz.com from 02-05 July 2012 Training on “Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) Software” at Fiji National University, www.fnu.ac.fj from 14-15 Nov, 2011 Workshop & Training on Supply chain & marketing of Agri. Horti. crops Organized by Central Institute of Horticulture, International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture and Sikkim Govt. at Gangtok from 3rd to 4th Feb, 2011 Application of Remote Sensing and GIS in Soil Resource Mapping Towards Land Use Planning at NBSS&LUP Delhi Centre from Jan 16, 07 to Feb 5, 2007 Training on “Genesis of Sodic Soils” Training conducted by UPCAR at CSSRI www.cssri.ernet.in Karnal from 15-21 March 2003 Research & Publications Research Projects Nath P and Singh, Indra R. “Screening of the effect of organic manures of different animals and vermicompost on the yield attributes of Tomato (Lycopersicum esculentum) crop”. Funded by Fiji national University Singh, Indra R. and Goswami, S. “Response of Lime and Phosphorus Fertilization on performance of Capsicum (Capsicum grossum) on Acid soils of Koronivia: Fiji Island”. Funded by Fiji national University Singh, Indra R. and Goswami, S. “Studies to determine the nutrient status and their relationship with physiochemical properties of soils of Rewa Delta of Fiji Island”. Funded by Fiji national University Goswami, S., Maika, T. and Singh, Indra R. “Evaluating the growth of artificially regenerated Santalumyasi in the nursery at Koronivia, Fiji” Funded by Fiji national University Journal & Conferences Singh, Indra R., Champathi, G. D. M. C., and Tuitubou, I. (2020). Effectiveness of types of animal excreta and fertilizers on growth parameters and yield of French bean. Presented on 6 8 October, 2020 at “SOILS 2020” Conference by Soil Science Society of Malaysia at Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Singh, Indra R., Champathi, G. D. M. C., and Tuitubou, I. (2019). Influence of inorganic fertilizers and animal excreta of livestock animals on growth and yield parameters of French bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L. L.)). Asian J. of Plant Sciences (Accepted to publish). Champathi, G. D. M. C., Singh, Indra R. and Prasad, A. (2019). Present status of herbicide and inorganic fertilizer use for sugarcane farming in Fiji Islands, Indian Journal Agricultural Research, 54(2):222 226. Singh, Indra R. Nisha Zureen, Champathi, G. D. M. C. and Saula Koro (2019). Physico chemical properties of some selected soils of the Sigatoka region, Fiji. Conference on “Water, Water Everywhere Nor Anya Drop to Drink” November, 2019, Suva, Fiji. Champath i, G. D. M. C., Singh, Indra R. and Erene, I. (2019). Identification of growth & yield of Cassava (Manihot esculanta) and Dalo (Colocasia esculenta) under integrated farming. Conference on “Water, Water Everywhere Nor Anya Drop to Drink” November, 2019, Suva, Fiji. Champathi, G. D. M. C., Singh, Indra R. and Tharanga K. K.A. (2019). Fungal infection to wheat bran pellet: Root case Analysis International Journal of Chemical Studies 7: 139 142. Champathi, G. D. M. C., Bhat, J. Singh, Indra R. and Tharanga K. K.A. (2018) Dynamics of the physical properties of soybean during storage under tropical condition, Legume Research 42 (3): 370 374. Nath, P., Singh, Indra R., and Tuitubou, I. (2017). Effect of application of excreta of livestock animals and methods of their decomposition on the growth parameters of tomato (Lycopersicum esculentum L.). International J. of Agricultural Science 13 (2): 271 275. Singh, Indra R. and Goswami, S. N. (2017). Assessment of water quality of river Navua, Fiji for irrigation purpose. Asian J. of Soil Science 12 (1): 187 190. Singh, Indra R. (2016). Micronutrient level in relation to other soil properties of Koronivia, Fiji. Asian J. of Soil Science 11 (1): 155 158. Singh, Indra R. and Majumdar, S. P. (2015). Effects of nutrients and compaction levels on amino acids and protein content in wheat
  5. 5. (Triticum aestivum) crop. World Journal of Agronomy, 3 (1): 37 39. Singh, Indra R., Nath, P., Goswami, S. N. and Tuitubou, I. (2014). Effect of lime and phosphorus on growth and yield attributes of capsicum on soils of Koronivia. Fiji Agricultural Journal 54 (2): pp 24 29. Goswami, S. N. and Singh, Indra R. (2014). Promoting santalum yasi seeman (Sandalwood or yasi) in agroforestry system to reserve agrodeforestati on in Fiji. Fiji Agricultural Journal 54 (1): pp 48 53. Singh, Indra R. and Goswami, S.N. (2014). Evaluation of water quality of navua river for irrigation purpose for sustainable agriculture production. Presented at International Conference on Ocean s and Rivers held on October 13 15, 2014 at Nadi, Fiji. Goswami, S. N. and Singh, Indra R. (2014). SIWMS: A low cost self-sustaining integrated water management system for Fiji and other pacific island countries. Presented at International Conference on Oceans and Rivers held on October 13 15, 2014 at Nadi, Fiji. Singh, Indra R. and Goswami, S. N. (2014). Role of Radioisotopes in Agriculture and Soil Plant System, Abstract Accepted at International Conference on Applied Chemistry to be held on March 5 7, 2014 at Suva, Fiji. Goswami, S. N. and Singh, Indra R. (2014). Importance of Biodynamic Agriculture for Quality Farm Production in Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Abstract Accepted at International Conference on Applied Chemistry to be held on March 5 7, 2014 at Suva, Fiji. Singh, Indra R., Sharma, A. C. and Goswami, S. N. (2013). Nutrient status and their availability in relation to properties of soils of Koronivia, Fiji. Fiji Agricultural Journal 53 (1): pp 1 6. Goswami, S. N. and Singh, Indra R. (2013). Carbon content of invasive tree species in mataqali owned native tropical forest: Study from Sote, Fiji. Fiji Agricultural Journal 53 (1): 36 41. Singh, Indra R., Majumdar, S. P. and Mandal, D. (2013). Effect of sub surface compaction on physical properties of soils of Rajasthan. Indian Journal of Soil Conservation, 41 (1): 30 35. Singh, Indra R. and Majumdar, S. P. (2013). Effects of nutrients and compaction levels on amino acids and protein content in wheat Triticum aestivum L.) crop. April 8th 12th, 13th International Symposium on Soil and Plant Analysis at Queenstown, New Zealand. Singh, Indra R. and Kameriya, P. R. (2012). Characteristics of Natric Troporthents occurring in semi-arid ecoregion of Rajasthan. Journal of Agricultural Science, Published by Canadian Society of Science Education. 4 (8):112 116. Singh, Indra R and Majumdar, S. P. (2012). Effect of levels of compaction, nitrogen and potassium on content and uptake of Ca, Mg & S in wheat (Triticum aestivum). International Journal of Agriculture Sciences and Research 2 (3): 155 162. Singh, Indra R.; Mandal, D. and Majumdar, S. P. (2011). Compaction and Nutrient Effects on Plant Water Relation Parameters, Utilization Efficiency and N and K mobility in loamy sand soil in Wheat Crop. Indian Journal of Soil and Water Conservation 38: 54 58. Majumdar, S. P. and Singh, Indra R. (2001). Effect of levels of compaction, nitrogen and potassium on plant metabolites and water relationship parameters on wheat crop grown under Typic Ustipssaments. 66th Annual Convention: Oct 30 Nov. 2. 2001, National Seminar on Development in Soil Science: 2001 Page 16 17.

